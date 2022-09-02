Saudi leaders offer condolences to Putin on death of Mikhail Gorbachev

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the death of former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the Saudi Press agency reported early Friday.
“We send to Your Excellency, the family of the deceased and the Russian people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Russian president.
Gorbachev, who as the last leader of the Soviet Union waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War, died Tuesday. He was 91.
The Central Clinical Hospital said in a statement that Gorbachev died after a long illness. No other details were given.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered deep condolences over Gorbachev’s death and would send an official telegram to Gorbachev’s family.
Saudi Arabia’s accounting body launches new curriculum for university students
Move aims to bridge the gap between education and the workplace, official says
Updated 01 September 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants has launched a new academic curriculum for universities to aid the development of the industry and better support its members.
Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi, who chairs the SOCPA, said the government attached great importance to accounting and regarded it as an “essential component of the economy.”
He was speaking at an event to celebrate the achievements of 1,733 men and women who recently completed their professional qualifications.
SOCPA CEO Dr. Ahmed Almeghames told Arab News that the new curriculum would help universities to produce graduates who are better suited to working in the accounting profession.
It will bridge the gap between education and the labor market, and provide students with the grounding they needed to succeed in their professional studies, he added.
Almeghames described the acquisition of professional credentials in accounting and auditing as “crucial in the labor market,” as that is what businesses and industries desire.
At the awards ceremony he acknowledged the achievements of the attendees, including the recipients of the excellence award in the fellowship exam, the VAT certificate and accounting certificate.
The event also witnessed the signing of separate agreements between the SOCPA and the Social Development Bank and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
Each was designed “to support licensed accountants through funding programs and enable them to benefit from the self-employment program,” the SOCPA said.
According to its website, the professional body “aims to improve and contribute to the development of the practice of the profession while monitoring its performance quality … in serving the community and the national economy.”
Why the younger generations are captivated by classic vintage designs
The market for luxury goods in Gulf Cooperation Council member nations was valued at $7.4 billion in 2020
Updated 01 September 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Luxury items from designer brands are increasingly finding their way into the mainstream as younger, cost-conscious consumers look for bargain prices on “pre-loved” fashion, jewelry and accessories, inspired in part by celebrities who flaunt vintage designs on red carpets.
Amused — launched in Jeddah in July 2020 by Saudi-British husband and wife Sara Teymoor Banaja and Mansoor Banaja — is an online business that connects buyers and sellers of authentic, pre-owned designer items across the Kingdom.
“After moving to Saudi Arabia, I asked people what they did with their unused luxury items and the answers I got really surprised me,” Sara told Arab News. “They would either give them to charity, ship them to resellers abroad or wait until they traveled to take them with them to sell.”
The market for luxury goods in Gulf Cooperation Council member nations was valued at $7.4 billion in 2020, according to management consulting company Bain and Company.
“Our closets are some of the most valuable in the world, with people in GCC nations spending more on luxury per capita than any other area,” said Sara. “We want to create a more sustainable and rewarding way to consume luxury.”
According to Sara, the younger generation is particularly interested in the timeless beauty of pre-loved luxury items.
“What is beautiful about pre-loved luxury is that we have grandmothers sharing their beautiful and rare vintage collections with us that they are no longer using and the Gen Zs are buying them, which is creating a truly circular fashion economy,” she said.
Older designs that cannot be easily replicated and are not being made any more are among her own particular favorite pre-loved luxury items.
“The older, the better when it comes to luxury,” she said. “After seeing hundreds of luxury pieces pass across our desks, you really see how beautiful the older pieces are and how well they stand the test of time. They truly become more beautiful with age.”
She highlighted Chanel as a prime example of this.
“Some of their pre-2008 items contained 24-karat gold. These pieces are just not made anymore with that level of craftsmanship and quality.”
Saudi consumers are increasingly becoming a part of a growing circular economy for fashion, Sara said.
