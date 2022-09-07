Roglic crashes in Vuelta sprint gamble as Pedersen wins stage
Roglic crashes in Vuelta sprint gamble as Pedersen wins stage
Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek, right, sprints before winning the 16th stage at the finish line as Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, left back, falls in the final sprint during the Vuelta cycling race in Tomares, southern Spain, on Tuesday. (AP)
TOMARES, SPAIN: Defending champion Primoz Roglic suffered a nasty fall as Denmark’s Mads Pedersen won stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana at Tomares in Andalusia on Tuesday.
Aiming for a fourth consecutive Vuelta title, Roglic launched a late attack on the flat stage, hoping to pick up bonus seconds in the sprint to close the gap on race leader Remco Evenepoel.
Adding to the drama, Evenepoel was then hit by a puncture as Roglic looked set to eat into his 1min 34sec overall advantage.
But one hundred meters from the finish line Roglic swerved and fell hard, with his left knee and hand covered in blood.
Evenepoel suffered a stressful few minutes awaiting a decision on timing and expressed relief as Roglic gained only eight seconds.
“I hope Primoz can carry on,” said the Belgian Vuelta rookie, who missed a year after falling into a ravine during the Tour of Lombardy in August 2020.
“I’m sad for him. You never want anybody to crash.”
Jumbo said two hours after the race they were still unsure if Roglic would continue Wednesday.
“Primoz has managed to grab time, but has to pay for it with a huge fall. He is injured, that much is clear. We have to hope that the damage is not too bad and that he can continue his fight,” Jumbo’s Addy Engels said.
“The eight seconds of time saved are of course not worth the injuries to his body.”
The 22-year-old Evenepoel enjoyed a lead of almost three minutes at one point earlier in the race, but suffered the loss of crucial teammate Julian Alaphilippe to injury.
Roglic took back over a minute across two mountain stages over the weekend, with Evenepoel nursing his losses wisely, following at his own pace.
Pedersen’s second stage win here extends his large advantage in the race for the sprint green jersey on a sweltering day when the peloton raced at slower than 40kph in southern Spain.
The 26-year-old former world road race champion also expressed concern for Roglic after seeing him stricken on the road just behind the finish line.
“I wanted to go to him here and I saw he was with destroyed clothing,” he said. “It’s a pity that he crashed. He hasn’t been lucky this year. I hope it isn’t too bad so he can continue competing for the victory of the Vuelta.”
Stage 18 and 20 feature multiple mountains when Roglic and Enric Mas, third in the standings, will hope to attack Evenepoel.
Wednesday’s stage ends with a 10km climb at a five percent gradient to an altitude of 2,512m, which creates the possibility of a mini shakeup.
LOS ANGELES: Tom Brady’s dramatic retirement U-turn has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the spotlight as the NFL season kicks off with the superstar quarterback in search of an eighth Super Bowl title.
Brady’s retirement, announced shortly after the Bucs fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in last season’s playoffs, lasted just weeks before he reversed his decision.
Needless to say he was welcomed back with open arms by Tampa Bay, where new coach Todd Bowles is at the helm and Bruce Arians, who coached Brady and the Bucs to a Super Bowl title two seasons ago, is now a consultant.
Arians’s take is that Brady is “throwing better than I’ve ever seen him” heading into his 23rd NFL campaign, his body holding up thanks to an efficient throwing style and scrupulous attention to fitness.
Brady’s excused absence from some pre-season activities for personal reasons raised eyebrows around the league.
But the 45-year-old insisted that despite the tug of off-field obligations “the competitive fire still burns.
“I’ve got a lot to prove this year,” Brady said. “I’m out there to prove that I’m still capable of leading a team to a championship.”
His teammates don’t question that.
“Tom’s Tom,” rookie running back Rachaad White said. “He’s our leader. He’s everything we want. He’s our captain. He’s iconic.”
Brady’s presence puts the Bucs firmly in the spotlight in a season that features the Rams’ bid to become the first team in 18 years to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
Once again, however, the NFL finds itself touched by unsavory scandal with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson banned for the first 11 games after accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.
