Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger amid tension

Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger amid tension
In letters, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the behavior of Turkey should be censured by NATO, the EU, and the UN. (File/AFP)
AP

  • Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the behavior of his country’s historic regional rival — and NATO ally — should be censured by the three bodies
  • Greece and Turkey have come close to war three times in the last half-century
ATHENS: Greece’s government has written to the country’s NATO and European Union partners and the head of the United Nations, asking them to formally condemn increasingly aggressive talk by officials in neighboring Turkey and suggesting that current bilateral tensions could escalate into a second open conflict on European soil.
In the letters, copies of which were seen Wednesday by AP, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the behavior of his country’s historic regional rival — and NATO ally — should be censured by the three bodies.
“By not doing so in time or by underestimating the seriousness of the matter, we risk witnessing again a situation similar to that currently unfolding in some other part of our continent,” he wrote, in an allusion to the war in Ukraine. “This is something none of us would really wish to see.”
The letters dated Monday and Tuesday come at a low point in relations between the two neighbors, who are separated by centuries-long enmity and contemporary disputes, including Aegean Sea boundaries and immigration. Greece and Turkey have come close to war three times in the last half-century.
On Tuesday Turkey’s president reiterated a thinly veiled invasion threat made over the weekend. Athens responded that it’s ready to defend its sovereignty.
In the letters to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell and UN chief Antonio Guterres, Athens quoted Erdogan’s references to Greek “occupation” of Aegean Sea islands that have been part of Greece for decades, and to the Greek people as “vile.”
“The Turkish leadership has apparently chosen to present future aggression as already prepared and, more importantly, as a justified action,” he said. “Unless seen in its true dimensions and properly dealt with by the international community, this Turkish attitude risks destabilizing our wider region and causing consequences of which the gravity is hard to assess.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Turkey could “come all of a sudden one night” in response to perceived Greek threats, suggesting a Turkish attack cannot be ruled out.
Ankara says Greece is violating international agreements by keeping a military presence on islands close to Turkey’s Aegean coastline. It has also accused Greek air defenses of locking on to Turkish fighter jets during NATO exercises over the eastern Mediterranean.
Greece says it needs to defend its eastern islands — including tourist hotspots Rhodes and Kos, which are much closer to Turkey than to the Greek mainland — against its larger and militarily stronger neighbor.
Dendias on Tuesday accused Turkey of carrying out 6,100 Greek airspace violations this year, including 157 overflights of Greek territory.
Greece almost daily scrambles fighter aircraft to identify and intercept Turkish military planes and often simulated dogfights break out, which have led to several fatalities in the past decades.
“The Turkish attitude is a destabilizing factor for NATO’s unity and cohesion, weakening the southern flank of the alliance at a moment of crisis,” Dendias wrote to Stoltenberg.
Both Greece and Turkey face crucial elections next year.

Topics: Greece Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Australian government says photos of engineer held in Iraqi jail raise ‘serious concerns’ about health

Australian government says photos of engineer held in Iraqi jail raise ‘serious concerns’ about health
Australian government says photos of engineer held in Iraqi jail raise ‘serious concerns’ about health

Australian government says photos of engineer held in Iraqi jail raise ‘serious concerns’ about health
  • Robert Pether’s wife has likened the situation to ‘watching his murder in slow motion’ and says her husband has lost more than 40kg in custody
  • Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised Pether’s case with his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in June
LONDON: The Australian government said it has “serious concerns” for the welfare of one of its citizens who is being held in a jail in Baghdad, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Photos of Robert Pether obtained by the newspaper show discolored skin and the engineer’s body covered in new moles, particularly on his back, which his doctors and family fear are cancerous.

The engineer, arrested and arbitrarily imprisoned in Baghdad in April last year over a business dispute between his architecture firm and Iraq’s government, is a skin cancer survivor.

His doctors say health services are not conducting proper tests and have botched the excision of two moles, exposing him to a severe risk of infection. 

Pether’s wife has likened the situation to “watching his murder in slow motion” and says her husband has lost more than 40kg in custody.

“He looks like a different person completely,” she told The Guardian.

“The whites of his eyes are grey and he literally has two black eyes and patchy skin. His doctor was mortified. His skin is sagging off him and his bones are protruding,” she added.

