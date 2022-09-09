You are here

  • Home
  • YouTube jumps into ed-tech with launch of Player for Education

YouTube jumps into ed-tech with launch of Player for Education

YouTube also unveiled a host of new tools for learners and creators making educational content on the platform, including free and paid courses and quizzes. (Shutterstock/File)
YouTube also unveiled a host of new tools for learners and creators making educational content on the platform, including free and paid courses and quizzes. (Shutterstock/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mg579

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

YouTube jumps into ed-tech with launch of Player for Education

YouTube jumps into ed-tech with launch of Player for Education
  • The platform will offer distraction-free educational content
  • The company, which will initially launch in the US and South Korea, did not say when it will arrive in the Middle East
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: YouTube announced on Thursday it is launching Player for Education, a new ad- and recommendation-free platform for educational content.

The new embedded video player designed for educational content apps will help viewers “avoid distractions” and provide them with an “in-depth, structured learning” experience.

“To improve the YouTube experience in educational environments, we’re launching YouTube Player for Education — a new YouTube embedded player that shows content on commonly used education apps without distractions like ads, external links or recommendations,” the company said in a statement.

YouTube added it is partnering with selected ed-tech companies in the earliest rollout phase including Edpuzzle, Purdue University, Purdue Global and Google Classroom.

The company said it will initially launch the platform in the US and South Korea, but is planning to extend it to other countries as well. YouTube did not disclose when Player for Education will arrive in the Middle East, where the ed-tech market currently values at around $4 billion.

YouTube also unveiled a host of new tools for learners and creators making educational content on the platform, including free and paid courses and quizzes, which will enable creators to help viewers test their knowledge in an interactive way.

“For example, a math creator who recently posted a series on algebra can create a quiz on the ‘Community’ tab to ask their viewers a question related to a concept taught in their latest video,” YouTube said in its blog.

Although quizzes are going to be rolled out in the coming months, courses are expected to launch in early 2023 and viewers will be able to purchase them directly in-app.

The company has not revealed how much the new service will cost but said that for the first two years all sales of its new service will be distributed to creators whose videos will be shown in schools.

Player for Education is not YouTube’s first venture into the educational sector. In the last few years, the video-streaming platform promoted a number of initiatives including a $20 million fund for creators making educational videos.

YouTube move is part of a bigger effort by its parent company Alphabet to further tap into the educational sector expected to be worth more than $400 billion by 2025.

Topics: Youtube Alphabet Edtech

Related

YouTube plans to launch streaming video service
Media
YouTube plans to launch streaming video service

Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 mln in June compensation settlement

Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 mln in June compensation settlement
Updated 09 September 2022
Reuters

Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 mln in June compensation settlement

Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 mln in June compensation settlement
  • Source said the settlement resolved a dispute about unpaid compensation and did not prevent him from filing a whistleblower complaint
Updated 09 September 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter Inc. agreed in June to pay $7 million to settle a compensation dispute with the whistleblower whose allegations will be part of Elon Musk’s case against the company, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, who was fired by Twitter in January and was the company’s security head, last month accused the social media firm of falsely claiming it had a solid security plan and making misleading statements about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.
Zatko will meet the US Senate Judiciary committee on Sept. 13 to discuss the allegations.
The settlement resolved a dispute about unpaid compensation and did not prevent him from filing a whistleblower complaint, which he did soon after reaching the agreement with Twitter, according to the source.
Zatko’s attorney said Zatko cannot comment on the existence of a settlement with Twitter.
Zatko’s settlement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said he agreed to a nondisclosure agreement that forbids him from speaking publicly about his time at Twitter or disparaging the company.
Details of Zatko’s settlement will soon be made public in the court filings in Twitter’s legal battle with Musk, who has claimed he can walk away from his $44-billion agreement to buy the social media company.
Musk has alleged the company misled him about the number of bots or fake accounts on the platform and about the proper way to measure active users. Twitter is suing him to force him to buy the company for $54.20 a share. A trial is scheduled for next month.
Twitter stock was up about 1 percent in late Thursday trade at $41.72 a share.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Topics: Twitter Whistleblower Elon Musk

