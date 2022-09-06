Atalanta beat Berlusconi’s Monza 2-0, move atop Serie A

Nadal stunned by Tiafoe at US Open as Swiatek makes last-eight
Tiafoe of the US will face Andrey Rublev for a place in the semifinals
Iga Swiatek became the first Polish woman to reach the quarter-finals
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP
NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal fell to his earliest US Open loss in six years on Monday when he was knocked out by Frances Tiafoe while Iga Swiatek became the first Polish woman to reach the quarter-finals.
Four-time US Open champion Nadal, bidding for a 23rd Grand Slam title, lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the last-16 to 26th-ranked Tiafoe.
The American’s free-swinging performance conjured up 18 aces and 49 winners past a sluggish Nadal.
For Australian and French Open champion Nadal, it was a first Grand Slam loss of 2022 after an abdominal strain forced him to forfeit his Wimbledon semifinal.
His defeat came just a day after world number one and defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out also in the fourth round by Nick Kyrgios.
“I wasn’t able to push him back. Tennis is a sport of positions a lot of the time,” said 36-year-old Nadal.
“You need to be very quick and very young. I am not in that moment anymore.”
Nadal added: “I was not able to cause great damage. He was better than me.”
Tiafoe, 24, will face Andrey Rublev, who he defeated over five sets in the third round in 2021, for a place in the semifinals.
“I don’t know what to say, I’m so happy. He’s one of the greatest of all time and I played unbelievable tennis today,” said Tiafoe who had only previously reached one Slam quarter-final in Australia in 2019.
“Something special happened today. Honestly when I first came on the scene I wasn’t ready for it mentally and mature enough.
“I’ve been able to develop and I have a great team around me. With you guys, it’s been great.”
Seventh seed Rublev shrugged off a rain delay to breeze past Cameron Norrie and reach the quarter-finals for the third time with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win.
“It was two and a half hours, it was tough,” said 24-year-old Rublev who had needed four hours and five sets to get past Denis Shapovalov in the third round.
“Cameron and I, we have known each other for a long time. I knew I had to give my best.”
Rublev, who also made the last-eight in New York in 2017 and 2020, will be playing in his sixth quarter-final at the majors but has yet to progress further.
French Open champion Swiatek recovered from a set and a break down to see off 108th-ranked German opponent Jule Niemeier, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.
In a mistake-riddled clash on Louis Armstrong Court, there were a total of 15 double faults, 12 breaks of serve and 76 unforced errors.
“It’s really satisfying. This is my first quarter-final in New York so I am really proud of it,” said Swiatek.
Wimbledon quarter-finalist Niemeier hadn’t won a hardcourt match in her career before coming to New York.
However, she went into Monday’s match not having dropped a set and fired up to repeat her Wimbledon journey where she had also beaten world number two Anett Kontaveit.
The 23-year-old from Dortmund swept through the opener and broke to lead 2-1 in the second set before Swiatek recovered to take control and reach her third Slam quarter-final of 2022.
Swiatek will face US eighth seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semifinals.
It will be the pair’s third meeting this year with Swiatek coming out on top on both occasions in Miami and at the French Open.
Pegula became the second American woman into the last-eight after brushing aside two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2.
World number six Aryna Sabalenka reached the quarter-finals for a second successive year with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 over Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins.
Sabalenka has now beaten the American in New York three times in the last five US Opens.
The Belarusian will next face 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova who downed three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2.
dj/rcw
Fury offers Joshua ‘Battle of Britain’ heavyweight bout
Joshua responded on Twitter by telling Fury to contact his management team
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP
LONDON: Tyson Fury has offered Anthony Joshua the chance to fight for his WBC crown before the end of the year in a blockbuster British heavyweight title fight.
Fury suggested he was retiring from boxing after beating Dillian Whyte in April but is now searching for a high-profile opponent after rival champion Oleksandr Usyk said he does not intend to fight again until 2023.
Joshua suffered a second consecutive defeat to the Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia last month and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, is considering options for a return to the ring for the 32-year-old.
The unbeaten Fury announced he was retiring on his 34th birthday last month, having previously performed a number of U-turns over his future in the sport.
In a video posted on social media on Monday he appeared to confirm he had reversed his decision again.
“You’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting within the next few months, and before I announce an opponent I need to do this just in case,” said Fury.
