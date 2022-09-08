You are here

  • Home
  • Rare works from pioneering Gulf artists on display in new NYUAD exhibition

Rare works from pioneering Gulf artists on display in new NYUAD exhibition

Rare works from pioneering Gulf artists on display in new NYUAD exhibition
Abdulrahman Al-Soliman, ‘Worshippers Leaving the Mosque,’ 1981. (Courtesy of Barjeel Art Foundation, Sharjah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2gm6p

Updated 16 sec ago
Adam Grundey

Rare works from pioneering Gulf artists on display in new NYUAD exhibition

Rare works from pioneering Gulf artists on display in new NYUAD exhibition
  • NYUAD’s ‘Khaleej Modern’ show sheds surprising new light on the region’s modern-art scene
  • Visitors to the exhibition will find work from, among others, Saudi-Kuwaiti artist Munira Al-Kazi, whose work in the mid-Sixties was acquired by MoMA in New York and London’s V&A Museum
Updated 16 sec ago
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: “Within art histories, the Global South has been underrepresented. And within that, the Arab world has been underrepresented. And within texts looking at the greater Middle East, the Gulf has been marginalized. We wanted to reclaim ownership of that space in some way.” 

Dr. Aisha Stoby is talking about “Khaleej Modern,” an exhibition she has curated that runs at New York University Abu Dhabi until December 11, and which grew out of Stoby’s research for her PhD, in which she examined the art scene in the Gulf from the mid-20th century up until what she refers to as “the cultural boom, which I pin to 2008.”




Munira Al Kazi, ‘Untitled (Family),’ 1965. (Courtesy of Barjeel Art Foundation, Sharjah)

The GCC countries were not seen as rich sources of art at that time, not just by Westerners, but often by those from older countries in the Arab world too, as Stoby discovered during her research. 

“Even in instances where it was unexpected, I was faced with that sort of pushback. I asked some very well-known artists from the Middle East if they’d been to the GCC and what interactions they’d had with artists here, particularly in the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties. And I had some very surprising answers,” Stoby tells Arab News. “Some positive, but some — surprisingly for our neighbors — negative; dismissing the art scenes that took place.”




Hassan Meer, ‘Under the Water.’ (Supplied)

It was, in large part, frustration at the paucity of information available to counter such attitudes that led Stoby to delve deeper. 

“There’s a sparsity of material. And it’s very dispersed; there are a lot of books that are out of print, and the region is not generally looked at as a whole,” she says. “(The Gulf art scene) has not generally been viewed as collectives that have crossed borders — the things which join us as nation states: The prosperity that came with oil, the ongoing conversations about tradition and modernity, and the fractures that that can create, as well as the progress, and how that could be perceived. So, (my research) came from wanting to compile a more accurate archive (that could give) more visibility.”

 

 

So, visitors to the exhibition will find work from, among others, Saudi-Kuwaiti artist Munira Al-Kazi, whose work in the mid-Sixties was acquired by MoMA in New York and London’s V&A Museum.

“It’s commonplace for institutions throughout the Middle East and in the West today to collect works from the region, but in the mid-Sixties for the MoMA and the V&A to both have decided to collect Munira Al-Kadir’s work is special,” says Stoby. 

Visitors will also learn about the collective The Artist Friends of the GCC, which included in its ranks Yousef Ahmad from Qatar and Abdulrahman Alsoliman from Saudi Arabia and for a decade or more from 1975 exhibited around the Arab world, as well as in Europe.




Safeya Binzagr, ‘Zabun.’ (Supplied)

“They were a very cosmopolitan group who had all studied abroad or travelled abroad. Travelling is something that, generally, should be part of an artistic practice: Absorbing different influences and information.”

Stoby says she hopes the exhibition can be “the start of a conversation,” adding: “I suppose the difficulties inherent in the process of making it also point to further discussions that we hope to have.”

Some of those discussions will undoubtedly revolve around the definition of modernism itself. 

“If you take the word ‘modernism’ in the context in which it is meant, you realize that the ownership that has been ascribed to it is really fundamentally flawed — it’s an ongoing process in so many of our countries in the Global South, if you look at things from a non-Global North perspective.” Stoby says. “(Indian art historian) Geeta Kapur calls it ‘an incomplete process’ in India, and I consider that to be true of our region as well. It’s ongoing. And that’s what joins us. This conversation of tradition and modernity continues throughout the Gulf and is as present in artists’ work from the 1940s as it is in the last room of the exhibition in 2007. And if we were to have continued the exhibition it would have been present there as well.”

