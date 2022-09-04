You are here

Perfect Nadal, battling Swiatek into US Open fourth round

Perfect Nadal, battling Swiatek into US Open fourth round
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates a win against Richard Gasquet of France during their match on Day Six of the 2022 US Open on Sept. 03, 2022 in New York City. (AFP)
Perfect Nadal, battling Swiatek into US Open fourth round
Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a return to USA's Lauren Davis at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Sept. 3, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 04 September 2022

Perfect Nadal, battling Swiatek into US Open fourth round

Perfect Nadal, battling Swiatek into US Open fourth round
Updated 04 September 2022

NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal defeated close friend Richard Gasquet for the 18th time to reach the US Open fourth round on Saturday as world number one Iga Swiatek made the last 16 for a second successive year.
Four-time champion Nadal took his record over Gasquet to a perfect 18-0 with a 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 victory to stay on course for a 23rd Grand Slam title.
Nadal has now won 34 straight sets against Frenchman Gasquet who he first played as a junior.
Next up for Australian and French Open champion is 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe for a place in the quarter-finals.
“He’s a great player, he’s very charismatic, very fast,” said Nadal of the American.
Tiafoe made the last 16 for a third successive year by seeing off Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (9/7), 6-4, 6-4.
The 36-year-old Nadal showed no ill effects of the bloodied nose he suffered when he accidentally bounced his racquet into his face in the second round.
“It’s a little bit bigger than usual but it’s okay,” he joked.

Carlos Alcaraz, widely-regarded as Nadal’s Grand Slam heir apparent, claimed a season-leading 47th win despite breaking one of his shoes.
The 19-year-old third seed defeated Jenson Brooksby of the United States 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on the back of 46 winners.




Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hits a return to USA's Jenson Brooksby during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament match in New York on Sept. 3, 2022. (AFP)

Alcaraz, a quarter-finalist in 2021, managed to break one of his tennis shoes as he slid to reach a ball mid-match.
“It’s the third time that I have done this. As you can see, I do a lot of sliding,” he said.
Alcaraz next faces 2014 champion Marin Cilic who fired 26 aces and 74 winners in total past Britain’s Dan Evans in a 7-6 (13/11), 6-7 (3/7), 6-2, 7-5 win.
British seventh seed Cameron Norrie made the fourth round for the first time with a comfortable 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 win over Danish teenager Holger Rune.
He next faces Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev who needed five match points to see off Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 7-6 (10/7).
World number one Swiatek downed unseeded Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-4.
Swiatek came back from 1-4 down in the second set to reel off five successive games against the American who called a medical time out in the first set to have her blood pressure taken.
The 21-year-old Pole will face either Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen or Jule Niemeier of Germany for a place in the quarter-finals.
Petra Kvitova downed ninth-seeded Garbine Muguruza after saving two match points.
Kvitova came through 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (12/10) and will take on Jessica Pegula of the United States for a quarter-final place.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova said she had drawn inspiration from Serena Williams when the American legend saved five match points before eventually being eliminated on Friday.
“I watched Serena and it was amazing how she was saving match points, so I tried to do the same today,” said two-time US Open quarter-finalist Kvitova.
Muguruza’s defeat, her sixth in seven meetings against the Czech, left only four of the top 10 women’s seeds in the tournament.
Sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka, who made the semifinals in 2021, brushed aside French qualifier Clara Burel, 6-0, 6-2 in just 68 minutes.
Pegula, the eighth seed, ended the run of Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue, 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-0.
Three-time runner-up Victoria Azarenka eased past Petra Martic 6-3, 6-0 to set up a last-16 clash with 2016 finalist Karolina Pliskova who downed Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Topics: Rafael Nadal Richard Gasquet Iga Swiatek US Open 2022 Carlos Alcaraz

Champions Al-Ain drop points while Al-Jazira legend Ali Mabkhout shines in opening round of the UAE's ADNOC Pro League

Champions Al-Ain drop points while Al-Jazira legend Ali Mabkhout shines in opening round of the UAE’s ADNOC Pro League
Updated 57 sec ago
Matt Monaghan

