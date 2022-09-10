You are here

  • Home
  • King Charles III officially announced as Britain’s new monarch

King Charles III officially announced as Britain’s new monarch

Update King Charles III officially announced as Britain’s new monarch
1 / 8
Garter Principal King of Arms, David Vines White, reads the Principal Proclamation from the balcony at St James’s Palace, as King Charles III is formally proclaimed Britain’s new monarch. (Reuters)
Update King Charles III officially announced as Britain’s new monarch
2 / 8
Above, King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace in London on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP)
Update King Charles III officially announced as Britain’s new monarch
3 / 8
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace in London on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP)
Update King Charles III officially announced as Britain’s new monarch
4 / 8
Camilla, the Queen Consort, signs the oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace in London on Sept. 10, 2022. ( AP)
Update King Charles III officially announced as Britain’s new monarch
5 / 8
Britain’s Prince William signs the oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St Jamesis Palace in London on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP)
Update King Charles III officially announced as Britain’s new monarch
6 / 8
Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III in London on Sept. 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Update King Charles III officially announced as Britain’s new monarch
7 / 8
The Royal Salute is fired in Hyde Park by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in London on Sept. 10, 2022. (AFP)
Update King Charles III officially announced as Britain’s new monarch
8 / 8
People observe a gun salute for Britain’s King Charles at the Tower of London on Sept. 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mbr8y

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

King Charles III officially announced as Britain’s new monarch

King Charles III officially announced as Britain’s new monarch
  • King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have congratulated King Charles III on his accession as Britain’s new monarch
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

LONDON: King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.

Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have congratulated King Charles III on his accession as Britain’s new monarch, state news agency SPA has reported.

Scores of senior politicians past and present, including Prime Minister Liz Truss and five of her predecessors, gathered in the ornate state apartments at St. James’s Palace for the meeting of the Accession Council.

They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king joined them to make a personal declaration, vowing to follow his mother’s “inspiring example” as he took on the duties of monarch.

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me,” he said.

Speaking of his personal grief, he said: “I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathize with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered.”

The new king formally approved a series of orders — including one declaring the day of his mother’s funeral a public holiday. The date of the state funeral has not been announced, but it is expected to be around Sept 19.

This is the first time the accession ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.

Charles was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William. William is now heir to the throne and known by the title Charles long held, Prince of Wales.

The ceremony ended with a royal official publicly proclaiming King Charles III the monarch from a balcony at the palace — a relic of centuries past, when this would have been the first official confirmation the public had of their new sovereign.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Britain’s new monarch King Charles III on the accession to the throne, the Russian embassy in London said on Twitter.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on Your Accession to the throne,” the statement from Putin read.

“I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best,” it added.

David White, the Garter King of Arms, made the proclamation flanked by trumpeters in gold-trimmed robes before leading cheers — “hip, hip, hooray!” — for the new king.

Gun salutes rang out in Hyde Park, at the Tower of London and at military sites around the UK as he announced the news, and scarlet-robed soldiers in the palace courtyard doffed their bearskin hats in a royal salute.

The proclamation will also be read out in the medieval City of London and at other locations across the UK

Two days after the 96-year-old queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following an unprecedented 70 years on the throne, people still came in their thousands to pay their respects outside Buckingham Palace in London. The scene was repeated at other royal residences across the UK and at British embassies around the world.

The monarch set the tone for his reign on Friday, vowing in a televised address to carry on the queen’s “lifelong service,” with his own modernizing stamp.

Charles looked to both the past — noting his mother’s unwavering “dedication and devotion as sovereign” — and the future, seeking to strike a reassuring note of constancy while signaling that his will be a 21st-century monarchy.

He reflected on how the country had changed dramatically during the queen’s reign into a society “of many cultures and many faiths,” and pledged to serve people in Britain and the 14 other countries where he is king “whatever may be your background or beliefs.”

He also tried to overcome a reputation for aloofness in his first hours as monarch, spending time shaking hands with some of the thousands who came to leave flowers and pay tribute to the queen at the gates of Buckingham Palace. He was greeted with shouts of “Well done, Charlie!” and “God save the king!” One woman gave him a kiss on the cheek.

Britain is holding a period of mourning for the queen, with days of carefully choreographed ceremonies marking the death of the only monarch most people have ever known.

In the next few days the queen’s body will be brought from Balmoral, first to Edinburgh and then to London, where she will lie in state before a funeral at Westminster Abbey.

In his speech, Charles struck a personal note, speaking of his sorrow at the loss of “my darling Mama.”

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years,” he said, ending with a quote from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” — “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.’”