There are several other themes that run through the exhibition: Urbanization, development, society and self-representation. “Again, these are things that join us — our collective experience as a region,” Stoby says. 

The sub-title of the exhibition is “Pioneers and Collectives,” which is why, Stoby explains, some artists who may have expected to be included are not. 

“In this context, ‘pioneers’ means not just artist, but also founder, teacher, mentor,” she says. “(These are all people) who went on to do really important things for their countries, beyond their practice.”

Topics: ‘Khaleej Modern’ NYUAD

Miss Universe Bahrain pageant unveils seven finalists

Miss Universe Bahrain pageant unveils seven finalists
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

Miss Universe Bahrain pageant unveils seven finalists

Miss Universe Bahrain pageant unveils seven finalists
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The second edition of the Miss Universe Bahrain beauty pageant was aired on Wednesday, with the first of a week of episodes. Set to culminate on Sept. 11 with the announcement of the final winner who will represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant next year, we're taking a look at the seven contestants who have made it to the finals.

Maya Malalla

The 18-year-old, apart from being busy with beauty campaigns and fashion shoots, works with children with autism. Her aim in life is to champion Bahraini culture, especially the women of her country.

Lujane Yacoub

At 18, Yacoub is currently enrolled in Bahrain High School as a senior, where she has been serving as president of the Student Council. Apart from winning deals for her theater work, she is also passionate about cosplaying and has founded “Project Hero,” with plans to visit children in special needs schools and hospitals.

Maryam Naji

A former player in the Bahrain National Fencing team., the 25-year-old is a published writer and a well-known author of horror novels. Having revealed her struggle with depression, she strives to advocate for discussing mental health issues more openly.

Evlin Khalifa

The 24-year-old is trained in music, dance and taekwondo and is passionate about education. A graduate in finance and banking, she is currently pursuing online classes to master her Arabic and English skills, as well psychology.

Shereen Ahmed

The half Filipino, half Bahraini 27-year-old is a presenter for a weekly show called “Emirates Draw.” She has been writing for digital publications and local brands, as well as modeling since she was 15 years old.

Maria Malalla

The 20-year-old is a professional fashion model and a local social media influencer. She strives to be a role model to young girls in her community by encouraging kindness and modesty.

Ghadeer Alshayeb

A fitness coach, paddle board instructor, model and martial arts trainer, the 23-year-old is also studying web media. One of her main advocacies is to educate people about leading healthy lifestyles.

 

Topics: Miss Universe Bahrain

Tom Hanks pulls on the heartstrings with Disney+ live-action ‘Pinocchio’

Tom Hanks pulls on the heartstrings with Disney+ live-action ‘Pinocchio’
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

Tom Hanks pulls on the heartstrings with Disney+ live-action ‘Pinocchio’

Tom Hanks pulls on the heartstrings with Disney+ live-action ‘Pinocchio’
  • ‘Pinocchio’ will premiere in the Middle East on Disney+ Day on the streaming platform
  • ‘These great classics have a chance to… reflect the different times,’ Tom Hanks said in a conversation with Disney, shared exclusively with Arab News
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: What is the point of retelling a famous story if you cannot make it relevant to current audiences? So asks Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, who is excited to bring a fresh take on the “Pinocchio” story in acclaimed filmmaker Robert Zemeckis’ CGI retelling of the beloved animated tale.

“You can’t just make a real-life version of what the animated film was. It has to be deeper, and it has to have more baggage on it,” said Hanks in a conversation with Disney, shared exclusively with Arab News ahead of the film’s worldwide premiere on Disney+ Day on the streaming platform on Sept. 8. 

“These great classics have a chance to not just be updated, but I think to perhaps reflect the different times,” the Academy Award-winning star added.

Hanks plays Geppetto, the middle-aged woodcarver who makes Pinocchio and then adopts him when he magically comes to life.

The actor was especially keen to take on the role when he heard that Zemeckis had plans to bring the story to life. “I said (to Zemeckis), ‘if you don’t have a Geppetto, and you can withstand doing something with me, let me know.’ But Bob is one of these filmmakers who cannot do something that has been done before. 

“I said, ‘why don’t we just do this, Bob?’ And he said, ‘well, anybody could do that.’ He always has to do something where he can monkey around with the creative process of doing it, and he’s never not challenged me with some sort of task that is brand new to the filmmaking process — no small amount of which was how Pinocchio himself was going to be in this movie. So I came to it because of the idea of Bob,” said the 66-year-old actor.

