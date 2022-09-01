You are here

  • Debt-stricken Sri Lanka reaches $2.9bn loan deal with IMF

Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe receives a visiting International Monetary Fund delegation in Colombo on Thursday. (Supplied)
Updated 01 September 2022

  • Agreement is ‘only beginning of long road ahead,’ IMF official says
  • Inflation rate in island nation hit record 64.3% in August
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $2.9 billion loan, the global lender said on Thursday, as the island country struggles to find a way out of its worst economic crisis in memory.

Sri Lankans have for months faced severe shortages of fuel and other basic goods, as the country’s dwindling foreign reserves left it unable to pay for essential imports. It suspended repayments on its $51 billion foreign loans in April and has since been in talks with the IMF for a bailout program.

The financial turmoil had led to unprecedented protests that culminated in a change in the government, with the new cabinet now responsible for finding a way out of the crisis as inflation surged to a record 64.3 percent in August.

The agreement announced on Thursday would support Sri Lankan authorities’ economic adjustment and reform policies, the IMF said, but only marks the beginning for the debt-stricken nation.

“This staff-level agreement is only the beginning of a long road for Sri Lanka to emerge from the crisis,” senior IMF official Peter Breuer told reporters in Colombo.

“In this context, the authorities have already begun the reform process, and it will be important to continue on this path with determination.”

The Extended Fund Facility arrangement will support Sri Lanka’s program to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, the IMF said in a statement, though the 48-month program is still subject to approval by the IMF management and its executive board.

The deal is also conditioned on Sri Lankan authorities engaging with creditors like Japan, China and India to restructure its huge foreign debt.

The IMF program is also aimed at boosting government revenue, encouraging fiscal consolidation, introducing new pricing for fuel and electricity, hiking social spending, bolstering central bank autonomy and rebuilding depleted foreign reserves, which stood at $1.82 billion as of July, according to central bank data.

“Starting from one of the lowest revenue levels in the world, the program will implement major tax reforms,” the IMF said, adding that the reforms would include making personal income tax more progressive and broadening the tax base for corporate income tax and VAT.

“The program aims to reach a primary surplus of 2.3 percent of GDP by 2024.”

Sri Lanka’s debt crisis stems from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its key tourism industry and economic mismanagement under former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who dominated Sri Lankan politics for much of the past two decades but was ousted in July after a popular uprising against him and his family.

S. A. Azeez, a chartered accountant and management consultant, said the government must “focus on expediting measures needed to reach a final agreement with the IMF.”

“Dealing with bilateral lenders is going to be a thorny issue. A high level of diplomatic maneuvering will be needed to achieve some deal with these lenders,” he said.

Topics: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka crisis IMF

Ethiopia, Eritrea forces launch Tigray offensive, rebels say

Ethiopia, Eritrea forces launch Tigray offensive, rebels say
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

Ethiopia, Eritrea forces launch Tigray offensive, rebels say

Ethiopia, Eritrea forces launch Tigray offensive, rebels say
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian and Eritrean forces launched a “massive” joint offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in the northern region of Tigray on Thursday, the rebels said.

“The enemy, having already relocated a massive military force to Eritrea, has now begun a joint campaign with the foreign invading force of Eritrea to brutalize and exterminate the people of Tigray,” the rebels’ military command said in a statement.

AFP was not able to independently verify the claims. Access to northern Ethiopia is severely restricted and Tigray has been under a communications blackout for over a year.

TPLF spokesman Kindeya Gebrehiwot told AFP the attack was coming “from Eritrea.”

Another TPLF spokesman, Getachew Reda, described it as a four-pronged offensive.

He said on Twitter that the rebels were “defending their positions” and reported “heavy shelling” from some locations.

Addis Ababa has not responded to requests for comment about the reported offensive.

Fighting between government forces and the rebels had resumed last week after a five-month lull, with clashes on the ground and air raids over Tigray dashing hopes of peacefully resolving the nearly two-year war.

Combat had been concentrated around the southeastern border of Tigray, with the rebels pushing into the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, sending residents fleeing.

The government on Wednesday accused the TPLF of launching a wider “invasion” into parts of western Tigray, and other areas west of the initial clashes.

The rebels in turn alleged that the government and its neighbor Eritrea — which backed federal forces during the war’s early phase — were responsible for opening a new front.

On Thursday, the government said TPLF attacks “had further continued to intensify.”

“Innocent civilians are being killed; many are being displaced and property is being destroyed,” the Government Communication Service said in a statement.

Fighting has spread since combat erupted on Aug. 24, while the capital of the war-torn Tigray region has been hit twice by air strikes.

The first air raid on Mekele killed at least four people, including children, in a strike the UN children’s agency UNICEF said “hit a kindergarten.”

Topics: Ethiopia Eriteria Tigray

US says China must be held to ‘account’ on Uyghur ‘genocide’ after UN report

US says China must be held to ‘account’ on Uyghur ‘genocide’ after UN report
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

US says China must be held to ‘account’ on Uyghur ‘genocide’ after UN report

US says China must be held to ‘account’ on Uyghur ‘genocide’ after UN report
  • Report detailed a string of rights violations against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities
  • It said China may have committed “crimes against humanity”
Updated 01 September 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that a long-awaited UN report reaffirmed the US view that China is committing “genocide” against the Uyghurs and called for Beijing to be held responsible.
Blinken said that the United States “welcomes” the “important” report, released minutes before UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet — who was strongly criticized by Washington for a recent visit to China — left office.
“This report deepens and reaffirms our grave concern regarding the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity that PRC government authorities are perpetrating against Uyghurs,” he said in a statement, referring to the People’s Republic of China.
“We will continue to hold the PRC to account and call on the PRC to release those unjustly detained, account for those disappeared, and allow independent investigators full and unhindered access to Xinjiang, Tibet and across the PRC,” he said.
The landmark UN report detailed a string of rights violations including torture and forced labor against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities, infuriating Beijing.
The report said China may have committed “crimes against humanity” but stopped short of calling its treatment of the Uyghurs “genocide,” an accusation made since early 2021 by the United States and since embraced by legislatures in several other Western nations.

