Evenepoel wins Vuelta stage, consolidates overall lead

Team Quick Step's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the 18th stage of the 2022 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain on Sept. 8, 2022. (AFP)
  • Evenepoel’s gap to second place Enric Mas of team Movistar stayed at more than two minutes
TRUJILLO, Spain: Remco Evenepoel showed who’s in charge at the Spanish Vuelta.

The overall leader made a strong statement with a victory in Thursday’s 18th stage, holding off the attack of his challengers and sprinting for the win at the summit.

It was the second stage win for the 22-year-old Belgian from team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

“This was the most perfect day ever,” Evenepoel said. “Winning La Vuelta is still not done, with a really hard stage to come. They will for sure attack me. But maybe now it’s easier to control because I feel my legs are really good. This is very good for me and for the team for the last three days.”

The big stage victory came a day after three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic, who was his closest rival, withdrew because of injuries from a crash.

Evenepoel’s gap to second place Enric Mas of team Movistar stayed at more than two minutes. The Spaniard followed Evenepoel closely on Thursday and crossed the line just two seconds behind him at the Alto de Piornal.

“It was a pretty tough stage with really hard climbs in the finale,” Evenepoel said. “The race was really hard, but we always stayed calm. I think that’s what I learned, to always stay calm.”

Evenepoel has been leading the race since the sixth stage in the longest run at the top for a Belgian at a Grand Tour race since Johan De Muynck won the Giro d’Italia in 1978. That was the last victory for Belgium in a three-week event.

Friday’s 19th stage is a short circuit with two mountain passes in Talavera de la Reina. The race ends Sunday in Madrid.

  • The power of ‘gaming for good,’ the wellbeing of players, and potential career opportunities were among the topics discussed on day two of the event in Riyadh
RIYADH: The Next World Forum concluded on Thursday with discussions about a range of themes and challenges that are expected shape the future of the gaming and esports industry.

The inaugural two-day event, organized in Riyadh by the Saudi Esports Federation, attracted more than 1,000 delegates from around the world with the aim of exploring and creating new opportunities for gaming stakeholders, businesses and governments. The event also marked the conclusion of Saudi Arabia’s Gamers8 season, the world’s biggest gaming and esports festival.

The idea of gaming as a “force for good” was championed throughout the day, with examples given of how the powerful and far-reaching gaming community can be mobilized to support good causes around the world. This has already created huge benefits for those involved in tackling global challenges. Organizations such as UNICEF and UN High Commissioner for Refugees, for example, which were represented at the forum, have benefited from initiatives such as Gaming Without Borders, which has raised $30 million for good causes.

This is balanced, however, by challenges facing the industry, including the health and well-being of gamers and the safety of children. According to a new report from the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, two-thirds of gamers said they find it hard to disconnect from the online world.

“Our mantra for digital well-being is that we should be in control of our devices and they shouldn’t be in control of us,” said Abdullah Al-Rashid, Ithra’s director. “There are consequences to anything that you use excessively.”

Delegates also heard how forward-thinking governments are discussing gaming sector regulation, governance, industry lobbying, and how to ensure a globally competitive environment for developers and publishers through better-quality education.

“We want to help parents feel safe and empower decision makers at home to what is appropriate — creating outreach and education,” said Assery Isra, the CEO of Saudi Arabia’s General Commission for Audiovisual Media.

The future of esports was one of the main topics on the agenda, with the Saudi Esports Federation’s approach to the sector discussed in terms of professionalization, investment, support and advancing the overall ecosystem.

“Very few countries in the world have taken this approach to esports, to help their youth have opportunities to become the best athletes in the world,” said Ralf Reichert, executive chairman of competitive gaming platform ESL FACEIT Group.

Other topics for discussion included player care, regulation, competitive integrity, diversity, inclusivity and emerging thinking around regulation in a fast-changing environment, along the possibility that esports might one day be added to the Olympic family.

“We consider esports as an official sport, where we work with athletes, provide opportunities and guidance to represent their country in multi-sport games,” said Abdulaziz Al-Baqous, executive director of marketing and corporate communications with the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Musaed “MSDossary7” Al-Dossary, Sylvia “QueenArrow” Gathon and Madiha “Madi” Naz were among the star gamers who shared their experiences and best practices for the benefit of those interested in pursuing a successful career in professional esports.

Collaboration proved a key theme throughout both days of the forum, and the Saudi Esports Federation announced that it has signed two memorandums of understanding with the Korea Esports Association and the Thailand Esports Federation.

“Together I hope we can foster the sustainable development and betterment of esports between our two countries,” the Thai federation said.

  • The No. 5-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now will be the first African woman to participate in a final at the US Open in the professional era, which dates to 1968
NEW YORK: Ons Jabeur reached a second consecutive Grand Slam title match without needing to produce her best tennis Thursday night, taking full advantage of a shaky showing by Caroline Garcia to win their US Open semifinal 6-1, 6-3.