(Supplied)



When asked for his thoughts on why “Pinocchio” remains such a classic, even though the first iteration hit the big screens in 1940, Hanks attributes it to the story’s darker elements as well as the artistry of the Disney animation team at the time. 

“Walt (Disney) understood that the dark aspects of fairy tales are very important to the storytelling apparatus that greets both young people and old people. It’s part of the descent into Hades that a hero has to go through, and Pinocchio does. So it was a deep throw for the world in (the) 1940s and matched then with the one-of-a-kind, never-before-seen artistry of the Disney studio and the Disney artists. I do think from a visual perspective and sequences-wise, ‘Pinocchio’ was his masterpiece.”

On bringing his own twist to a well-known character, Hanks said: “Bob and I talked about the fact that Geppetto’s a happy man, but there’s been loss in his life. He’s missed out on the joys of being alive, of having a family. Did he have one long ago in the past? Yeah. But how long ago was that and how and how tragic was the loss? 

“The truth is, Geppetto’s older. He’s well past middle age. So we talked about the idea that he’s been alone on his own, servicing other people and delighting other people with his handicrafts for, what, two and a half decades? That is an awful long time to have no company for breakfast and dinner except a cat and a goldfish. The yearning of Geppetto, wanting to be a part of something bigger than himself, a part of a family, that was the whole bit.”

(Supplied)



But working with Zemeckis can also be quite the challenge, even for a seasoned star like Hanks, who collaborated with the director on career-defining and classic films like “Forrest Gump” and “Cast Away.” 

Hanks said: “Bob’s a fabulous challenge and part of it is hilarious, but also part of it is like, do you know what you’re going to do?

“There’s always the requirements for what are going to be the special effects that you can’t even keep your head straight on what’s going to be needed. And then comes that moment on a Bob movie where he says, ‘okay, here’s what you have to imagine.’ And the things you have to imagine are so complex that it’s a stretch for the acting process, the performance process. 

“I had to do some things on this as Geppetto in which I wasn’t even remotely doing anything close to it, and yet I had to pretend. I learned long ago working with Bob that, unless you're extremely well versed in the technological things that are going to happen after the fact, it can really screw you up.”

REVIEW: ‘The Rings of Power’ — Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ show is visually stunning, but is that enough?

REVIEW: ‘The Rings of Power’ — Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ show is visually stunning, but is that enough?
Updated 08 September 2022
Adam Grundey

REVIEW: ‘The Rings of Power’ — Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ show is visually stunning, but is that enough?

REVIEW: ‘The Rings of Power’ — Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ show is visually stunning, but is that enough?
Updated 08 September 2022
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: There’s a lot riding on “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” for Amazon. Its reported $1 billion budget makes it by far the most expensive show in history, and it arrives just a couple of weeks after another eagerly awaited big-budget fantasy show, HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” If it flops, it’s going to be hugely embarrassing and financially disastrous.

From the two episodes available to view so far, it seems that enormous budget has been put to good use. The show is jaw-droppingly gorgeous to look at. Do not stream on your phone or tablet — it deserves to be seen on the largest television you can access. It looks better than most movies. It’s truly spectacular.

But that’s only half the battle (maybe less), of course. For this ambitious adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal fantasy works to really succeed then the storyline — set thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings” and cobbled together from various Middle-earth-based writings — has to grip us, and the performances need to convince. Both succeed for the most part.

It's likely neither fair nor wise to proclaim judgement on the story just yet — given the amount of heavy lifting necessary in the early episodes of a fantasy epic on this scale just to establish the world in which it is based, with its various races and characters: Elves (very long-lived, clever, enigmatic), humans (complicated, capricious, human), dwarves (stubborn, emotional), orcs (sadistic, bad), harfoots (proto-hobbits, simple, sweet, kind) and so on. There’s exposition a-plenty and a lot of jumping around Middle-earth.

 Its reported $1 billion budget makes it by far the most expensive show in history. (Supplied)

Tolkien’s tales aren’t big on nuance. The story is a simple one — Evil (in the form of Sauron, the right hand of the Dark Lord Morgoth) versus Good (pretty much all the races mentioned, with some individual exceptions, except the Orcs). But the sheer scope of this show means it takes a while to lay all that out.

A lack of nuance can be tough on actors, but the large ensemble cast handle it well, showing the necessary commitment to enable viewers to immerse themselves in the showrunners’ world.

If you enjoyed Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, then the early signs are that you’ll enjoy this series. There’s a long way to go, but there’s also enough here to suggest that “The Rings of Power” will make it a worthwhile journey.

