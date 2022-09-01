You are here

  • Home
  • Three mosques in Asir region to be restored as part of development project

Three mosques in Asir region to be restored as part of development project

Three mosques in Asir region to be restored as part of development project
Al-Hosn Al-Asfal Mosque (left), Al-Masqi Mosque (top right), and Al-Hawza Mosque (bottom right) in Asia region have been earmarked for restoration. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pm4zm

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Three mosques in Asir region to be restored as part of development project

Three mosques in Asir region to be restored as part of development project
  • Two mosques in the Abha governorate and one in Dhahran Al-Janoub governorate will be restored
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Three mosques in Saudi Arabia’s southern Asir region will be restored as part of the second phase of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The project aims to reconstruct and renovate the mosques, restore their identity, and prepare them for use as functioning places of worship through a series of stages.

These stages include analyzing and assessing the current status of the mosques and then restoring them while improving their original architecture, reinstating architectural details, and enhancing the external and internal visual features of the mosque.

The mosques earmarked for restoration in the Asir region include Al-Hawza Mosque which is located in the middle of the Al-Hawza neighborhood in Dhahran Al-Janoub governorate.

People still pray in the mosque and its current area of 293 meters squared will remain the same after restoration. However, its capacity will increase from 100 to 148 worshipers.

Al-Masqi Mosque is situated in the village of Al-Masqi which is 32 km southeast of Abha. The mosque is not currently in operation but will have an area of 406 square meters and a capacity of 156 worshipers after it is reconstructed.

Al-Hosn Al-Asfal Mosque is also in Abha governorate. One of its rooms called “Al-Manzalah” used to house prisoners and travelers in past times. It is an operating mosque but Friday prayers are not held in it.

After restoration, the mosque will have an area of 134 square meters and a capacity of 134 worshipers.

A total of 30 mosques will be included in the second phase of the development project that covers all regions in the Kingdom.

Five of those are situated in the Makkah region, six in the Riyadh region, and two in the Eastern Province.

Topics: Asir region Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques

Related

Five mosques in Makkah region to be restored as part of development project
Saudi Arabia
Five mosques in Makkah region to be restored as part of development project
Six mosques in Riyadh region earmarked for restoration as part of development project
Saudi Arabia
Six mosques in Riyadh region earmarked for restoration as part of development project

Technology, innovation key to shaping future, says Saudi minister

Technology, innovation key to shaping future, says Saudi minister
Updated 42 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Technology, innovation key to shaping future, says Saudi minister

Technology, innovation key to shaping future, says Saudi minister
  • Speaking at the Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in Bali, Abdullah Al-Swaha pointed to the steps taken by Saudi Arabia to support future economies and innovation
  • Al-Swaha: The support provided to the technology, innovation and entrepreneurship sectors by the (Saudi) leadership has contributed to the entrepreneurship of the Kingdom
Updated 42 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha has said that technology and innovation are the bases on which sustainable and comprehensive recovery and development depend.

Speaking at the Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in Bali, under Indonesia’s presidency of the G20, he pointed to the steps taken by Saudi Arabia to support future economies and innovation, as announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is chairman of the Kingdom’s Supreme Committee for Research, Development and Innovation.

Saudi Arabia’s priorities for research, development and innovation are based on human health, environmental sustainability and basic needs, leadership in energy and industry, and future economies, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.

Al-Swaha said: “The support provided to the technology, innovation and entrepreneurship sectors by the (Saudi) leadership has contributed to the entrepreneurship of the Kingdom, which has become the center for technology and innovation in the region.”

He pointed to the fact that quantitative growth in venture capital investments has reached 270 percent last year, exceeding what has been accomplished in 2019 and 2020 combined.

Al-Swaha added that, in terms of female participation, Vision 2030 ensured the support of Saudi women, and said the Kingdom has achieved a significantly high outcome in terms of female empowerment in the communications and information technology sectors, exceeding 30 percent of employees in 2022.

The minister stated that the Kingdom is working in cooperation with the Apple Developers Academy to qualify more than 600 women in the sector from across the MENA region.

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia Abdullah Al-Swaha Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia highlights women’s empowerment in digital sphere at G20 meeting in Indonesia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia highlights women’s empowerment in digital sphere at G20 meeting in Indonesia
FaceOf: Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Saudi minister of communications and information technology
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Saudi minister of communications and information technology

Kenya joins Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

Kenya joins Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition
Updated 01 September 2022
SPA

Kenya joins Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition

Kenya joins Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition
  • Coalition chief calls Nairobi’s decision ‘a positive step’ to combat regional violence
Updated 01 September 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition on Thursday announced that Kenya had joined as a member state, increasing the number since its inception to 42.

Following the announcement, the Kenyan flag was flown at the headquarters of the coalition next to the other 41 flags, where the ceremony was held in the presence of Kenyan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Peter Nicholas Ojigo and a delegation from the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh.

IMCTC Secretary-General Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi said Kenya’s membership is a positive step by Nairobi, and expresses the importance of international participation in combating terrorism and extremist violence.

Al-Moghedi stressed that Kenya — with its various religious and cultural components and its strategic East African location — will play a big role as an IMCTC member, with its effective record combating terrorism.

IMCTC member states work to coordinate, unify and reinforce efforts to combat the financing and supporting of terrorism.

In December 2015, Saudi Arabia announced the formation of the coalition to form a unified pan-Islamic front against extremist violence.

The chiefs of staff from various Islamic countries met in Riyadh in March 2016 and affirmed their determination to fight terrorism jointly according to their capabilities within the IMCTC framework, as per its policies and procedures, without compromising the sovereignty of member states.