The No. 5-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now will be the first African woman to participate in a final at the US Open in the professional era, which dates to 1968.

Jabeur will try to collect her first major championship on Saturday when she meets the winner of the semifinal between No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

None of the last four players in the women’s bracket has ever made it to the final in New York.

The same goes for the men’s semifinalists who will play Friday: No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain vs. No. 22 Frances Tiafoe of the United States, and No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway vs. No. 27 Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Jabeur improved to 6-0 in semifinals this season and earned her tour-leading 92nd victory in all since the start of 2021. No. 91 came in the quarterfinals this week, when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, who eliminated Serena Williams in the third round.

On this 75-degree evening under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Jabeur was not required to be at her best, but she was still rather good.

Arab News

LONDON: Several sporting events in Britain were called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Organizers of the BMW PGA Championship golf event reacted to the announcement of the queen’s death by immediately suspending play, with many players still out on the course at Wentworth. The course and practice facilities will be closed Friday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Friday’s play in the second test between England and South Africa at the Oval would not take place.

Horse racing meetings in Britain were suspended on Thursday night and Friday, with the governing body wanting to “remember her extraordinary life and contribution to our sport and our nation.”

Domestic rugby matches in England and Scotland were called off on Thursday and games will not be played over the weekend, either.

Organizers of cycling’s Tour of Britain declared the race over after canceling Friday’s stage as well as two more over the weekend. Gonzalo Serrano, who led after Thursday’s stage, was named the winner.

The Premier League paid its respects to the royal family, saying it was “deeply saddened” to hear of the queen’s death. It didn’t immediately say whether games would go ahead this weekend.

The English Football League, which runs the three divisions below the Premier League, called off its games that had been scheduled to be played Friday evening and said a decision would be made on Friday morning about weekend games after discussions with the British government and wider sport.

Manchester United’s Europa League game against Real Sociedad did take place hours after the queen’s death was announced. There was a minute’s silence before kickoff at Old Trafford, with both teams wearing black armbands and the flags at stadium lowered to half-staff as a sign of respect.

There was no pre-match music and the digital advertising hoardings around the field were switched off.

There was a minute’s silence in other European games involving British teams, such as Arsenal, West Ham and Hearts.

The US Tennis Association announced there would be a moment of silence before the first US Open women’s semifinal match Thursday night, between Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia, “to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Tributes also poured in.

Brazil soccer great Pele tweeted about his admiration for the queen ever since meeting her in person in 1968 when she visited the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

“Her deeds have marked generations,” Pele wrote. “This legacy will last forever.”

The All England Club, home of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, said the queen undertook her duties “with great wisdom, dignity and charm for 70 years.”

The queen was the royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, which thanked her for “years of service on this profoundly sad day.”

  • Brazilian teenager Marquinhos marked his Arsenal debut by scoring the opening goal and setting up a second in a 2-1 victory over Zurich
LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday.

After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo had last started in a 4-0 loss to Brentford on Aug. 13 before United chalked up four consecutive victories in the Premier League. United manager Erik ten Hag had used the Portugal star off the bench during the winning streak.

Before their opening group stage game, a minute of silence was held to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Both teams wore black armbands, and the flags at Old Trafford were at half-mast.

“The club recognizes her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world,” United said in a statement.

Brazilian teenager Marquinhos marked his Arsenal debut by scoring the opening goal and setting up a second in a 2-1 victory over Zurich in the their opening group stage match.

Eddie Nketiah scored the winner after Zurich equalized from a penalty awarded due to his foul as Arsenal rebounded from Sunday’s 3-1 loss to United — their first defeat in the Premier League this season.

Lazio opened their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Feyenoord but fellow Italian club Roma lost 2-1 at Ludogorets in Bulgaria.

In the third-tier Europa Conference League, West Ham rallied in the second half to beat Romania’s FCSB 3-1 in London.

Elsewhere, Villarreal beat Lech Poznan 4-3 while Fiorentina was held 1-1 at home by Latvian champion RFS.

The start of a match between Nice and Cologne in the ECL was delayed because of fights among supporters in the stands at Allianz Riviera stadium. Kickoff was pushed back by 55 minutes. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Europa League

Brais Mendez converted from the spot for Real Sociedad in the second half at Old Trafford, hitting the bottom corner of David de Gea’s goal. The penalty was given for a handball by defender Lisandro Martinez. It was Real Sociedad’s first win over United in European competitions.

The duo of Nketiah and Marquinhos were involved in the decisive moments of Arsenal’s victory while United States goalkeeper Matt Turner made his debut for the Gunners following his summer transfer from the New England Revolution in the Major League Soccer.

Nketiah found the back of the net with a header in the second half that went in between the legs of Zurich goalkeeper Yanick Brecher off a cross from Marquinhos, who joined Arsenal this summer from Sao Paulo.

