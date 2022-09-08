You are here

Disney found ‘substantial portion’ of Twitter users fake in 2016: former CEO
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger. (Getty Images/AFP)
Reuters

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said on Wednesday the entertainment giant had determined that a “substantial portion” of Twitter’s users were “not real” in 2016, when Disney was weighing a purchase of the social network.
Iger said the Walt Disney Co. and Twitter Inc. boards were prepared to enter negotiations when he got cold feet. He said that, with Twitter’s help, Disney had learned that “a substantial portion — not a majority -” of users were fake.
“I remember discounting the value” as a result, Iger said, in remarks at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California.
Iger did not specify what he meant by “substantial.” Twitter has consistently reported that fewer than 5 percent of its “monetizable” daily users are bot or spam accounts.
Iger’s comments come amid a legal battle between billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and Twitter over Musk’s deal to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Musk, who is trying to walk away from the deal, has claimed that Twitter has misrepresented the prevalence of spam or bot accounts on the platform.
Iger did not mention Musk by name in his remarks on Wednesday, but he did say: “Interestingly enough, because I read the news these days, we did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users,” before going on to say that “a substantial portion” of Twitter users “were not real.”
In his memoir, “The Ride of a Lifetime,” Iger wrote that he had second thoughts about a deal with Twitter because of the “nastiness” of the discourse on Twitter that he feared would become a distraction.
Twitter has sued Musk to hold him to the deal, and the trial is to begin on Oct. 17.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. 

Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

WILMINGTON: A trial over Elon Musk’s bid to end his $44 billion deal for Twitter Inc. should be delayed by several weeks to allow the billionaire to investigate a whistleblower’s claims about security on the social media platform, Musk’s lawyer told a judge on Tuesday.
“Doesn’t justice demand a few weeks to look into this?” said Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, at a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware.
Last month, whistleblower allegations became public that provided Musk, the world’s richest person, fresh ammunition to bolster what legal experts said was a long-shot attempt to walk away from the deal without paying a $1 billion termination fee.
Twitter’s former head of security, Peiter Zatko, a famed hacker known as “Mudge,” said in a complaint to regulators that the company falsely represented that it had a solid data security plan.
Twitter has dismissed Zatko’s allegations as a “false narrative” and its lawyer accused the billionaire on Tuesday of seizing on the whistleblower allegations to cover up the fact that he supposedly rushed in to buying the company without assessing the risks.
“Mr. Musk is blaming Twitter for his failing to do customary due diligence,” said William Savitt, an attorney for Twitter. He urged the judge to prevent Musk from adding whistleblower claims to his lawsuit but said if allowed, the five-day trial should begin on Oct. 17 as scheduled.
Savitt read an early May message from Musk to a banker that turned up in the litigation in which the billionaire wrote “it won’t make sense to buy Twitter if we’re heading into World War III.” Savitt said it was evidence that Musk is looking for any way out of the deal and his initial claims about bots and fake accounts were merely a pretext to end the deal.
Twitter and Musk have sued each other. The company wants Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware’s Court of Chancery to order Musk to buy the company for the $54.20 per share he agreed to in April.
Shares of Twitter ended Tuesday trading at $38.65 per share, up slightly.
McCormick ended Tuesday’s hearing without saying when she would rule.
Musk, who is also chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, initially countersued Twitter for misleading him about the amount of fake or bot accounts on the platform, which he said allowed him to walk away from the deal.

Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

LaLiga, Spain’s top-flight football competition, and Galaxy Racer, the Dubai-based transmedia multinational, have signed a 15-year joint venture to promote the league’s brand in the Middle East and North Africa region and Indian subcontinent.

The collaboration positions GXR as LaLiga’s local partner, setting up a first for the world of sports rights in the territories, which is projected to yield almost $3 billion in revenue.

LaLiga Executive Director Oscar Mayo said: “With the market set to enter a new era of growth, this is the right moment to take our business in the region to the next level and attract the next generation of younger sport fans to our competition.

“This historic partnership is set to boost the popularity of LaLiga and football in MENA and the Indian subcontinent. With Galaxy Racer’s extensive experience in the region as one of the world’s largest transmedia powerhouses we believe they are the ideal partner to help us reach a fresh new audience and unlock the true potential of LaLiga in the region.”

GXR, founded in 2019 by Group CEO Paul Roy, is the largest esports, gaming and lifestyle organization in the world, with a presence in the MENA region, North America, southeast Asia, south Asia and Europe. 

“​The LaLiga brand is powerful, but its potential remains untapped amongst millennials and GenZ in the MENA region and Indian subcontinent,” Roy said.

