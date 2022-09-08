You are here

Tadawul raises $4.7bn through 27 new listings in H1 amid healthy pipeline 

Tadawul raises $4.7bn through 27 new listings in H1 amid healthy pipeline 
Saudi Arabia’s stock market saw significant growth in listings in the first half of 2022. (AFP)
Updated 33 sec ago
Salma Wael Elsadda

Tadawul raises $4.7bn through 27 new listings in H1 amid healthy pipeline 

Tadawul raises $4.7bn through 27 new listings in H1 amid healthy pipeline 
Updated 33 sec ago
Salma Wael Elsadda

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market saw significant growth in listings in the first half of 2022, with initial public offerings on the main index alone raising SR15.2 billion ($4 billion).

Along with 10 record listings, TASI witnessed nine further offerings from existing listed companies, generating SR10.7 billion, a report by the Saudi Exchange shows.

This year’s biggest IPOs were pharma chain operator Nahdi Medical Co., Public Investment Fund’s digital security firm Elm Co., and Aldawaa Medical Services Co.

Nahdi topped the list with a SR5.12 billion IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market, followed by Elm with SR3.07 billion in proceeds. Aldawaa raised almost SR1.86 billion.

Among the major listings were also Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. and Retal Urban Development Co. which raised SR1.25 billion and SR1.44 billion, respectively.

On the Nomu parallel market, a total of 10 IPOs raised SR2.4 billion in proceeds, combined with seven direct listings.

Online food delivery platform Jahez International Co. for Information System and Technology joined Nomu in early 2022, after raising SR1.6 billion in proceeds.

“These new listings reflect the continued strength and attractiveness of the Saudi Exchange markets across the MENA region as well as our strategy to offer companies a choice of routes to market,” said Nayef Al-Athel, chief of listing at Tadawul.

He added: “As we look ahead to the rest of 2022, there remains a healthy pipeline of companies looking to join our markets and we look forward to providing an update in our next listings report.”

When it comes to index performance, TASI outperformed in the first half of 2022 as it rose 4.9 percent from the same period in 2021.

This was mainly buoyed by strong market movements across the utilities, energy, and healthcare sectors.

Pharma and consumer durables, on the other hand, were the lowest performing stocks during the six-month period.

“Following landmark IPOs in 2021, including the IPO of our parent company, the Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company, we implemented a series of market enhancements and announced new initiatives that have attracted many issuers to the Saudi capital market,” CEO of Tadawul Mohammed Al Rumaih commented.

He added: “Looking ahead to the rest of 2022, we will continue to improve our infrastructure, support our listed companies, and ensure that the Saudi capital market is the venue of choice for local and regional issuers.”

The Capital Market Authority’s chairman, Mohamed El Kuwaiz, told CNBC Arabia: “Today we have around 80 applications for listing on the Saudi Exchange.”

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares

TASI gains some momentum after falling below 12k points amid recession fears: Opening bell

Updated 11 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index recovered some strength in its trading session Thursday after closing below the 12000-point level on Wednesday due to the continuing decline in oil prices exacerbated by recession worries.

TASI started the week’s final trading session 0.45 percent higher at 11,917, while the parallel market Nomu traded flat at 20,540, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco increased 0.27 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. gained 0.63 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price rise by 0.44 percent, while Saudi British Bank fell 0.25 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, improved 0.7 percent, while Alinma Bank advanced 0.42 percent.

Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co. is up  0.41 percent, following an order for its former executives to pay SR1.23 billion ($328 million) for committing misleading actions.

Zain KSA rose 1.94 percent, after two no-objection letters were issued by the Communications and Information Technology Commission for the purchase of tower sites by the Public Investment Fund, Prince Saud bin Fahad, and Sultan Holding.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures fell to $88.76 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $82.75 a barrel, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi TASI stock shares

Saudi Jazan City holds $23bn in investment opportunities: RCJY chairman 

Saudi Jazan City holds $23bn in investment opportunities: RCJY chairman 
Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
Jana Salloum & Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Jazan City holds $23bn in investment opportunities: RCJY chairman 

Saudi Jazan City holds $23bn in investment opportunities: RCJY chairman 
Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
Jana Salloum & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Jazan City for Basic and Transformation Industries, which is still under construction, currently holds SR88 billion ($23.4 billion) worth of investment opportunities, according to Khalid Al-Salem, chairman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu. 

While speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Port of Jazan Primary and Downstream Industries, Al-Salem said that Jazan City is attracting qualitative investments and forging partnerships with international parties. 