Champions Al-Ain drop points while Al-Jazira legend Ali Mabkhout shines in opening round of the UAE’s ADNOC Pro League

Champions Al-Ain drop points while Al-Jazira legend Ali Mabkhout shines in opening round of the UAE’s ADNOC Pro League
  • Matchday 1 also saw Spanish forward Pablo Alcacer open his account for Sharjah and Omar Abdulrahman's debut for Al-Wasl
Updated 57 sec ago
Matt Monaghan

The opening round of the ADNOC Pro League saw Champions Al-Ain dramatically drop points at Ajman, while debutants Al-Bataeh shone as the 2022-23 season promised plenty of intrigue in the coming weeks and months.
Bahrain winger Ali Madan’s fortunate strike saw Ajman hold the Boss to a 1-1 draw in Friday’s opener, with last term’s 26-goal leading scorer Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba also failing to convert a penalty deep into second-half injury time moments after VAR ruled out a winner for the hosts.
There was contrasting emotion for promoted Bataeh — only founded in 2012 — who triumphed 2-0 against supposed dark horses Al-Ittihad Kalba, through Lourency and Joao Novais’ fine efforts.
Spain hit man Paco Alcacer sealed a 2-0 win for Sharjah at Leonardo Jardim’s Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club, Joao Pedro’s headed brace salvaged a late 2-2 draw for Al-Wahda amid the vibrant atmosphere at Al-Wasl and club legend Ali Mabkhout repeated the trick in Al-Jazira’s 2-0 triumph versus First Division League victors Dibba Al-Fujairah.
Saska Ivkovic got the only goal as 10-man Baniyas held on against Khor Fakkan and Al-Nasr pegged back Al-Dhafra in a 1-1 stalemate.
Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from matchweek one:
Player of the Week: Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)
A summer break has, seemingly, done iconic Al-Jazira striker Mabkhout the world of good.
The UAE football’s leading scorer for both club and country registered only 10 top-flight goals last season, his lowest return in eight years. But the striker already matched 20 percent of this tally within the opening 27 minutes at a carnival Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.
Revitalized Mabkhout reveled in the company of electric new additions Florin Tanase and Achraf Bencharki, picking out the former’s delicate chipped ball to lash in the opener. He would then win, via Marcelo’s high boot, and convert the second from 12 yards.
The 31-year-old set the standard as Jazira played at a furious tempo both impressive for the late-summer heat, and last consistently witnessed during 2020/21’s title charge.
Club and player can take real confidence headed into this month’s grandstand clash with Al-Ain.
Goal of the Week: Gilberto (Al-Wasl)
A leveler rich in promise takes top honors in the opening week.
Gilberto has made a career — from the US to the UAE, via Turkey and Brazil — from converting tap-ins. Yet, the goals dried up in an inauspicious second half of 2021-22 with fresh employers.
The pace and precision of Al-Wasl’s first strike in the box-office draw with Al-Wahda has offered ample hope of what is to come.
Argentine battler Geronimo Poblete’s deep pass to fellow new boy Gabrielzinho broke the lines. An artful one-two with UAE golden boy Omar Abdulrahman raised Zabeel Stadium supporters from their seats, prior to a grateful Gilberto tapping into an open net for a fifth UAE Pro League goal in 15 run-outs.
Last term’s tactical straitjacket imposed by former coach Odair Hellmann has been torn off by expressive successor Juan Antonio Pizzi. It’s intriguing to see how Al-Wasl — and their previously muted center forward — progress from base camp.
Coach of the Week: Caio Zanardi (Al-Bataeh)
Zanardi assumed control during a moment of remarkable change at Bataeh.
More than a dozen transfers were concluded this summer by a ferociously ambitious club, determined to excel upon their top-flight bow.
Extensive experience in the technical staff at Al Nasr aided this extreme acclimatization. Similarly, an adherence to finely calibrated football previously on show at Khor Fakkan.

