Egypt recovers 16 historic artifacts from US

CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has recovered 16 historic artifacts from the US.
The recoveries came in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the office of the public prosecutor in New York.
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said: “This comes within the framework of the highest priority given by the state to the file of recovering smuggled Egyptian antiquities and returning them to the homeland.”
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said investigations conducted in the US in three different cases had established that the recovered artifacts had been unlawfully taken out of the country.
Shaaban Abdel-Gawad, general supervisor of the Administration of Recovered Antiquities at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said among the recovered items were six artifacts from the Metropolitan Museum that were confiscated by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan, in a major case that involved smuggling a number of artifacts to the US and France. He added that investigations are continuing in France.
The six pieces from that case included a fragment of a wooden coffin covered with a layer of colored plaster depicting the face of a woman, a limestone panel with hieroglyphic inscriptions, a piece of linen decorated with colorful drawings, a bronze statue of a man kneeling, and a limestone shrine decorated with colorful inscriptions.
Investigations into nine other recovered antiquities that were discovered in the possession of an American businessman found that they were illegally held, as was the final piece, to a gold coin dating back to the Ptolemaic era.
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said the items will be delivered to the Egyptian Consulate in New York within the next few days in preparation for their return to the homeland as soon as possible.
Updated 08 September 2022
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: “Within art histories, the Global South has been underrepresented. And within that, the Arab world has been underrepresented. And within texts looking at the greater Middle East, the Gulf has been marginalized. We wanted to reclaim ownership of that space in some way.”
Dr. Aisha Stoby is talking about “Khaleej Modern,” an exhibition she has curated that runs at New York University Abu Dhabi until December 11, and which grew out of Stoby’s research for her PhD, in which she examined the art scene in the Gulf from the mid-20th century up until what she refers to as “the cultural boom, which I pin to 2008.”
The GCC countries were not seen as rich sources of art at that time, not just by Westerners, but often by those from older countries in the Arab world too, as Stoby discovered during her research.
“Even in instances where it was unexpected, I was faced with that sort of pushback. I asked some very well-known artists from the Middle East if they’d been to the GCC and what interactions they’d had with artists here, particularly in the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties. And I had some very surprising answers,” Stoby tells Arab News. “Some positive, but some — surprisingly for our neighbors — negative; dismissing the art scenes that took place.”
It was, in large part, frustration at the paucity of information available to counter such attitudes that led Stoby to delve deeper.
“There’s a sparsity of material. And it’s very dispersed; there are a lot of books that are out of print, and the region is not generally looked at as a whole,” she says. “(The Gulf art scene) has not generally been viewed as collectives that have crossed borders — the things which join us as nation states: The prosperity that came with oil, the ongoing conversations about tradition and modernity, and the fractures that that can create, as well as the progress, and how that could be perceived. So, (my research) came from wanting to compile a more accurate archive (that could give) more visibility.”
So, visitors to the exhibition will find work from, among others, Saudi-Kuwaiti artist Munira Al-Kazi, whose work in the mid-Sixties was acquired by MoMA in New York and London’s V&A Museum.
“It’s commonplace for institutions throughout the Middle East and in the West today to collect works from the region, but in the mid-Sixties for the MoMA and the V&A to both have decided to collect Munira Al-Kadir’s work is special,” says Stoby.
Visitors will also learn about the collective The Artist Friends of the GCC, which included in its ranks Yousef Ahmad from Qatar and Abdulrahman Alsoliman from Saudi Arabia and for a decade or more from 1975 exhibited around the Arab world, as well as in Europe.
“They were a very cosmopolitan group who had all studied abroad or travelled abroad. Travelling is something that, generally, should be part of an artistic practice: Absorbing different influences and information.”
Stoby says she hopes the exhibition can be “the start of a conversation,” adding: “I suppose the difficulties inherent in the process of making it also point to further discussions that we hope to have.”
Some of those discussions will undoubtedly revolve around the definition of modernism itself.
“If you take the word ‘modernism’ in the context in which it is meant, you realize that the ownership that has been ascribed to it is really fundamentally flawed — it’s an ongoing process in so many of our countries in the Global South, if you look at things from a non-Global North perspective.” Stoby says. “(Indian art historian) Geeta Kapur calls it ‘an incomplete process’ in India, and I consider that to be true of our region as well. It’s ongoing. And that’s what joins us. This conversation of tradition and modernity continues throughout the Gulf and is as present in artists’ work from the 1940s as it is in the last room of the exhibition in 2007. And if we were to have continued the exhibition it would have been present there as well.”
There are several other themes that run through the exhibition: Urbanization, development, society and self-representation. “Again, these are things that join us — our collective experience as a region,” Stoby says.
