You are here

  • Home
  • Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse

Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse

Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse
Libya has been in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mre76

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse

Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse
  • Trafficking business has flourished and militias, most on government payrolls, are involved at every stage
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Cowering in a bare corner, the 15-year-old boy begs for mercy and holds up his arms, trying to fend off the rifle pointed at his face. “Where is the money? Where is the money?” the holder of the rifle barks, over and over.

The unseen man pulls the trigger. “Click-click-click!” The magazine is empty, it seems. The man wants to scare him, and it works. The boy flinches with each click.

“Where is the money? Where is the money?” the man keeps shouting, swatting the boy on the head with the rifle muzzle. “I swear, I don’t have,” the boy cries.

The boy, Mazen Adam, a refugee in Libya from Sudan’s conflict-torn Darfur region, was kidnapped last week by unknown gunmen demanding ransom. Hours after the video depicting this scene spread on social media, the boy’s father was taken by gunmen from his home in western Libya.

Their saga is all too common in the chaotic, war-torn Mediterranean country, where powerful militias and traffickers have for years taken advantage of the desperation of migrants fleeing wars and poverty and trying to reach Europe. But the abuse is rarely caught on camera, and the story of the boy and his father has raised concerns among regular Libyans and rights workers.

The video has underscored how abuses, torture, sexual violence and killings of migrants are rampant in Libya, where the EU is using fragments of the broken-down state as an outsourced policeman to block migrants from reaching its shores, trapping them there.

Libya has been in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The country has split into many factions, each supported by rogue militias and foreign governments.

Without a functioning government for most of the past decade, the country became a hub for migrants, with thousands coming in every year from Arab nations or sub-Saharan Africa, aiming to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

A lucrative trafficking business has flourished and militias, most of which are on the government payroll, are involved at every stage. They sometimes receive payments from the smugglers who arrange the migrants’ journeys. Militias often kidnap migrants and torture them to extort money from them.

Militias are part of the official state forces tasked with intercepting migrants at sea, including in the coast guard. They also run state detention centers, where abuses of migrants are common. As a result, militias — some of them led by warlords the UN has sanctioned for abuses — benefit from millions in funds the EU gives to Libya to stop the migrant flow to Europe.

UN-commissioned investigators said last year such practices may amount to crimes against humanity. The UN’s refugee agency has warned that Libya “isn’t a country of asylum, nor a place of safety.”

Fleeing Sudan’s Darfur, Mohamed Adam arrived in Libya with his four children in December 2017. A few months earlier, his wife died when their house was set on fire during a bout of tribal violence in Darfur.

Adam settled in Tripoli, waiting for the opportunity to reach Europe. He and his children were registered with the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, as asylum-seekers, according to a registration document shared with The Associated Press. Adam found work as a day laborer.

The AP spoke to Adam by phone. A few hours later, he was abducted by armed men in uniform, according to his 20-year-old daughter, Rehab Adam.

He described how in January, despite their recognized asylum-seeker status, the whole family was rounded up in a crackdown on migrants by Libyan authorities. They were held for over three months in a detention center in the town of Ain Zara, where guards abused them and burned their few belongings, he said.

They were released on April 25 after intervention by the UNHCR, he said. They then moved to Warshefana, a town on Tripoli’s southwestern outskirts where living expenses were cheaper.

The town is also home to militias that have been implicated in human trafficking, said Tarik Lamloum, a Libyan activist working with the Belaady Organization for Human Rights.

Mazen, the second oldest of the four siblings, worked also as a day laborer in farms and workshops to help the family survive. On Aug. 30, he left home in the morning for work as usual. But he did not return.

That afternoon, Adam received a call from another Sudanese woman in Libya, telling him that his son was likely kidnapped. The woman sent him the video of Mazen being abused, which she had seen on a WhatsApp group of Sudanese migrants. How the video made it there is unclear, but it’s highly likely that Mazen’s captors wanted it to reach his family to pressure them to send money.

In the video, Mazen’s captor demands 5,000 Libyan dinars, around $1,000, and tells the boy to call friends or family to get it.

“Is he still alive or dead?” his father, Adam said, speaking hours after the video emerged. “I don’t have the money to free him.”

The video was shared on social media by activists in Sudan and by other Libyans worried for the boy’s safety. A day after it appeared, three vehicles pulled in front of Adam’s house in Warshefana. Rehab said armed men got out and took her father away.