These tenets were on display at Ittihad Kalba Stadium versus hosts boasting Galatasaray loanee Alexandru Cicaldau in their XI.

Possession (67 percent/33 percent) was ceded and goalkeeper Zayed Ahmed was required to make the round’s most saves (six). But the two sides recorded identical expected goals of 1.5 in identical 3-5-2 formations, with the visitors — at a ground they’ll share for at least the season’s start — profiting via Lourency’s ruthlessly dispatched counter-attack and Novais’ rocket from the penalty box’s edge.

Further encouragement is provided by the fact this was achieved without 2015 AFC Player of the Year Ahmed Khalil. Friday’s result won’t be a one-off if he can be inspired to reach previous peaks when adopted into the matchday squad.

Make the most of this momentum

These promise to become halcyon days in the ADNOC Pro League.

A pre-season defined by smart additions in the dugouts and eye-catching recruitment on the pitch was followed by the welcome sight of packed stands.

Champions Al-Ain colored half of Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Stadium purple and white. A raucous, sold-out Zabeel Stadium provided a fitting backdrop for an undulating contest of genuine quality between Wasl and Wahda, while Jazira’s commitment to community initiatives — including their Brazilian half-time show — drew a strong crowd to the recently upgraded Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

This turnout was made all-the-more encouraging by temperatures still pushing 30 degrees Celsius in the early evening kick-off slot.

There is a “product” to be embraced — and a bountiful promise to be fulfilled.

Spain predator Alcacer got off to a goal-scoring start for Sharjah, who retain major ambitions in the transfer window’s final month. Ukraine maestro Andriy Yarmolenko can only improve after his middling opening appearance for the holders. Jazira’s attacking trio looks guaranteed to thrill.
November’s World Cup poses a unique challenge to maintaining momentum. But the condensed fixture list ahead of November’s enforced break may, actually, boost this process.
A 14th season of professionalism could become the greatest, yet.

Topics: Al-Jazira United Arab Emirates (UAE) Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai

UAE tops medal table on first day of AJP Tour UAE National Pro in Abu Dhabi

UAE tops medal table on first day of AJP Tour UAE National Pro in Abu Dhabi
Updated 11 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

UAE tops medal table on first day of AJP Tour UAE National Pro in Abu Dhabi

UAE tops medal table on first day of AJP Tour UAE National Pro in Abu Dhabi
  • The Commando Group secured first place, while Palms Sports and A.F.N.T came in second and third places respectively
Updated 11 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE won the most medals on Saturday as the AJP Tour UAE National Pro kicked off at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi with players from 50 nations representing different clubs and academies.

The competition, organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in partnership with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, attracted hundreds of players from more than 50 nations and drew a big crowd on the opening day in the UAE capital.

The UAE National Pro is the fourth of five rounds of AJP events, which are held across the nation. The first day of the tournament saw Commando Group winning first place, while Palms Sports ranked runner-up and A.F.N.T in third place. In terms of country rankings, Colombia and Brazil secured second and third places respectively. 

“The strong presence of the elite clubs and academies from the UAE as well as other countries enriches the competitions and aligns with the UAEJJF’s vision to promote sports, expanding the base of participants and creating an ideal environment for the development of champions,” said Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, a board member of the UAEJJF.

“The UAE National Pro, which featured hundreds of male and female competitors from more than 50 countries, serves as a mini version of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. The large crowd cheering for the winners highlights jiu-jitsu as one of the world’s and region’s fastest-growing sports.”

Tariq Al-Bahri, general manager of AJP, said: “Our championships enjoy a prestigious international standing and provide the opportunity for sports lovers around the world to participate and maintain their levels and readiness for various upcoming competitions. One of the most important gains of the AJP championships is that [they pave] the way for a group of future stars of the game who represent the mainstay of the national teams.”

Ali Al-Tunaiji, a yellow belt player for Al-Jazira club, expressed his delight at winning the gold in the teen category, 84 kg division.

