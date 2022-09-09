You are here

Oil supported by supply threats, but heads for weekly drop on demand fears
Updated 09 September 2022
Reuters

Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday as investors considered Russia’s threat to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers, but crude was set for a second straight weekly decline as central banks’ aggressive rate hikes and China’s COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand.

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $89.42 a barrel by 0330 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $83.69.

“I think the selloff in oil prices may come to a pause for now due to a recovery in risk sentiment across the board,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng, adding that a weaker dollar and falls in bond yields have offered support for a rebound in risk assets.

“Fundamentally, a sharp decline in the US SPR suggests that undersupply is still a predominant issue in the physical oil markets, though recession fears may continue to weigh,” Teng added.

Both oil benchmarks were headed for a weekly drop of 4 percent, with the market sliding at one point this week to its lowest level since January.

The decline is capped by underlying supply tightness amid Russia’s threat to cut oil flows to any country that backs a price cap on its crude, as well as a small output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, and a weaker outlook for US oil production growth.

The US Energy Information Administration on Thursday said it expected US crude output to rise by 540,000 barrels per day to 11.79 million bpd in 2022, down from an earlier forecast for a 610,000 bpd increase.

Analysts said in light of the supply outlook, the sell-off, which sent the 50-day moving average below the 200-day moving average mid-week in what’s referred to as a ‘death cross’, may have been overdone, as demand in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, could recover swiftly.

“China demand is more difficult to predict, but a post-COVID reopening has previously seen a snap back rather than a gradual rise in demand. In that context the fundamentals appear skewed against the latest technical signals,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

For now, curbs are tightening in China. The city of Chengdu on Thursday extended a lockdown for most of its more than 21 million residents, while millions more in other parts of China were urged not to travel during upcoming holidays.

Topics: Oil OPEC #opec+ #SAUDI ARABIA Russia

Updated 47 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 47 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has invited companies to submit bids for a project to revamp facilities at the Abqaiq oil processing plant.

Contractors have until Sept. 20 to submit bids for the engineering, procurement and construction works on the $300 million project, MEED reported citing sources.

Local entity KBR-AMCDE was awarded the pre-feed contract in December and was appointed by Aramco as the feed consultant for the project last February. 

Among the contracting entities in Aramco's onshore Long-Term Agreement pool are the consortium of Nasser Saeed Al-Hajri & Contracting and Samsung EPC Co., Daelim Saudi Arabia Co., Technip Italy, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. and Abqaiq plant revamp.

The oil giant aims through this project for oil production optimization and capacity processing at the Abqaiq oil plant located in Saudi Eastern Province.

The goal is to revamp and retrofit facilities at four gas-oil separation plants at the Abqaiq oil plant facility — GOSPs 2, 3, 4 and 5, — and to reduce oil transmission pressure at the four GOSPs from 450 psi to 150 psi.

The Abqaiq plant has a full crude processing capacity of 5.5 million barrels a day, according to MEED.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Aramco Abqaiq

Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 30 new industrial licenses in July — a 67 percent drop on the number handed out in June.

The furniture industry was issued with seven licenses, as were the food products, and manufacturing products of formed metals, industries.

Other non-metallic minerals firms received three licenses each, Saudi Press Agency reported.

A report issued by the National Center for Industrial and Mining Information indicated that the total number of industrial licenses issued by the ministry since the beginning of this year amounted to 531.

The number of existing and under construction factories in the Kingdom until the end of the same month reached 10,685, with investments amounting to SR1.367 trillion ($363.3 billion).

The report also showed that with the issuance of new licenses the volume of investment in July alone amounted to SR973 million.

It also indicated that small enterprises acquired most of the new industrial licenses during the same month with a rate of 86.67 percent, followed by medium enterprises with 13.33 percent.

National factories recorded the largest percentage of the total licenses issued by type of investment, by 73.33 percent, followed by foreign enterprises by 20 percent, and joint investment enterprises by 6.67 percent.

The report also showed that the new industrial licenses were distributed among five administrative regions, topped by the Riyadh region with 15 licenses.

 

 

 

Topics: Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco is the most profitable company in the world, with profits over the last 12 months coming in at $279.4 billion, according to the calculations of the Companies Market Cap.