The sub-title of the exhibition is “Pioneers and Collectives,” which is why, Stoby explains, some artists who may have expected to be included are not.
“In this context, ‘pioneers’ means not just artist, but also founder, teacher, mentor,” she says. “(These are all people) who went on to do really important things for their countries, beyond their practice.”
DUBAI: There’s a lot riding on “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” for Amazon. Its reported $1 billion budget makes it by far the most expensive show in history, and it arrives just a couple of weeks after another eagerly awaited big-budget fantasy show, HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” If it flops, it’s going to be hugely embarrassing and financially disastrous.
From the two episodes available to view so far, it seems that enormous budget has been put to good use. The show is jaw-droppingly gorgeous to look at. Do not stream on your phone or tablet — it deserves to be seen on the largest television you can access. It looks better than most movies. It’s truly spectacular.
But that’s only half the battle (maybe less), of course. For this ambitious adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal fantasy works to really succeed then the storyline — set thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings” and cobbled together from various Middle-earth-based writings — has to grip us, and the performances need to convince. Both succeed for the most part.
It's likely neither fair nor wise to proclaim judgement on the story just yet — given the amount of heavy lifting necessary in the early episodes of a fantasy epic on this scale just to establish the world in which it is based, with its various races and characters: Elves (very long-lived, clever, enigmatic), humans (complicated, capricious, human), dwarves (stubborn, emotional), orcs (sadistic, bad), harfoots (proto-hobbits, simple, sweet, kind) and so on. There’s exposition a-plenty and a lot of jumping around Middle-earth.
Tolkien’s tales aren’t big on nuance. The story is a simple one — Evil (in the form of Sauron, the right hand of the Dark Lord Morgoth) versus Good (pretty much all the races mentioned, with some individual exceptions, except the Orcs). But the sheer scope of this show means it takes a while to lay all that out.
A lack of nuance can be tough on actors, but the large ensemble cast handle it well, showing the necessary commitment to enable viewers to immerse themselves in the showrunners’ world.
If you enjoyed Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, then the early signs are that you’ll enjoy this series. There’s a long way to go, but there’s also enough here to suggest that “The Rings of Power” will make it a worthwhile journey.
DUBAI: Remakes of Western TV shows and films are all the rage in the Middle East these days and considering the hype over “The Offer,” which dramatizes the making of iconic film “The Godfather,” we take a look at the attempts by Arab filmmakers to remake the Mafia movie.
“The Offer,” now streaming on OSN+ in the region, follows film producer Albert Ruddy as he fights to bring the cinematic masterpiece to the silver screen.
Regarded as one of the greatest movies ever made, 1972’s “The Godfather” is about an Italian mafia family headed by Don Vito Corleone, played in the first of a trilogy of films by Marlon Brando. Corleone decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son Michael, played by Al Pacino. However, his decision puts the lives of his loved ones in grave danger.
Scroll down for Arab critics’ ratings of the Middle East’s remakes of the cult Mafia classic.
Not only was the movie influential in the West, but it also inspired filmmakers and production houses in the Middle East.
In 2015, the late Syrian director Hatem Ali created an Arabic version of “The Godfather” for TV called “Al-Arrab” and even borrowed the US film’s iconic logo.
The two-part series, “Al-Arrab: Taht Al-Hezam” and “Al-Arrab: Nady Al-Sharq,” starred Jamal Soliman, Bassem Yakhour, Basel Khayat and Amel Bouchoucha, but was it any good?
Essam Zakaria, an Egyptian critic and artistic director of the Alexandria Film Festival for Mediterranean Cinema, thinks not, describing it as “an inferior production. The story and the details are not convincing.”
According to Saudi film critic and actor Baraa Alem, one of the reasons some remakes are unsuccessful is because they lack the cultural references of the productions on which they are based.
“When you take something that is internationally acclaimed … you cannot just expect me to forget about it totally and re-receive the story from your end as a new story,” he said.
“You talk about ‘The Godfather’ and we remember Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, and whoever you are going to put in that place is never going to have the same emotional load that we have for these characters. You can take the theme and remake it, but you cannot take the cultural aspect. That’s why I find that it is so hard for a remake to succeed.”
Lebanese critic and writer Jamal Fayad said the challenge was in changing the production from a movie to a TV show.
“The difficulty in transforming a movie into a series of 30 episodes is making the script not boring,” Fayad told Arab News.
“We can take a movie and remake it into a movie; a series and make it a series,” he explained. “But, for us to change a movie and make it a series, it will lose a lot of the joy in the script because the writer will be forced to elongate the scenes. He will reach a point where he will create new scenes and that might spoil the production.”