No group claimed responsibility for the child’s abduction nor his father’s detention.

Topics: Libya refugees trafficking

Related

Clashes between armed factions rock outskirts of Libyan capital
Middle-East
Clashes between armed factions rock outskirts of Libyan capital
New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily
Middle-East
New UN Libya envoy is Senegal’s Bathily

61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete

61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete

61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete
  • Wadi Al-Karnak, a ship belonging to Egypt’s Ministry of Transport, earlier, helped the passengers of the boat off the coast of Malta
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: A group of 60 migrants picked up by a cargo ship from a crippled fishing boat in the central Mediterranean has safely reached the island of Crete hours after a severely ill child on the freighter died while being airlifted to Greece, Greek authorities said on Wednesday.

The Syrian, Lebanese and Palestinian migrants had reportedly been stranded for days without provisions on a leaking fishing boat near Malta, after trying to sail from Lebanon to Italy about 10 days ago.

Wadi Al-Karnak, a ship belonging to Egypt’s Ministry of Transport, earlier, helped the passengers of the boat off the coast of Malta.

The holding company for maritime and land transport, affiliated with Egypt’s Ministry of Transportation, said: “The ship’s course was changed as it traveled 40 nautical miles, and it sailed for five hours toward the boat in distress. Passengers were given food, water and medicine. The boat was hooked to the hull of the vessel.

“The 60 passengers, including 24 men, 12 women, four children and four infants, were identified as Syrians, Lebanese, and Palestinians, who illegally traveled from Lebanon to a European port. Some of the passengers were extremely fatigued as they stayed in the boat for a week.”

On Tuesday, a Greek navy helicopter had airlifted a four-year-old girl with health problems and her mother off the BBC Pearl, but the child was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital on Crete.

A relative of one of the passengers, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons, claimed the migrants were lost at sea, as their smuggler did not provide them with a navigation system, compass, or maps on the leaking, overcrowded boat.

The migrants also claimed that three children died due to dehydration before the group was rescued.

Topics: migrants Greece

Related

Fears grow for Arab migrants adrift off the coast of Italy
Middle-East
Fears grow for Arab migrants adrift off the coast of Italy
Greece blocked over 150,000 undocumented migrants on its land and maritime border this year: Minister
World
Greece blocked over 150,000 undocumented migrants on its land and maritime border this year: Minister

Egypt detects first monkeypox case

Egypt detects first monkeypox case
Updated 19 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt detects first monkeypox case

Egypt detects first monkeypox case
Updated 19 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt has detected the first monkeypox case in the country, an Egyptian man who has a residency in a European country, the health ministry said in statement on Wednesday.
The 42-man was isolated in a hospital and his condition was stable, the statement added.

Topics: Monkeypox Egypt

Related

Italian man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV
Offbeat
Italian man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV
WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21 percent, reversing month-long increase
World
WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21 percent, reversing month-long increase

Families of victims denounce plans for new judge to probe Beirut port blast

Families of victims denounce plans for new judge to probe Beirut port blast
Updated 07 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Families of victims denounce plans for new judge to probe Beirut port blast

Families of victims denounce plans for new judge to probe Beirut port blast
  • The probe into the blast, which caused billions of dollars in damage, has been stalled since December, after three former cabinet ministers filed legal challenges against the investigating judge, Tarek Bitar
Updated 07 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Relatives of some of the victims of the massive explosion at Beirut’s port in 2020, which killed at least 218 people, on Wednesday protested against the judiciary’s plan to appoint a new judge to the official investigation. They denounced the move as an attempt by the country’s political class to avoid justice.

The probe into the blast, which caused billions of dollars in damage, has been stalled since December, after three former cabinet ministers filed legal challenges against the investigating judge, Tarek Bitar.

Justice Minister Henri Khoury and the Higher Judicial Council, Lebanon’s top judicial body, are looking at appointing a second judge, reportedly with a view to releasing some port and customs officials and other workers who have been detained without charge since the explosion.

William Noun, whose brother died in the blast, said: “The families of the victims want the investigations to be conducted again. We also want Judge Bitar to carry out his duties away from the political rivalries.”

The mother of another victim said: “We are not against setting detainees free. However, truth and justice must be achieved.”

Moody Koraytem, the sister of Hassan Kamel Koraytem, the chairman and director general of Beirut Port, who is one of those being detained, said: “The fate of the detainees is in the hands of the people in power. Those detainees have not yet faced a trial, which is unjust to them and their families.”