That figure is equal to the combined profits of Apple, Google’s parent company Alphabet, and Microsoft.

Apple, the leader among global companies in terms of market capitalization, ranked second in the profitability index, with profits of $120.5 billion during the 12 months ending last June.

It was followed by Alphabet, with profits of $85.7 billion.

Microsoft lagged behind, by a small difference, after it achieved profits of $83.7 billion.

The profits of Aramco's three closest competitors amounted to about $289.9 billion, a difference of only $10 billion, from the largest oil company in the world.

ExxonMobil came in eighth place with profits of $54.8 billion, followed by Shell in ninth place with profits of $54.4 billion.

With regard to the most profitable oil companies globally, other than Aramco, during the second quarter, ExxonMobil was in the ranking, followed by Chevron, Shell, Britain's BP, and France's Total.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Aramco Companies Market Cap Apple Microsoft Alphabet Inc

Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi shipping firm Bahri Logistics signed a Memorandum of Understanding with German automotive supply chain expert MOSOLF Group to collaborate on developing the sector in the Kingdom.

This deal seeks to further fortify the Kingdom’s current automotive logistics supply chain, and is set to be expanded across the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Under the terms of the partnership, both parties will work collaboratively to develop and operate an automotive logistics system that prioritizes business-to-business fulfillment and the application of industry-leading logistics practices, a statement showed.

“As Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its commercial sector and lay the foundation to manufacture 300,000 cars annually by 2030, we at Bahri Logistics are proud to heed the call to operational excellence,” President of Bahri Logistics, Soror Basalom said.

“This valuable partnership will help develop the automotive logistics market as we continue to innovate our services and work in step towards the transformative objectives of Vision 2030,” he added.

The agreement aims to enhance the automobile supply chain network domestically and regionally, by deploying innovative solutions, as both parties will harness their industrial expertise and shared resources.

This deal comes in line with the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s recent investments in the car industry, focusing on the luxury and electric vehicles markets. 

PIF, a 22 percent stake owner in Bahri, is also a major shareholder in US Lucid Motors, which has agreed to build its second factory in King Abdullah Economic City in the near future. 

Topics: Bahri

Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Crude prices edged up about 1 percent on Thursday after dropping to a seven-month low in the prior session after Russia threatened to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers.

That price increase came despite a surprise build in US crude inventories last week and concerns that China’s extension of COVID-19 lockdown measures would slow global economic activity and hit fuel demand.

US crude stockpiles surged by nearly 9 million barrels last week due to a combination of increased imports and ongoing releases from government emergency reserves, the Energy Information Administration said.

Brent futures rose $1.17, or 1.3 percent, to $89.17 a barrel by 11:37 a.m. EDT (1537 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude traded $1.65, or 2 percent, higher at $83.59.

On Wednesday, both benchmarks dropped over 5 percent to close at their lowest levels since mid to late January.

Prices drew some support from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to halt oil and gas exports if price caps are imposed by European buyers.

The EU proposed capping Russian gas prices, raising the risk of rationing this winter if Moscow carries out its threat. Russia’s Gazprom has already halted flows from the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, cutting off a substantial percentage of supply to Europe.

Belgium’s energy minister proposed a cap on wholesale gas prices rather than just Russian imports.

Britain also said it will cap consumer energy bills for two years.

Concerns about the health of the global economy and expectations of falling fuel demand led to sharp oil price falls in the previous session.

Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said the decline was “driven by continued demand worries related to the risk of growth-killing rate hikes from central banks battling runaway inflation and China's continued economic struggle caused by its COVID-zero policy.”

China’s Chengdu extended a lockdown for a majority of its more than 21 million residents to prevent further transmission of COVID-19, while millions more in other parts of the country were told to shun travel during upcoming holidays.

The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points and signaled further hikes, prioritizing the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession.

JP Morgan said OPEC+ may need to cut production by 1 million barrels per day to “stem the downward momentum in prices and realign physical and paper markets which appear disconnected.”

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed this week to cut their output by 100,000 bpd for October.

Topics: Oil OPEC OPEC+ US