“We were able to overcome the challenges and win the gold medal despite the tough and arduous competitions because of our thorough preparation for the championship and ongoing training,” he said. “I will continue to put in a lot of effort for future competitions, especially the Vice President Cup and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.”

Brazil’s Thay Paixao of Al-Ain Club, who won the women’s 80 kg gold medal, said: “My [goal is] clear for the next stage, which is to prepare to participate in the upcoming championships. I have now obtained 1,000 rating points and I hope I can achieve more medals during the annual Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.”

The UAE national players put on exceptional performances in the Masters class, winning several gold medals. Salem Al-Asmar (69 kg) and Ibrahim Al-Hammadi (94 kg) of A.F.N.T Academy and Hamid Al-Balushi (120 kg) of Shabab Al-Ahli Club were among the winners on Saturday.

“I am super happy that I was able to win a medal in the Masters 2 competition and climb the podium, especially as winning this specific category involves a great deal of experience, patience and perseverance,” Al-Balushi said.

The championship activities will continue on Sunday with competitions for the Amateur and Professional categories.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Eddie Howe bemoans decision to disallow goal in tight Crystal Palace encounter

Eddie Howe bemoans decision to disallow goal in tight Crystal Palace encounter
Updated 15 min 43 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe bemoans decision to disallow goal in tight Crystal Palace encounter

Eddie Howe bemoans decision to disallow goal in tight Crystal Palace encounter
  • Newcastle United looked to defeat Crystal Palace when Tyrick Mitchell turned the ball into his own net
Updated 15 min 43 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has slammed the decision to disallow what looked to be a Newcastle United winner against Crystal Palace.

With the Magpies dominant but struggling to break down a resolute Palace defense, United looked to have done just that when Tyrick Mitchell turned the ball into his own net.

Having given the goal, referee Michael Salisbury was then told to check his decision with use of the VAR screen at the side of the St James’ Park pitch. And after some deliberation, he chalked off the own goal for a foul on Palace keeper Vicente Guaita, with the match ending 0-0.

However, replays showed Mitchell shoved Joe Willock into Guaita before turning into his own net.

And Howe was not impressed with the decision which cost his side two valuable Premier League points on home turf.

“I didn’t think it should be disallowed,” said the head coach.

“I thought it was a push on Joe Willock in the build up to the ball coming in. Joe’s momentum is fixed from that point and carries him into the goalkeeper.

“Without that push, there’s no way Joe would have gone in with that force. For me it’s not a foul, if anything it’s a penalty. I was very surprised with the outcome.”

When pushed on why officials may have come to that decision, Howe elaborated.

He said: “I think they (the officials) were swayed by the fact — and this is just my opinion — that the goalkeeper stayed down. And that ultimately led to the goal being disallowed.”

United have now drawn four of their first six Premier League games this season, recording just one win. However, it is a return which does not quite represent the sum of their efforts, with performances and chances created much improved from this time last season.

“Yeah, very much so,” Howe said when asked if he was frustrated.

“I thought the level of performance was very good today. We created chances in every phase: Possession, counter-attack and set plays.

“The lads were very committed to their performance today and were physically very good off the back of a very difficult week.

“I’m just really disappointed with the final action, the final finish wasn’t there today.”

Howe continued: “It was just one of those days where every presentable chance that came and went added to the next one that we got a few minutes later. It was incredible really because as I say, they were all different.

“There’s no way we could do that again if we tried. But the pleasing thing is, we are creating those moments and look like a time that can score at any moment.”

On the flip side, defensively, United kept another clean sheet, their third of the season.

“The very positive thing is we didn’t concede at the other end,” said Howe.

“On a day like that, it is very easy to get beat 1-0 on a counter-attack late in the game when you’re desperately trying to push men forward.

“I thought the players did very well to control those counter-attacks because that is Crystal Palace’s strengths.

“We’re kicking ourselves again really, as we were against Liverpool because we needed to win that game today.”

In just his second game for the Magpies, it was record signing Alexander Isak who missed the biggest opportunity of the encounter.

