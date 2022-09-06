You are here

UN: 173 civilians killed in South Sudan clashes

UN: 173 civilians killed in South Sudan clashes
South Sudan has been wracked by instability since independence in 2011 and the civil war has the lives of almost 400,000 people. (AFP file photo)
  • Violence caused 44,000 people to flee their homes across 26 villages, with a total of 131 cases of rape and gang-rape documented
JUBA: Scores of civilians were killed in political clashes in South Sudan between February and May this year, a UN report said Tuesday, with women and children subjected to brutal assaults, including gang rape.
The clashes between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and his rival, Vice President Riek Machar, in oil-rich Unity State affected at least 28 villages across three counties, with 173 people killed and 37 women and children kidnapped.
“Many of the abductees were subjected to sexual violence, including girls as young as eight-years-old and a nine-year-old girl who was gang-raped to death,” the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.
Both sides committed severe abuses, the report said, adding that pro-government forces and militias loyal to Kiir appeared to be “the main perpetrators of the human rights violations.”
The violence caused 44,000 people to flee their homes across 26 villages, with a total of 131 cases of rape and gang-rape documented.
South Sudan has been wracked by instability since independence in 2011 and is still struggling to draw a line under a civil war between pro-Kiir and pro-Machar fighters that claimed the lives of almost 400,000 people.
The joint report covered the period between 11 February and 31 May 2022, with researchers traveling to the pro-Machar strongholds of Koch, Leer, and Mayendit as well as surrounding areas to document the aftermath of the violence.
It said that there were “reasonable grounds to believe that these attacks were consistently premeditated and carried out with a degree of organization mainly by the joint Government forces and allied militias/groups operating in these areas.”
In a press statement accompanying the report’s release, Nicholas Haysom, the UN envoy to the country, said that “human rights violations were committed with impunity.”
“The government is duty-bound under international law to protect civilians, investigate allegations of human rights violations, and hold suspected perpetrators accountable,” he added.
The UN has regularly criticized South Sudan’s leadership for its role in stoking violence, cracking down on political freedoms and plundering public coffers.
It has also accused the government of rights violations amounting to war crimes over deadly attacks in the southwest last year.
Since the five-year civil war ended in 2018, the country’s lumbering peace process has run into multiple delays, with violence regularly breaking out between Kiir and Machar’s forces.
In July, the United States pulled out of two peace process monitoring organizations in South Sudan due to the government’s failure to meet reform milestones, citing a “lack of sustained progress.”

Philippines, Indonesia agree to boost defense ties, ASEAN role amid ‘volatile’ geopolitics

Philippines, Indonesia agree to boost defense ties, ASEAN role amid ‘volatile’ geopolitics
Philippines, Indonesia agree to boost defense ties, ASEAN role amid ‘volatile’ geopolitics

Philippines, Indonesia agree to boost defense ties, ASEAN role amid ‘volatile’ geopolitics
  • Marcos Jr. said ASEAN should be ‘lead agent’ for regional peace
  • Indo-Pacific region in spotlight amid rising US-China tensions
MANILA/JAKARTA: The Philippines and Indonesia agreed on Monday to boost defense ties as their leaders concurred that the Southeast Asian bloc, which both countries belong to, must lead the way amid a “volatile” geopolitical situation.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is on his first overseas trip since taking office in June, during which he will also visit Singapore. Marcos and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo witnessed the signing of several agreements during the meeting on Monday, including a five-year plan of action covering various areas between their two countries.

The Philippines and Indonesia also agreed to strengthen their defense ties with an agreement that seeks to enhance bilateral collaboration and promote cooperative activities, as Marcos and Widodo touched on the important role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for the region.

“We also spoke at length about the role that we believe ASEAN should play while we face the difficulties in this very volatile time in geopolitics not only in our region but also in the rest of the world,” Marcos said during a joint press briefing at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java.

“We agreed that ASEAN is going to be the lead agent in the changes that we would like to see in continuing to bring peace to our countries.”

The Philippines and Indonesia, along with Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, are founding members of the regional bloc, which today has 10 members. Next year, Jakarta will hold the rotating ASEAN chairmanship.

“Indonesia wants to ensure that ASEAN will continue to become a locomotive for stability, peace, and prosperity in the region,” Widodo said.

The Indonesian leader stressed the importance of ASEAN centrality and unity during his meeting with Marcos, and said the bloc “must be able to handle various challenges in the future.”

Victor Andres Manhit, president of the Manila-based think tank ADR Institute, said stronger Indonesian-Philippine relations within the context of ASEAN is important to address regional maritime issues.

