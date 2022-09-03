You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq agrees to receive 500,000 Iranian pilgrims

Iraq agrees to receive 500,000 Iranian pilgrims

Iraq agrees to receive 500,000 Iranian pilgrims
Iraqi authorities took the necessary security and health preparations to receive 500,000 Iranian pilgrims through Al-Sheeb port on the Iran-Iraq border. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8kzw9

Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

Iraq agrees to receive 500,000 Iranian pilgrims

Iraq agrees to receive 500,000 Iranian pilgrims
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraq has agreed to allow the entry of 500,000 Iranian pilgrims through Al-Sheeb port to perform the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussein, state news agency (INA) reported. 

Iraqi authorities said they have taken the necessary security and health preparations to receive the pilgrims through the port on the Iran-Iraq border. 

Authorities have also visited the border port to implement procedures that would simplify and facilitate the entry of pilgrims, INA statement said, citing officials. 

Every year, pilgrims flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the shrine of Imam Hussein is located, to perform Arbaeen rituals.

Topics: #iran Iraq Iran-Iraq border Arbaeen Iranian pilgrim imam hussain

Related

Al-Sadr locked into ‘zero-sum’ game for Iraq dominance
Middle-East
Al-Sadr locked into ‘zero-sum’ game for Iraq dominance
Clashes in Iraq’s Basra among Shiite rivals cause casualties
Middle-East
Clashes in Iraq’s Basra among Shiite rivals cause casualties

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official

Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official
  • The civil defense equipment enable Iran’s armed forces to “identify and monitor threats,” says Iranian official
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

TEHRAN: Iran has equipped 51 of its cities and towns with civil defense systems to thwart any possible foreign attack, a senior defense official said on Saturday, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States.
The civil defense equipment enable Iran’s armed forces to “identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk,” deputy defense minister General Mehdi Farahi was quoted as saying by Iranian media.
“These days, depending on the strength of countries, the form of battles has become more complicated,” said Farahi, adding that hybrid forms of warfare including cyber, biological and radioactive attacks, have replaced classical wars.
He did not name the countries that could threaten Iran.
Iran has accused Israel and the United States of cyberattacks in recent years that have impaired the country’s infrastructure. Iran has also accused Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility, of sabotaging its nuclear facilities.
US-Iran military tensions have also long dogged the region. In the latest incident, Iran seized US military sail drones in the Red Sea earlier this week — even as both countries pursue nuclear talks.
On Tuesday, the US Navy said it foiled an attempt by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards naval forces to capture an unmanned surface vessel operated by the US 5th Fleet in the Gulf. Iran said the drone was a danger to maritime traffic.

Topics: #iran

Related

Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
Middle-East
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
Progress in reviving nuclear deal with Iran grinds to a halt in new wrangling
World
Progress in reviving nuclear deal with Iran grinds to a halt in new wrangling

Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners

Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners
Updated 28 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners

Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners
  • West Bank visitors face new raft of restrictions by Israeli government
Updated 28 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Foreigners are being ordered by the Israeli Defense Ministry to inform the government if they fall in love with a Palestinian in the West Bank territory amid a range of new immigration rules.

If any foreigner marries a Palestinian, immigration restrictions mean they will need to leave after 27 months and cannot return for at least half a year.

The new rules are expected to become law on Monday, with updated regulations being issued in a document published by the Israeli government.

Regulations include a demand that foreigners inform the Israeli authorities within 30 days of starting a relationship with a Palestinian ID holder.

There are also updated restrictions on Palestinian education, with new quotas on student visas and foreign lecturers, limited to 150 and 100, respectively, but there are no similar limits on Israeli academics.

The European Commission said that it was concerned about the restrictions on foreign students and academics at Palestinian universities, which the BBC reported was shared with the “highest levels” of the Israeli authorities.

Visas and visa extensions also face new restrictions, as aid organizations and business groups warn that people are being prevented from working or volunteering in the West Bank for significant periods.

Speaking to the BBC, Jessica Montell, executive director of the Israeli NGO HaMoked, said: “This is about demographic engineering of Palestinian society and isolating Palestinian society from the outside world.”

HaMoked has launched legal action in the Israeli High Court against the regulations. Its petition was joined by 19 individuals.

“They make it much more difficult for people to come and work in Palestinian institutions, volunteer, invest, teach and study,” Montell said.

The new 97-page “Cogat” order — referring to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, a group within the Defense Ministry — is titled “Procedure for entry and residence of foreigners in the Judea and Samaria area.”