Related

Twitter: We are ‘the most prominent communication platform’ in the world
Media
Twitter: We are ‘the most prominent communication platform’ in the world
Musk’s lawyer urges judge to delay Twitter trial due to whistleblower
Media
Musk’s lawyer urges judge to delay Twitter trial due to whistleblower

Starzplay signs exclusive streaming deal with with All Elite Wrestling

Starzplay signs exclusive streaming deal with with All Elite Wrestling
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

Starzplay signs exclusive streaming deal with with All Elite Wrestling

Starzplay signs exclusive streaming deal with with All Elite Wrestling
  • The streaming platform, which last month launched a dedicated sports channel, described its partnership with AEW as the next step in its investment in sports content
  • As part of the agreement, AEW’s weekly programming began streaming this week on Starzplay Sports channel and on demand
Updated 09 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming video service Starzplay has signed a partnership deal to exclusively bring All Elite Wrestling content to audiences in the Middle East and North Africa.

AEW said it has enjoyed huge growth in popularity since it was founded three years ago. In addition to established global wrestling heroes such as C.M. Punk, Chris “Lionheart” Jericho and Bryan “American Dragon” Danielson, its is also developing new stars such as Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Toni Storm. Associated merchandise includes video games, action figures and trading cards.

Starzplay described its partnership with AEW as the next step in its investment in sports content. Last month, it launched its dedicated Starzplay Sports channel, including coverage of cricket, boxing, basketball and golf.

As part of the partnership agreement, Starzplay said it will exclusively live stream AEW’s weekly programming on its sports channel and on demand.

“We are very excited to be partnering with AEW in the Middle East,” said Andy Warkman, Starzplay’s head of sports.

“AEW has seen huge success and growth since launching in 2019, and we look forward to working closely with AEW to localize and grow the brand and existing fanbase even further across our region.”

To launch the partnership, Starzplay streamed, “All Out” live on Monday morning, featuring bouts that included Jon Moxley taking on C.M. Punk for the AEW World Championship, Jericho versus Danielson, the AEW World Tag Team Championship, the AEW World Trios Championship Finals and the Casino Ladder Match.

“We’ve stated since our launch that we want to make this the greatest time ever to be a professional-wrestling fan, and part of this plan is to make our product as accessible as possible to a global audience,” said Tony Khan, CEO, general manager and head of creative with AEW.

“As we expand to the Middle East, we searched for the best partner in the business, and the natural choice for us was Starzplay.”

As part of its long-term strategy, Starzplay said it aims to build sports content into one of its core products, offering the best in sports entertainment.

“We have some exciting plans coming up and we cannot wait to get started,” said Warkman.

Topics: All Elite Wrestling Starzplay

Related

ADQ and E-Vision join forces to acquire majority stake in Starzplay Arabia
Media
ADQ and E-Vision join forces to acquire majority stake in Starzplay Arabia
StarzPlay partners with Virgin Mobile in Kuwait
Media
StarzPlay partners with Virgin Mobile in Kuwait

Twitter: We are ‘the most prominent communication platform’ in the world

Twitter: We are ‘the most prominent communication platform’ in the world
Updated 08 September 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Twitter: We are ‘the most prominent communication platform’ in the world

Twitter: We are ‘the most prominent communication platform’ in the world
  • Social media company shares its achievements and insights during #TwitterConnect event in Riyadh
Updated 08 September 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: This week, Twitter held its #TwitterConnect event in Riyadh, bringing together advertisers, influencers and media partners to discuss the company’s achievements.

Antoine Caironi, interim regional director of Twitter for the Middle East and North Africa region, said: “Twitter remains the most prominent communication platform through which you can follow everything happening in the world, with events and interactions moment by moment in real-time.

“The company’s continuous investment in modernizing and improving services during the current year has contributed to achieving real growth.”