The Swede charged down a hesitant clearance from Joachim Anderson and raced through on goal, but just as he tried to lift over Guaita, the Spaniard stretched out an arm to deny.

Of the miss, Howe said: “I’ll approach him in an individual way. Of course, you treat everybody as the individual they are.

“He’ll be disappointed to miss that, he’d back himself to score and I’d certainly back him to score.

“Whether he’s gone for a certain type of finish, that’s obviously in his game but he didn’t quite execute it right.

“We starved him of the ball a little bit in certain parts of the game. I think we’re still getting used to how he wants to receive the ball and where he needs to go.

“I desperately wanted him to try and get on the ball more, especially in the attacking third. He came to life a little bit in the second half and had certain moments of real quality.

“He’s had no training time with us, he’s been pushed right into action and I think he’s done very well. A lot of improvement is needed from us as a team to try and serve him.”

Newcastle United are next in Premier League action when they travel to the London Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11 to take on West Ham United.

Topics: Eddie Howe Newcastle United

Afsan Al-Khalediah claims King Faisal Cup in marquee event of Ta'if horseracing season

Afsan Al-Khalediah claims King Faisal Cup in marquee event of Ta’if horseracing season
Updated 23 min 54 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Afsan Al-Khalediah claims King Faisal Cup in marquee event of Ta’if horseracing season

Afsan Al-Khalediah claims King Faisal Cup in marquee event of Ta’if horseracing season
  • The 2022 Ta'if summer racing fixtures have been doubled to 48 from the previous year's 24
Updated 23 min 54 sec ago
George Charles Darley

To the roar of Ta’if’s King Khaled Racetrack crowd, the 2022 King Faisal Arabian Horses Cup was claimed on Saturday evening by Afsan Al-Khalediah for Prince Khaled bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz’s Al-Khalediah Stables, finishing well ahead of contenders Modhishah and Malzaman.

Sired by Laith Al-Khalediah and ridden by Abdullah Al-Awfi, gray colt Afsan Al-Khalediah completed the 1,600-meter race in a final time of 1:55.38, besting Modhishah by 15.75 lengths, with Malzaman another 0.75 lengths back in third.

Having won the King Faisal Cup in 2021 with Tilal Al-Khalediah, Al-Khalediah Stables hold a perfect record in this $266,000 race. And it was a glorious day for Al-Awfi, who earlier steered Qaswarat Al-Khalediah to victory in the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup, also with a $266,000 bounty.

“I was wary of the filly Katebat Al-Khalediah, but as it turned out I knew I had won from 800 meters out,” Al-Awfi said. “I’ve won three out of three on Asfan now; he’s an excellent horse. I feel that Asfan could emulate Tilal Al-Khalediah, who was the winner of this race in 2021 and went on to also win the King Abdulaziz Cup for purebred Arabians.”

The purebred Arabian race followed a number of other competitions throughout the day in addition to the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup, including the Fillies Open, won by Rooqa; the Ta’if Cup (fillies and colts) with Al-Kuweit in the lead; the Ta’if Cup (fillies), claimed by Aewaaly Najd; and the Okaz Cup, with Yahtarez taking the prize — a day of racing worth more than $1.2 million across the card.

“I extend my congratulations to Al-Awfi, trainer Saad Mutlaq and the Al-Khalediah Stables on their victory in the second renewal of the King Faisal Cup,” Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia Chairman Prince Bandar bin Khaled Al-Faisal told Arab News. “This is a race that will continue to grow in stature, and the names on this trophy will become part of Saudi racing history.

“As an internationally listed contest, the King Faisal Cup has global importance for purebred Arabian racing. Arabian racing horses represent not only a key area of Saudi Arabian heritage but as foundation sires, Arabians have also played a considerable role in the international evolution of thoroughbred racing.”

Arabian horses are distinguished from thoroughbreds by their smaller size, lighter bodies and thicker skin, protecting them from the scorching conditions of the region.

The King Faisal Cup is a marquee occasion of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia’s expanded summer season program at Ta’if’s King Khaled Racetrack, running from June 16 to Oct. 8.

