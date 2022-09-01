Three mosques in Asir region to be restored as part of development project

RIYADH: Three mosques in Saudi Arabia’s southern Asir region will be restored as part of the second phase of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The project aims to reconstruct and renovate the mosques, restore their identity, and prepare them for use as functioning places of worship through a series of stages.

These stages include analyzing and assessing the current status of the mosques and then restoring them while improving their original architecture, reinstating architectural details, and enhancing the external and internal visual features of the mosque.

The mosques earmarked for restoration in the Asir region include Al-Hawza Mosque which is located in the middle of the Al-Hawza neighborhood in Dhahran Al-Janoub governorate.

People still pray in the mosque and its current area of 293 meters squared will remain the same after restoration. However, its capacity will increase from 100 to 148 worshipers.

Al-Masqi Mosque is situated in the village of Al-Masqi which is 32 km southeast of Abha. The mosque is not currently in operation but will have an area of 406 square meters and a capacity of 156 worshipers after it is reconstructed.

Al-Hosn Al-Asfal Mosque is also in Abha governorate. One of its rooms called “Al-Manzalah” used to house prisoners and travelers in past times. It is an operating mosque but Friday prayers are not held in it.

After restoration, the mosque will have an area of 134 square meters and a capacity of 134 worshipers.

A total of 30 mosques will be included in the second phase of the development project that covers all regions in the Kingdom.

Five of those are situated in the Makkah region, six in the Riyadh region, and two in the Eastern Province.