You are here

  • Home
  • SALT New York returns to bring together world’s leading policymakers, investors

SALT New York returns to bring together world’s leading policymakers, investors

SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci. (Supplied)
SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/23f9b

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

SALT New York returns to bring together world’s leading policymakers, investors

SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci. (Supplied)
  • This year’s event, which will run from Sept. 12-14, will focus on themes including alternative investments, financial technology, digital assets and more
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: Global investors, leading entrepreneurs and influential policymakers are set to meet in Manhattan on Monday for the latest installment of the SALT New York conference, of which Arab News is a media partner.

This year’s event, which will run from Sept. 12-14, will focus on themes including alternative investments, financial technology, digital assets, healthcare, infrastructure, sustainability, environmental, social and governance criteria for companies and more. 

Among the speakers at the conference are UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri and Mohammed Ali Al-Shorafa Al-Hammadi, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. The full list of speakers can be found here.

Panel sessions include “The Future of Bitcoin: Growing the Network Sustainably,” “UAE Rising: Building a New Investment Ecosystem” and “The Democratization of Lending and ESG on the Blockchain,” among others found in the full agenda here.

With over 2,500 investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers and industry leaders set to flock to the Javits Center Expansion, the who’s who of the investment world will discuss the ever-changing global investment market with a focus on fintech.

“After hosting our flagship event for the first time ever in New York last year, we’re happy to be back and can’t wait to host some of the world’s foremost investors, creators and thinkers for discussions across a robust agenda, networking and experiences next week,” John Darsie, managing director of SALT, told Arab News.

Founded in 2009 by SkyBridge, a global alternative investments firm, SALT brings together 2,000 of the world’s foremost investors and thinkers for three days of high-level collaboration and networking. SALT has also hosted major events in Singapore, Tokyo and Abu Dhabi.  

Previous SALT speakers include US President Joe Biden, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Al Gore and UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh.

Topics: SALT New York salt

Related

Saudi relationship is ‘crucial’ for the US, says Scaramucci
Business & Economy
Saudi relationship is ‘crucial’ for the US, says Scaramucci
Scaramucci out after 11 days as Trump communications director
World
Scaramucci out after 11 days as Trump communications director

Nahdi expands omnihealth platform with new clinic

Nahdi expands omnihealth platform with new clinic
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Nahdi expands omnihealth platform with new clinic

Nahdi expands omnihealth platform with new clinic
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Nahdi Medical Company, Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy retail chain and growing healthcare services platform, announced the opening of its third polyclinic in Jeddah. Located in Samer District, east of Haramain Highway, and housing seven specialties (dermatology, pediatric, family medicine, internal medicine, gynecology, orthopedics and dental), the new NahdiCare Clinic is reflective of Nahdi’s commitment toward expanding into all primary healthcare touch points including telemedicine, express clinics and polyclinics, home healthcare and testing labs.

Elaborating further on this launch, Yasser Joharji, chief executive officer at Nahdi Medical Company, said: “At Nahdi, we are always pushing the boundaries to provide our guests with care that comes from the heart. Opening our third polyclinic in Jeddah is a milestone for the company as we continue to cater to the comprehensive and growing healthcare needs of the community.”

He added: “Nahdi’s ambition is to bring the full health and wellness ecosystem to the fingertips and doorsteps of its guests. We do this by seamlessly integrating our omnichannel platform that guests are used to from our pharmacies with our healthcare services to create a unique ecosystem, providing guests with online and offline experiences that meet their high expectations.”

Nahdi’s guest experience is bolstered through its online services such as: Appointments scheduling via the Nahdi app, virtual medical consultations, physical medical consultations at an express clinic or polyclinic, maintenance of health records and prescriptions, management of treatments and claims, and medical adherence monitoring for increased treatment efficiency.

NahdiCare Clinics provide visitors with an array of premium services through its strategic partnerships with industry-leading partners in the field of healthcare. With its world-renowned doctors and state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and innovative technology, Nahdi has cemented its position as an award-winning organization and a trusted healthcare partner for the Kingdom’s community through its presence across 144 cities and villages.

The company was established in 1986 as a sole proprietor of two stores in Jeddah and today operates 1,100+ stores in the Kingdom, in addition to three polyclinics and a growing number of express clinics.

Nahdi aims to continually challenge itself and deliver excellence in quality, providing a distinctive range of products and services, as well as expert health advice to more than 97 percent of the Kingdom’s population.

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh announces National Day offers

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh announces National Day offers
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh announces National Day offers

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh announces National Day offers
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

In celebration of Saudi National Day on Sept. 23, Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road is celebrating with not one but two offers, inviting guests to commemorate the day with an extended staycation offer and curated buffet.