The 2022 Ta’if summer racing fixtures have been doubled to 48 from the previous year’s 24, with a total of 384 races (up from 190). And the new National Day Cup meeting on Saturday, Sept. 22 will feature the Ta’if Derby, Ta’if Sprint Cup and Ta’if Arabian Horses Derby, all worth over $100,000.

Ta’if is situated at an altitude of almost 2,000 meters, with a cool and balmy climate perfect for racing during the summer months — unique in the Gulf and therefore a draw for horseracing professionals across the Kingdom as well as from neighboring countries such as the UAE and Bahrain.

As soon as the Ta’if racing season draws to a close, the Riyadh season will kick off with a succession of local and international races worth an average of $30,000 each and culminating with the $20 million Saudi Cup — the world’s most valuable. Launched in 2020, the upcoming February 2023 event will be the fourth edition of the Saudi Cup.

“We have been racing in Ta’if for two decades but, like all racing in Saudi Arabia, the Ta’if season received a boost thanks to the international profile of the Saudi Cup,” Salem Binmafhooz, JCSA’s director of racing, told Arab News.

“Racing in Ta’if is unique in the region in being able to stage temperate summertime racing thanks to its location and altitude.

“We are in the process of finalizing infrastructure developments at King Khaled Racetrack that in coming seasons will allow us to accommodate horses from across the region, making Ta’if a hub for the other racing jurisdictions in the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

JCSA CEO Eng. Marwan Al-Olayan added: “As an industry, Saudi Arabian racing is evolving at a fast pace and while we are making great progress on the international stage, as borne out by the success of the Saudi Cup, we are also keen to showcase the sport and its opportunities to our communities.

“Racing is one of the most popular forms of sporting entertainment around the world, and we hope to continue to attract greater numbers of fans to this industry during the coming seasons.”

Topics: King Faisal Cup #SAUDI ARABIA Taif

Arab fans react as 'Lord of the Rings' draws in 25 million viewers

The show is streaming on Amazon Video Prime. Supplied
Updated 27 min ago
Arab News

Arab fans react as ‘Lord of the Rings’ draws in 25 million viewers

The show is streaming on Amazon Video Prime. Supplied
Updated 27 min ago
Arab News

DUBAI: With Amazon announcing that its big budget series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” marks the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video with 25 million viewers, it is no wonder that Arab fans are declaring their excitement about the show online.

The first two episodes of the show, which has an estimated budget of close to $1 billion, aired on Friday and will run until Oct. 14.

Arab fans took to Twitter to share their opinions about the epic show, based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien.

“A promising first two episodes that managed to transport me to Middle-Earth with the Harfoots, Elves, Humans and Dwarves… The visual experience is impressive and the storyline is clear and well-built… Excited for what’s to come,” Mohammed Al-Dosari in Alkhobar tweeted.

“The Rings of Power” is set during Tolkien's Second Age in Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings,” Tolkien's cult trilogy which has already been adapted for film.The first season cost a staggering $465 million to make — roughly 10 times the price of the first season of “Game of Thrones” 11 years ago — with a planned $1 billion for the intended five-season series on a whole.

“It has the best cinematography I’ve seen in my life,” Fahad in Riyadh commented on the larger than life special effects, which Rebecca Nicholson at The Guardian said are “so cinematic and grand that it makes ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel) look as if it has been cobbled together on Minecraft.”

However, not all the comments online were positive, with some social media users lamenting the slow pace of the series.

“I could not get through the first episode… without stopping every 10 minutes and watching an episode of ‘The Office.’ I don’t know if it’s boring or if I should just be patient with something that I’m not excited for,” a user named Faisal tweeted.

“To me, the first two episodes… is a weak attempt at imitating the writing, performances and directing of the film series. I never felt like I was watching ‘Lord of The Rings,’ Abbas Salih wrote

 The series is crucial for Amazon, which wants to play in the ultra-competitive streaming landscape, where Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max are already battling it out.
 

Topics: The Lord of the Rings