Abdullah Al-Qattan, CEO of Almuather Arraqmi (The Digital Influencer) Company. (Supplied)

This year, Twitter introduced new features such as Branded Likes, which allow advertisers to “own” the timeline for a 24-hour period and transform the “like” button with a custom animation using brand imagery. The feature was initially rolled out in four key markets, including Saudi Arabia.

During testing, Branded Likes generated a positive impact when paired with the Timeline Takeover feature, resulting in a 277 percent increase in recall and a 202 percent lift in purchase and consideration intent.

While other platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram, attract users with short videos and endless scrolling, Twitter is viewed by many as being for those who like to engage with more than just videos.

Saudi influencer Talal Al-Azhari said: “Twitter is suitable for those who love writing and reading articles more than watching videos.”

Antoine Caironi, the Interim Regional Director of Twitter in the Middle East and North Africa. (Supplied)

A number of Twitter representatives, including Kinda Ibrahim, director of partnerships, and Rabih El-Khoury, head of agency partnerships, shared details of successful campaigns and trends over the past year.

For example, on Saudi National Day 2021 there was a 12 percent increase in the volume of conversations compared with 2020. The most popular content format was videos, with 573 million video views recorded on the day.

In August this year, Twitter recorded a 74 percent increase in average monthly conversations about soccer compared with last year, confirming that football is one of the region’s most interesting trends.

In line with this trend, Twitter recently partnered with beIN Sports, the official broadcaster of the 2022 FIFA World Cup across the MENA region, to share key moments throughout the world’s biggest football event, which kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 20, and provide brands and marketers with association opportunities.

Each match will be highlighted through content clips, a match recap, and in-studio analysis, all shared through the beIN Sports official handle, @beINSPORTS.

Talal Al-Azhari, Saudi influencer in Snapchat and Tiktok. (Supplied)

Commenting on the role of social media and Twitter in journalism, Abdullah Al-Qattan, CEO of the Digital Influencer Company and a contributor to Rwad Alaamal (The Entrepreneurs) magazine, said: “I believe the journalist has now become a comprehensive journalist because of social media.”

Twitter also announced the next chapter in its strategy moving forward: Drive People to Buy. In 2021, tweets about shopping received 56 billion impressions. People on the platform are talking about “buying,” “booking,” “sale,” “looking,” “trying,” and “helping,” the event heard, showing that people turn to Twitter at various stages during the shopping cycle.

The move comes as other platforms also jump on the social commerce trend, which is expected to grow into a $1.2 trillion industry by 2025, according to Accenture.

Twitter’s second-quarter earnings revealed a 16 percent year-on-year increase in average “monetizable” daily active users. This is reflected in audience engagement, which increased by 39 percent in terms of tweet engagement and 29 percent in platform watch time.

Topics: Twitter

Egypt charges Mada Masr editor, journalists with spreading false news

Egypt charges Mada Masr editor, journalists with spreading false news
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

Egypt charges Mada Masr editor, journalists with spreading false news

Egypt charges Mada Masr editor, journalists with spreading false news
  • The four women journalists accused the pro-government party of ‘serious financial infractions’
  • Mada Masr was also accused of operating its website without a license
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The editor-in-chief and three journalists from independent Egyptian news outlet Mada Masr were charged by authorities on Wednesday with spreading false information about President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s political party, Nation’s Future.

The award-winning Editor-in-Chief Lina Attalah, and journalists Rana Mamdouh, Sara Seif Eddin and Beesan Kassab were interrogated by Egyptian authorities at the Cairo Appeals Prosecution before being released on bail.

The four were charged “with slander and defamation of Nation’s Future Party members, using social media to harass the party members, and publishing false news intended to disturb the public peace and cause damage to the public interest,” Mada Masr reported.

The charges come days after Mada Masr published a newsletter about Nation’s Future, accusing the pro-government party of “serious financial infractions” that “should lead to their departure from the political scene.”