Watson, who missed the entire 2021 season amid the allegations while with the Houston Texans, didn’t face criminal charges and landed a five-year, $230-million deal with the Browns.
He’ll be eligible to return on November 28 — just in time for his first possible game to be a December 4 contest at Houston.
The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, did what they could to sidestep controversy when they jettisoned rookie punter Matt Araiza two days after a civil lawsuit was filed alleging he was among a trio of San Diego State University players who raped a 17-year-old girl last year — allegations Araiza denies.
The immensely popular but controversy-prone NFL also goes into the season facing a lawsuit from three Black coaches — led by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores — alleging racism in league hiring practices.
The NFL is counting on the start of the season to turn attention to the field.
The Rams kick things off on Thursday against a Bills team widely touted as a Super Bowl contender.
Perhaps the biggest question mark for the Rams in their repeat bid is quarterback Matthew Stafford’s balky throwing arm. Stafford, who played through pain last season, declared himself “ready to go” with no limitations as the tough season-opener loomed.
The Bills are hoping to launch their campaign with a statement win as they seek to end the franchise’s 0-4 record of Super Bowl futility.
They fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game two years ago and to the Chiefs in overtime in the second round of the playoffs last season — a defeat that quarterback Josh Allen says only solidified the Bills’ resolve.
“Guys are hungry,” Allen said. “We know the taste that was left with us and we want to get rid of that.”
Allen said the arrival of new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey means the Bills offense will be even better this year. And the club added a key defensive piece in two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller to bolster their pass rush.
They’re hoping the changes take them all the way to Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix, Arizona, on Feb. 12.
The season will also feature five international games, including Brady and the Bucs taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Munich on Nov. 13 — the first regular-season fixture in Germany.
Mexico City will host a game, while three games in London include Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers taking on the New York Giants in October.
Rodgers nabbed a second straight NFL MVP award last season — the fourth of his career — but the Packers have bowed out early in the playoffs the past two years as the top seeds in the NFC.
After a couple of unsettled seasons — despite his MVP performances — Rodgers has signed a four-year, $200 million contract extension and is readying to lead a young Packers offense with a new outlook that’s “less about what you don’t have, what you couldn’t accomplish, what could’ve been.
“Because that’s a never-ending loop of stuff that takes you away from living with far more gratitude,” Rodgers said.
LONDON: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland took their high-flying scoring acts into Europe as the Champions League returned on Tuesday, while last season’s standout star Karim Benzema limped off with an injury after less than 30 minutes.
Mbappe and Haaland both netted two goals as their respective clubs Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City began their European campaigns with victories, underlining just why those two teams are again among the favorites for the title.
Real Madrid’s chances of defending their crown probably depend largely on having a fully fit Benzema, but the France forward had to come off with an apparent knee injury in the 30th minute against Celtic. Second-half goals from Vinícius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard still secured a 3-0 win for the Spanish giant in Glasgow.
Benzema was in a league of his own in the competition last season, netting 15 goals in 12 games to lead Madrid to the title. But Mbappe and Haaland look ready to challenge the Frenchman for the status of Europe’s top striker as they try to lead their clubs to an elusive first Champions League title.
The 23-year-old Mbappe, who has seven goals in five league games so far, scored his double in the first 22 minutes of a 2-1 home win over Juventus to become the youngest player to reach 35 goals in the competition — beating the mark held by teammate Lionel Messi.
The 22-year-old Haaland has 25 goals in 20 Champions League games — also a record — after scoring once in each half of Man City’s 4-0 win at Sevilla. The Norway striker, who has 10 goals in six Premier League games this season, has now netted on his Champions League debut for three clubs — Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and City.
Also, Dinamo Zagreb upset Chelsea 1-0 at home while Serie A champion AC Milan was held to a 1-1 draw at Salzburg.
MBAPPE SINKS JUVE
Mbappe’s opening goal for PSG came after just five minutes following some audacious link-up play from Neymar.