“What is important is that, as key members and founding members of ASEAN, both (countries) value rules-based international order,” Manhit told Arab News.

“As we have cooperation and as we have mutual respect, maybe it can evolve into stronger ties among maritime nations of ASEAN,” he added.

“But from (the) point of view of an aggressive northern neighbor, it’s good to have stronger ties among ASEAN maritime nations to distinguish us from (the rest) of the ASEAN.”

Manhit was referring to China, with whom the Philippines has a long-running dispute over the South China Sea, a strategic and resource-rich waterway claimed by Beijing almost in its entirety. But other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.

The Indo-Pacific region was in the spotlight amid rising tensions between the US and China, which was triggered by a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last month.

But it will likely prove a challenge for ASEAN to serve as a regional leader to achieve stability for the region, according to Indonesian defense expert Connie Rahakundini Bakrie.

Instead of relying on ASEAN, Bakrie called on Indonesia to focus on promoting the non-aligned movement, referring to the forum of 120 countries which are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

“Strengthening ASEAN is a good idea, but will it be easy? Because I think ASEAN is now divided,” she said.

Taiwan leader: China drills improved military’s combat abilities

Taiwan leader: China drills improved military’s combat abilities
Taiwan leader: China drills improved military’s combat abilities

Taiwan leader: China drills improved military’s combat abilities
  • Taiwan’s military holding two days of drills starting late Tuesday
  • China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control
TAIPEI: The combat skills of Taiwan’s military are now “more mature” and it is better able to fight thanks to having to repeatedly scramble to see off Chinese forces during their recent drills, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday.
China staged war games in the immediate aftermath of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last month, angered by what it saw as a strong show of US support for the island Beijing claims as its own territory. Chinese military activities close to Taiwan have continued since then.
Speaking to air force personnel at the Hualien air base on Taiwan’s east coast, Tsai said the situation around the Taiwan Strait remained tense and the threat had not gone away.
“In the face of challenges, our national military has calmly responded to the enemy’s intents at intrusion and have tenaciously defended the country’s security,” she said, according to a transcript of the remarks released by the presidential office.
“I believe that after this period of combat readiness missions, our national military’s combat skills are more mature and its combat power is more powerful.”
Tsai added that she was “extremely proud” of the armed forces.
The Hualien base has hangers cut out of the side of a mountain and is home to Lockheed Martin Corp. F-16s.
Taiwan’s military is also holding two days of drills starting late Tuesday around Hengchun on the far southern tip of the island. Apache attack helicopters, Ching-kuo Indigenous Defense Fighters, artillery and drones will feature in the drills.
Taiwan’s armed forces are well-equipped but dwarfed by China’s. Tsai has been overseeing a modernization program and has made increasing defense spending a priority.
Taiwan has set defense as the theme for this year’s Oct. 10 national day, with the slogan “You and me join together to protect the land and defend the country,” organizers said on Tuesday.
Tsai will oversee a military parade that day and give a key note speech.
Taiwan’s democratically-elected government says that as the People’s Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be set by Taiwan’s people.
China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Protests across Indonesia as fuel price hikes denounced

Protests across Indonesia as fuel price hikes denounced
Protests across Indonesia as fuel price hikes denounced

Protests across Indonesia as fuel price hikes denounced
  • President Joko Widodo on Saturday hiked subsidized fuel prices by about 30 percent
  • Oil prices are about 32 percent higher than a year ago
JAKARTA: Thousands of people rallied in Indonesia’s biggest cities on Tuesday, seeking to pile pressure on the government to reverse its first subsidised fuel price hike in eight years amid soaring inflation.
Under pressure to control a ballooning energy subsidy budget, President Joko Widodo on Saturday said he had little choice but to hike subsidized fuel prices by about 30 percent, an unpopular move in the country of 270 million people. Oil prices are about 32 percent higher than a year ago.
By midday on Tuesday, protests were underway in and around the capital Jakarta and in the cities of Surabaya, Makassar, Kendari, Aceh, and Yogyakarta, among a series of demonstrations led by students and labor unions that police say could draw tens of thousands of people this week.
Thousands of police were deployed across Jakarta, many guarding gas stations, fearing those could become targets of mounting anger over a price hike that unions say will hurt workers and the urban poor the most.
“Workers are really, really suffering right now,” said Abdul Aris, a union official.
“The price shouldn’t have been raised,” he said, vowing to keep fighting until the government gives way.
Tuesday’s protests started peacefully, with no early reports of violence or arrests.
Thousands gathered in Jakarta wearing red or orange bandanas, marching and chanting slogans denouncing the government move and calling for an increase in the minimum wage.
One demonstrator was seen shirtless with feet shackled to an empty petrol tank, carrying a sign highlighting hardships of rising costs.
Textiles factory worker Adi Asmadi, 29, said his daily transportation expenses would go up sharply.
“If the fuel price is hiked and wages increase too, that’s ok,” he said. “If it’s not, we object.”
Subsidized fuel is a sensitive issue in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, but the government has sought to soften the blow through compensation measures, including direct cash transfers.
The hike would cut subsidy spending by about 48 trillion rupiah ($3.22 billion) this year to 650 trillion rupiah, a deputy finance minister said on Monday, but it would also see inflation accelerate.
Small rallies took place at the weekend and on Monday, with tires burned and some roads blocked as demonstrators vented their anger over the decision, which comes amid rising food costs and with the economy still reeling from the impacts of the pandemic.

Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students

Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students
Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students

Japan Embassy in UAE hosts orientation session for 20 Emirati students
  • This year’s batch of Emirati students is the first
DUBAI: The Japanese Embassy in the UAE hosted on Thursday an orientation session titled “Youth Ambassador Program (YAP)- Japan” for 20 young Emirati students, who also met with Japan Ambassador to the UAE ISOMATA Akio.

YAP is a UAE educational program that encourages Emirati students to study abroad and expand their knowledge of the world’s culture.

The year-long program, designed by the by Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE), helps students prepare themselves to study in Japan. YAP encourages a short trip to Japan, a Japanese language course, a cultural experience and a study consultation.

This year’s batch of Emirati students is the first.

The UAE and Japan are celebrating their 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

This was originally published on Arab News Japan.

Boris Johnson delivers last speech as he bows out as Britain’s prime minister

Boris Johnson delivers last speech as he bows out as Britain’s prime minister
Boris Johnson delivers last speech as he bows out as Britain’s prime minister

Boris Johnson delivers last speech as he bows out as Britain’s prime minister
  • Leaves London to travel to Scotland and tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth
  • Liz Truss will then be appointed prime minister and start to form a government
LONDON: Boris Johnson bowed out as British prime minister on Tuesday, ending a tumultuous three years in office and bequeathing his successor Liz Truss a daunting list of problems to tackle.
Johnson, who was forced out of office by his own Conservative Party over a series of scandals, urged the country to come together and back his successor.
After making a farewell speech outside Downing Street, he left London to travel to Scotland and tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth. Truss will then be appointed prime minister and start to form a government.
The 47-year-old Truss is tasked with steering Britain through a looming lengthy recession and an energy crisis that threatens the finances of millions of households and businesses.
Her plan to boost the economy through tax cuts while providing tens of billions of pounds to cap energy costs has already badly rattled financial markets, prompting investors to dump the pound and government bonds.
“What I say to my fellow Conservatives, it’s time for politics to be over, folks,” Johnson said in his speech. “It’s time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and her program.”
Truss will be the fourth Conservative prime minister in six years. She confronts the latest crisis to buffet Britain with a weaker political hand than many of her predecessors after she defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members with a smaller margin of victory than expected, and after she initially failed to be the top choice for her lawmakers.
She has promised to take “bold action” to get the country through the tough times, including cutting taxes despite a warning that that would exacerbate Britain’s inflation rate, at 10.1 percent already the highest of any leading economy.
Johnson, who fought to stay in office until the end, used his departure speech to boast of his successes, including an early vaccine program during the pandemic and his early support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.
The speech was full of the bombast and jokes characteristic of a man once loved by much of British public but also loathed by many.
Having refused to rule out a return to the top job one day, he also indicated he was still bruised by the nature of his departure.
“The torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader,” he said. “The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through but never mind that now.”
Truss will follow Johnson to Scotland and be asked to form a government by Queen Elizabeth. She will then address the country and start appointments to her team of ministers later on Tuesday.
Britain, under Conservative rule since 2010, has stumbled from crisis to crisis in recent years and there is now the prospect of a long recession, and further increases in inflation, plus a weakening pound.
The most pressing issue is the energy crisis.
Household bills are due to jump by 80 percent in October, but a source familiar with the situation has told Reuters that Truss is looking at freezing bills this winter, in a plan that could cost more than the COVID-19 furlough scheme.
Britain’s public finances remain weighed down by the government’s huge coronavirus spending spree. Public debt as a share of economic output is not far off 100 percent, up from about 80 percent before pandemic.