JPDI was inaugurated by Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz on Sept. 7, in presence of several officials, partners, as well as local and foreign investors. 

Al-Salem noted that the establishment of Saudi Silk Road Industrial Services Co., a joint venture incorporated by Guangyin International Investment Development Ltd., Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, and Saudi Aramco Development Co., is proof of Saudi Arabia’s strengthening trade and investment relationship with China. 

Al-Salem added that the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu has also signed an investment and operation agreement for the port with Hutchison Ports Co. 

He noted that another agreement has been signed to establish an aluminum refinery with the Chinese company Hangzhou Jinjiang, with an estimated investment of SR4 billion. 

Al-Salem added that an investment agreement has been signed to establish a factory for pasta production. A memorandum of understanding was also between the Royal Commission and Saudi Coffee Co. 

“With this inauguration, we put the port of Jazan City for Basic and Transformational Industries on the map of global ports as a local, regional and global investment destination, which will contribute to attracting commercial and industrial activities in Jazan city in particular and in the southern region in general,” said Al-Salem. 

The port can receive modern fifth-generation ships whose tonnage reaches more than 21,000 twenty-foot equivalent units and allows the handling of general and bulk cargo ships with loads exceeding 100,000 tons per ship, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Boosting the logistics sector

During the inaugural ceremony, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef said that the port will contribute to developing industrial capabilities and create more investment and job opportunities for the region's people. 

He revealed that his ministry is partnering with the port to launch a new logistics area that will meet the highest international standards. 

“There are 187 existing and under construction factories in the Jazan region, with investments amounting to more than SR70 billion. The port will be an added value to increase logistical activity in the Kingdom and the Jazan region in particular. The Kingdom plays a major role in global supply chains due to its distinguished geographical location,” said Al-Khorayef. 

Basic and Transformational Industries

Khaled Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, said that the Jazan industrial zone will contribute to creating tens of thousands of jobs. 

He added that the Kingdom’s aim is to create SR1 trillion investment goals in basic and transformational industries by 2030. 

“The port of Jazan City for Basic and Downstream Industries will be a center for providing modern and advanced logistical services not only to the Kingdom but also to the Middle East, because it is located on one of the most important sea transport corridors in the world, with 13 to 15 percent of global trade passing through it,” said Al-Falih.

Topics: Saudi port Economic City Projects Investment

Mobily’s former execs to pay $328m for committing misleading actions

Mobily's former execs to pay $328m for committing misleading actions
Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Mobily’s former execs to pay $328m for committing misleading actions

Mobily’s former execs to pay $328m for committing misleading actions
Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co.’s former executives were ordered to jointly pay SR1.23 billion ($328 million) for committing misleading actions.

The Appeal Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes issued this decision on Aug. 8, on the class action brought by an investor in the firm — also known as Mobily — against five former executives, a bourse filing revealed on Sept. 8.

The ACRSD decision also ordered the former executives to contribute to the payment of SR12,000 for lawyer fees to the main claimant.

There are a total of 1,045 claimants who are eligible to receive compensation as a result of this case, as stated in the statement.

The former executives include Badr Alturaifi, Muhammad Thabet, Khaled Alkaf, Thamer Alhosani, and Ahmad Abdulnabi.

In June, the ACRSD ordered the defendants in a class action against five former executives of Mobily to pay the plaintiffs SR1.2 billion.

The telecom firm reported a 44.5 percent boost in profit for the first half of 2022 to SR679 million.

The higher profit was backed by a 5.2 percent year-on-year rise in revenue to SR8 billion, on growth in wholesale, business and consumer segments.

During the second quarter of 2022, its net profit after Zakat and tax climbed 48 percent to SR360 million, up from SR243.8 million in the same period last year, exceeding estimates.

The second quarter results were helped by a 4.6 percent year-over-year revenue growth to SR4 billion.

Mobily said in March that it joined the Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe consortium for the construction of a 19,200-kilometer subsea cable system connecting Saudi Arabia with 10 other Middle East, South Asian, and Western European countries.

On May 31, it announced that it signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Telecom Egypt for the construction of the first direct bilateral submarine cable system linking Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

On Aug. 18, 2004, Mobily was incorporated as a joint stock company. As soon as the telco's incorporation announcement was made on Dec. 14, 2004, its operations began.

As of Dec. 20, 2004, Mobily, which is one of the Kingdom's largest mobile operators, was listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange, and as of Sep. 7 its stock price stood at SR37 per share, with a traded value of SR33 million.