Mbappe played a short pass to the Brazilian before making a run into the area, with Neymar holding onto the ball just long enough before chipping it over a defender and into the path of the France striker, who volleyed it first-time past goalkeeper Mattia Perin.
The second came after he exchanged passes with Achraf Hakimi and beat Perin with another first-time finish. US midfielder Weston McKennie pulled one back for Juventus in the 53rd, creating a tense finale in Paris.
In the other Group H match, Benfica defeated Maccabi Haifa 2-0.
CHELSEA STRUGGLE
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang couldn’t give Chelsea’s stuttering attack any kind of instant spark as the Blues failed to impress once again following an inconsistent start to the season.
Aubameyang made his Chelsea debut after his move from Barcelona, playing with a face mask to protect his injured jaw, and had one goal ruled out for offside while his teammates repeatedly failed to beat goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.
Instead it was Mislav Orsic who continued his scoring streak against English teams, racing away from Wesley Fofana — another of Chelsea’s marquee signings — to score on a breakaway in the 13th minute.
“It’s an underperformance from us,” said Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, whose team has lost twice in the Premier League already. “We are clearly not there where we need to be. …. At the moment everything is missing.”
Noah Okafor put Salzburg ahead against Milan near the half-hour mark by shooting through the legs of goalkeeper Mike Maignan, but Alexis Saelemaekers equalized before the break.
Rafael Leão then nearly won it for Milan in stoppage time when he had a shot deflected off the post.
US international Sergiño Dest came on in the 57th minute for his Milan debut following his transfer last week from Barcelona, one of six Americans in action on the night.
CITY ROLL IN SPAIN
Haaland could well be the piece that Man City have been missing as it repeatedly came up short in Europe under Pep Guardiola.
The Norwegian again showed his uncanny ability to be in the right place at the right time as he was on hand to steer in a cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 21st minute and then tapped in a rebound for the third goal in the 67th. Phil Foden and Ruben Dias scored the other goals for City in a dominant performance at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.
Also in Group G, Marco Reus took his tally to 22 goals in 57 Champions League matches by opening the scoring in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Copenhagen. US international Gio Reyna set up the other two goals for Dortmund, exchanging passes with English teenager Jude Bellingham in a slick move for the third.
HAZARD STEPS UP
If Benzema has to miss significant time for Madrid, Hazard signaled that he may be ready to pick up some of the slack.
The Belgium playmaker — who was on the bench before replacing Benzema — set up the first two goals before scoring the third himself against Celtic. It was his first Champions League goal in 651 days and first in any competition since January.
Callum McGregor had nearly put Celtic ahead in the first half when he struck a fierce shot against the post in the 21st minute.
In the other Group F game, Maryan Shved scored twice as Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk beat RB Leipzig 4-1. Shakhtar’s domestic season only recently started after a lengthy break because of Russia’s invasion but the team got some help from Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi for the first goal.
Gulacsi made the blunder of the evening by giving the ball away to Shved as he stood well outside his own area, giving the midfielder a simple finish into an empty net.
Leipzig leveled with a goal by French defender Mohamed Simakan in the 57th but Shved restored the lead one minute later.
MILAN: The stars showed up at EuroBasket on Tuesday in a big way.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in 27 minutes for Greece, Luka Doncic had 36 points for Slovenia and two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 29 points for Serbia — three of the world’s best players all leading their teams to big group-stage wins at the European championships.
There’s one more group-stage game left for each to play, and then a trip to Berlin awaits since Greece, Slovenia and Serbia have all clinched spots in the 16-team knockout round that begins Saturday.
Antetokounmpo’s point total was the most in a EuroBasket game since Dirk Nowitzki had 43 for Germany in 2001. And when he heard that stat, all Antetokounmpo did was nod.
“I try not to rate my performance,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just try to go out there and have fun as much as possible, try to focus as much as I can on what I can control, try to bring energy any way possible. ... But I’ll say this: I think this is one of the years where I feel very, very excited to go out there on the court and play with my teammates.”
As Antetokounmpo did, Doncic also deflected credit after the game. Told that Germany’s postgame reaction was “Luka Doncic happened,” Doncic replied by saying “Slovenia happened.”