An unprecedented number of cases have been filed against Bitar, who was suspended after he accused a former premier, former ministers and current lawmakers of bearing responsibility for the blast as a result of their negligence.

A judicial source told Arab News: “Judge Bitar will exert all his efforts to resume the investigation, just as they (the opponents) have exerted all their efforts to dismiss him from the case. Whenever Bitar reaches a dead end, then resignation might be an option.”

A politician, who asked not to be named, said: “The justice minister is collaborating with the Higher Judicial Council to prevent justice by appointing a new judicial investigator who enjoys exceptional powers, thus knocking down Judge Bitar. They have buried justice but we are here to confront them.”

Many blame the Lebanese government for the explosion but the progress of the investigation has been impeded by the political elite and their long-standing hold on power.

The explosions on Aug. 4, 2020, happened when hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a component of fertilizers, detonated. It later emerged that the chemicals had been shipped to Lebanon in 2013 and stored improperly in a warehouse at the port. Senior political and security officials were said to have known about it.

Bitar is the second judge to head the official investigation into the explosion. Two cabinet ministers forced the first judge, Fadi Sawan, out amid accusations of bias.

Topics: Beirut port blast Lebanon Tarek Bitar

Related

Lebanon seeks to name second investigator to stalled Beirut blast probe
Middle-East
Lebanon seeks to name second investigator to stalled Beirut blast probe
Update Beirut blast anniversary: Christian patriarch condemns government inaction 
Middle-East
Beirut blast anniversary: Christian patriarch condemns government inaction 

Yemeni army: 42 killed in Houthi attacks in Taiz during truce

Yemeni army: 42 killed in Houthi attacks in Taiz during truce
Updated 07 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni army: 42 killed in Houthi attacks in Taiz during truce

Yemeni army: 42 killed in Houthi attacks in Taiz during truce
  • The Houthis have recently concentrated their attacks on a narrow and unpaved road in the Al-Dhabab area to the west of Taiz that connects the city with several Yemeni cities
Updated 07 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s army said on Wednesday that 42 people have been killed and 185 injured in attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis in various locations in the southern city of Taiz over the last five months.

The army reiterated calls for more aggressive pressure on the Houthis to abide by a truce between them and the Yemeni government.

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military officer in Taiz, told Arab News that the Houthis have committed 4,450 violations since April 2, killing 30 soldiers and 12 civilians, including women and children, and injuring 131 soldiers and 54 civilians.

“We had no sense of a ceasefire at all,” Al-Baher said. “The bloodbath did not end, and neither did the siege nor … On the contrary, hostilities have risen to unprecedented levels.”

Under the truce, which has been renewed twice, the Houthis and the Yemeni government have agreed to cease fighting, allow commercial flights to leave Sanaa, and provide fuel ships with easy access to the port of Hodeidah.

A joint committee was formed to discuss the opening of roads in besieged Taiz and other provinces.

Yemeni officials argue that Taiz, the country’s third-largest city, is the only city that has not benefited from the truce because the Houthis have not stopped their arbitrary and lethal attacks on civilian and military gatherings. They claim that the Houthis have not lifted their seven-year blockade of the city.

The Houthis have recently concentrated their attacks on a narrow and unpaved road in the Al-Dhabab area to the west of Taiz that connects the city with several Yemeni cities.

The Houthis seized full control of Taiz’s gateways and the major thoroughfares that link the city to Sanaa, Hodeidah and Aden, obstructing goods and humanitarian aid for hundreds of thousands of people.

“Imagine that they are currently attacking the lone route that connects Taiz to the outside world. Those people are not serious about peace,” Al-Baher stated, adding that army troops have successfully repelled Houthi advances on Al-Dhabab over the past 48 hours.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people in Aden attended a funeral procession for a military commander killed by the Houthis in the province of Lahj.

Officials said a Houthi sniper shot dead Haddar Al-Shawhati, commander of the 4th Support and Reinforcements Brigade, on Tuesday while he was touring the frontlines in the Yafae area.