“The production was good and the actors are all veteran stars from Jamal Soliman to all the actors with him,” Fayad said. “I find that director Hatem Ali, peace be upon him, was amazing. He was always exceptional.”
That same year, “The Godfather” was turned into another Arabic series — also called “Al-Arrab” — starring Salloum Haddad, Assi El-Hallani and Mustafa El-Khani and directed by Syrian filmmaker Muthanna Sobh.
“In both ‘Al-Arrab’ parts that were done, the story expanded and that is not recommended in drama. It’s either we get the same writer and he/she can stretch out the story in his way or we don’t remake the movie into a series,” Fayad said.
Another work inspired by “The Godfather” is the 1991 Egyptian film “Assr El-Qowa,” directed by Nader Galal and starring Egyptian icon Nadia Al-Gendy. But Zakaria described that as “not good at all.”
“Both (the 2015 series and the 1991 film) don’t live up — in any way — to one of the parts of the original production,” he said.
When speaking with Arab News about “Assr El-Qowa,” Fayad countered and said that he is a fan of Al-Gendy and her work.
“The best thing about Nadia Al-Gendy is that she found a place for herself in the industry that made her the most successful,” he said. “In all her works, she portrayed strong women that can stand against men. Despite that, she never repeated her characters and always portrayed new roles.”
Context matters
The critics agreed that context matters when it comes to remaking international classics.
Zakaria, who is also an instructor at the film department of the American University in Cairo, told Arab News that remakes can only succeed if their creators add “something that will touch the society” they are based on.
“They find a successful American or Western movie and they want to steal its success, but they don’t always have something to add,” he said.
“Writing is the hardest part of the production. So they cut this step short, which is considered the most important, and start working after the writing process. This is laziness sometimes (and) not putting enough effort to look for regional ideas.”
Zakaria said a rare example of a successful transition into Arabic was the Egyptian film “Om El-Arousa,” based on the 1950 US film “Father of the Bride.”
“When they transformed it, it became like an original Egyptian movie,” he said. “If the team doing the remake are creative, skilled, have ideas and a vision, it will be good. But, if it is done out of laziness just to do a movie or a series, the result is the inferior productions that we see.”
Meanwhile, the most recent Arabic-language remake — Shahid’s “The Killing,” based on the hit Danish police show of the same name — has also received a warm welcome on social media.
Set in Cairo, the show, which stars Syrian Bassel Khayat and Egyptians Riham Abdel Ghafour, Bassem Samra and Salma Abu-Deif, follows a police investigation into the murder of a young girl.
Remakes versus original story telling
While it is understandable that studios in the Middle East might be drawn to remaking films that have already been successful elsewhere, industry insiders largely agree that original story telling is the way forward.
“I always encourage my friends who write and the writers around me in the Arab world to look for new ideas and find original content that could come from our culture because we have a lot of stories that are not told yet,” Alem said.
“We have heritage and stories. We also have imagination and we have the ability to fantasize and create new worlds and new characters … not just depend on the success of things that were done in the West,” he added.
Fayad walks a middle line, declaring remakes can work if writers take the general idea of the story and built it into something original.
“In this case, we build on the idea with a new script, a new story and new scenes. This is more successful and more convincing,” he said.
Critics get candid
We asked the critics to rate the Arab remakes out of 10 to help you decide if they are worth watching.
“Al-Arrab: Taht Al-Hezam” and “Al-Arrab: Nady Al-Sharq”
RIYADH: MBC Studios has started production of the Saudi fantasy series “Rise of the Witches” with an all-local cast and crew.
The high-end production division of the MBC Group stated that it is producing the show based on a novel by Saudi author Osamah Al-Muslim. The series is set in ancient Arabia and tells the story of an epic war between two rival witch covens.
One of the lead Saudi actresses in the series is Ida Al-Kusay, who has worked in feature films, series and theater.
In an interview with Arab News, she spoke about her journey in the acting world, which started in 2019, and her present work.
Al-Kusay studied clinical psychology at King Saud University in Riyadh, then double majored in marketing and American Sign Language at Emerson college.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Ida Al-Kusay was nominated as best actress in her first feature film ‘Junoon,’ which was released on Oct. 27 at the London Film Festival 2021.
• She is among a handful of Saudi actresses who underwent stunt training as she feels that it adds to her list of credentials.
• The actress believes there is a great future for the film industry in the Kingdom, and more people should consider acting as a career.
“I was always obsessed with sign language. The culture of sign language, how to be appropriate, how to be nice, helped me a lot with my acting because you learn how to express yourself not just with words but with body language, with your eyes, with your facial expressions,” Al-Kusay said.
Al-Kusay was nominated as best actress in her first feature film “Junoon,” which was released on Oct. 27 at the London Film Festival 2021.
