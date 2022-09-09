YouTube jumps into ed-tech with launch of Player for Education

LONDON: YouTube announced on Thursday it is launching Player for Education, a new ad- and recommendation-free platform for educational content.

The new embedded video player designed for educational content apps will help viewers “avoid distractions” and provide them with an “in-depth, structured learning” experience.

“To improve the YouTube experience in educational environments, we’re launching YouTube Player for Education — a new YouTube embedded player that shows content on commonly used education apps without distractions like ads, external links or recommendations,” the company said in a statement.

YouTube added it is partnering with selected ed-tech companies in the earliest rollout phase including Edpuzzle, Purdue University, Purdue Global and Google Classroom.

The company said it will initially launch the platform in the US and South Korea, but is planning to extend it to other countries as well. YouTube did not disclose when Player for Education will arrive in the Middle East, where the ed-tech market currently values at around $4 billion.

YouTube also unveiled a host of new tools for learners and creators making educational content on the platform, including free and paid courses and quizzes, which will enable creators to help viewers test their knowledge in an interactive way.

“For example, a math creator who recently posted a series on algebra can create a quiz on the ‘Community’ tab to ask their viewers a question related to a concept taught in their latest video,” YouTube said in its blog.

Although quizzes are going to be rolled out in the coming months, courses are expected to launch in early 2023 and viewers will be able to purchase them directly in-app.

The company has not revealed how much the new service will cost but said that for the first two years all sales of its new service will be distributed to creators whose videos will be shown in schools.

Player for Education is not YouTube’s first venture into the educational sector. In the last few years, the video-streaming platform promoted a number of initiatives including a $20 million fund for creators making educational videos.

YouTube move is part of a bigger effort by its parent company Alphabet to further tap into the educational sector expected to be worth more than $400 billion by 2025.