ADNOC sends first low-carbon ammonia to Germany

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

ADNOC sends first low-carbon ammonia shipment to Germany

ADNOC sends first low-carbon ammonia shipment to Germany
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. on Wednesday dispatched the first-ever shipment of low-carbon ammonia from the UAE to Germany, according to a press release. 

The cargo will be delivered to Aurubis, a leading non-ferrous metals provider and one of the largest copper recyclers headquartered in Hamburg, it added. 

The low-carbon ammonia is produced by Fertiglobe, a partnership between ADNOC and OCI, at its Fertil plant in Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais Industrial Complex. 

“The demonstration cargo is the first of the several test cargoes sold to customers in Germany as ADNOC expands its strategic energy partnership across the hydrogen value chain,” ADNOC said in the press release. 

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC managing director and group CEO, said: “This demonstration cargo of low-carbon ammonia builds upon the longstanding bilateral relationship between the UAE and Germany and our growing partnership in clean energy.” 

“It highlights ADNOC’s expanding role as a trusted exporter of low-carbon fuels, as the UAE focuses on the industrial growth opportunities within the energy transition,” he added. 

Saudi Arabia's mineral wealth doubled as prices of gold, copper, zinc rise

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's mineral wealth doubled as prices of gold, copper, zinc rise

Saudi Arabia's mineral wealth doubled as prices of gold, copper, zinc rise
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: With the prices of valuable minerals, especially gold, copper and zinc rising, Saudi Arabia expects the value of its current mineral wealth to double from the previously estimated SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion), CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani told Asharq Al-Awsat.

For instance, the current value of zinc increased to SR3,000 from SR1,000 during the last period while the price of copper jumped from SR2,500 to SR10,000 a ton, he explained.
 
This rise in prices looks set to continue with the high demand for metallic minerals, Al-Shamrani said.
 
As the prices of these valuable minerals have almost doubled, this enhances the strength and value of the Saudi economy, especially in the mining sector, which currently has 13 Saudi and foreign companies operating in the Kingdom.

Al-Shamrani revealed that the Kingdom is going “aggressive” on exploration, and the increased expenditure will “expedite the mining sector targets” and would help in discovering more locations.
 
Saudi Arabia's plan to triple its spending on the exploration of metals over the next three years will further boost the country's mineral wealth. The aim is now to almost triple exploration spending to SR220 per square meter within the next two to three years, he revealed.
 
 The CEO added that the number of mining sites in the Kingdom could exceed 5,500.
 
“The Kingdom wants to be part of the global supply chain for raw materials that will go into many viable products to support industries such as renewable energy,” he said. “It’s now time to develop all these resources with the help of international investors who will be in need of more data.”
 
When asked about the key minerals that Saudi Arabia possesses, Al-Shamrani said: “We are talking about cobalt, lithium, titanium, rare earth — all of those will make the future more sustainable if they are used efficiently. The future is talking all about renewable energy and the good thing is that Saudi Arabia has those minerals.”
 
Other strategic minerals found in the Kingdom include copper, zinc and Saudi silica, the latter being one of the most highly concentrated around the world. However, he said it is not only renewable energy-related minerals that are in abundance in the Kingdom.
 
“When we talk about minerals in Saudi Arabia, we’re talking about around 48 minerals. Some of them are very critical for global needs,” Al-Shamrani said. Some minerals, such as phosphate — which is used for fertilizers — are important to fulfill goals such as food security.
 
He added that the Kingdom has “very good potential” in supplying specific traditional minerals including gold and silver.

Saudi Chemanol settles $107m loan taken for Methanol plant expansion project

Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News
Arab News

Saudi Chemanol settles $107m loan taken for Methanol plant expansion project

Saudi Chemanol settles $107m loan taken for Methanol plant expansion project
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Methanol Chemicals Co., known as Chemanol, has paid off SR400 million ($107 million) of its existing loans it obtained to fund the methanol plant expansion project.

