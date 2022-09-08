Kurd fighters foil Daesh attack on Al-Hol camp in Syria; 3 people killed

You are here

A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) guards a gate as Syrian women wait inside the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp in the northeastern Hasakeh governorate. (AFP file)
US soldiers attend a joint military exercise between forces of the coalition against Daesh and SDF members in the countryside of Syria’s Hasakah province. (AFP)
Updated 08 September 2022
AFP

  • Al-Hol camp houses thousands of relatives of Daesh militants displaced after the extremist group was dislodged from its last scrap of territory in Syria in 2019
AFP

QAMISHLI, Syria: The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said two of their fighters were killed and six extremists arrested Thursday following clashes in a volatile Syria camp where a security operation is underway.

“Two of our fighters have succumbed to their wounds following clashes” with Daesh militants in the Al-Hol camp on Wednesday night, the SDF said.

“Two women and five men masquerading as women,” were involved in the attack on SDF fighters in the camp, the force said.

The ensuing fighting led to the killing of one extremist and the arrest of six others, it added.

The Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, which houses thousands of relatives of Daesh extremists, is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after Daesh was dislodged from its last scrap of territory in Syria in 2019.

It is still home to more than 56,000 people, mostly Syrians and Iraqis but also including other foreigners linked to the Sunni Muslim extremists.

The SDF, the de facto army of the autonomous Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria, launched a security operation in the camp last month to flush out hideout jihadists following an uptick in attacks.

Dozens of suspected Daesh operatives have been detained and major networks dismantled since the start of operations, the US-led anti-Daesh coalition said on Wednesday.

On Monday, “the SDF liberated four women in the camp who were found in tunnels, chained, and tortured by (Daesh) supporters,” the coalition statement said.

Daesh seized swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” to administer the millions-strong population. But a long and bloody fightback by Syrian and Iraqi forces with backing from the United States and other powers led to its eventual defeat in March 2019.

‘Let’s talk about tech’: Riyadh forum to explore Gulf family life in the digital age

Arab News

  • Specialists, researchers and prominent personalities from the region and worldwide will take part in the two-day forum
Arab News

RIYADH: The impact of digital technology on family cohesion in the Middle East, and the family’s role in confronting children’s addiction to electronic devices, will be among subjects tackled at a Gulf Family Forum to be held in Riyadh.

Specialists, researchers and prominent personalities from the region and worldwide will take part in the two-day forum, which has been organized by Saudi Arabia’s Family Affairs Council in cooperation with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The forum — the first to be held in the region — will take place on Sept. 14-15 under the title “Future Opportunities and Challenges for the Family in the Gulf.”

Virtual reality and augmented reality technologies’ effects on family cohesion in the Gulf will be explored, while the forum will also examine the use of innovation and technology to confront challenges and create opportunities.

Discussions will also focus on financial management and the impact of consumption patterns on family stability, as well as the balance between parents’ work and their role at home.

The Family Affairs Council represents Saudi women, children and the elderly in international organizations, proposes awareness programs, and follows up on recommendations and agreements ratified by the Kingdom.

The forum is being held under the patronage of Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, council chairman, and Saudi minister of human resources and social development.

Its opening coincides with Gulf Family Day, which was proposed by the Kingdom during the seventh meeting of the GCC Committee of Ministers of Social Development in September last year.

Hala Al-Tuwaijri, council secretary-general, said that the forum will discuss the importance of maintaining and nurturing family cohesion to help prepare future generations capable of advancing their societies in the face of rapid social and economic changes.

The forum will also examine best practices and policies to support childhood in Gulf countries, the role of education in building personality, and strengthening children’s senses of identity in light of media openness.

Policies, legislation and regulations that support the elderly in the Gulf will be explored under the theme “The Status of the Elderly in Light of Changes.”

Threats to health in early childhood, and premarital examinations and their impact on reducing genetic diseases, will be among topics relating to family health in the Gulf.

Erdogan echoes Putin’s gripes over grain exports going to wealthy countries

AFP

  • The grain export agreement aimed to avert a global food crisis by guaranteeing the safe passage of ships in and out of Ukrainian ports
  • Putin lamented that the grain, other food and fertilizer were going to the EU and Turkey rather than to poor countries
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, adding Vladimir Putin was right to complain that grain from Ukraine under a UN-backed deal was going to wealthy rather than poor countries.

The grain export agreement aimed to avert a global food crisis by guaranteeing the safe passage of ships in and out of Ukrainian ports, allowing them to export tens of millions of tons of grain that had been blockaded by Russia’s operations.