Topics: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II King Charles III

Related

Special King Charles III: A friend of the Arab world photos
World
King Charles III: A friend of the Arab world

Taliban close girls schools in east that had briefly opened

Taliban close girls schools in east that had briefly opened
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
AP

Taliban close girls schools in east that had briefly opened

Taliban close girls schools in east that had briefly opened
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Taliban authorities Saturday shut down girls schools above the sixth grade in eastern Afghanistan’s Paktia province, according to witnesses and social media posts. The schools had briefly opened after a recommendation by tribal elders and school principals.
Earlier this month, four girls schools above grade 6 in Gardez, the provincial capital, and one in the Samkani district began operating without formal permission from the Taliban Education Ministry.
On Saturday, all five schools were once again closed by the Taliban.
Dozens of tearful former students — some in head-to-toe burqas, others in school uniforms and white vails — protested Saturday in the streets of Gardez, according to social media posts.
Mohammad Sediq, a resident of Gardez, said he had been happy that his two sisters could go to school, but the Taliban disappointed him by closing the girls schools.
Taliban government spokespersons and Education Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.
A year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, teenage girls are still barred from school and women are required to cover themselves from head to toe in public, with only their eyes showing. Hard-liners appear to hold sway in the Taliban-led government, which imposed severe restrictions on access to education and jobs for girls and women, despite initial promises to the contrary.
Former president Hamid Karzai in a series of tweets on World Literacy Day on Thursday, encouraged respected clerics, elders and influential Afghans to “encourage the education of our children, both boys and girls, as much as possible,”
Last week, Khaliqyar Ahmadzai, head of information and culture in Paktia, told local media that schools for female students above grade 6 had been reopened in the province.
“The decision was made by local school leadership and not based on an official order,” he said.
Since taking power, the Taliban have struggled to govern and remain internationally isolated. An economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and hunger as the flow of foreign aid has slowed to a trickle.

Topics: Afghan Taliban Afghanisan

‘Explosions everywhere’ as Ukraine forces recapture village

‘Explosions everywhere’ as Ukraine forces recapture village
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

‘Explosions everywhere’ as Ukraine forces recapture village

‘Explosions everywhere’ as Ukraine forces recapture village
  • The village of Grakove in eastern Ukraine bears the scars of Kiev’s bitter counter-offensive
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

GRAKOVE, Ukraine: Electric pylons toppled, cables strewn across the ground; gutted houses and roads dotted with craters — the village of Grakove in eastern Ukraine bears the scars of Ukraine’s bitter counter-offensive.
“It was frightening,” said 61-year-old Anatoli Vasiliev, recalling this week’s battle when Ukrainian troops recaptured Grakove from the Russians.
“There were bombings and explosions everywhere.”
Vasiliev stood in front of the local church, whose bell had been damaged by a projectile.
Some of the Russian soldiers “took phones, but I managed to keep mine by hiding it so I could communicate with my family,” he said.
Ukrainians have announced significant territorial gains in the eastern Kharkiv region.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday 30 towns and cities had been recaptured there.
Among the debris scattered through Grakove — and in front of houses still inhabited — dogs and cats search for scraps of food.
Only about 30 of the village’s 800 pre-war inhabitants remain.
The road leading to Grakove from Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, a regional hub, is lined with the skeletons of cars destroyed in explosions or crushed by tanks.
Disarmed mines are scattered around the side of the road, waiting to be picked up. A tow truck carries off a captured Russian military vehicle.
Traveling in the opposition direction are two armored cars taking troops to the front. Artillery fire echoes in the distance.
In the village, police and a team from the Kharkiv region’s prosecutors office exhume the bodies of two men aged in their thirties.
The officials here suspect a war crime: the remains show signs of torture and execution.
Village resident Sergiy Lutsay said Russian soldiers had forced him to bury the bodies at gunpoint.
“They came to my house. I was with my 70-year-old father,” he said.
“I was scared they would threaten him. They told me to come to dig a hole.”
This, he said, was soon after the Russian invasion began on February 24.
An official from the prosecutors’ office said the bodies would be sent for an medical examination to determine the cause of death.
Sergiy Bolvinov, deputy chief of police for the Kharkiv region, said Lutsay had told them that the victims “had wounds on the back of the head and their ears had been cut off.”
Lutsay did not confirm the details to journalists.
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of a string of war crimes in towns and villages outside Kyiv that its forces recaptured in March.
Ukraine reoccupied the territory when Moscow pulled back its forces after a failed bid to capture the capital at the start of the invasion.
“This is not the only evidence of atrocities committed by the Russians,” said Bolvinov.
“There are two other sites like this one in the village. We will be investigating them.”
Police warned journalists warned from straying off roads or investigating abandoned buildings because demining work was still under way.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Rebuilding Ukraine after Russian invasion may cost $350 billion, experts say
World
Rebuilding Ukraine after Russian invasion may cost $350 billion, experts say
Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine forces recapture territory in big eastern push
World
Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine forces recapture territory in big eastern push

UN chief visits areas of Pakistan devastated by floods

UN chief visits areas of Pakistan devastated by floods
Updated 10 September 2022
Reuters