In 2017, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the first meeting of the coalition under the theme “Allied Against Terrorism.”

The meeting stressed that terrorism represents a continued and growing threat to local and global peace and stability, and voiced support for IMCTC members to coordinate efforts to wipe out terrorism ideologically, financially and militarily.

Topics: Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) Saudi Arabia Kenya

Related

Crown prince to open inaugural meeting of IMCTC Ministers of Defense Council on Nov. 26
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince to open inaugural meeting of IMCTC Ministers of Defense Council on Nov. 26
Kenya supports Saudi Arabia’s request to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Kenya supports Saudi Arabia’s request to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Islamic Development Bank Group says it’s ready to support Pakistan after devastating floods

Islamic Development Bank Group says it’s ready to support Pakistan after devastating floods
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Islamic Development Bank Group says it’s ready to support Pakistan after devastating floods

Islamic Development Bank Group says it’s ready to support Pakistan after devastating floods
  • Group commended Pakistani authorities and relief agencies for their efforts to bring relief to victims
  • Pakistan is a member country of the group
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank Group said it is ready to support the Pakistani government’s efforts to address the impact of devastating floods in the country on Wednesday.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have triggered floods that have killed at least 1,191 people, including 399 children, in the Asian country.

The group, of which Pakistan is a member country, commended the Pakistani authorities and relief agencies for their extraordinary efforts to bring relief to the victims and provide crucial humanitarian assistance.

It expressed its solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan, and called on the international development community, UN agencies, and international organizations to deliver lifesaving and livelihood assistance, such as health services, food, clean water, and shelter.

The IsDB Group said it reiterates its commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government of Pakistan, along with other development partners, to mitigate the negative impact of the floods.

On Thursday, southern Pakistan braced for more flooding as a surge of water flowed down the Indus river.

The military said it had evacuated some 50,000 people, including 1,000 by air, since rescue efforts began.

Topics: Pakistan Floods Islamic Development Bank Group

Related

Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges
World
Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges

Jordanian conservation society debuts at Saudi Arabia’s falcon exhibition

Jordanian conservation society debuts at Saudi Arabia’s falcon exhibition
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Jordanian conservation society debuts at Saudi Arabia’s falcon exhibition

Jordanian conservation society debuts at Saudi Arabia’s falcon exhibition
  • Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature of Jordan looking for partnerships to share experiences on wildlife protection, regulation and ecotourism
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature of Jordan has joined for the first time the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition to showcase Jordan’s experience in regulating hunting and training falcons.

Abdulrazzaq Al-Hamoud, supervisor of the Jordanian pavilion, said the event hosted by the Saudi Falcons Club was a good platform to highlight the society’s role in raising environmental awareness, promoting laws on hunting regulations and protecting falcons from overhunting since 1970s.

Al-Hamoud also said they were looking for partnerships with Saudi Arabian and Arab groups to share experiences on wildlife protection, regulation and ecotourism, among others, as he praised the Kingdom’s environmental efforts with the establishment of new nature reserves.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, toured the falcon and hunting exhibition and had a first-hand look at how falcons were being prepared for the daily auctions.

The envoy also inspected products on display in the pavilions, and was also briefed by representatives of falconry farms participating in the event.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Raising and using falcons for hunting is an integral part of the culture. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons Club to host international exhibition, auction
Special International exhibition to showcase Saudi falconry, hunting heritage
Saudi Arabia
International exhibition to showcase Saudi falconry, hunting heritage

Royal Saudi Naval Forces seize huge haul of drugs in Gulf of Oman

Royal Saudi Naval Forces seize huge haul of drugs in Gulf of Oman
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

Royal Saudi Naval Forces seize huge haul of drugs in Gulf of Oman

Royal Saudi Naval Forces seize huge haul of drugs in Gulf of Oman
  • The Kingdom’s navy was leading an international security task force that discovered 3,330 kg of hashish and heroin during a search of a boat
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: CTF 150, a combined task force currently led by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, seized 3,330 kilograms of hashish and heroin during an intercept and search operation targeting a boat in the Gulf of Oman.

The task force, which was established in 2002, is one of four operating as part of the Combined Maritime Forces under the overall command of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, the world’s largest international maritime partnership.

The task force’s mission is to carry out maritime security operations in areas including the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Gulf of Aden, to combat terrorism and related activities such as the smuggling of people, drugs, weapons and coal.

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces took command of CTF 150 for the first time in July 2018, taking over from the British Royal Navy and leading a number of operations. It took command for a second time in August 2020, this time taking over from French naval forces, and led six operations. The first, in October 2020, resulted in the seizure of more than 450 kg of methamphetamine. The following month, 456 kg of methamphetamine and 364 kg of heroin were confiscated.

Two further operations took place in December 2020. In the first, 910 kg of hashish were seized in international waters in the Arabian Sea, and in the second, 182 kg of methamphetamine and 272 kg of heroin were found.

Topics: Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Gulf of Oman hashish heroin

Related

Saudi Arabia’s biggest drugs bust nets billion-dollar haul
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s biggest drugs bust nets billion-dollar haul
The smuggled quantity was found professionally hidden in a machine designed to manufacture concrete blocks. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest people with drugs

Latest updates

Three mosques in Asir region to be restored as part of development project
Three mosques in Asir region to be restored as part of development project
Far-right Italian politician slammed for vow to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Far-right Italian politician slammed for vow to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Puck celebrates ‘back-to-school’ season with Justice League themed range
Puck celebrates ‘back-to-school’ season with Justice League themed range
MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project
MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project
Egypt to relaunch government IPOs program on the stock exchange
Egypt to relaunch government IPOs program on the stock exchange

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.