The story was disputed “in its entirety” by the party, which in turn accused Mada Masr of adopting “dubious and unprofessional measures to destabilize the country’s security.”

Attalah is also charged with operating a website without a license.

Mada Masr attempted to apply for a license since 2018 and claims it has not received any response regarding its legal status.

The outlet said in a statement that it “has attempted since 2018 to obtain licensing under the new law regulating the press, submitting paperwork on multiple occasions, making official inquiries into the status of the application and attempting to contact officials at the press regulatory authority.”

“Until now, Mada Masr has received no response regarding its legal status.”

International media organizations voiced their support in favor of Mada Masr, which has been described as Egypt’s “last bastion of free press” for its investigations critical of the Egyptian government.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of the four Mada Masr journalists who have been detained by Egyptian police since this morning for questioning,” said Reporter Without Borders’ Middle East bureau.

According to the media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists, 25 journalists were imprisoned in Egypt in 2021, making the country the third-worst jailor of media workers worldwide.

Since El-Sisi rose to power in 2013, the government has cracked down on journalists and media. Restrictions on press freedom have resulted in many media outlets critical of the Egyptian government being blocked, shut down or forced to move abroad.

“The constant harassment, intimidation and arrests of journalists by Egypt’s government are reaching dangerous heights and must cease at once,” Reporter Without Borders said.

Topics: Egypt Mada Masr fake news Egypt fake news

Related

Meta oversight board mulls new COVID-19 fake news policy
Media
Meta oversight board mulls new COVID-19 fake news policy
While Di Caprio did donate, the amount stated was found to be inaccurate and no confirmations about his grandmother’s birthplace have been verified. (File/AFP)
Media
Arab media outlets keep fake news story on Di Caprio’s $10m donation to Ukraine

Social media firms to testify at US Senate Homeland Security hearing

Social media firms to testify at US Senate Homeland Security hearing
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Social media firms to testify at US Senate Homeland Security hearing

Social media firms to testify at US Senate Homeland Security hearing
  • The hearing follows last year's review on how social media platforms amplify what Senator Gary Peters termed “domestic extremist content"
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday with Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Alphabet’s YouTube, Twitter and short video app TikTok on social media’s impact on homeland security.
The panel led by Democratic Senator Gary Peters will also hear from a panel of former executives including from Twitter and Facebook.
The committee said the hearing will be an opportunity “to understand the extent to which social media companies’ business models, through algorithms, targeted advertising, and other operations and practices, contribute to the amplification of harmful content and other threats to homeland security.”
The company officials testifying including Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan, TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas and Twitter General Manager of Bluebird Jay Sullivan.
This will be the 31st time a Facebook or Meta executive has testified before Congress in the last 5 years.
Last year, Peters pressed social media firms for more information regarding their companies’ policies to monitor and remove extremist and conspiracy content that advocates violence.
Peters has reviewed how social media platforms amplify what he termed “domestic extremist content.
“In attack after attack, there are signs that social media platforms played a role in exposing people to increasingly extreme content, and even amplifying dangerous content to more users,” Peters said at a 2021 hearing.

Topics: Meta Youtube Twitter TikTok US

Related

Meta’s Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit
Media
Meta’s Facebook agrees to settle data privacy lawsuit
Google to roll out anti-disinformation campaign in some EU countries
Media
Google to roll out anti-disinformation campaign in some EU countries

Latest updates

YouTube jumps into ed-tech with launch of Player for Education
YouTube jumps into ed-tech with launch of Player for Education
Barcelona transform finances despite spree, Liga figures show
Barcelona transform finances despite spree, Liga figures show
US imposes sanctions on Iran over cyber activities, cyberattack on Albania
US imposes sanctions on Iran over cyber activities, cyberattack on Albania
WATCH: Beauty queen hopefuls compete in Miss Universe Bahrain pageant
WATCH: Beauty queen hopefuls compete in Miss Universe Bahrain pageant
Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury
Bayern Munich winger Coman out with hamstring injury

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.