This Saudi National Day, guests are invited to enjoy a dinner buffet at Seven Restaurant and dive into a wide array of delectable fresh options catering to all dietary preferences, from endless fresh salad options to decadent desserts beyond the eye can see. To entice guests even more, the buffet dinner will be priced at SR192 ($52) on Sept. 23 and 24. Whilst enjoying the wide selection of foods, guests are able to take in the breathtaking views of Riyadh from the outdoor terrace as the hotel is conveniently located near the city’s top attractions — Riyadh Park, U Walk, and premium shopping malls.

To further its offering, and to continue the National Day celebrations, the hotel is inviting guests to enjoy its extended staycation offer, where guests who book a two-night stay from Sept. 23 or 24 will be able to enjoy a complimentary third night. This will allow guests also to enjoy the specially priced buffet during their staycation, creating everlasting memories in the heart of Riyadh.

Mahmood Omar, general manager at Courtyard by Marriott, said: “We are looking forward to hosting guests during Saudi National Day, and we want to ensure that our guests are able to enjoy the celebration whilst taking in the breathtaking views from our hotel.”

With more than 1,250 locations in 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip.

Al-Jalila Hospital and Duracell raise awareness of lithium coin cell ingestion among KSA children

Al-Jalila Hospital and Duracell raise awareness of lithium coin cell ingestion among KSA children
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Al-Jalila Hospital and Duracell raise awareness of lithium coin cell ingestion among KSA children

Al-Jalila Hospital and Duracell raise awareness of lithium coin cell ingestion among KSA children
Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

Al-Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, the first dedicated children’s hospital in the UAE, and Duracell are set to continue their long-term partnership by raising awareness among parents and caregivers of young children in Saudi Arabia on how to best prevent accidental lithium coin cell ingestion, providing tips for instant treatment.

As the number of lithium coin cell powered devices steadily increases, safety around those cells becomes increasingly important. If a child ingests a lithium coin cell, it can get stuck in the esophagus and may damage surrounding tissue. If not detected early enough, it may have serious consequences.

In 2021, Duracell introduced its Baby Secure technology for its lithium coin cells. It comprises Bitrex, the world’s bitterest substance, which is safe, applied as a thin layer on the bottom of the cell, helping to discourage accidental ingestion. It also includes the Duracell double-blister Child Safety pack. It is almost impossible for a toddler to open with bare hands and requires an adult to open the packaging with a pair of scissors.

Launched as part of Duracell’s campaign entry into the Middle East, Duracell and Al-Jalila Hospital set up initiatives within the region last year to host on-ground activations and talks from medical professionals for parents to learn more about the practical and innovative approaches to prevent and reduce risks of lithium coin cell ingestion.

Duracell and Al-Jalila Hospital will be raising awareness and answering questions of parents through social media with the help of Hawaaworld, a Riyadh-based digital channel that gathers the largest number of Arab women online.

Al-Jalila Hospital has been a significant advocate for coin battery ingestion, where Dr. Christos Tzivinikos, a pediatric gastroenterologist at the hospital, has been involved in several similar campaigns around the world, such as The European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology Hepatology and Nutrition summit and a button battery symposium at the World Congress Summit.

Dr. Tzivinikos said: “This cooperation has played a major role in educating parents about the dangers of lithium coin cell batteries by driving awareness for caregivers, resulting in less hospital admissions as people become more aware.”

Duracell Middle East and India General Manager Amer Afifi said: “Through the groundbreaking innovation, Duracell has taken the lead to improve child safety with the bitter coating on lithium coin cells and we want to continue our work by helping parents across Saudi Arabia protect their children from serious harm. We have been extremely pleased to continue our collaboration with Al-Jalila to drive further awareness throughout the region.”

Lenovo Glasses T1 lets you work, play, stream on the go

Lenovo Glasses T1 lets you work, play, stream on the go
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

Lenovo Glasses T1 lets you work, play, stream on the go

Lenovo Glasses T1 lets you work, play, stream on the go
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

Lenovo announced the new Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable private display for on-the-go content consumption. Compatible with many of today’s modern smartphones, tablets and laptops with full-function USB-C, the Lenovo Glasses T1 offers superb image quality, high-efficiency optics for extended battery life, and is lightweight so users can explore and enjoy content well beyond the limited screen size of mobile devices.

With mobile devices growing in computing power, mobile gamers, road warriors and just about everyone else will benefit from the power of carrying a personal monitor in their pocket. The trend is clear, mobile device users want to be able to play more games and stream more video. The global market for mobile gaming is projected to reach $153 billion by 2027, growing at an annual growth rate of 11.5 percent, while the market for video streaming is forecast to reach $972 billion by 2030, growing 18.1 percent on average annually.