The deal — signed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN — also facilitates Russian exports.

“The fact that grain shipments are going to the countries that implement these sanctions (against Moscow) disturbs Mr. Putin. We also want grain shipments to start from Russia,” Erdogan said at a news conference with his Croatian counterpart.

“The grain that comes as part of this grain deal unfortunately goes to rich countries, not to poor countries,” Erdogan said.

On Wednesday, Russia’s President Putin floated the idea of limiting the deal given it was delivering grain, other food and fertilizer to the EU and Turkey rather than to poor countries.

The Istanbul-based coordi- nation group, which includes the four signatories, said some 30 percent of cargo has gone to low and lower-middle income countries.

NATO member Turkey has close ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to balance relations through the war, rejecting Western sanctions on Moscow while also criticizing the Russian invasion and supplying Kyiv with armed drones. UN and Russian officials met in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss Russian complaints that Western sanctions were impeding its grain and fertilizer exports despite the UN agreement.

Ismini Palla, UN spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, said a drop in global wheat prices in August was partly due to exports resuming from Ukraine, and ensuring food and fertilizer supplies was critical to maintaining this trend.

Despite some 100 cargo ships having left Ukrainian ports since the deal was signed in late July, Ukraine’s wheat has still not been reaching its traditional clients in Africa at anywhere near normal volumes.

The UN-Turkey-brokered deal must be renewed every 120 days by agreement of the parties.

It expires in late November.

International experts urge Belgian PM to resist pressure to release Iranian terrorist

ALI YOUNES

  • Former diplomat Assadollah Assadi was jailed for 20 years in 2021 for providing explosives and planning a foiled terrorist attack in Paris
  • Belgium’s Parliament in July ratified a treaty with Iran that would permit prisoner exchanges between the two countries
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Dozens of international human rights campaigners and legal experts have sent an open letter to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo urging him not to release Iranian former diplomat Assadollah Assadi from prison as part of a recently signed prisoner-exchange treaty with Iran.

A Belgian court convicted Assadi in 2021 of providing explosives to a Belgian-Iranian couple and plotting a foiled terrorist attack on a political event hosted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran in Paris in 2018. He is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The letter was signed by 68 legal experts and former officials, including current and former EU judges and UN officials, and members of international human rights organizations.

It said that “releasing Assadi back to Iran would only fuel the culture of impunity that exists for Iran’s officials."

Belgium’s Parliament in July ratified a treaty with Iran that would permit prisoner exchanges between the two countries. In February, Iranian security forces detained a Belgian aid worker, Olivier Vandecasteele, 41, on charges of espionage.

In accordance with the treaty, Belgium could release Assadi into Iranian custody, in theory to serve the remainder of his sentence in his home country, in exchange for the release of Vandecasteele. However, the treaty also permits both sides to grant amnesty to citizens who are exchanged.

Among those who signed the letter are European and North American political and legal luminaries, including three former judges of the General Court of the European Union, a former president of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Court of Conciliation and Arbitration, a former president of the Constitutional Tribunal of the Republic of Poland, a former foreign minister of Canada, a former attorney general of Portugal, France’s former human rights ambassador, and a former US ambassador to the UN Commission on Human Rights.

“Allowing Assadi to serve the remainder of his 20-year sentence in Iran, the state which was responsible for the attempted terrorist bombing, would make a mockery of the rule of law and foster further impunity for the Iranian government and its officials involved in terrorism and crimes against humanity,” the letter said.

It warned that a “dangerous precedent” would be set if Belgium sends Assadi back to Iran.

“Transferring Assadi to Iran would effectively free him from serving his sentence and would set a dangerous precedent and seriously weaken the rule of law in Europe,” it said.

“It would encourage more Iranian terrorism on EU soil and reassure Iranian officials that they could evade responsibility for major international crimes. Belgium would bear heavy responsibility in this regard.”

The London-based Iranian dissident group Justice for the Victims of the 1988 Massacre in Iran said it strongly opposes the return of Assadi to Iran and urged the Belgian government to resist such a move.

Tahar Boumedra, one the signatories to the letter, is a former head of the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq’s Human Rights Office and former representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq. He told Arab News that Belgium must adhere to the principles of international law and refuse to return Assadi to Iran. Doing so, he added, would be a big mistake that the Iranian regime would see as an incentive to use the taking of hostages as a political tool.

