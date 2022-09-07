French court confirms Assad uncle’s conviction over ill-gotten assets

You are here

The verdict by the Cour de Cassation confirmed a four-year prison sentence handed on Rifaat Assad, who had returned to Syria last year. (File/AP)
AFP

  • The verdict by the Cour de Cassation confirmed a four-year prison sentence handed on Rifaat Assad
  • Rifaat Assad, 85, is the younger brother of Bashar’s father Hafez Assad
AFP

PARIS: France’s top administrative court on Wednesday confirmed the conviction of Rifaat Assad, uncle of Syrian leader Bashar Assad, in an “ill-gotten gains” case over wealth estimated at 90 million euros ($89 million).
Rifaat Assad, 85, is the younger brother of Bashar’s father and former Syrian dictator Hafez Assad, and himself held the office of vice president but fled the country in 1984 after a failed coup.
He had made a final appeal to France’s Court of Cassation after a lower court last year confirmed his four-year jail sentence for conspiracy to launder Syrian public funds between 1996 and 2016.
In the same judgment, he was convicted of concealing serious tax fraud and employing servants off the books, with authorities confiscating a slew of his properties.
Rifaat Assad has not attended hearings due to ill health.
The case is the second in France under a law passed last year targeting fortunes fraudulently amassed by foreign leaders.
Teodorin Obiang, the eldest son of the president of Equatorial Guinea, last year had his conviction to a three-year suspended sentence and 30 million euros in fines confirmed at appeal.

In Syria, Rifaat Assad was the head of the elite Defense Brigades, internal security forces that violently quashed a 1982 Islamist uprising in the city of Hama.
Having stayed away for three decades following his failed attempt to seize power, pro-government media reported that he returned to Syria last autumn.
In 1984, he had fled first to Switzerland then France, where he was given the Legion of Honour — the country’s top award — in 1986 for “services rendered.”
French investigators opened a probe into his property holdings in 2014 after complaints from watchdogs Transparency International and Sherpa.
They seized two Paris townhouses, dozens of apartments in chic neighborhoods of the French capital and office spaces.
Since then, around 80 of his former employees living at an estate outside Paris have been mostly without water and electricity as no one was paying the bills.
While Rifaat Assad’s age and poor health mean he is unlikely ever to serve jail time in France, Wednesday’s ruling confirms the confiscation of the properties for good.
That could set up Syria as one of the first countries to potentially benefit from a scheme to return funds recovered under the ill-gotten gains law.
Rifaat Assad also faces a court case in Spain over far larger suspicions of ill-gotten gains covering 500 properties, as well as a prosecution in Switzerland over war crimes dating back to the 1980s.

Updated 14 sec ago
Agencies

Updated 14 sec ago
Agencies

VIENNA: The UN’s nuclear watchdog said Wednesday it could not guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, saying there had been “no progress” in resolving questions over the past presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites.
In a report to member states, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was “not in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.”
The IAEA’s quarterly report said Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent, close to weapons-grade, has grown to well above the amount that by one definition is enough, if enriched further, for a nuclear bomb.
Iran’s uranium enriched to up to 60 percent and in the form of uranium hexafluoride, the gas that centrifuges enrich, is estimated to have grown by 12.5 kg to 55.6 kg since the last quarterly International Atomic Energy Agency report issued on May 30, the IAEA report said.
At the same time, as in previous quarters, the IAEA issued a second report saying Iran had still not provided credible answers on the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites that appear to mainly be old and which the IAEA has been investigating for years.
“The Director General is increasingly concerned that Iran has not engaged with the Agency on the outstanding safeguards issues during this reporting period and, therefore, that there has been no progress toward resolving them,” the second report said. 
(With AFP and Reuters)

Updated 22 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 22 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s top court ruled on Wednesday it could not dissolve parliament, a key demand by powerful cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr and his millions of followers and an important sticking point in a power struggle that caused bloody clashes in Baghdad last month.
The Federal Supreme Court said in a statement parliament must dissolve itself if it is deemed to have not performed its duties. Iraq’s parliament is a powerful body that chooses a president and prime minister and must approve all laws.
A political crisis in Iraq that began after an election in October brought violence onto the streets with the worst clashes the country has seen in years.
Armed supporters of Sadr exchange machine gun and rocket fire with government forces and militant groups backed by Iran at the end of August after Sadr quit politics and let protesters storm government buildings.
Sadr was the biggest winner from the October vote but withdrew all his lawmakers, nearly a quarter of parliament, in June and resorted to whipping up street protests after his movement failed to form a government.
The cleric’s opponents, mostly Iran-backed parties with armed wings, have tried but also failed to form a government in the face of the protests and unrest.

Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

  • Omran Sharaf has become a member of the UAE Diplomatic and Consular Corps with the rank of ambassador
Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Omran Sharaf, director of the UAE’s Mars mission, has been appointed as assistant minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to handle the Advanced Science and Technology portfolio.
Following a presidential decree issued on Wednesday, Sharaf has become a member of the UAE Diplomatic and Consular Corps with the rank of ambassador, according to a statement from the UAE Government Media Office.

Sharaf led the UAE’s major space project, which has successfully sent the unmanned ‘Hope’ probe to Mars last year in the first Arab interplanetary mission.

He was responsible for developing, launching, and operating space projects at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

Earlier this year, the UAE elected him to serve as the Director of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

Updated 07 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

  • 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Sichuan province left 74 people dead, 26 missing
  • Cairo ‘wished a speedy recovery for the injured, affirmed its solidarity with China in this painful incident’
Updated 07 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has expressed its condolences and sympathy to the government and people of China, which was hit on Monday by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Sichuan province that left 74 people dead and 26 missing.

“Egypt wished a speedy recovery for the injured, and affirmed its solidarity with China in this painful incident,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered an “all-out effort” to save lives and reduce losses. He stressed the need to step up efforts in earthquake monitoring, disaster prevention, and shelter for those affected.

In the city of Luoding, the epicenter of the earthquake, the electricity, water and telecommunications infrastructures were severely damaged.

Monday’s earthquake was the strongest in Sichuan since August 2017, when a 7-magnitude earthquake struck.

Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

  • The authenticity and age of the artefact were determined using palaeographic and carbon-14 dating
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Antiquities Authority displayed Wednesday a rare papyrus note in ancient Hebrew dating back 2,700 years, recently brought back to Jerusalem after its chance discovery in the United States.
The letter fragment, written in the Palaeo-Hebrew used during the First Temple era, constitutes four lines beginning “To Ishmael send,” with the rest of the words incomplete.
“We don’t know exactly what was being sent and to where,” said Joe Uziel, director of the antiquities authority’s Judaean Desert scrolls unit.
In the Iron Age, Hebrews used clay fragments to scrawl short notes and animal hide for scriptures, with papyrus reserved for official correspondence, said Eitan Klein, deputy director of the authority’s antiquities theft prevention unit.
Papyruses left in the dry climate of the Judaean desert could have survived the ages, but there were only two other papyruses from the First Temple era known to researchers before the latest discovery, Klein said.
“This papyrus is unique, extremely rare,” he said.
Its serendipitous journey to the Israel Antiquities Authority’s conservation laboratory began when Shmuel Ahituv, one of Israel’s top ancient Near East scholars, was tasked in 2018 with completing the work on a book about ancient Hebrew script by the recently deceased Ada Yardeni.
Ahituv was surprised to see in the book’s draft a picture of the “To Ishmael” papyrus, which he had not been familiar with.
He contacted Klein, and with the help of Yardeni’s daughter, managed to locate the US academic who had connected Yardeni to the owner of the fragment — a man in Montana.
The owner had inherited the papyrus from his late mother, who in 1965 purchased or received it as a gift from Joseph Saad, curator of the then Palestine Archaeological Museum.
Saad had obtained it from legendary Bethlehem antiquities dealer Halil Iskander Kandu, who Klein said had most likely bought it from Bedouin who found it in a Judaean Desert cave.
Back in the United States, the woman had framed the papyrus below a picture of Saad and Kandu, and hung it in her home.
Klein invited the Montanan to visit Israel in 2019, showing him the Antiquities Authority’s facilities to persuade him that the rare artefact would be preserved best there.
“He was convinced, and at the end of his visit, left the papyrus with us,” Klein said, without providing further details on the man or process.
The authenticity and age of the artefact were determined using palaeographic and carbon-14 dating, Uziel said, noting researchers’ apprehension about removing the papyrus from the back of the frame.
“She used adhesive glue and glued it and then framed it,” he said. “Removing it will actually cause further damage to the papyrus.”
To Uziel, any discovery of an artefact “is really a high,” but “when we come to the written word, it’s another level.”
“We actually can make a much closer connection to the people living in the past,” he said.

