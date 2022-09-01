ADNOC sends first low-carbon ammonia shipment to Germany

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. on Wednesday dispatched the first-ever shipment of low-carbon ammonia from the UAE to Germany, according to a press release.
The cargo will be delivered to Aurubis, a leading non-ferrous metals provider and one of the largest copper recyclers headquartered in Hamburg, it added.
The low-carbon ammonia is produced by Fertiglobe, a partnership between ADNOC and OCI, at its Fertil plant in Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais Industrial Complex.
“The demonstration cargo is the first of the several test cargoes sold to customers in Germany as ADNOC expands its strategic energy partnership across the hydrogen value chain,” ADNOC said in the press release.
Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC managing director and group CEO, said: “This demonstration cargo of low-carbon ammonia builds upon the longstanding bilateral relationship between the UAE and Germany and our growing partnership in clean energy.”
“It highlights ADNOC’s expanding role as a trusted exporter of low-carbon fuels, as the UAE focuses on the industrial growth opportunities within the energy transition,” he added.