In the London club’s return to European soccer after one year absence, the 19-year-old Marquinhos met a cross from Nketiah from the left to side-foot into the top corner and finish off a fluent counter-attack 16 minutes into the game.

Despite Arsenal’s dominance, the hosts equalized a minute before halftime after Mirlind Kryeziu sent Turner the wrong way from the spot.

In the same Group A, PSV Eindhoven drew Bodo/Glimt 1-1.

Brazilian forward Nonato scored the late winner winner for the Bulgarian club Ludogorets.

After José Mourinho’s Roma triumphed at the inaugural Europa Conference League last season, the coach seeks his third Europa League title following his victories with Porto in 2003 and Manchester United in 2017.

Center forward Tammy Abraham was not available for Mourinho because of a shoulder issue.

Lazio put the result against Feyenoord beyond doubt at Stadio Olimpico Rome, netting three inside less than half an hour, with Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson and Matías Vecino scoring a goal each. Vecino added his second in the second half before Santiago Gimenez pulled two back for the Dutch team.

Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after their supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.

Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to give Fenerbahce a 2-1 home win over Dynamo Kyiv.

Willian José converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time and added another later for Real Betis’ 2-0 victory at Helsinki.

Europa Conference League

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen canceled out Andrei Cordea’s first-half strike by netting from the spot before goals from Emerson and substitute Michail Antonio secured a victory at London Stadium, in a boost for the Hammers after a poor start to the Premier League season.

Francis Coquelin struck a minute from time for Villarreal to seal the victory.

Villarreal was in the Champions League semifinals four months ago but had to settle for the Europa Conference League after finishing seventh in Spain last season.

In the second edition of the Europa Conference League, teams from Kosovo, Liechtenstein and Lithuania gave their countries a first-ever representative in the group stage of a UEFA competition.

All their games ended in a draw. Kosovo’s Ballkani drew Cluj 1-1, while Liechtenstein’s Vaduz and Lithuania’s Žalgiris played goalless games against Apollon Limassol and Slovan Bratislava, respectively.

Also, Scotland’s Hearts were routed by Istanbul Başakşehir 4-0 in Edinburgh and Fabio Silva’s late penalty gave Anderlecht a 1-0 win against Silkeborg.

  • The event on Dec. 17 is expected to attract more than 20,000 participants, a record number
  • Shorter-distance events will start in front of the Nation Towers on Corniche Road
ABU DHABI: The fourth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is expected to feature a record 20,000 participants, who will tackle a new course that takes in some of the city’s most prominent landmarks, the organizers have confirmed ahead of the Dec. 17 race.
The new 42.2 kilometer route will start in front of the headquarters of the UAE’s state-owned oil company, ADNOC, before winding through a host of the city’s most recognizable landmarks, including the Crown Prince Court, Al-Bateen Palace, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al-Hosn and World Trade Center Abu Dhabi. The finish line is at the ADNOC campus, where a race village will be set up.
Shorter-distance events will start in front of the Nation Towers on Corniche Road and conclude on Al-Marsa Street, and the 10 km course ends at ADNOC. The winners will share $303,000 in prize money.
Aref Hamad Al-Awani, general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the alterations to the event are designed to enhance the enjoyment of the participants.
“The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is already a very successful and much-loved event on the UAE sports calendar,” said Al-Awani during the launch event at the ADNOC Business Center.
“After gauging our community through an extensive participant outreach survey, we have listened, acted, and can now look forward to an even bigger and better event for the entire family. The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon remains an event for the community, by the community.”
Last year’s marathon attracted more than 12,000 participants of various ages and abilities, in addition to a sizable group of elite international athletes. The turnout this year is expected to top 20,000.
At the launch event, Col. Mohammed Al-Khateri of the Abu Dhabi Police and Hamad Al-Afeefi, director of the traffic management division at the Integrated Transport Center, emphasized the advantages of the new route. Luca Onofrio, head of mass events at RCS Sport and Events, outlined further improvements to the event, which include a new Race Series Edition. Already in motion, it provides training opportunities and emphasizes the value of incorporating sports into daily life.
Open to all ages and nationalities, the first of three Race Series Edition events took place on Sept. 3, indoors, at Yas Mall and included 1 km, 3 km and 5 km races. A second event is set for Oct. 8 and will comprise 3 km, 5 km and 10 km outdoor runs at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al-Ain. The final run, to be held on Nov. 5, a little more than a month before the marathon, offers participants the chance to run 3 km, 5 km, 10 km or a 21.09 km half-marathon at the world-famous Yas Marina Circuit.
Saif Sultan Al-Nasseri, director of the human capital directorate at ADNOC, said: “The changes to this year’s ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon move us one more step forward in our quest to create the best possible marathon experience.”
The organizers also unveiled a specially designed official marathon T-shirt made by the event’s primary sponsor, Nike.