“Our open letter is meant to remind the Belgian government to abide by its obligations under international law, particularly the provisions of the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings, signed and ratified by Belgium on May 20, 2005,” Boumedra said.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is active in exile across Europe and the US, is the political arm of Iranian opposition group Mujahedin-e Khalq, which seeks to topple the regime in Tehran and establish a democratic republic.

Israel recalls envoy to Morocco amid misconduct allegations

AFP

  • According to Israeli media, Ambassador David Govrin is facing allegations of exploiting Moroccan women, harassment and indecent exposure 
  • There are also claims of embezzlement and the apparent disappearance of a gift from the Moroccan king to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel has recalled its top envoy to Morocco amid an internal investigation, a diplomatic source said on Thursday, amid media reports that it was tied to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Monday that a Foreign Ministry delegation had been dispatched to Rabat, following sexual abuse allegations against envoy David Govrin.

An Israeli diplomatic source confirmed that Govrin had been recalled while an investigation gets underway, without detailing the nature of the probe.

According to Israeli media, the envoy is facing allegations of exploiting Moroccan women, harassment and indecent exposure.

There are also claims of embezzlement and the apparent disappearance of a gift from the Moroccan king to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not comment when contacted by AFP about the probe.

Govrin, 59, served as Israel’s envoy to Cairo before being appointed ambassador to Rabat last year.

Morocco in 2020 followed the UAE and Bahrain in formalising ties with Israel.

The US-backed deal saw Washington recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

The renewal of bilateral ties has seen a flurry of diplomatic visits between the two nations.

Yemeni authorities foil smuggling of rare plant seeds out of Socotra

Saeed Al-Batati

  • UNESCO has designated the Yemeni island one of the world’s most significant flora and fauna sites because it is home to many unusual species of plant, bird, and marine life
  • Conservationists applaud most recent seizure, demand more stringent security measures
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Security authorities on Yemen’s remote island of Socotra have foiled an attempt to smuggle out seeds of threatened plant species, a move that has won acclaim from local conservationists who have long fought to preserve the island’s ecological diversity. 

Three people have been arrested in connection with the smuggling of at least 3 kg of seeds from 12 different rare plant species hidden inside a vessel sailing to Al-Mukalla, the capital of Yemen’s southeastern province of Hadramout, a local source told Arab News. 

According to locals, the bust occurred by chance while security forces were searching for gold stolen from a house on the island.

The incident caused Yemen’s Water and Environment Minister, Tawfid Al-Sharjabi, to issue an order requiring the Environment Protection Authority and its offices on the island to remain present at its sea and air ports and work with security officials to thwart any subsequent attempts to smuggle rare plants. 

Conservationists applauded the seizure, and demanded more stringent security measures along the island’s exit points to stop the smuggling.

Following a personal inspection of the seized cargo, conservationist and former head of the EPA’s Socotra office Ahmed Saeed Suleiman told Arab News that it contained seeds from 12 cultivated trees native to the island, including Adenium obesum, Commiphora ornifolia, Commiphora socotrana, Commiphora sp, Dorstenia gigas, Sterculia africana var. socotrana, Boswellia ameero, Boswellia elongate, Boswellia socotrana, Boswellia nana, Boswellia dioscoridis and Dendrosicyos socotrana

BACKGROUND

Socotra is home to 37 percent of the world's 825 plant species, 90 percent of its reptile species, and 95 percent of the world’s land snail species

A third of the main island's plants are unique, from bulbous bottle and cucumber trees to alien aloes.

The archipelago's remote location helped it forge its astonishing nature millennia ago

But the 130 Km long island also oversees busy global shipping lanes at the crossroads between Africa and the Arabian Peninsula

(Source: AFP) 

Suleiman noted that smugglers used lax checks at the island’s sea and air ports, as well as the anarchy caused by the current conflict in Yemen, to smuggle rare trees off the island.

“Protecting indigenous species shouldn’t just apply to plants but also to insects and birds,” he said.

Suleiman asked for stricter rules and inspections at the island’s ports, the reactivation of EPA offices, and raising awareness among locals about the significance of preserving the island’s flora and wildlife diversity in order to combat trafficking. 

“In recent years, chaos and changes in the civilian and military sectors have had a negative impact on services at sea and air ports, which have been limited to securing planes only,” he added.

UNESCO has designated the Yemeni island one of the world’s most significant flora and fauna sites because it is home to many unusual species of plant, bird, and marine life.

Socotra is home to 37 percent of the world's 825 plant species, 90 percent of its reptile species, and 95 percent of the world’s land snail species, according to the international body.


 