The repayment will reduce the company’s financial costs leading to a positive financial impact in the coming years, according to a bourse filing.

Earlier in July, Chemanol secured Shariah-compliant financing worth SR695 million from Banque Saudi Fransi and Alinma Bank to finance the planned plant expansion.

In a different development, the company announced the resignation of its CEO Ali Mohamed Al-Asiri on Aug. 31 and the appointment of ex-Aramco member Habes Al Shammary as chief operating officer.

TASI ends in red as oil prices fall, recession fears grow: Closing bell

Updated 01 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI ends in red as oil prices fall, recession fears grow: Closing bell

TASI ends in red as oil prices fall, recession fears grow: Closing bell
Updated 01 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended September’s first trading session in the red due to weaker oil prices and recession concerns.

TASI ended Thursday with a 1.15 percent decline at 12,142, while the parallel Nomu fell 1.44 percent to 21,326.

In energy trading, Brent crude declined to $94.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate reached $88.37 a barrel, as of 3:19 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 6.28 percent following the Saudi Central Bank's approval to reduce its capital to SR100 million ($27 million).

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended with 1.07 percent, while Methanol Chemicals Co. fell 0.94 percent following the news that it appointed ex-Aramco member Habes Al Shammary as chief operation officer on Sept. 1.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank’s share price dropped 2.11 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank and a major market player, was down by 1.44 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price decline by 2.15 percent, while Saudi British Bank, which was voted the Kingdom's best bank in 2022, edged down 0.75 percent.

Taiba Investments increased 0.35 percent, following the award of an SR431 million contract to Saudi Arabian Construction Co. for the construction of the Sheraton Taiba Hotel in Madinah.

Aramco's Wa'ed Ventures co-leads a $13m series A funding round for OQ Technology  

Updated 01 September 2022  
Arab News
Arab News

Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures co-leads a $13m series A funding round for OQ Technology  

Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures co-leads a $13m series A funding round for OQ Technology  
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Global 5G satellite operator OQ Technology raised €13 million ($13 million) in a series A funding round co-led by Saudi Aramco’s venture arm Wa’ed Ventures and Greece-based venture capital firm Phaistos Investment Fund.

OQ Technology claims to be the world’s first satellite cellular 5G Internet of Things operator that provides communications solutions through satellites.

The company will utilize its acquired funding to grow its satellite constellations, acquire more licenses, and expand its footprint into Saudi Arabia and Greece in addition to other countries.

“We envision OQ to become the nucleus to building a full space tech ecosystem that starts with the Kingdom and outspreads to the surrounding region,” Fahad Alidi, managing director and CEO at Wa’ed Ventures, said in a statement.

Wa’ed Ventures aims to host one of the largest data and network operations centers in the Middle East for 5G satellite services to develop new products in line with Saudi Arabia’s space initiatives.

PIF-backed TAQA to acquire Abu Dhabi's AlMansoori Petroleum Services

Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News
Arab News

PIF-backed TAQA to acquire Abu Dhabi’s AlMansoori Petroleum Services

PIF-backed TAQA to acquire Abu Dhabi’s AlMansoori Petroleum Services
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Industrialization and Energy Services Co., known as TAQA, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has entered a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of Abu Dhabi’s AlMansoori Petroleum Services, according to a statement. 

Expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, the transaction comes as part of expanding TAQA’s Well Services business to the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

AMPS will add complementary products and services to TAQA’s portfolio, including Early Production Facilities, Well Testing, Slickline, Marine Stimulation Vessels, Multi-Purpose Service Vessels and Inspection Services.

“AMPS has a successful track record of 45 years in MENA, which will give TAQA an immediate entry in the region building on AMPS brand and reputation,” Chairman, Abdulla Nasser Al-Mansoori, said. 

TAQA was advised by HSBC Saudi Arabia and White & Case, while AMPS was advised by Goldman Sachs International and Clyde & Co.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF owns 45 percent of TAQA, while the remaining 55 percent is owned collectively by joint stock companies and several private and industrial investors. 