“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk, and I know you’re belt-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months.
“You’re coming off a 12-round fight so you’re match fit, you’re ready, I’m giving you a few months’ notice.
“If you’re interested I’ll send you the date over and we can rumble — a battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. Let me know if you’re interested. If not, I will select another opponent.”
Joshua responded on Twitter by telling Fury to contact his management team.
“I don’t do the online discussions just for clout,” wrote Joshua, before adding: “I’ll be ready in December.”
Former champion Joshua fell to 24-3 with his latest defeat to Usyk but a clash with Fury would ignite huge interest in Britain.
Usyk, who retained his WBO, IBF and WBA titles against Joshua, said on Friday he hoped to set up a unification bout against Fury next year.
Champions League revamp ‘already a success,’ says PSG’s Al-Khelaifi
The expansion of UEFA’s flagship competition has coincided with TV rights for European club competitions jumping more than 40 percent from 2024
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP
OEIRAS, Portugal: Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Monday the sharp rise in Champions League TV rights shows the overhaul of the competition’s format from 2024 is a “success already.”
“The sales for the new format in the US have increased without even Spanish language 150 percent, and the UK and France increased a lot also,” said Al-Khelaifi, a main opponent of the aborted Super League project.
“I think it shows this new format is already a success even before it has started,” he told a video conference organized near Lisbon by the Portuguese FA.
From 2024 the group stage will be expanded to feature 36 clubs, up from 32, with all teams together in one pool and playing eight matches, instead of eight groups of four teams.
It is the first significant change to the competition in two decades and will shake up a first phase that has become too predictable.
“Football needs to be developed in a way that it respects small, medium and big clubs,” said Al-Khelaifi, who is also chairman of the European Club Association, which has nearly 250 members from across the continent.
The expansion of UEFA’s flagship competition has coincided with TV rights for European club competitions jumping more than 40 percent from 2024.
Global deals have been agreed worth €15 billion for the three seasons to 2027, or €5 billion annually.
Asked about the financial model of clubs like PSG or Manchester City, backed by mega-rich Gulf owners, Al-Khelaifi said “football needs investment to grow” and called out the “disastrous debt” of some clubs.
He criticized clubs which are supposed to belong to the fans but whose supporters “control nothing,” allowing those in power to pass on huge debts to their successors once they have served their terms.
“This is what we should worry about because that’s a big danger,” he added, in a thinly-veiled dig at Barcelona, who remain committed to launching a Super League and have debts in excess of a billion euros.
Giannis rests as Greece reach the EuroBasket knockout stage
Antetokounmpo is expected to play in at least one of Greece’s final two group-stage games, the first coming Tuesday against Ukraine
Updated 06 September 2022
AP
MILAN: Giannis Antetokounmpo got the day off. Greece rolled into the knockout stage of the EuroBasket tournament without him.
Kosta Sloukas scored 21 points, Georgios Papagiannis added 17 and Greece pulled away in the second half to top Great Britain 93-77 in a Group C matchup on Monday.
Antetokounmpo is expected to play in at least one of Greece’s final two group-stage games, the first coming Tuesday against Ukraine. The knockout round in Berlin starts on Saturday.
“He’s available and he will play tomorrow,” Greece coach Dimitris Itoudis said after Monday’s game. “He had a discomfort a little bit on his knee, nothing major. ... We did not want to risk anything so we decided not to dress him up today.”
Kostas Papanikolaou and Michail Lountzis each had 10 points for Greece, which is now assured of a top-four place in the group. There are four groups with six teams in each at EuroBasket, with the top four finishers in each group headed to the knockout stage.
Luke Nelson had 17 points for Great Britain (0-3), while Myles Hesson scored 13, Ovie Soko added 12 and Dan Clark finished with 11.
Greece used a 16-0 run to erase an early seven-point deficit. Great Britain closed within 53-52 in the third quarter, but Greece scored 40 of the game’s final 65 points.
GROUP C
UKRAINE 84 ITALY 73
Also at Milan, Ukraine are going on to Berlin for the knockout round.
Svi Mykhailiuk scored 25 points, Ivan Tkachenko and Issuf Sanon each scored 17 and Ukraine (3-0) remained perfect by topping Italy.