“Our opportunity is to connect with a younger audience in a way that resonates with them. Galaxy Racer has a market reach that will help unlock that potential and elevate LaLiga to an aspirational brand for target audiences in the region.”

Following the signing of the Letter of Intent, the parties entered an exclusive period to conclude contract details and the establishment of the joint venture, in which LaLiga and GXR will each hold a 50 percent stake.

The venture will offer LaLiga new avenues and opportunities to increase brand presence across a key target region that is one of the youngest on the planet with more than 1.3 billion people aged under 30.

In addition, the partnership will act as the media rights agency for the broadcast and media rights for MENA and Indian subcontinent.

The deal provides LaLiga a pathway to share its intellectual property through a local partner already offering considerable market reach. GXR has over 500 million followers worldwide and a platform for growth that leverages expertise in six key verticals: Licensing, content creation, esports, influencer/talent management, merchandising and music.

“Partnering with Galaxy Racer is a major milestone in our international expansion strategy,” added Maite Ventura, LaLiga’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa. “This agreement ensures not only a bright future for football in MENA and the Indian subcontinent, but also for LaLiga and our clubs.

“Success for us is seeing more of the younger crowd playing and enjoying the game, we want to tap into the hearts and minds of the millennials and GenZ. With Galaxy Racer’s expertise in the market, we will be able to truly build fan loyalty and position LaLiga as a top-of-mind brand for football and lifestyle.”

Based in the UAE, the joint venture will feature a team of around 20 people dedicated to developing the brand and securing new business, with a five-person board of directors, including Ventura. Luis Cardenas, commercial director for LaLiga MENA, will be chief commercial officer.

The venture’s staff will work with the league’s delegates based in Morocco, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, India and the UAE.

Several LaLiga and Galaxy Racer collaborations are already in the works including a documentary series, tournaments, merchandise, physical events, and activations.

GXR will also curate creator activities to showcase the LaLiga brand throughout the year and will launch a roster of LaLiga-focused creators. Like LaLiga’s current football ambassadors, the creators selected will represent LaLiga exclusively, touring the world promoting themselves and the league to fans globally.

Updated 07 September 2022
AP

NEW YORK: John Miller, who has held major jobs in both justice agencies and journalism, is joining CNN as chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, the network said on Tuesday.
Miller has worked at both ABC News and CBS News during his career. He also worked at the FBI and most recently was the deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism for the New York Police Department.
As a journalist, he covered the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and, prior to that while at ABC News, conducted an interview with Osama bin Laden. He co-authored the book, “The Cell: Inside the 9/11 Plot.”
“John will help deliver on CNN’s commitment to tackle complex issues while presenting audiences with independent, objective news and meaningful analysis across platforms,” said Chris Licht, CNN Worldwide CEO and chairman.
Miller started work Tuesday in the network’s New York bureau.
Miller drew criticism from civil rights advocates and elected officials, including Mayor Eric Adams, for testimony to the city council earlier this year about the NYPD’s post-9/11 spying on Muslims, a practice that The Associated Press revealed in a series of Pulitzer Prize-winning articles a decade ago. The NYPD disbanded the program in 2014 and settled lawsuits over its tactics, agreeing not to conduct surveillance based on religion, race or ethnicity.
Miller said that while “there is perception” that the NYPD sent people into mosques to spy on Muslims, “there is no evidence that that occurred.” He insisted the department acted in full compliance with a longtime legal agreement governing its intelligence-gathering efforts. The lawsuits were settled with no admission of wrongdoing, Miller said.
Muslim Advocates, a group involved in a lawsuit that was settled in 2018, decried CNN’s decision to hire Miller as “a cruel joke.”
“We have no faith that as chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst at CNN, Miller won’t continue to propagandize on behalf of law enforcement and dismiss clear discrimination against Muslims and other marginalized communities,” senior policy counsel Sumayyah Waheed said in a statement.
Since taking over earlier this year, Licht has tried to steer CNN in the direction of offering more news and less opinion. He’s attracted more attention lately for departures under his watch, like former “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter. Last Friday, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood announced that he was exiting.
Harwood had worked at The New York Times and Wall Street Journal as well as NBC News.