UN chief visits areas of Pakistan devastated by floods

UN chief visits areas of Pakistan devastated by floods
Updated 10 September 2022
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday visited several areas of Pakistan ravaged by floods, as he rounded off a two-day trip aimed at raising awareness of the disaster.
Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains have triggered floods that have killed more than 1,391 people, sweeping away houses, roads, railway tracks, bridges, livestock and crops.
Huge areas of the country are inundated, and hundreds of thousands of people have been forced from their homes. The government says the lives of nearly 33 million have been disrupted. Pakistan estimates the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate change.
The UN secretary-general landed in Sindh province on Saturday, before flying over some of the worst-affected areas en route to Balochistan, another badly hit province.
“It is difficult not to feel deeply moved to hear such detailed descriptions of tragedy,” Guterres said after landing in Sindh, according to a video released by the office of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
“Pakistan needs massive financial support. This is not a matter of generosity, it is a matter of justice.”
A video released by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb showed Guterres seated next to Sharif viewing flood-damaged areas from an aircraft window. “Unimaginable,” Guterres said, surveying the damage.
In July and August, Pakistan got 391 mm (15.4 inches) of rain, or nearly 190 percent more than the 30-year average. The southern province of Sindh has seen 466 percent more rain than average.
Guterres said on Saturday the world needed to understand the impact of climate change on low-income countries.
“Humanity has been waging war on nature and nature strikes back,” he said.
“Nature strikes back in Sindh, but it was not Sindh that has made the emissions of greenhouse gases that have accelerated climate change so dramatically,” Guterres said. “There is a very unfair situation relative to the level of destruction.”

Topics: Pakistan Floods UN Antonio Guterres

Related

UN’s Guterres expresses ‘clear commitment’ to North Korea denuclearization
World
UN’s Guterres expresses ‘clear commitment’ to North Korea denuclearization

German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit

German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit

German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
  • It is Annalena Baerbock's second trip to Ukraine, a week after Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal’s trip to Berlin
  • Germany has sent howitzers, rocket launchers and anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv.
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Saturday on a surprise visit, which she said was to demonstrate Berlin’s unwavering support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.
It is her second trip to Ukraine and comes a week after Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal’s trip to Berlin where he had repeated Kyiv’s call for weapons.
“I have traveled to Kyiv today to show that they can continue to rely on us. That we will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary with deliveries of weapons, and with humanitarian and financial support,” Baerbock said in a statement.
Over the last weeks, Germany has sent howitzers, rocket launchers and anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv.
Heavier weapons like anti-aircraft systems, rocket launchers mounted on pick-ups and anti-drone equipment are also due in a further military aid package worth over 500 million euros.
Earlier this week, Berlin said it would also team up with the Netherlands to train Ukrainian soldiers on demining.
Baerbock said it was “clear that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is counting on us getting tired of sympathizing with the suffering in Ukraine.”
“He thinks that he can divide our societies with lies and blackmail us with energy deliveries.
“This calculation must not and will not work. Because all of Europe knows that Ukraine is defending our peace,” she said.
Baerbock was the first senior German government figure to visit Kyiv in May, when she announced the reopening of Germany’s embassy in the country.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Germany Annalena Baerbock Kyiv

Related

US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine
World
US approves up to $675m in further military aid to Ukraine
Rebuilding Ukraine after Russian invasion may cost $350 billion, experts say
World
Rebuilding Ukraine after Russian invasion may cost $350 billion, experts say

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia region: USGS

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia region: USGS
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia region: USGS

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia region: USGS
Updated 10 September 2022
AFP

JAKARTA: A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Papua region Saturday morning and was followed by a 5.8-magnitude aftershock minutes later, the US Geological Survey said.
Both quakes hit at a relatively shallow depth of 15 kilometers (9.3 miles), about 272 kilometers from the town of Abepura, according to the USGS.
No casualties or damages were immediately reported by authorities but the Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BKMG) warned of moderate shaking and light damage in a tweet.
Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide, that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
A 6.2-magnitude quake that shook Sulawesi island in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless, reducing buildings to a tangled mass of twisted metal and chunks of concrete in the seaside city of Mamuju.

 

Topics: earthquake Indonesia

Latest updates

France, Britain and Germany say Iran’s stance on IAEA probe jeopardizes nuclear talks
France, Britain and Germany say Iran’s stance on IAEA probe jeopardizes nuclear talks
Cologne urge fans to give evidence after violence in Nice
Cologne urge fans to give evidence after violence in Nice
Taliban close girls schools in east that had briefly opened
Taliban close girls schools in east that had briefly opened
Saudi Arabia arrests over 15,000 visa violators, illegal migrants
Saudi Arabia arrests over 15,000 visa violators, illegal migrants
US trio jailed by Iran and accused of espionage sue former captors
US trio jailed by Iran and accused of espionage sue former captors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.