Achille Polonara led Italy (1-2) with 17 points. Simone Fontecchio scored 14 points and Marco Spissu added 11.
CROATIA 73 ESTONIA 70
Karlo Matkovic scored 17 points on 8-for-8 shooting, Dario Saric added 15 points and 12 rebounds and Croatia held off winless Estonia.
Jaleen Smith scored 13 points for Croatia (2-1).
Siim-Sander Vene had 18 points for Estonia (0-3), while Malik-Kalev Kotsar added 17 and Kristian Kullamae added 14.
GROUP D
SERBIA 100 FINLAND 70
At Prague, Nikola Jokic scored 13 points and Serbia (3-0) had six players in double figures as it clinched a berth in the knockout round.
Nemanja Nedovic and Vasilije Micic had team-high totals of 14 points for Serbia, while Nikola Kalinic scored 13, Vladimir Lucic had 12 and Marko Guduric finished with 11.
Lauri Markkanen scored 18 points for Finland (1-2), which got 10 apiece from Edon Maxhuni and Elias Valtonen.
POLAND 85 ISRAEL 76
A.J. Slaughter scored 24 points, Aleksander Balcerowski added 17 and Poland led most of the way to hand Israel its first loss.
Aaron Cel scored 13 and Mateusz Ponitka finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Poland (2-1).
Yovel Zoosman scored 18 for Israel (2-1), which got 17 from Yam Madar and 10 from Tamir Blatt.
CZECH REPUBLIC 88, NETHERLANDS 80
Jan Vesely scored 24 points and the Czech Republic (1-2) kept their hopes of advancing alive by holding off the Netherlands (0-3).
Vesely was nearly perfect, going 9 for 10 from the floor and 6 for 6 from the foul line.
Martin Peterka scored 20 points, Tomas Kyzlink added 12 and David Jelinek scored 10 for the Czech Republic, which held on despite seeing a 23-point halftime lead whittled down to three in the final minute of play.
Yannick Franke led the Netherlands with 22 points, while Worthy De Jong scored 13 and Jesse Edwards added 12.
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
All 24 teams are in action, with all clubs playing their fourth game out of the five scheduled for each nation in the group stage. Group play games conclude Wednesday and Thursday.
Group A: Belgium (2-1) vs. Turkey (2-1), Montenegro (2-1) vs. Spain (2-1), Georgia (1-2) vs. Bulgaria (0-3). The Belgium-Turkey and Montenegro-Spain winners will clinch spots in the knockout stage.
Group B: Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-1) vs. France (2-1), Hungary (0-3) vs. Lithuania (0-3), Germany (3-0) vs. Slovenia (2-1). The Lithuania-Hungary loser is eliminated from knockout stage consideration, and both of those nations would be out if Bosnia top France.
Group C: Estonia (0-3) vs. Great Britain (0-3), Greece (3-0) vs. Ukraine (3-0), Italy (1-2) vs. Croatia (2-1). Italy could qualify for the round of 16 with a victory.
Group D: Netherlands (0-3) vs. Poland (2-1), Finland (1-2) vs. Czech Republic (1-2), Israel (2-1) vs. Serbia (3-0). The Finland-Czech Republic game could decide which one of those clubs moves on.
Pogba undergoes ‘successful’ knee surgery with World Cup at risk
Updated 06 September 2022
AFP
PARIS: Paul Pogba underwent successful knee surgery on Monday night, Juventus said as the France midfielder’s hopes of appearing at the World Cup hang in the balance.
“This evening, Paul Pogba underwent selective external arthroscopic meniscectomy,” Juve said in a statement.
“The surgery, performed by Prof. Roberto Rossi in the presence of the Juventus Team Doctor, Luca Stefanini was a complete success.”
The 29-year-old injured the meniscus in his right knee in July and initially opted against surgery in a bid to be fit for the World Cup which kicks off on November 19.
However after returning to training on Sunday Pogba changed his mind about an operation which according to multiple reports could keep him out of action for as long as two months.
Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri had already plunged into doubt his availability at the Qatar tournament earlier on Monday when he revealed that Pogba would go under the knife.
Allegri said that Juve “needed to be realistic,” saying that Pogba would probably not play for Juve until January after rejoining from Manchester United in the close season.
Pogba was a star performer in 2018 when France were crowned World champions.
Juve play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.