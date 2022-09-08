Disney found ‘substantial portion’ of Twitter users fake in 2016: former CEO

LaLiga and Galaxy Racer ink multibillion-dollar rights pact

LaLiga, Spain’s top-flight football competition, and Galaxy Racer, the Dubai-based transmedia multinational, have signed a 15-year joint venture to promote the league’s brand in the Middle East and North Africa region and Indian subcontinent.

The collaboration positions GXR as LaLiga’s local partner, setting up a first for the world of sports rights in the territories, which is projected to yield almost $3 billion in revenue.

LaLiga Executive Director Oscar Mayo said: “With the market set to enter a new era of growth, this is the right moment to take our business in the region to the next level and attract the next generation of younger sport fans to our competition.

“This historic partnership is set to boost the popularity of LaLiga and football in MENA and the Indian subcontinent. With Galaxy Racer’s extensive experience in the region as one of the world’s largest transmedia powerhouses we believe they are the ideal partner to help us reach a fresh new audience and unlock the true potential of LaLiga in the region.”

GXR, founded in 2019 by Group CEO Paul Roy, is the largest esports, gaming and lifestyle organization in the world, with a presence in the MENA region, North America, southeast Asia, south Asia and Europe.

“​The LaLiga brand is powerful, but its potential remains untapped amongst millennials and GenZ in the MENA region and Indian subcontinent,” Roy said.

“Our opportunity is to connect with a younger audience in a way that resonates with them. Galaxy Racer has a market reach that will help unlock that potential and elevate LaLiga to an aspirational brand for target audiences in the region.”

Following the signing of the Letter of Intent, the parties entered an exclusive period to conclude contract details and the establishment of the joint venture, in which LaLiga and GXR will each hold a 50 percent stake.

The venture will offer LaLiga new avenues and opportunities to increase brand presence across a key target region that is one of the youngest on the planet with more than 1.3 billion people aged under 30.

In addition, the partnership will act as the media rights agency for the broadcast and media rights for MENA and Indian subcontinent.

The deal provides LaLiga a pathway to share its intellectual property through a local partner already offering considerable market reach. GXR has over 500 million followers worldwide and a platform for growth that leverages expertise in six key verticals: Licensing, content creation, esports, influencer/talent management, merchandising and music.

“Partnering with Galaxy Racer is a major milestone in our international expansion strategy,” added Maite Ventura, LaLiga’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa. “This agreement ensures not only a bright future for football in MENA and the Indian subcontinent, but also for LaLiga and our clubs.

“Success for us is seeing more of the younger crowd playing and enjoying the game, we want to tap into the hearts and minds of the millennials and GenZ. With Galaxy Racer’s expertise in the market, we will be able to truly build fan loyalty and position LaLiga as a top-of-mind brand for football and lifestyle.”

Based in the UAE, the joint venture will feature a team of around 20 people dedicated to developing the brand and securing new business, with a five-person board of directors, including Ventura. Luis Cardenas, commercial director for LaLiga MENA, will be chief commercial officer.

The venture’s staff will work with the league’s delegates based in Morocco, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, India and the UAE.

Several LaLiga and Galaxy Racer collaborations are already in the works including a documentary series, tournaments, merchandise, physical events, and activations.

GXR will also curate creator activities to showcase the LaLiga brand throughout the year and will launch a roster of LaLiga-focused creators. Like LaLiga’s current football ambassadors, the creators selected will represent LaLiga exclusively, touring the world promoting themselves and the league to fans globally.