“The whole team was ready,” Doncic said. “Everybody who stepped on the court was fighting, whether they played one minute or 30. I’m really proud of this team.”
Doncic was asked after the game if he or Antetokounmpo was in a better position to break the EuroBasket single-game scoring record.
Doncic didn’t hesitate with his answer: He picked Antetokounmpo.
“I would bet on Giannis,” Doncic said. “Why? Because he’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.”
GROUP C
GREECE 99 UKRAINE 79
At Milan, Antetokounmpo simply overpowered Ukraine and ensured that Greece would finish atop their group.
Antetokounmpo — who got Monday off to rest — had his 41 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes to lead Greece (4-0).
He was 13 for 18 from the floor, 15 for 18 from the foul line.
“It was very easy to prepare the team because it is absolutely clear what Greece does when Giannis is out there,” Ukraine coach Ainars Bagatskis said. “They play really aggressive basketball. And if you don’t put against them the same aggressiveness, even higher aggressiveness, then you have big problems.”
Nick Calathes and Tyler Dorsey had 13 apiece for Greece.
Issuf Sanon and Svi Mykhailiuk each scored 16 for Ukraine (3-1), while Alex Len and Illya Sydorov added 10 apiece. Ukraine led by seven at the half, before Greece won the third quarter 32-11.
ESTONIA 94 GREAT BRITAIN 62
Henri Drell scored 20 points, Siim-Sander Vene added 18 and Estonia had no trouble on the way to its first win of the tournament.
Maik-Kalev Kotsar scored 15, Kristjan Kitsing added 14 and Janari Joesaar finished with 11 for Estonia (1-3).
Myles Hesson scored 14 for Great Britain (0-4), with Carl Wheatie and Patrick Whelan each scoring 12.
ITALY 81 CROATIA 76
Simone Fontecchio and Nicolo Melli each scored 19 points to lead Italy (2-2).
Bojan Bogdanovic led Croatia (2-2) with 27 points, while Ivica Zubac scored 13 and Dario Saric added 10.
Both teams are headed to the knockout round.
GROUP B
SLOVENIA 88 GERMANY 80
At Cologne, Germany, Doncic’s 36 points came with him making 14 of 25 shots. He also had 10 rebounds for Slovenia (3-1).
Goran Dragic scored 18 points and Mike Tobey added 10 for Slovenia.
“We showed what we are made of,” Dragic said.
Dennis Schroder scored 19 points, Andreas Obst had 14 and Maodo Lo added 13 for Germany (3-1).
LITHUANIA 87 HUNGARY 64
Lithuanian basketball is known for a lot of things, including passionate fans.
They go everywhere to cheer for their national team. And Tuesday, they even cheered for France — for good reason.
Lithuania topped Hungary and that, combined with France’s win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, means the last qualifying spot out of Group B is still unclaimed. It’ll be decided Wednesday when Lithuania plays Bosnia and Herzegovina, the winner moving on to Berlin and a round-of-16 game, the loser heading home eliminated.
“Lithuanian fans are the best,” France guard Evan Fournier said.
If France had lost Tuesday, Lithuania would have been eliminated. Instead, those Lithuanian fans serenaded the French with cries of “Merci!” for keeping their national team’s hopes alive.
“It feels amazing,” Lithuania forward Domatas Sabonis said. “They travel to every championship to support us. It’s sad we couldn’t give them a win over the weekend, but we’re glad we could give them one today and the goal is to give them another one tomorrow.”
Jonas Valanciunas scored 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Sabonis added 19 for Lithuania (1-3).
Marius Grigonis had 15 points and Rokas Jokubaitis added 10 for Lithuania. Zoltan Perl scored 16 for Hungary (0-4), while David Vojvoda and Rosco Allen each finished with 10.
FRANCE 81 BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA 68
Thomas Heurtel’s 3-pointer with 5:49 left put France ahead to stay and started a game-ending 22-7 run for the winners, who were already assured of a spot in the round of 16.