Topics: US China Uyghurs genocide Muslim

Indonesia seeks Saudi investment in new capital city project

Indonesia seeks Saudi investment in new capital city project
Updated 01 September 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia seeks Saudi investment in new capital city project

Indonesia seeks Saudi investment in new capital city project
  • $32bn Jakarta plan similar to Vision 2030, says envoy in Jeddah
  • Focus on Mideast and Chinese investors after SoftBank withdrawal
Updated 01 September 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is seeking investment from Saudi Arabia for the development of its new capital city in Borneo, a massive $32-billion project that Jakarta’s envoy to Jeddah said on Thursday is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.

The Southeast Asian nation is planning to move its capital from slowly sinking, traffic-clogged Jakarta to a location about 2,000 kilometers away in East Kalimantan, with the new city set to be called “Nusantara,” which means “archipelago” in old Javanese.

The government in January signed a new law to move ahead with the relocation plan, paving the way for construction to begin. Officials said the project will take decades and will help redistribute wealth across Indonesia, as Java, the island on which Jakarta is located, is home to about 60 percent of the country’s population and more than half of economic activity.

Indonesia’s consul-general, Eko Hartono, said his country’s project is similar to the Kingdom’s transformation plan which combines high technology with environmental concerns. Financial backing has been sought from several other nations, Hartono said.

“In our efforts to build the new capital, we want to attract investment from Saudi Arabia,” Hartono told Arab News in a phone interview.

Indonesia, which has been trying to attract investors to fund the mega project, has turned its focus on Middle Eastern and Chinese investors after Japan’s SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son pulled out in March.

Indonesia’s officials said the new capital will be built with environmental sustainability in mind, in line with the country’s target of net zero carbon emissions and 100 percent new and renewable energy by 2060.

Hartono said those goals are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a reform plan aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s oil and gas economy.

“These match the Saudi Vision of 2030 of clean, renewable energy and high-tech (development),” Hartono said. “That’s where we want to come in.”

Hartono said Saudi Arabia had made an initial commitment to invest in Nusantara when Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister of Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh earlier this year.

Though nothing has been formalized yet, Indonesia is hopeful that Saudi Arabia will be investing in Nusantara. The government is also optimistic about attracting investors from the Kingdom for the country’s renewable energy projects, and for the development of a mangrove forest near the new capital, Hartono said.

Indonesia has also sought investment from the UAE, with both countries’ foreign ministers discussing the matter during a meeting in Bali in July, on the sidelines of G20 meetings held on the holiday island.

The Gulf country had said earlier that it would invest in the new capital city through an existing $10 billion funding commitment to the Indonesia Investment Authority.

Topics: Indonesia BORNEO Nusantara Eko Hartono Saudi Arabia

British charity group launches urgent appeal over Pakistan floods

British charity group launches urgent appeal over Pakistan floods
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

British charity group launches urgent appeal over Pakistan floods

British charity group launches urgent appeal over Pakistan floods
  • Disasters Emergency Committee comprises 15 of UK’s leading charities
  • CEO Saleh Saeed: ‘The scale of these floods has caused a shocking level of destruction’
Updated 01 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Disasters Emergency Committee — comprising 15 of the UK’s leading charities, including Save the Children, the British Red Cross and Oxfam — has launched an urgent appeal to support the millions of people affected by devastating floods in Pakistan.

Some 1,136 have been killed by flooding that began in June. Described by the UN as a “monsoon on steroids,” the DEC has reported cases of Pakistanis being forced to live without clean water or shelter.

The extreme monsoon rainfall, which has more than doubled the monthly average for the season, has left more than one-third of Pakistan totally submerged.

It is the heaviest recorded level of rainfall in a decade, according to Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman.

The Pakistani government has detailed the destruction caused by the floods, pointing to submerged infrastructure and farmland, which has killed more than 727,000 cattle and destroyed 2 million acres of crops, putting the food harvest at major risk.

About 33 million people have been affected by the flooding, which has destroyed 1 million homes, according to the UN.

As the situation threatens to worsen, the DEC has urged the British public to give whatever they can to support disaster relief.

Its CEO Saleh Saeed said: “The scale of these floods has caused a shocking level of destruction — crops have been swept away and livestock killed across huge swathes of the country, which means hunger will follow.”

The DEC campaign comes after the UN committed to raising $160 million to support Pakistan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the country needed funding to support those suffering in the “climate crisis hotspot.”

He added: “Let’s stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country.”

Topics: Pakistan Britain floods

Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges

Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges
  • Political tensions in Pakistan remain high as Khan rallies support for elections
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail for two weeks on terrorism charges relating to a speech after Khan appeared in court amid tight security, his lawyer said.
“It is not at all a case of terrorism,” Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer told Reuters of the charges, which Khan and his aides have termed politically motivated.
The bail was approved until Sept. 12, he said. The pre-arrest bail expired on Aug. 31.
The charges against Khan are related to what police said was a threat to Islamabad police chief and a female judge after Khan spoke about police torture of an aide who faces sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the military.
Political tensions in Pakistan remain high as Khan rallies support for elections that are not due until October next year.
Khan has denied he threatened the officials, saying his words were taken out of context.
In his speech, Khan said he “would not spare” the Islamabad police chief and a female judge who remanded his aide to custody, adding he would take legal action against them.

Topics: Imran Khan Pakistan

Related