“During our recent community fashion event, Absolutely Fashion, which is a monthly event we host, a customer stated that shopping with Amused is like shopping with a friend,” she added.
“Trust and customer experience is our priority and this shows in the fact that 40 percent of our sales are from repeat customers that are returning on a monthly basis.”
Hatoon Abdullatif, a Saudi national, founded The Nostalgia Club this year. Based in Jeddah it is an online store that sells a curated collection of pre-loved luxury, vintage designer items, which it ships to customers worldwide. Its specialties are heirlooms, family treasures, precious gifts and once-in-a-lifetime finds.
It also invites people to offer their own vintage items for sale but most importantly, said Abdullatif, The Nostalgia Club is a community or a club for passionate fans of vintage items, collectibles and art.
She said her passion for vintage luxury goods was inspired by the love her mother, Hasna, had for luxury fashion. Hasna, who studied fashion design and merchandising in the US, loved all high-end brands but Versace was her particular favorite.
“The seeds my mother planted grew into my own love of luxury fashion, so while in Switzerland studying for my Bachelor of Arts I added an extra year to my degree to enroll in a new major they were offering: luxury management,” said Abdullatif.
“I felt my mother was with me as I learned about authenticity, counterfeiting and all of the origin stories of luxury brands.”
Her passion developed over time, especially during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, when she found herself with plenty of time to research the pre-loved luxuries marketplace. With the knowledge she gained from this she decided to “open The Nostalgia Club and give these unique pieces a second life.”
The continuing popularity of vintage items and designs is obvious on fashion runways where they continue to serve as strong sources of inspiration, said Abdullatif.
“In my opinion, vintage and classic items are the main pillars from which styles were derived and tailored,” she explained.
“This means that the essence of creativity in the world of fashion is inspired by previous eras and I believe we should safeguard these iconic items.”
Every vintage item has a unique story to tell, according to Abdullatif.
“Perhaps a grandmother received a vintage necklace as a nervous young bride before her husband went off to war, or a handbag might have been clutched while taking a flight across the ocean to start a new life,” she said.
“All vintage treasures have stories and we want to honor the lives of those who have loved them before and give our customers a chance to be part of their timeless tales.”
It is this sense of history and human experiences that is key to Abdullatif’s mission with The Nostalgia Club.
“Each item has traveled through time and been loved along the way. In a world where so many things are made to be disposable, our mission is to honor the quality and history of these one-of-a-kind, authentic, luxury pieces.”
In an increasingly environmentally conscious world, her business serves another important purpose.
“At the heart of our mission is sustainability,” said Abdullatif. “We believe that to transform our world and the fashion industry, we must intentionally invest in products that were not made for the landfill but rather were crafted with enough care to last many lifetimes.
“These timeless treasures have more love to give and we want to share them with the world.”
The vintage luxury item that Abdullatif herself treasures the most is a bag that belonged to her mother.
“She used to carry a Walter Steiger clutch when we went to weddings,” she said. “I still remember my father handing it to me after she passed away.
“I placed it on my shelf, where it sat, looking at me. I never wanted to use it; it was a treasure I kept nearby to remind me of her. I believe this bag was why The Nostalgia Club had to be born — I wanted to honor her memory.”
Saudi Arabia participates in 79th Venice Film Festival
The commission will present workshops at the festival to showcase the program’s advantages to international filmmakers
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Film Commission is taking part in the 79th Venice International Film Festival, which begins on Aug. 31 and continues until Sept. 10 in Italy.
Organized by La Biennale di Venezia, it is the world’s oldest film festival, and attracts each year a large audience through events that include screenings and panel discussions.
Through its participation in this festival, the Film Commission aims to strengthen its presence in international forums and enhance its relations with filmmakers worldwide.
It also seeks to promote its incentive program to attract international film productions to the Kingdom.
The commission will present workshops at the festival to showcase the program’s advantages to international filmmakers.
During its participation, the commission will highlight the film industry in the Kingdom and its successes.