The pamphlet, referring to the biblical terms for the West Bank, was first published in February, but its introduction has been delayed

The BBC contacted Cogat, but it did not respond to the British broadcaster. 

Elsewhere, Israeli authorities defended the harsher restrictions on the basis that they would strengthen security.

Campaign group Right to Enter said that the relationship limits enhanced “discriminatory, cruel and arbitrary practices by Israeli authorities” that would cause “immense humanitarian difficulties” for foreign spouses, adding that it would lead to families being forcibly separated in the West Bank. 

Foreign spouses of Palestinians in the West Bank have long faced a ban on residency, which has left thousands living in limbo, uncertain of when their legal status will be confirmed.

Right to Enter said the new proposals will “formalize and aggravate many of the existing restrictions,” adding that this will “will force many families to move or stay abroad to maintain their family unity.”

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Related

Jordan says its pressure halted international flights from Israeli airport
Middle-East
Jordan says its pressure halted international flights from Israeli airport
Palestinian killed in West Bank after stabbing Israeli soldier
Middle-East
Palestinian killed in West Bank after stabbing Israeli soldier

New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily

New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily
Updated 52 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily

New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily
Updated 52 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Senegalese diplomat and former government minister Abdoulaye Bathily as his Libya envoy, the UN Libya mission said in a statement on Saturday.
Bathily succeeds Jan Kubis, who stepped down from the role late last year as diplomacy aimed at resolving Libya’s longstanding conflict faltered in the run-up to an aborted national election.

Topics: Libya UN

Related

Libyans ‘losing hope’ their country can be saved: US diplomat
Middle-East
Libyans ‘losing hope’ their country can be saved: US diplomat
Senior US official holds ‘fruitful consultations’ on reopening embassy in Libya
Middle-East
Senior US official holds ‘fruitful consultations’ on reopening embassy in Libya

Iraq destroys Daesh stronghold in Mosul

Iraq destroys Daesh stronghold in Mosul
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

Iraq destroys Daesh stronghold in Mosul

Iraq destroys Daesh stronghold in Mosul
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi security forces destroyed a major stronghold that belonged to Daesh in the west of Mosul, state news agency (INA) reported. 

In a statement, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said it had located the hideout in the Adaiya Mountains in the west of Mosul through a security operation.

The hideout housed the group’s "technical equipment, packages, documents and logistical materials,” said the PMF’s statement.

Topics: Daesh Iraq Mosul

Related

Clashes in Iraq’s Basra among Shiite rivals cause casualties
Middle-East
Clashes in Iraq’s Basra among Shiite rivals cause casualties
Al-Sadr locked into ‘zero-sum’ game for Iraq dominance
Middle-East
Al-Sadr locked into ‘zero-sum’ game for Iraq dominance

Bahraini official meets UN representatives  to discuss joint  cooperation 

Bahraini official meets UN representatives  to discuss joint  cooperation 
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

Bahraini official meets UN representatives  to discuss joint  cooperation 

Bahraini official meets UN representatives  to discuss joint  cooperation 
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

Bahrain’s Undersecretary of the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa met with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bahrain Khaled Elmekwad, and the Bahrain-based UN Habitat Head of Country Program Fernanda Lonardoni to discuss joint cooperation, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported on Friday. 

The Undersecretary praised the UN’s efforts to work with local partners from both the public and private sectors, as well as civil society, to achieve the sustainable development goals, according to BNA. 

He highlighted key ministry initiatives in place that include expanding afforestation projects, developing gardens, parks and coasts, and improving intersections and streets.

For his part, Elmekwad praised Bahrain’s development strides in the field of urban development, adding that the UN would continue to cooperate with the ministry in various programs to achieve their shared goals, BNA reported. 

Topics: Bahrain UN

Related

Bahrain’s Ambassador to Argentine discusses bilateral ties, cooperation with Argentinian officials
Middle-East
Bahrain’s Ambassador to Argentine discusses bilateral ties, cooperation with Argentinian officials
Saudi aviation company to take part in Bahrain airshow
Business & Economy
Saudi aviation company to take part in Bahrain airshow

Latest updates

Iranian journalist Hadi Pourbeheshti seized in raid on family home
Iranian journalist Hadi Pourbeheshti seized in raid on family home
Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official
Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems — defense official
Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners
Tell us if you love a Palestinian, Israeli Defense Ministry orders foreigners
Turkey can be facilitator on Ukraine nuclear plant, Erdogan tells Putin
Turkey can be facilitator on Ukraine nuclear plant, Erdogan tells Putin
New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily
New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.