These glasses are not just about fun and games. As hybrid work has become the new norm, professionals are looking to get more done on their mobile devices, but working on private business-critical documents on a PC in public spaces creates risk. Using the Lenovo Glasses T1, workers have a private workspace to prevent shoulder surfing.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 is ready to meet the demands of many different users. In addition to most full-function USB-C-equipped Windows, Android, and MacOS devices, the glasses can also connect with lightning connector-equipped iOS devices via an optional adapter. To maximize comfort for extended use, the Lenovo Glasses T1 is equipped with swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms and supports custom prescription lenses via an in-box attachable frame.

Superb image quality is achieved with micro-OLED display technology, delivering incredible color richness and a super-high contrast ratio of 10,000:1. With high optical efficiency and low overall power consumption, the Lenovo Glasses T1 can stream videos or play games from tethered mobile devices for up to hours without worrying about draining the batteries of the connected devices.

“Every day, people all over the world are increasingly shifting to mobile devices for entertainment and productivity,” said Eric Yu, senior vice president of commercial product center and SMB segment, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “Screen real estate can be a big bottleneck in the user experience. With a solution like the Lenovo Glasses T1, users have a portable and private big screen experience and can get more value from their phones and laptops.”

The Lenovo Glasses T1 (known as Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China) will go on sale in China later this year and will be available in other select markets in 2023. The price for the wearable display solution will be announced upon availability.

Ajman Bank launches world’s first Mastercard ‘Touch Card’ for the blind

Ajman Bank launches world’s first Mastercard ‘Touch Card’ for the blind
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

Ajman Bank launches world’s first Mastercard ‘Touch Card’ for the blind

Ajman Bank launches world’s first Mastercard ‘Touch Card’ for the blind
Updated 05 September 2022
Arab News

Mastercard and Ajman Bank have strengthened their commitment to inclusion through a new initiative designed to expand access to the digital economy. The world-first Touch Card is an accessible payment card that will allow blind and partially sighted people to easily facilitate payments and distinguish between their cards.

There are few effective ways for those who are blind or who have reduced vision to quickly determine whether they are holding a credit, debit or prepaid card, particularly as more cards move to flat designs without embossed names and numbers. Mastercard is addressing this challenge with a simple innovation and has introduced a system of notches on the side of the card to help consumers use the right card, the right way.

“At Ajman Bank, inclusion is an integral aspect of our corporate culture and social responsibility. Innovation has the power to change the world for the better. We are delighted to partner with Mastercard to be the first movers to help drive this innovative solution that will help us to respond to everyone’s needs. For visually impaired customers, selecting the right card can very often be a challenging experience. Touch Card allows consumers to quickly distinguish which card they are using through the three distinct notches. We’ve always appreciated Mastercard’s vision for thinking of new ways to innovate and do things differently to serve more people,” said Mohamed Amiri, chief executive, Ajman Bank.

Moza Al-Akraf Al-Suwaidi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Development, said: “Accessibility is a human right and this latest initiative by Mastercard will open new possibilities for the inclusion of individuals with visual impairment into the digital economy. Ajman Bank’s collaboration with Mastercard will make daily life easier for a lot of people. It aligns with UAE’s social and community goals to promote an inclusive environment for everyone by tapping into the infinite power and potential of technology to enrich people’s well-being regardless of their capabilities.”

“It is our firm belief that no one should be left behind in our quest for a digital future. Thanks to the power of innovation, we are driving financial inclusion and access to digital services by connecting everyone to the digital economy. The world is being changed for the better by early adopters, and it is our honor to join hands with Ajman Bank to design a rewarding solution that simplifies life for people in the UAE who are blind or partially sighted,” said Khalid Elgibali, division president, Middle East and North Africa, Mastercard.

The Touch Card has been designed to work with point-of-sale terminals and ATMs, ensuring they can be deployed at scale — the credit cards have a squarish notch; debit cards have a rounded notch; and prepaid cards have a triangular notch.

In addition to blind and partially sighted consumers, anyone in a low-light environment or reaching into a wallet or purse one-handed can benefit from the Touch Card design.

Mastercard’s concept has been vetted and endorsed by The Royal National Institute of Blind People in the UK and VISIONS/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired in the US.

Latest updates

Yemeni army: 42 killed in Houthi attacks in Taiz during truce
Yemeni army: 42 killed in Houthi attacks in Taiz during truce
SALT New York returns to bring together world’s leading policymakers, investors
SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing, founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci. (Supplied)
Majority of women in Mideast keen on pursuing cybersecurity degree: Report
Majority of women in Mideast keen on pursuing cybersecurity degree: Report
UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania
UK condemns Iran for cyberattack on Albania
Euromoney conference focuses on Saudi Arabia’s economic performance, future strategies
Euromoney conference focuses on Saudi Arabia’s economic performance, future strategies

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.