In a letter to Australian embassy staff two weeks ago, the engineer’s doctor wrote: “Robert Pether is imprisoned in a 14ft cell with no windows and only one door with [up to] 21 other men.”

“To perform surgery on any patient and send them back into that environment is unconscionable,” the doctor said.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it holds “serious concerns” for Pether’s welfare. A spokesperson said the government was advocating for Pether “in the strongest possible terms.”

“Officials from the Australian Embassy in Baghdad are providing extensive consular support to Mr. Pether and his family, including visiting him in prison and working with Iraqi authorities to ensure Mr. Pether is able to access appropriate medical care,” a spokesperson said.

“The Australian government has consistently advocated for Mr. Pether in the strongest possible terms at the highest levels and we will continue to do so.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised Pether’s case with his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in June. 

His family says he is innocent and a UN working group has previously criticized his trial as compromised.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention released a report on Pether’s detention in March, finding it to be arbitrary and a breach of international law.

The report said that charges against him were changed half way through the trial and that he was denied a fair trial before being convicted of fraud and sentenced to five years in prison. 

The UN group said it had received allegations that Pether “was exposed to extreme cold, threats of death, humiliation, and various forms of psychological abuse.”

The report also cited allegations that Pether had been “blindfolded, interrogated, screamed at, threatened, insulted and shown torture rooms.”

Topics: Australia Iraq Robert Pether Anthony Albanese Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

India’s growth masks inequality as nation becomes 5th largest economy

India’s growth masks inequality as nation becomes 5th largest economy
India’s growth masks inequality as nation becomes 5th largest economy

India’s growth masks inequality as nation becomes 5th largest economy
  • Size of India’s economy was $854.7bn as of March this year
  • Despite latest achievement, South Asian nation still has ‘long way to go,’ economist says
NEW DELHI: Deep inequality remains a pressing issue across India, experts said this week, even as the former British colony surged past the UK to become the world’s fifth biggest economy.

India’s gross domestic product leaped past Britain in the final three months of 2021 and extended its lead in the first quarter of this year, according to a report from Bloomberg citing GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund. The size of India’s economy was $854.7 billion as of March this year, compared to the UK’s $816 billion, Bloomberg said.

The South Asian nation is also on track to leap further ahead to become the third largest economy by 2029, the State Bank of India said in a report. India was ranked 11th among the largest economies only a decade ago, while the UK was fifth.

But other economic indicators, such as access to education and medical care, are still far below the standard of a developed economy, experts have said, with inequality a persisting issue throughout India.

“India is a deeply unequal society and becoming the fifth largest economy in the world is not a meaningful measure of public welfare,” Professor Sanjay Srivastva of Delhi-based economic think tank Institute of Economic Growth told Arab News.

“In India, growth in total might have only led to greater inequality.”

Tens of millions were pushed into poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic, which also saw the Indian economy contracting by 6.6 percent in 2020-2021, about double of that of the global economy. The unemployment rate stood at 8.5 percent in August, according to data from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy.

“What India is celebrating is the fact that Britain was our colonizer and India’s GDP has now exceeded Britain,” human development economist Santosh Kumar Mehrotra of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi told Arab News.

“Look at the Human Development Index: India is 131 in the world. On per capita income, India’s rank is 128. So I don’t know what is there to be proud of,” Mehrotra added.

Delhi-based economist and author Prof. Arun Kumar warned there may be some inaccuracies in government figures, from which the IMF compiled its data.

“If the government data is incorrect, then the IMF analysis is also going to be incorrect,” Kumar said.

“Surpassing the British economy does not mean that India has become prosperous,” he added.

“Ours may be the fifth largest economy, but you have to question the GDP and the comparison in terms of per capita income, in terms of prosperity between both the countries.”

India’s per capita income, at around $2,300, is also significantly lower compared to that of the UK’s $47,000, according to 2021 data from the World Bank.

India becoming the fifth largest economy is the country’s “first step to achieve more GDP and income,” Prof. N. R. Bhanumurthy of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, an autonomous research institute under India’s Ministry of Finance, told Arab News.

Though the achievement is “a reason to celebrate,” Bhanumurthy said that the GDP is only one economic indicator, adding that there are other aspects of the economy and society that India “needs to really focus on.”

Economist Rajiv Kumar, former vice chairman of state-funded public policy think tank Niti Aayog, also said there is still a long road ahead for India despite the country’s latest achievement.