Topics: yemeni army Houthi attacks Taiz Yemen truce

Related

Yemen minister calls on international community to condemn Houthi truce violations
Middle-East
Yemen minister calls on international community to condemn Houthi truce violations
Special Yemeni student expelled from school for refusing to chant Houthi slogan
Middle-East
Yemeni student expelled from school for refusing to chant Houthi slogan

Jordan facing water crisis amid wet season delays: Minister

Jordan facing water crisis amid wet season delays: Minister
Updated 07 September 2022
Raed Omari

Jordan facing water crisis amid wet season delays: Minister

Jordan facing water crisis amid wet season delays: Minister
  • Jordanian Water Ministry spokesperson Omar Salameh: Water reserves at all Jordan’s dams have dropped to critical levels of less than 15%
  • Omar Salameh: This is unprecedented; never in the history of Jordan has such a percentage been recorded
Updated 07 September 2022
Raed Omari

AMMAN: After a long and hot summer, Jordan’s water reserves have hit record lows, with major dams being less than 15 percent full, officials said, warning of a looming water crisis amid a delayed onset of the wet season.

Omar Salameh, spokesperson for the Water Ministry, told Arab News that “water reserves at all Jordan’s dams have dropped to critical levels of less than 15 percent.”

Acknowledging that a drop in water storage is normal at the end of summer, Salameh added: “But this is unprecedented. Never in the history of Jordan has such a percentage been recorded.”

The official attributed the cause of the limited water supply to this year’s “long dry season, the rising temperature and the accompanying high water consumption for household usage and irrigation.”

He added that the volume of water currently stored at the kingdom’s 14 major dams is “only 43 million cubic meters of their total capacity of 336.4 million cubic meters.”

Salameh warned that “we will definitely face a water crisis in case of a delay in the onset of the rainy season (which begins in November to May).”

Water from Syria

Jordan recently confirmed that its request for 30 million cubic meters of water from Syria was rejected as Amman looks to secure water for agriculture in the fertile northern region.

Water Minister Mohammad Najjar said in late July that Syria had rejected Jordan’s request under the deal signed between the two countries, attributing the reason to the northern neighbor also facing a water crisis and to the political situation in Syria’s southern regions bordering the kingdom.

Najjar said at the time that the ministry’s available solution to the growing demand on irrigation water was to rehabilitate the underground water reservoirs in northern Jordan.

Jordan and Syria signed the Yarmouk Water Agreement in 1987 to institutionalize water cooperation. Under the deal, signed in Damascus, the two sides agreed to build the Al-Wehda Dam on the borders between the two countries to also generate electricity.

Under the deal, Syria receives 75 percent of the electricity generated from the dam while Jordan has “all the sovereignty over its water storage.”

Jordan has always accused the Syrians of building water reservoirs and large agricultural projects on the sides of the Yarmouk River, thus allowing only small quantities of water to flow to the Wehda Dam.

“The Syrians are honoring the agreement but they also face a water crisis like all the region,” Salameh said.

National conveyor project

Classified as the world’s second most water-scarce country, Jordan announced the launch of the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance National Project (AAWDC) in February 2020.

An unnamed government source has been quoted in Jordan’s news agency, Petra, as saying that the kingdom will host an international donor conference in Amman at the end of the year to secure funds for the project, described as “the largest water generation scheme to be implemented in the history of the kingdom.”

Jordan’s Water Authority has recently said that the mega-project will “ensure the country’s water stability until 2040.”

The Water Ministry announced that the AAWDC will generate 130 million cubic meters of water each year and will be implemented on a build-operate-transfer basis.

In October last year, Jordan announced it had purchased an additional 50 million cubic meters of water from Israel outside the framework of the 1994 peace agreement and what it stipulates in regard to water quantities.

Topics: Jordan Jordanian water reserves Omar Salameh Al-Wehda Dam

Related

Waleh dam in Madadaba governorate. (Al-Mamlakah TV)
Middle-East
Jordan dam reserves at all-time low as water crisis looms
Jordan’s water crisis deepens as climate changes, population grows
Middle-East
Jordan’s water crisis deepens as climate changes, population grows

Latest updates

Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse
Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse
61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete
61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete
‘I am the daughter of the desert’: Saudi woman’s journey from Riyadh to Jeddah on camel connects past to present
‘I am the daughter of the desert’: Saudi woman’s journey from Riyadh to Jeddah on camel connects past to present
Egypt detects first monkeypox case
Egypt detects first monkeypox case
Families of victims denounce plans for new judge to probe Beirut port blast
Families of victims denounce plans for new judge to probe Beirut port blast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.