Topics: LORD OF THE RINGS Morfydd Clark Lloyd Owen

Lost in Translation: Looking back at the Arab world’s obsession with remaking ‘The Godfather’ 

Lost in Translation: Looking back at the Arab world’s obsession with remaking ‘The Godfather’ 
Updated 08 September 2022
Hams Saleh

Lost in Translation: Looking back at the Arab world’s obsession with remaking ‘The Godfather’ 

Lost in Translation: Looking back at the Arab world’s obsession with remaking ‘The Godfather’ 
  • Critics discuss the difficulties involved in trying to recreate classic films like ‘The Godfather’
Updated 08 September 2022
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Remakes of Western TV shows and films are all the rage in the Middle East these days and considering the hype over “The Offer,” which dramatizes the making of iconic film “The Godfather,” we take a look at the attempts by Arab filmmakers to remake the Mafia movie. 

“The Offer,” now streaming on OSN+ in the region, follows film producer Albert Ruddy as he fights to bring the cinematic masterpiece to the silver screen.

Regarded as one of the greatest movies ever made, 1972’s “The Godfather” is about an Italian mafia family headed by Don Vito Corleone, played in the first of a trilogy of films by Marlon Brando. Corleone decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son Michael, played by Al Pacino. However, his decision puts the lives of his loved ones in grave danger.

Scroll down for Arab critics’ ratings of the Middle East’s remakes of the cult Mafia classic. 

Not only was the movie influential in the West, but it also inspired filmmakers and production houses in the Middle East.

In 2015, the late Syrian director Hatem Ali created an Arabic version of “The Godfather” for TV called “Al-Arrab” and even borrowed the US film’s iconic logo. 

The two-part series, “Al-Arrab: Taht Al-Hezam” and “Al-Arrab: Nady Al-Sharq,” starred Jamal Soliman, Bassem Yakhour, Basel Khayat and Amel Bouchoucha, but was it any good?

Essam Zakaria, an Egyptian critic and artistic director of the Alexandria Film Festival for Mediterranean Cinema, thinks not, describing it as “an inferior production. The story and the details are not convincing.”

According to Saudi film critic and actor Baraa Alem, one of the reasons some remakes are unsuccessful is because they lack the cultural references of the productions on which they are based.

“When you take something that is internationally acclaimed … you cannot just expect me to forget about it totally and re-receive the story from your end as a new story,” he said.

“You talk about ‘The Godfather’ and we remember Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, and whoever you are going to put in that place is never going to have the same emotional load that we have for these characters. You can take the theme and remake it, but you cannot take the cultural aspect. That’s why I find that it is so hard for a remake to succeed.”

Lebanese critic and writer Jamal Fayad said the challenge was in changing the production from a movie to a TV show. 

“The difficulty in transforming a movie into a series of 30 episodes is making the script not boring,” Fayad told Arab News. 

“We can take a movie and remake it into a movie; a series and make it a series,” he explained. “But, for us to change a movie and make it a series, it will lose a lot of the joy in the script because the writer will be forced to elongate the scenes. He will reach a point where he will create new scenes and that might spoil the production.”

“The production was good and the actors are all veteran stars from Jamal Soliman to all the actors with him,” Fayad said. “I find that director Hatem Ali, peace be upon him, was amazing. He was always exceptional.” 

That same year, “The Godfather” was turned into another Arabic series — also called “Al-Arrab” — starring Salloum Haddad, Assi El-Hallani and Mustafa El-Khani and directed by Syrian filmmaker Muthanna Sobh. 

“In both ‘Al-Arrab’ parts that were done, the story expanded and that is not recommended in drama. It’s either we get the same writer and he/she can stretch out the story in his way or we don’t remake the movie into a series,” Fayad said.

Another work inspired by “The Godfather” is the 1991 Egyptian film “Assr El-Qowa,” directed by Nader Galal and starring Egyptian icon Nadia Al-Gendy. But Zakaria described that as “not good at all.”

“Both (the 2015 series and the 1991 film) don’t live up — in any way — to one of the parts of the original production,” he said.

When speaking with Arab News about “Assr El-Qowa,” Fayad countered and said that he is a fan of Al-Gendy and her work.

“The best thing about Nadia Al-Gendy is that she found a place for herself in the industry that made her the most successful,” he said. “In all her works, she portrayed strong women that can stand against men. Despite that, she never repeated her characters and always portrayed new roles.”

Context matters

The critics agreed that context matters when it comes to remaking international classics. 

