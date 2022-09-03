Turkey can be facilitator on Ukraine nuclear plant, Erdogan tells Putin

You are here

Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss war developments in detail when he meets with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan later this month. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 September 2022
AFP

  • Last month, Erdogan warned of the danger of a nuclear disaster when he visited Lviv for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky
ISTANBUL: Turkey can mediate in a standoff over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station which is occupied by Moscow’s troops, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday.
“President Erdogan stated that Turkey can play a facilitator role in the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, as they did in the grain deal,” the Turkish presidency said, referring to a grain export agreement signed in July by Kyiv and Moscow with the United Nations and Turkey as guarantors.
Last month, Erdogan warned of the danger of a nuclear disaster when he visited Lviv for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We are worried. We do not want another Chernobyl,” the Turkish leader had said.
There has been growing alarm over Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia, which is under Russian control.
Ukraine on Friday said it bombed a Russian base in the nearby town of Energodar, destroying three artillery systems as well as an ammunition depot.
A 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Zaporizhzhia, with the UN nuclear watchdog’s chief, Rafael Grossi, saying that the site had been damaged in fighting.
Turkey, which has friendly ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, has supplied Ukraine with drones and refused to join Western sanctions against Russia.
Before meeting with Zelensky, Erdogan met with Putin in Sochi where the two countries pledged to boost their economic cooperation.
During their phone call on Saturday, Erdogan and Putin agreed to talk further in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit on September 15-16, the presidency said.

JAKARTA: The integration of a placement system for Indonesian migrant workers in Saudi Arabia will help lift a ban by Jakarta, improve protection of the group, and boost bilateral relations, officials from the Southeast Asian country have said.

Indonesian and Saudi officials have been working on establishing an integrated placement system between the two countries and renewed a technical arrangement agreement last month to speed up this process.  

Jakarta had placed a permanent ban on sending new domestic helpers to the Middle East in 2015 following a temporary suspension, although hundreds of workers still left for jobs in the wealthier region in the years since.  

Eko Hartono, Indonesia’s consul general in Jeddah, told Arab News that the one-channel system would help to lift the moratorium while also boosting relations between the archipelago nation and the Kingdom.

“This will definitely elevate relations, especially labor relations,” Hartono said. “The system integration is important because it will guarantee the fulfillment of the rights of Indonesian migrant workers working in Saudi Arabia. Once the system integration is complete and done, it can pave the way to lift the moratorium.”

Suhartono, a director general at Indonesia’s Manpower Ministry, told Arab News that officials were expecting the integration process to conclude before the end of this year.

“We estimate (it will be ready) by November 2022 at the latest,” Suhartono said. “The system is one of the instruments for both governments to monitor and evaluate, while also controlling recruitment, placement, and protection of Indonesian migrant workers to Saudi Arabia.”

Indonesia is also hoping to increase the placement of Indonesian migrant workers in the formal sector, Suhartono added, while also improving relations in other aspects of labor such as training, mutual recognition arrangements, and joint labor inspection.

Jakarta-based advocacy group Migrant Care said the Indonesian government should ensure a thorough evaluation of existing arrangements between Jakarta and Riyadh. It also called for a renewal of bilateral agreements related to migrant workers.

“The moratorium has been in place for quite some time,” Migrant Care director Anis Hidayah told Arab News.

“We have new laws, Saudi also has new regulations and new political context, which will serve as context between our two countries and affect what we want to push for. The most important thing is to have a thorough evaluation.”