Guerschon Yabusele scored 15 for France (3-1), while Heurtel and Fournier each had 14 and Rudy Gobert posted an 11-point, 12-rebound performance.
Jusuf Nurkic, Miralem Halilovic and Dzanan Musa all had 14 for Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-2), while John Roberson had 13 and Edin Atic finished with 10.
GROUP A
TURKEY 78 BELGIUM 63
At Tbilisi, Georgia, Alperen Sengun scored 24 points, Furkan Korkmaz had 16 and Turkey (3-1) remained tied atop Group A.
Ercan Osmani added 12 for Turkey.
Haris Bratanovic scored 15 for Belgium (2-2) and Hans Vanwijn scored 11.
SPAIN 82 MONTENEGRO 65
Spain (3-1) clinched its berth in the round of 16, with Dario Brizuela leading the way with 18 points.
Willy Hernangomez scored 14 for Spain, while Jaime Pradilla and Lorenzo Brown added 12 apiece.
Vladimir Mihailovic scored 18 for Montenegro (2-2), which got 11 from Marko Simonovic and 10 from Kendrick Perry.
BULGARIA 92 GEORGIA 80
Dee Bost had 33 points and 12 assists, Aleksandar Vezenkov finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds, and Bulgaria kept its hopes alive.
Pavlin Ivanov scored 17 for Bulgaria (1-3).
Goga Bitadze scored 21 for Georgia (1-3), while Thaddus McFadden had 19, Alexander Mamukelashvili scored 13, and Giorgi Shermadini and Duda Sanadze scored 10 apiece.
GROUP D
SERBIA 89 ISRAEL 78
At Prague, Jokic was 11 of 13 from the floor and also grabbed 11 rebounds for Serbia (4-0), while Vasilije Micic added 19.
Nikola Kalinic and Ognjen Jaramaz each scored 10 for Serbia.
Yam Madar scored 20 for Israel (2-2), while Deni Avdija had 14 and Roman Sorkin added 11.
POLAND 75 NETHERLANDS 69
Poland was down by 13 in the third quarter before closing the game on a 39-20 run to tune up for its knockout-stage appearance.
Michal Sokolowski scored 24 for Poland (3-1), which got 16 from Aleksander Balcerowski and 10 from Jakub Garbacz.
Charlon Kloof led the Netherlands (0-4) with 26, and Yannick Franke scored 13.
FINLAND 98 CZECH REPUBLIC 88
Lauri Markkanen continued his strong tournament with 34 points and 10 rebounds, and Finland clinched its berth in the round of 16.
Sasu Salin scored 23 and Petteri Koponen added 14 for Finland, with Elias Valtonen finishing with 11.
Vojtech Hruban scored 22 for the Czech Republic, with Jan Vesely adding 15 and Patrik Auda and Jaromir Bohacik scoring 13 apiece. The Czechs play Israel on Thursday and, according to FIBA, could reach the knockout stage with a win.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
First-round play in Groups A and B concludes, with Groups C and D getting the day off before they finish their round-robins on Thursday. Friday is an off day and the knockout round in Berlin starts Saturday.
Group A: Turkey (3-1) vs. Spain (3-1), Bulgaria (1-3) vs. Belgium (2-2), Georgia (1-3) vs. Montenegro (2-2). The Turkey-Spain winner will win the group. Bulgaria and Georgia are in must-win scenarios.
Group B: Lithuania (1-3) vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-2), France (3-1) vs. Slovenia (3-1), Hungary (0-4) vs. Germany (3-1). France, Slovenia (which wins the group with a victory) and Germany have already qualified, Hungary is eliminated and the Lithuania-Bosnia game is the one that matters most.
NEW YORK: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur claimed another piece of tennis history after becoming the first African woman to reach the semifinals of the US Open on Tuesday with a straight sets victory over Ajla Tomljanovic.
Jabeur, who was also the first woman from Africa to win a place in the Wimbledon final in July, moved into the last four with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win on the Arthur Ashe Stadium Court.
The 28-year-old will face either 12th seed Coco Gauff or in-form French 17th seed Caroline Garcia in Thursday’s semifinals.