It also aspires to support Saudi talent by enhancing its presence in major film platforms and finding opportunities for development and growth through international partnerships.
According to the La Biennale di Venezia website, “the aim of the festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue.
“The festival also organizes retrospectives and tributes to major figures as a contribution toward a better understanding of the history of cinema.”
A number of films from the Middle East have been announced as part of this year’s line-up.
Fine arts take visitors to new heights at Saudi falcons exhibit
Updated 02 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition brought together various schools of fine arts, showcasing realism, abstract art, caricatures and sculptures created by local and international artists.
Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, the annual exhibition was opened on Aug. 25 and will continue until Sept. 3.
Artist Haila Al-Hamoud attracted attention with her artworks, where she uses a pyrography electric pen to burn masterpieces onto a wooden canvas.
Al-Hamoud said that the exhibition was a vital opportunity for Saudi artists to meet different people from around the world who were interested in their work.
She added that it was wonderful to integrate arts into major events with large turnouts, which contributes to raising the level of cultural awareness in the community, especially since the art section at the exhibition included various artistic disciplines.
Lebanese artist Rania Al-Atrash said that she was inspired by the desert environment, which was reflected in her artwork, noting that the wildlife in Saudi Arabia and the Arab Gulf states motivated her to explore its secrets and aesthetics, combining Arab authenticity and the purity of nature.
She stressed that the eye of the falcon often inspires artists because it shows strength, sharpness and pride, not to mention the falcon’s swift movements, all of which allow artists to create aesthetic, detailed paintings.
Al-Atrash expressed her admiration at how each section at the exhibition was carefully organized, noting that everything included was related to falconry, hunting and safaris in an attractive and engaging style.
Saudi Fund for Development OKs $30 million soft loan for Kyrgyzstan
Loan meant to finance a hospital scheme, including building and equipping a 5-story surgical building
It will also finance the building and equipping of a new school with 40 classrooms for 2,000 students
Updated 02 September 2022
SPA
BISHKEK: The Saudi Fund for Development has launched a $30 million initiative to improve healthcare and education facilities in Kyrgyzstan.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov looked on as SFD CEO Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad laid the foundation stone for a project to rehabilitate and expand the General Children’s Emergency Hospital in the capital, Bishkek.
SFD will finance the project as part of a $30 million soft development loan.
The ceremony was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ibrahim bin Radi Al-Radi, Acting Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Gulnara Baatyrova, a delegation from the SFD and several Kyrgyz officials.
The project will help develop the health sector in Kyrgyzstan and improve pediatric services. It will include building and equipping a five-story surgical building designed to hold 212 beds.
Funding for the project includes providing medical and non-medical equipment, furniture for the surgery building, advisory services, and supervising implementation.
The Kyrgyz president expressed his appreciation to the Saudi government for its development support, and said the project will help provide Kyrgyzstan with a healthy and sustainable future.
Al-Marshad also inaugurated the 14th state school in Bishkek in the presence of Kyrgyzstan Minister of State Kasimampitov Soyunbek.
The opening ceremony was attended by Al-Radi and Ulan Mambetakunov, Kyrgyzstan’s deputy minister of education and science.
The school’s inauguration is part of a plan to build 30 public schools around the country, benefitting 50,000 students annually and easing the hardships students face trying to reach schools that are far from their homes.
The new school, which includes 40 classrooms, vocational and technical laboratories, gyms and integrated boarding health clinics, will ease student crowding in the neighboring school, which has more than 2,000 students.
Al-Marshad said: “This school will help raise the absorptive capacity of the education sector, enhance the level of quality education in Kyrgyzstan, and create an effective and safe learning environment for all, and provide new job opportunities.
“The project reflects the SFD belief in the noble mission of the education sector as it contributes to developing people and societies, and achieves several development goals, including the fourth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals, which is related to the quality of education.
“We always seek to fund projects that support the education sector, which is a key to sustainable development that can achieve social growth and economic prosperity.”