WATCH: Miss Universe Bahrain pageant kicks off with online episodes

DUBAI: The second edition of the Miss Universe Bahrain pageant is set to kick off today with five consecutive days of online episodes, culminating in the finale episode where the winner will be crowned on Sept. 11.

The premiere episode, launching today at 5pm Riyadh time, will introduce viewers to the beauty queen hopefuls.

The new edition will feature “exciting and interesting activities” that will help viewers know more about the candidates who have gone through a rigorous mentorship program.

Since opening the application for candidates in June 2022, the organization has received more than 300 online applicants. Only seven finalists remain, who will now compete as the official finalists of this year’s competition.

“Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 is back and we are here to find a beautifully confident woman to best represent the modern Bahraini women - knows how to speak her mind, knows what she believes in and knows that she is beautifully confident,” said Josh Yugen, president and national director of the organization, in a statement when the event was first announced.

Yugen said that the main aim of the competition is to “redefine the standards of beauty and the stereotypes around it.”

The first edition of Miss Universe Bahrain, which took place last year, crowned model Manar Jess Deyani, who made history for being the shortest-ever candidate of the Miss Universe pageant standing at 154.9 cm.

She also made waves when she chose not to wear a traditional swimsuit at the show’s preliminary round, receiving a lot of support and recognition from women and the community she represents.

“For me, this is what this show is all about: Celebration of individuality and freedom to choose especially on their clothing choices. I was very lucky to experience the Miss Universe pageant last year and I am so thankful to the whole team at Miss Universe because they are very sensitive and are all aware about culture and representation, so when I arrived there at the competition, they gave me an option to wear burkini during the swimwear competition round, which for me is so empowering as a lot of women can relate to that choice and statement I made the moment I stepped out of the stage.” said Deyani in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe pageant this year has been postponed to early next year, a source confirmed to Arab News. While no reason has been given for the postponement, it is probable that two Miss Universe pageants will be held next year, with the 2023 winner being crowned later in the year.