Tomljanovic’s run to the quarter-finals had included a superb display to eliminate Serena Williams in the third round, in what was most likely the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s final singles match before retirement.
But Tomljanovic found the going harder against the dynamic Jabeur on Tuesday, the Tunisian varying her play cleverly and attacking her Australian opponent from the outset.
Jabeur said she drew confidence from reaching the Wimbledon final, and hoped her success would inspire future generations of female African tennis players.
“It really means a lot to me,” Jabeur said.
“I believe more in myself. After Wimbledon it was very positive. Even though I lost the final, I knew I had it in me to win a Grand Slam. And here I am in the semifinals of the US Open.”
Jabeur is known affectionately as the “Minister of Happiness” by fans in Tunisia for the joy that her progress on court has brought to her homeland.
However Jabeur admitted she had let her frustration get the better of her at times on Tuesday, when she banged her racquet in frustration several times.
“I think I’m gonna be fired from my job as Minister of Happiness,” she joked.
“It is tough to manage my frustration. I apologize for my behavior. I really wanted to keep calm but the racquet kept slipping away from my hand.”
Jabeur broke early on to set up a 3-1 lead in the first set and although Tomljanovic broke back to level at 3-3, Jabeur regained the advantage in the next game, sealing a break with a pinpoint backhand winner into the corner before holding for 5-3.
Tomljanovic staved off a set point to cut Jabeur’s lead to 5-4, but Jabeur held serve easily, bringing up two set points with an ace before clinching the opening set when a Tomljanovic return sailed long.
Jabeur looked poised to wrap up victory briskly after grabbing an early break and a hold to go 2-0 early in the second set.
But the Tunisian was then broken three times in a row to leave Tomljanovic serving for the set at 5-3 up.
Tomljanovic’s nerve failed her however and she double-faulted at 0-40 down to throw Jabeur a lifeline. Jabeur took full advantage to force the tie-break and clinched victory when a Tomljanovic return plopped into the net.
WASHINGTON: Rose Lavelle scored the go-ahead goal and the US women’s national team won their 13th straight match with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the international soccer friendly on Tuesday night.
The US also benefitted from an own goal to extend the team’s unbeaten streak on American soil to 71 games.
The teams first met on Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, and the US came away with a 4-0 victory. Nigeria were missing six starters because of injuries and visa issues.
The own goal gave the US an early lead in the 24th minute, but Nigeria equalized on Uchenna Kanu’s score after the break.
It was the first goal that the US have given up this year. The goal also snapped a nine-game shutout streak for the Americans.
The US pulled back in front with Lavelle’s header off a cross from Megan Rapinoe in the 66th minute. It was Lavelle’s fourth goal of the year.
Rapinoe came in as a second-half substitute and was on the field for just 73 seconds before her key assist.
“I will start first with with Pinoe’s first touch and cross. I thought that was world class. But I still don’t know how Rose managed to get her head on the ball. It was absolutely incredible,” coach Vlatko Andonovski said.
Both teams are preparing for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
The US qualified for the World Cup at the CONCACAF W Championship in July. The team won the tournament title to also secure a berth in the 2024 Olympics.
The US have won the last two World Cups and has four titles overall.
Nigeria, one of the most successful women’s teams in Africa, qualified for the 2023 World Cup by advancing to the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations in July. The Super Falcons finished fourth in the tournament.
Nigeria has advanced to every World Cup since the tournament started in 1991. Currently, the team is coached by Randy Waldrum, former coach of the NWSL’s Houston Dash.
“I’m very proud of the team and how they handled it, because I do know that there will be moments like this when it matters, and the fact that they figured out a way to get a goal and win the game is very good for us,” Andonovski said about the friendly match. “But we did learn a big lesson, that when we create opportunities early, we need to put them away because otherwise, we can we can go through the moments like we did in the second half.”
The US head to Europe for their next match against England at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 7.
Following the match, the US women and representatives for their male counterparts formally signed the collective bargaining agreements struck in May with US Soccer that gives players on both sides equal pay.