 

Topics: Mobily

CITC approves PIF-led group’s $807m deal to acquire Zain KSA’s tower sites 

CITC approves PIF-led group's $807m deal to acquire Zain KSA's tower sites 
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

CITC approves PIF-led group’s $807m deal to acquire Zain KSA’s tower sites 

CITC approves PIF-led group’s $807m deal to acquire Zain KSA’s tower sites 
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Zain KSA has received no-objection letters from the Communications and Information Technology Commission regarding the acquisition of tower sites by a Public Investment Fund-led consortium.

The PIF previously joined with Prince Saud bin Fahad and Sultan Holding Co. to acquire an $807 million stake in Zain KSA’s tower infrastructure, a bourse filing showed.

Saudi CITC on Sept. 7 issued no-objection voting to the agreement between the parties to take over at least 8,069 of the telecom tower sites owned by Zain KSA.

The company, formally known as Mobile Telecommunication Co., will transfer 80 percent of its share capital to the acquirers upon completion of the deal.

As per the offer with the PIF, the company will grant the sovereign wealth fund the right to buy the remaining 20 percent stake at a certain amount.

The three deals will see the telecom firm sell its towers infrastructure comprising 8,069 towers while retaining wireless communication antennas, software, technology, and intellectual property. 

Zain KSA noted in the filing that the deal is subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals, adding that any developments will be announced in due course.  

This comes after the telecom operator’s profit more than doubled to SR214 million ($57 million) in the first half of 2022.

Its profit surged 157 percent from SR83 million in the same period a year earlier on the back of higher revenue.

Revenue went up from SR3.8 billion to SR4.4 billion driven by the growth in the business-to-business, fifth generation and other revenue streams in addition to a post-pandemic return of international visitors.

Speaking to Argaam, Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, the CEO of Zain KSA, added that the figures were propelled by rising demand from government agencies, institutions, and companies in the Kingdom for the portfolio of business sector products and support services.

“Through global strategic partnerships, we were able to transfer the 5G experience in the Kingdom to a new level, and we sought to complete our partnerships by providing digital infrastructure that enables obtaining the best results,” he noted.

Topics: Saudi Zain KSA PIF Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks dropped on Wednesday, mirroring a continued decline in oil prices as recession worries intensified.

The Kingdom’s real gross domestic product grew by 12.2 percent in the second quarter of 2022 over the same period last year, recording the highest growth in over a decade, revealed data by the General Authority for Statistics.

TASI slid 1.1 percent to end below the 12000-point level at 11,863, while the parallel market Nomu lost 1.6 percent to 20,528.

In line with Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait recorded losses of up to 0.8 percent.

Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, on the other hand, added 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 gave up gains to finish 0.9 percent lower.

Oil plunged more than $4, with Brent crude futures down to $88.66 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate hovering around $82.6 a barrel by 9:05 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday.

Stock news

Zain KSA received two no-objection letters from the Communications and Information Technology Commission for the acquisition of tower sites by the Public Investment Fund, Prince Saud bin Fahad and Sultan Holding Co. 

Riyad Bank started the issuance of an additional riyal-denominated tier 1 capital sukuk by the way of private placement on Sept. 8

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. renewed a SR266 million ($70 million) Shariah-compliant loan with the Saudi British Bank

City Cement Co. will distribute SR0.4 per share in dividends for the first half of 2022

Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. reappointed Muhammad Al-Omran as board chairman and Nasser Bin Omran as vice chairman

Southern Province Cement Co.’s shareholders will receive a dividend per share of SR0.75 for the first half of 2022

AlSagr Cooperative Insurance Co. appointed Alinma Investment as a financial adviser to manage its capital decrease process

Alhasoob Co.’s board recommended doubling the company’s capital to SR28 million through a bonus share issue

Calendar

Sept. 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

Sept. 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Tadawul raises $4.7bn through 27 new listings in H1 amid healthy pipeline 
Tadawul raises $4.7bn through 27 new listings in H1 amid healthy pipeline 
US approves up to $675M in further military aid to Ukraine
US approves up to $675M in further military aid to Ukraine
Rare works from pioneering Gulf artists on display in new NYUAD exhibition
Rare works from pioneering Gulf artists on display in new NYUAD exhibition
TASI gains some momentum after falling below 12k points amid recession fears: Opening bell
TASI gains some momentum after falling below 12k points amid recession fears: Opening bell
Why catching remains paramount in winning cricket matches
Why catching remains paramount in winning cricket matches

