Microsoft launches first cloud data center region in Qatar
Minister of Communications and Information Technology giving a speech at the launch ceremony of the new cloud data center region. (QNA)
Updated 01 September 2022
  Service hailed as digital 'milestone' that will attract investment and promote business innovation
DOHA: Microsoft has launched its first cloud data center region in Qatar in collaboration with the Qatari Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Qatar News Agency reported on Thursday.

The 55th region for Microsoft globally will join the largest cloud infrastructure in the world, enhancing Qatar’s regional and global competitiveness, and consolidating its digital transformation.

It will also boost local growth by supporting economic diversification, fostering talent and attracting foreign investment. 

The launch ceremony, titled “Qatar Digital Journey to the Future,” was attended by several ministers, senior executives in the public and private sectors, and Microsoft officials.

In a speech, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali Al-Mannai described the launch as a milestone in Qatar’s transformation to a leading digital center both in the Middle East and globally.

He said that Qatar is seeking to foster a legal environment that enhances the sector’s attractiveness. 

The government has already passed a series of laws to encourage investment in the digital economy. 

With the opening of the Microsoft center, local and international businesses will be able to host their cloud data in Qatar, benefiting from high levels of reliability and performance.

Customers can now use Microsoft Azure to develop advanced apps in a secure cloud environment using artificial intelligence, data analytics, the Internet of things, and hybrid cloud capabilities. 

Ralph Haupter, president of Microsoft Europe, Middle East and Africa, said that customers in Qatar are using Microsoft cloud to innovate, achieve their goals, and accomplish a lot with less effort.

Qatar’s first large-scale cloud data center will provide more opportunities to accelerate the digital transformation process, he said. 

A number of agencies in Qatar are using Microsoft cloud data centers to develop their digital capabilities, including the MCIT through its national programs, TASMU platform and the Qatar digital government, as well as the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

Al-Mannai said that another global cloud data center will be launched in Qatar in the near future, allowing Qatar-based companies, as well as private and government entities, to further improve their services.

 

Gold drops below $1,700 on stronger dollar, rate-hike bets

Gold drops below $1,700 on stronger dollar, rate-hike bets
BENGALURU: Gold prices fell below the key $1,700 level on Thursday for the first time since July, as a rising dollar and expectations for aggressive interest rate hikes eroded its appeal. 

Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,696.76 per ounce by 13:58 p.m. ET, having dropped to its lowest since July 21 earlier in the session. US gold futures settled 1 percent lower at $1,709.3. 

Gold is considered a safe store of value during times of economic uncertainty, but a higher rate environment tends to take the shine off the asset as it does not pay any interest. 

“If the Fed sticks to its inflation mandate and keeps rates elevated and refrains from cutting rates even in a recession, it will not bode well for gold,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities. 

“If gold breaks below the $1,675 range, we expect substantial selling pressure to emerge.” 

Mirroring investors’ sentiment, holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 31,294,673 ounces on Wednesday, the lowest since January

Oil slides 3% as China lockdowns stoke demand fears

Oil slides 3% as China lockdowns stoke demand fears
HOUSTON: Oil prices tumbled 3 percent on Thursday, as new COVID-19 lockdown measures in China added to worries that high inflation and interest rate hikes are denting fuel demand.

Brent crude fell $2.90 to $92.74 a barrel, a 3 percent drop, by 12:30 p.m. EST (1730 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $2.72, or 3 percent, to $86.83 per barrel.

“Western-world oil demand, as well as China’s, is stagnant, while supplies are expanding incrementally, largely on the back of the US shale boom,” said Julius Baer analyst Norbert Rucker.

Asia’s factory activity slumped in August as China’s zero-COVID curbs and cost pressures continued to hurt businesses, surveys showed on Thursday, darkening the outlook for the region’s fragile recovery.

Southern Chinese tech hub Shenzhen tightened COVID-19 curbs as cases kept increasing.

“China doing another round of COVID lockdowns at major export terminals,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial, which along with the “super strong US dollar is causing further fund liquidation in crude futures.”

A possible revival of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal which would allow the member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to boost its oil exports also weighed on prices.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped a deal would be concluded in coming days.

Oil market volatility grew this year on concerns about inadequate supply in the months after Russia sent military forces into Ukraine and as OPEC struggles to increase output.

OPEC’s output hit 29.6 million barrels per day in the most recent month, according to a Reuters survey, while US output rose to 11.82 million bpd in June.

Both are at their highest levels since April 2020.

Still, the oil market will have a small surplus of just 400,000 bpd in 2022, much less than forecast earlier, according to OPEC and its partners — known as OPEC+ — due to underproduction of its members, data from the group showed.

The group expects an oil market deficit of 300,000 bpd in 2023.

Meanwhile, US crude stocks fell by 3.3 million barrels, the US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, while gasoline stocks were down 1.2 million barrels.

 

MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project

MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project
CAIRO: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Onshore — a subsidiary of ADNOC — is awaiting a final bid for its contract, which will build underground crude oil storage facilities at the Jebel Dhanna Terminal in Abu Dhabi.

All fingers are pointing toward local contractor Al-Asab General Transport and Contracting as the bid winner as it matched the company’s price for the “Salt Dome” project.

ADNOC did not comment on these speculations, reported MEED.

KOC expansion project

The Kuwait Oil Co. will tender its latest expansion project worth 200 million Kuwaiti dinars ($650 million) for the construction of two effluent water disposal plants, reported MEED.

The project which was to be tendered by November this year has been pushed down to year end or early next year.

Egypt to relaunch government IPOs program on the stock exchange

Egypt to relaunch government IPOs program on the stock exchange
RIYADH: The Egyptian government is preparing to relaunch its initial public offering program, coinciding with the call for the meeting of the Governmental IPOs Committee to convene next week, Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait told Asharq.

The Egyptian government intended to issue shares of 10 government companies on the stock exchange during the year, a plan that was put on hold following the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

In March 2018, the Egyptian government announced plans to offer minority stakes in 23 companies on the stock exchange as part of an 80 billion Egyptian pound fund-raising program.

After 21 months, the Egyptian government offered only 4.5 percent of Eastern Tobacco Co. shares in 2019, along with a portion of the Egyptian Co. “e-finance” for Financial and digital investments.

ADNOC sends first low-carbon ammonia shipment to Germany

ADNOC sends first low-carbon ammonia shipment to Germany
RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. on Wednesday dispatched the first-ever shipment of low-carbon ammonia from the UAE to Germany, according to a press release. 

The cargo will be delivered to Aurubis, a leading non-ferrous metals provider and one of the largest copper recyclers headquartered in Hamburg, it added. 

The low-carbon ammonia is produced by Fertiglobe, a partnership between ADNOC and OCI, at its Fertil plant in Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais Industrial Complex. 

“The demonstration cargo is the first of the several test cargoes sold to customers in Germany as ADNOC expands its strategic energy partnership across the hydrogen value chain,” ADNOC said in the press release. 

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC managing director and group CEO, said: “This demonstration cargo of low-carbon ammonia builds upon the longstanding bilateral relationship between the UAE and Germany and our growing partnership in clean energy.” 

“It highlights ADNOC’s expanding role as a trusted exporter of low-carbon fuels, as the UAE focuses on the industrial growth opportunities within the energy transition,” he added. 