KARACHI: The toll from cataclysmic floods in Pakistan continued to climb on Saturday with 57 more deaths, 25 of them children, as the country grapples with a relief and rescue operation of near unprecedented scale.
A high-level body set up to coordinate the relief effort met in Islamabad on Saturday for the first time, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to take stock of the disaster.
Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,265 people, including 441 children. The inundation, blamed on climate change, is still spreading.
The proportion of children’s deaths has raised concern. On Friday, the United Nations children’s agency (UNICEF) said there was a risk of “many more” child deaths from disease after floods.
The floods that have inundated a third of the country were preceded by four heatwaves and multiple raging forest fires, the disaster management chief told the high-level meeting, highlighting the effects of climate change in the South Asian nation.
“The year 2022 brought some harsh realities of climate change for Pakistan,” the chief of the National Disaster Management Authority Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz told a briefing for the country’s top leadership.
“This year we did not witness a spring season — we faced four heatwaves which caused large-scale forest fires across the country,” he said.
The fires were particularly severe in the southwestern province of Balochistan, destroying swaths of pine-nut forests and other vegetation, not far from areas now underwater.
Balochistan has received 436 percent more rain than the 30-year average this monsoon.
The province has seen widespread devastation, including a washing away of key rail and road networks as well as breakdowns in telecommunications and power infrastructure, the meeting was told.
The country has received nearly 190 percent more rain than the 30-year average in the quarter through August, totalling 390.7 millimeters (15.38 inches). Sindh province, with a population of 50 million, was hardest hit, getting 464 percent more rain than the 30-year average.
Aid has flowed in from a number of countries, with the first humanitarian assistance flight from France landing on Saturday morning in Islamabad. But Pakistan’s largest charity group has said there were still millions who had not been reached by aid and relief efforts.
Initial estimates of the damage have been put at $10 billion, but surveys are still being conducted along with international organizations.
The United Nations has appealed for $160 million in aid to help tackle what it said was an “unprecedented climate catastrophe” as Pakistan’s navy has fanned out inland to carry out relief operations in areas that resemble a sea.

NAIROBI: Militia members from Ethiopia’s second largest ethnic group killed dozens of people and torched and looted homes in an attack on a town in the country’s restless Oromia region, survivors told AFP.
The attack took place early Monday in Agamsa in Oromia, Ethiopia’s largest and most densely populated region which is regularly rocked by clashes between the Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups.
“The attackers attacked... from three directions using gunfire and continued their attacks until around 2:00 pm,” a survivor, who fled Agamsa told AFP.
“They killed around 100 residents, torched many houses and shops and looted food warehouses using rickshaws, cars and motorcycles. I saw the attack with my own eyes, but managed to flee unharmed.”
Another survivor said the assailants stole cattle and killed more than 100 people.
Both said the men were members of a militia based in the neighboring Amhara region.
The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which is designated a terrorist organization by Addis Ababa, said the Amhara Fano militia staged the attack and killed at least 62 people in Agamsa.
Neither the regional or federal governments responded to AFP’s demands for confirmation.
Locals said the attack came after rotating regional troops left the area on Sunday but had not been replaced.
A resident, who fled Agamsa but returned, said: “I’m still in Agamsa town but there is no government security forces presence. We’re afraid the attackers will come again.”
In August last year, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said over 210 people were killed in a week of ethnic attacks in Gida-Kirimu, near Agamsa.
In June, hundreds of mainly mainly Amhara civilians were killed in a restive area in the far west of the country.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed blamed the Oromo Liberation Army, saying it was “inflicting damage” on people as its fighters fled an offensive by security forces in western Oromia.
Officials have blamed the OLA for a number of massacres targeting Amharas, although the rebels have denied responsibility.

Russia recorded more than 50,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the second day running on Saturday, the government’s coronavirus task force said.
Over the last 24 hours, 51,699 cases were detected across Russia — the most in a single day since March 9.
On Friday, Russia’s caseload passed the 50,000 mark for the first time in almost six months.
Infections rose in July and August as new highly-transmissible variants of the coronavirus swept across the country.
The task force said 92 people had died with COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.
According to excess fatality statistics, Russia has been among the most severely affected countries by the pandemic, with vaccine uptake slow and the government reluctant to impose restrictions beyond a short lockdown in 2020.

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday denounced a new three-year sentence imposed on Myanmar’s ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and urged further pressure on the country’s junta.
“We strongly condemn the Burma military regime’s unjust sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi to three more years of prison, including hard labor,” Blinken said, using Myanmar’s former name.
“We must work together to hold the regime accountable for its escalating violence and repression of democratically elected leaders in Burma.”
The latest sentence, handed down behind closed doors, takes the total jail time the Nobel laureate and democracy figurehead is facing to two decades.
The new sentence was over purported electoral fraud in 2020 polls that her party won by a landslide.
The military deposed and detained her the following February, and has piled on a series of charges including corruption that her supporters say are trumped up.
The United States and other Western nations have imposed a series of sanctions on Myanmar’s junta since the coup — but to little avail.
The United States pledged further action after the junta executed four democracy activists in July, but has held back from the key step of sanctions on its oil and gas industry amid opposition from Thailand, which imports energy from its neighbor.

 