“There was a time when India’s share in the world’s GDP was more than its share of the population. At the moment, we are 16 percent of the world population and less than 4 percent of the world’s GDP,” he said.

“It’s time to congratulate ourselves,” Kumar said. “But we have a long way to go and we need to continue working harder.”

Topics: India United Kingdom (UK) International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Ukraine sailor permits seen crucial for grain exports, global shipping

Ukraine sailor permits seen crucial for grain exports, global shipping
Ukraine sailor permits seen crucial for grain exports, global shipping

Ukraine sailor permits seen crucial for grain exports, global shipping
  • The move is part of efforts by Ukraine to maximise its grain shipments via a UN-brokered corridor through the Black Sea
  • Ukraine's government has waived the ban for qualified seafarers and those studying for a mariner qualification
KYIV: Ukraine’s decision to allow its seafarers to leave the country despite wartime restrictions will free up vital manpower for both Ukrainian grain exports and the wider global shipping industry, industry figures told Reuters.
The move, officially confirmed this week, is part of efforts by Ukraine to maximize its grain shipments via a UN-brokered corridor through the Black Sea, which lifted a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s south coast when came into effect in early August.
“We understand that the grain corridor depends on them (seafarers) and the world of international logistics also depends on them,” Viktor Vyshnov, deputy head of Ukraine’s Shipping Administration, told Reuters.
Industry figures said in late July, shortly after the grain export deal was agreed, that finding enough seafarers to crew the estimated 80 vessels stuck in Ukrainian ports since the start of Russia’s invasion in February would be a challenge.
While able-bodied Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are barred from leaving the country as fighting continues against Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s government has waived the ban for qualified seafarers and those studying for a mariner qualification.
The move, first announced in late August by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, was decreed into law by his cabinet last Friday, according to a copy of the order published on Monday evening.
“According to the decree, all seafarers, whether they are leaving from Ukrainian ports or are going abroad to fulfil their contracts, can obtain the possibility to leave Ukraine,” Vyshnov said.
Shmyhal said in August that the decision would boost Ukraine’s wartime coffers, as it would “allow thousands of sailors to get jobs and (state) budget receipts to grow.”

GLOBAL IMPACT
Ukrainian seafarers make up 4 percent of the total global mariner workforce of 1.89 million sailors, according to analysis from trade associations the International Chamber of Shipping and BIMCO.
“They are vital cog in the global supply chain when it comes to providing well qualified seafarers,” Stephen Cotton, General Secretary of the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) union, said.
Having Ukrainian seafarers back in the global shipping market will be important in filling demand for qualified sailors over the next four years, Natalie Shaw, director of employment affairs at the International Chamber of Shipping, told Reuters.
“The (ICS/BIMCO) report predicts that there will be a need for an additional 89,510 officers by 2026 to operate the world merchant fleet, and Ukraine supplies over 76,000 of the current workforce,” she said.
“In the (2021) report ... Ukraine was listed as the top country companies are likely to recruit from,” she added.

RUSSIAN SAILORS
The staffing situation on ships arriving in Ukraine has been complicated by the lack of clarity on the status of Russian merchant sailors.
The grain corridor deal did not clarify the status of Russian mariners aboard ships that come into Ukrainian ports, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry told Reuters.
A spokesperson for Ukraine’s border agency told Reuters that while he did not know of any cases of Russian seafarers receiving visas to enter Ukrainian territory during the invasion, this did not theoretically stop them from sailing into Ukrainian ports if they remained aboard their ship.
“If these people are refused entry ... then they must remain aboard the ship until it leaves the port,” border agency spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry, which is responsible for issuing visas, did not respond to a request for comment.
“Common sense says Russian-owned ships and Russian-crewed ships should be very careful about visiting Ukraine,” the ITF’s Cotton said. “At the moment I would not recommend it.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict seafarers grain shipping

Preparing for harsh winter in Ukraine’s Donbas

Preparing for harsh winter in Ukraine’s Donbas
Preparing for harsh winter in Ukraine’s Donbas