Talking about her character, Al-Kusay said: “When you shoot horror films, you need to get into the mentality of the character. I play the character of Jiji, a fashionista, and I lived her character. I got into the emotional and mental state of Jiji. I didn’t know the right way as an actress to leave the character when they said ‘Cut.’”
She added: “They’re saying, ‘Cut,’ but for me, I’m still acting and I’m going into something very traumatic. So, the minute they said, ‘Cut,’ I could not stop. I was still there, living the trauma. But it’s a good thing I won an award for it.”
Al-Kusay is among a handful of Saudi actresses who underwent stunt training as she feels that it adds to her list of credentials.
“It’s not easy to learn all the fight movements with swords and spears, but it’s so nice and empowering. It requires a lot of physical effort that I’m not always ready for, but it’s testing me, and I feel like I want to take this step to move forward into the stunt world,” she said.
“Not everyone is prepared to do roles that have a lot of physical movements and fights. I want to have that,” she said.
Al-Kusay believes there is a great future for the film industry in the Kingdom, and more people should consider acting as a career.
“The industry is blooming, and I’m so happy with everything that’s happening now in Saudi Arabia. It’s so beautiful because I feel like, at this moment, we are creating history.”
RIYADH: Misk Art Institute’s latest art residency showcase brought together a variety of culture vultures to experience a wave of emotions — from inner demons to journeys of self-exploration — through silkscreen prints.
The residency, a month-long intensive program that took place at the Masaha art hub throughout August, saw six residents fully immersed in the contemporary art of silkscreen printing, supervised by an expert team of in-house printmakers.
The residents brought their own unique ideas to life, from the curatorial phase to the production phase through access to the institute’s screen-printing facilities and individual studio spaces.
“The residency was great. The printing methods helped me to deliver the message more prominently and more easily. I think that we achieved a lot in a one-month residency,” resident and film photographer Haitham Alsharif told Arab News.
His work further explored the conversation of self-awareness, coping mechanisms, and contemporary social pressures. The vulnerability issues his generation faces in their daily lives act as an influence on his work, focusing on creating a printed representation of various expectations and criticisms such as the pressure of marriage or wearing labels.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The micro-residency was organized to bring together artists from various disciplines to experience this delicate but immersive technique, gain a deeper appreciation for silkscreen printing and showcasing their work to the Saudi community.
• The art residency comes after three cycles of three-month intensive programs, the Masaha Residencies, which have featured artists from all over the world coming to Riyadh to develop their craft and explore their designated themes.
“In photography, I think printing is an essential way of showcasing a photo, but using different colors and different formats of printing, it can add another layer of creativity so you can deliver that message in a more creative, attractive, and prominent way,” he said.
By contrast, fellow resident Shatha Altumihi explored the inner pressures that one creates within themselves. Her work, an audience favorite, centers around characters that individuals can morph into in the process of expressing themselves emotionally by dealing with their inner demons.
“I decided to choose this subject because I often feel misunderstood. I’ve gone through certain experiences so I wanted to visualize that in a funky and visually pleasing way so that people don’t feel that these emotions are negative or that monsters are a bad thing,” she told Arab News.
Altumihi has used this opportunity to delve into silkscreen printing to further enhance her graphic design and illustration background. She’s used various techniques, such as bitmap photoshop effects, to bring texture and vividness to her artworks.
Resident Mohammad Fattal brought an emotional display to the halls of Masaha. His pieces, printed on draped sheer fabric, represent our relationship with abandoned or old buildings.
Photographs of torn-down places and homes shed light on the emotions we endure when we leave precious memories behind, either willingly or forcefully. On a personal level, it’s an ode to his home country, Syria.
“I haven’t been to Syria since the war, so when I saw these scenes of torn down buildings, I got the feeling, even if they weren’t real, of how I would feel if I saw this in my country, in places that are dear to my heart,” Fattal told Arab News.
As a digital photographer, he tested the contrasting reactions to his digital photos with physically printed works, playing around with fabrics and textured paper.
“It gives you a different feeling, and that’s what I wanted to transfer from my personality to things that are more artistic, not just photography. I’ve found that in printing in a beautiful way… with every print or try, we get a new artwork,” he said.
The micro-residency was organized to bring together artists from various disciplines to experience this delicate but immersive technique, gain a deeper appreciation for silkscreen printing and showcasing their work to the Saudi community.
The art residency comes after three cycles of three-month intensive programs, the Masaha Residencies, which have featured artists from all over the world coming to Riyadh to develop their craft and explore their designated themes.
The showcase will be running until Sept. 8 at Misk’s Masaha space, open to the public daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.