Zakaria, who is also an instructor at the film department of the American University in Cairo, told Arab News that remakes can only succeed if their creators add “something that will touch the society” they are based on. 

“They find a successful American or Western movie and they want to steal its success, but they don’t always have something to add,” he said.

“Writing is the hardest part of the production. So they cut this step short, which is considered the most important, and start working after the writing process. This is laziness sometimes (and) not putting enough effort to look for regional ideas.”

Zakaria said a rare example of a successful transition into Arabic was the Egyptian film “Om El-Arousa,” based on the 1950 US film “Father of the Bride.” 

“When they transformed it, it became like an original Egyptian movie,” he said. “If the team doing the remake are creative, skilled, have ideas and a vision, it will be good. But, if it is done out of laziness just to do a movie or a series, the result is the inferior productions that we see.”

Meanwhile, the most recent Arabic-language remake — Shahid’s “The Killing,” based on the hit Danish police show of the same name — has also received a warm welcome on social media. 

Set in Cairo, the show, which stars Syrian Bassel Khayat and Egyptians Riham Abdel Ghafour, Bassem Samra and Salma Abu-Deif, follows a police investigation into the murder of a young girl.

Remakes versus original story telling

While it is understandable that studios in the Middle East might be drawn to remaking films that have already been successful elsewhere, industry insiders largely agree that original story telling is the way forward.

“I always encourage my friends who write and the writers around me in the Arab world to look for new ideas and find original content that could come from our culture because we have a lot of stories that are not told yet,” Alem said.

“We have heritage and stories. We also have imagination and we have the ability to fantasize and create new worlds and new characters … not just depend on the success of things that were done in the West,” he added.

Fayad walks a middle line, declaring remakes can work if writers take the general idea of the story and built it into something original.

“In this case, we build on the idea with a new script, a new story and new scenes. This is more successful and more convincing,” he said. 

Critics get candid

We asked the critics to rate the Arab remakes out of 10 to help you decide if they are worth watching. 

“Al-Arrab: Taht Al-Hezam” and “Al-Arrab: Nady Al-Sharq” 

Critics rating: 5/10

“Al-Arrab”

Critics rating: 5/10

 

 

“Assr El-Qowa”

Critics rating: 6/10

Topics: The Offer The Godfather Al-Arrab Essam Zakaria Baraa Alem Jamal Fayad The Killing

Saudi authorities unveil new logo for Riyadh Season 2022 plus range of new activities

Saudi authorities unveil new logo for Riyadh Season 2022 plus range of new activities
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities unveil new logo for Riyadh Season 2022 plus range of new activities

Saudi authorities unveil new logo for Riyadh Season 2022 plus range of new activities
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority on Wednesday unveiled a new logo for this year’s expanded Riyadh Season, along with a new slogan: “Beyond Imagination.”

The announcement was made by Turki Alasheikh, the chairman of the GEA’s board of directors, who said the 2022 event will feature new zones and events, including some great and unprecedented surprises.

The slogan for the inaugural Riyadh Season, in 2019, was “Imagine,” while last year’s second edition was staged under the banner “Imagine More.”

According to organizers, this year’s event will provide a mixture of exclusive events, suspense and modernity that presents Riyadh as a major incubator, a preferred destination, and a stimulating space that fuels local and international imaginations through the attractions it offers to residents and visitors alike. It will also aim to elevate the entertainment sector in the Kingdom, create jobs, provide an economic boost, and help to attract foreign investment.

Riyadh Season seeks to promote the Saudi capital and consolidate its position as one of the most prominent and important entertainment destinations in the region and the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Riyadh Season 2022

Related

Saudi Arabia to highlight sustainability successes during G20 Development Ministerial Meeting
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to highlight sustainability successes during G20 Development Ministerial Meeting
Saudi Arabia hands over its blueprint for World Expo 2030 to regulator
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia hands over its blueprint for World Expo 2030 to regulator

Latest updates

Rare works from pioneering Gulf artists on display in new NYUAD exhibition
Rare works from pioneering Gulf artists on display in new NYUAD exhibition
TASI gains some momentum after falling below 12k points amid recession fears: Opening bell
TASI gains some momentum after falling below 12k points amid recession fears: Opening bell
Why catching remains paramount in winning cricket matches
Why catching remains paramount in winning cricket matches
Saudi Jazan City holds $23bn in investment opportunities: RCJY chairman 
Saudi Jazan City holds $23bn in investment opportunities: RCJY chairman 
Mobily’s former execs to pay $328m for committing misleading actions
Mobily’s former execs to pay $328m for committing misleading actions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.