Preparing for harsh winter in Ukraine’s Donbas
  • The gas has been cut off and the fighting shows no signs of stopping
  • Residents are stocking up on wood for the brick furnaces that have been set up in front of each building
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: In a lush garden between two apartment blocks in the city of Kramatorsk, Oleskandr Matviyevsky chops dead trees into kindling.
Everyone in this part of the city around 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the front line, knows that winter will be harsh.
The gas has been cut off and the fighting shows no signs of stopping, with soldiers around the city preparing for battle.
Residents are stocking up on wood for the brick furnaces that have been set up in front of each building and for their heating stoves.
“We will group together to stay warm... and what will be, will be,” said Matviyevsky, chainsaw in hand, as artillery fire echoes in the background and air-raid sirens blare out.
“We were friendly before, we’ve only grown closer,” the 42-year-old worker said.
The gas was cut off in May in the Donetsk region, which is partly controlled by Russian forces, and in the neighboring occupied Lugansk region after damage to infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for mandatory evacuation of civilians from the Donetsk region in July, both to avoid the fighting and ahead of the winter season.
“Please, evacuate,” Zelensky urged.
But Olga, 60, said she had no intention of leaving her flat, even though a strike recently hit a building in her neighborhood.
Local media have reported that some residents have been asked to sign waivers stating their decision to stay despite the warnings.
“I’m not signing anything,” said Olga.
“We will all die here together. If it’s one grave for everyone, then so be it. But we are standing strong,” she said, raising her fist in the air.
After living in Kramatorsk for 36 years, she has nowhere else to go.
Sitting on a bench in front of her building, surrounded by her neighbors and her cat, she said she feared her young grandchildren would struggle in the cold winter.
Around 60,000 people remain in Kramatorsk, out of the 220,000 living there before the war, according to local officials.
“We don’t have the resources to heat up the residential areas,” said Igor Yeskov, a spokesman for the city council.
But the city has been making preparations, including asking a local businessman to provide around a thousand traditional wood stoves to help those who remain.
The stoves are not suited to heating the city’s numerous apartment blocks, however.
Olga’s cousin Andrii Kasionkin, 54, has opted for another solution.
Since February, he has been living in his cellar with his family both to protect them from the bombing and in the hope that it will provide some warmth in winter.
He said temperatures inside the cellar could be kept at 10 degrees Celsius (50 Fahrenheit) in winter even when it is minus 10 degrees Celsius outside.
“We live here for now and we try not to think about tomorrow,” he said.
“We are trying to live with dignity. Even in this situation.”
In the city of Sloviansk, closer to the front line, a local hospital has been preparing by installing a new heater that can burn waste, coal or wood.
Valentyna Glushchenko, the director of the hospital, said she was “very worried.”
“A healthy person can feel comfortable in different conditions, but a sick person requires a certain temperature. They need warmth during their treatment.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict gas Donetsk Lugansk WOOD winter

Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’

Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’
Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’

Albania cuts ties with Iran over ‘cyberattack’
  • The prime minister accused Iran of directing a cyberattack against Albanian institutions
  • Iranian diplomats and support staff had 24 hours to leave the country
TIRANA: Albania broke diplomatic ties with Iran on Wednesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama said in a statement, as the leader accused Iran of launching a massive cyberattack against the country this summer.
“The Council of Ministers has decided on the severance of diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran with immediate effect,” said Rama.
The prime minister accused Iran of directing a cyberattack against Albanian institutions on July 15 in a bid to “paralyze public services and hack data and electronic communications from the government systems.”
“The said attack failed its purpose. Damages may be considered minimal compared to the goals of the aggressor. All systems came back fully operational and there was no irreversible wiping of data,” Rama added.
The prime minister went on to say that Iranian diplomats and support staff had 24 hours to leave the country following the announcement.
Albania and Iran have been bitter foes for years, stemming from Tirana’s hosting of the Iranian opposition group the People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) on its soil.
Albania agreed in 2013 to take in members of the exiled group at the request of Washington and the United Nations, with thousands settling in the Balkan country over the years.
Following the collapse of its communist government in the early 1990s, Albania has transformed into a steadfast ally of the US and the West, with the country officially joining NATO in 2009.
Iranian opposition groups in exile have accused Tehran of targeting their events and personnel for years.
In 2018, Belgian police thwarted a terrorist attack that was supposed to target an Iranian opposition rally outside Paris, after which an Iranian diplomat was convicted for supplying explosives for the plot.
Albania has expelled a string of Iranian diplomats from the Balkan country over the years, including Tehran’s ambassador to the country in December 2018.

Topics: Albania Iran