 

Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former US President Donald Trump’s social media company failed on Tuesday to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal.
At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal in October to take TMTG public.
The transaction has been on ice amid civil and criminal probes into the circumstances around the deal. Digital World had been hoping that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now.
Digital World Chief Executive Patrick Orlando told a special meeting of his shareholders on Tuesday he would push back to noon on Thursday the deadline for the vote on extending the life of the SPAC by 12 months.
Digital World needs 65 percent of its shareholders to vote in favor of the proposal, but the support as of late Monday fell far short, Reuters reported. Digital World did not disclose the margin on Tuesday.
Digital World shares ended trading in New York on Tuesday down 11.4 percent at $22.13.
Digital World is set to liquidate on Thursday and return the money raised in its September 2021 initial public offering to shareholders unless action is taken.
Digital World shareholders had been given more than two weeks to vote on the SPAC’s extension and it is unclear if two additional days will make a difference. Most Digital World shareholders are individuals and getting them to vote through their brokers has been challenging, Orlando said last week.
Digital World said in a statement that if its shareholders do not approve the one-year extension on Thursday, its management plans to exercise its right to extend the life of the SPAC by three months unilaterally. The SPAC managers will lend $2.875 million to the SPAC as part of the arrangement, Digital World said.
The SPAC managers have the right to unilaterally extend the life of the SPAC one more time, till March. It is unclear whether this would provide enough time for regulators to reach a conclusion on whether to allow the deal to proceed.
A TMTG spokesperson said the company will continue cooperating with all stakeholders on the merger and that it hoped “the SEC staff will expeditiously conclude its review free from political interference.”
An SEC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump appeared to manage expectations for the deal with a post over the weekend on Truth Social: “I don’t need financing, ‘I’m really rich!’ Private company anyone???“
Digital World has disclosed that the SEC, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and federal prosecutors have been investigating the deal with TMTG, though the exact scope of the probes is unclear.
The information sought by regulators includes Digital World documents on due diligence of potential targets other than TMTG, relationships between Digital World and other entities, meetings of Digital World’s board, policies and procedures relating to trading, and the identities of certain investors, Digital World has said.

PIPE AT RISK
If the deal is completed, TMTG would receive $293 million that Digital World has on hand plus $1 billion committed from a group of investors in the form of a private investment in public equity (PIPE).
The PIPE is scheduled to expire on Sept. 20 unless the deal is completed. Investment bankers for Digital World have been reaching out to investors in the last few weeks to gauge their interest in extending the PIPE, a person familiar with the matter said.
It is unclear how TMTG is getting by without access to Digital World’s funding. It raised $22.6 million through convertible promissory notes last year and another $15.4 million through bridge financing in the first quarter. The agreement with Digital World caps the indebtedness that TMTG can assume prior to the deal closing at $50 million.
Digital World has said it believes TMTG will have “sufficient funds” until April 2023. TMTG said last week that Truth Social is “on strong financial footing” and would begin running advertisements soon.
Trump started using Truth Social in April, two months after it launched on Apple Inc’s app store. He has more than 4 million followers — a fraction of the 89 million he had on Twitter Inc. before he was banned over his role in the January 2021 US Capitol riots by thousands of his supporters.

 

Updated 06 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Meta has launched the “Creators of Tomorrow” showcase in the Middle East and North Africa region, a new global campaign that spotlights emerging content creators.

The 12 digital creators from the region have been selected based on their unique approach to content across Meta platforms.

They are “breaking out amongst their communities online and (showcasing) a best-in-class approach to video formats, technology and interactive entertainment — creative qualities we believe will be integral to the evolution of the metaverse,” said Louise Holmes, director of creator partnerships for EMEA, Meta, in a statement.

The showcase includes tech creators Faisal Al-Saif and Ahmad Boarki; lifestyle and fashion creators Hadia Ghaleb, Yara bou Monsef, and the Hadban twins; graphic illustrator and artist Nourane Oweis; Augmented Reality expert Mohammed; comic creators Amr Maskoun and Mai Abdelal; and gamers Ahmad Al-Nasheet, Bashar Kayal, and Ahmed Al-Maimani.

“Creators are at the heart of culture on Instagram,” said Moon Baz, creator partnerships lead for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta.

“From experimenting with video content today to building immersive worlds tomorrow that deepen the interaction with their fans and communities, our creators represent a generation of voices that have the potential to make the metaverse vision a reality,” she added. 

Meta will work with the selected creators over the next year to help them grow their audiences. 

The company’s efforts will include hosting in-person sessions and workshops covering topics such as monetization and branded content tips, as well as “exclusive experiences and events that empower them to create content around cultural moments,” according to a statement.

Creators from the region will be invited to “Forever is Now,” an immersive art exhibition at Giza, Egypt, to experience the company’s AR installations. 

Additionally, in November, Meta will invite all those selected as to the Meta Creator Week in London, helping them connect and collaborate with each other.

“The ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign builds on our commitment to making Instagram the place for creators to grow their personal brand, unlock new avenues of making a living and have access to cutting-edge tools, education and resources so they are at the forefront of new opportunities and innovation,” said Baz.

 The full list of creators can be seen here: https://www.creatorsoftomorrow.com

