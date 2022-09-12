Muslim Council of Britain chief pens condolence letter to King Charles III

LONDON: On behalf of the Muslim Council of Britain, Secretary General Zara Mohammed has written to King Charles III expressing condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
With over 500 members, including mosques, schools, charitable organizations, and professional networks, the council is the UK's largest and most diverse national Muslim umbrella organization.
In her letter, Mohammed paid tribute to the late queen, saying that she “set the tone and tenor of modern Britain and had a commendable role in upholding the freedom to practice faith, welcoming those of all faiths and none.”
Mohammed said was equally looking forward to the future under the reign of King Charles.
“As an admirer of Islam, and a friend of British Muslim communities, we know Your Majesty will sustain that legacy,” she wrote.
“Your Majesty has touched the lives of British Muslims already, visiting countless mosques and Islamic associations across the Kingdom. You have been an active patron of initiatives that have empowered young British Muslims, and promoted a better understanding of Islam and Muslims.”
UN report highlighted the situation in China, where several UN agencies have warned of possible forced labor, including in the Xinjiang region, where Beijing stands accused of detaining more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities
Migrant workers are more than three times likely to be in forced labor than non-migrant adult workers, it showed
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
GENEVA: Fifty million people around the world are trapped in forced labor or forced marriage, the UN said Monday, warning that their ranks had swelled dramatically in recent years.
The United Nations had set a goal to eradicate all forms of modern slavery by 2030, but the number of people caught up in forced labor or forced marriage ballooned by 10 million between 2016 and 2021, according to a new report.
The study by the UN’s agencies for labor and migration along with the Walk Free Foundation found that at the end of last year, 28 million people were in forced labor and 22 million living in a marriage they had been forced into.
That means nearly one out of every 150 people in the world are caught up in modern forms of slavery, the report said.
The Covid-19 pandemic, which worsened conditions and swelled debt levels for many workers, has heightened the risk, the report found.
Coupled with the effects of climate change and armed conflicts, it has contributed to “unprecedented disruption to employment and education, increases in extreme poverty and forced and unsafe migration,” compounding the threat, it said.
“It is shocking that the situation of modern slavery is not improving,” Guy Ryder, head of the International Labour Organization (ILO), said in a statement.
“Nothing can justify the persistence of this fundamental abuse of human rights.”
It is a long-term problem, the report cautioned, with estimates indicating entrapment in forced labor can last years while forced marriage is often “a life sentence.”
Women and children are by far the most vulnerable.
Children account for one out of five people in forced labor, with more than half of them stuck in commercial sexual exploitation, the report said.
Migrant workers are more than three times likely to be in forced labor than non-migrant adult workers, it showed.
“This report underscores the urgency of ensuring that all migration is safe, orderly, and regular,” Antonio Vitorino, head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said in the statement.
Modern slavery is present in basically every country, with more than half of cases of forced labor and a quarter of forced marriages in upper-middle income or high-income countries.
“It would be a mistake to believe that forced labor is solely the problem of poor countries,” Ryder told AFP.
The report found that the number of people — mainly women and girls — stuck in forced marriages had risen by a full 6.6 million since the last global estimates in 2016.
The number of people in forced labor swelled by 2.7 million over the same period.
The increase was driven entirely by more forced labor in the private economy, including forced commercial sexual exploitation.
But the report also said that 14 percent of those in forced labor were doing jobs imposed by state authorities, voicing concern about abuse of compulsory prison labor in many countries, including the United States.
It also pointed to grave concerns raised by the UN rights office about “credible accounts of forced labor under exceptionally harsh conditions” in North Korea.
And it highlighted the situation in China, where several UN agencies have warned of possible forced labor, including in the Xinjiang region, where Beijing stands accused of detaining more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.
Beijing has vehemently rejected such charges, claiming it is running vocational training centers to help root out extremism.
A report published by former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on August 31 said more information was needed, but that labor schemes in the region appeared to be discriminatory and to “involve elements of coercion.”
Monday’s report welcomed China last month having ratified the ILO Forced Labour Convention.
This means “they will start to report on the situation of the Uyghurs, and that will give us new opportunities to have access and to go deeper into the situation in that regard,” Ryder told AFP.
He acknowledged that the discussion about labor rights in Xinjiang was “not an easy conversation, ... but obviously it’s a very important one.”
New Jersey church event hosting Hindu supremacist canceled
Sadhvi Rithambara accused of hate speech in India, involvement in destruction of historic mosque
Hindus for Human Rights: Her language the ‘most powerful instrument for whipping up anti-Muslim violence’ in India
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News
LONDON: A New Jersey church has cancelled an event that was set to feature a Hindu supremacist as a guest, The Independent reported on Monday.
The Old Paramus Reformed Church was to hold the fundraiser and “spiritual gathering” featuring Sadhvi Rithambara, who has been accused of anti-minority rhetoric.
Rithambara is the founder of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a Hindu group registered as a “religious militant organization” by the CIA.
She was accused of involvement in the destruction of a historic mosque in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in 1992, which triggered violent clashes that led to the deaths of around 2,000 people, most of them Muslims. She was cleared by India’s Supreme Court in 2020 due to lack of evidence.
Her rhetoric has also targeted other minorities in India. In 1995, India Today quoted her as saying: “If a single choti (ponytail) or janeu (thread worn by upper-caste Hindus) is cut, Christians will be wiped out from the face of India.”
Rev. Robert Miller, the church’s priest, said he decided to shelve the plans for the event after receiving over 600 letters of complaint asking him to “reject hate (and) say no to Hindu nationalism in New Jersey,” and being told by the Indian American Muslim Council and Hindus for Human Rights that they would protest the event if it went ahead.
Hindus for Human Rights said Rithambhara’s language was “the single most powerful instrument for whipping up anti-Muslim violence” in India.
Shaheen Khateeb, a founding member of the IAMC, said: “To invite such a divisive person to the country where people live in harmony is kind of sad, really.”
The IAMC’s New Jersey President Mohammed Jawad said: “Hindu extremist leaders like Rithambhara threaten peace in our communities. New Jersey should never provide space to people who peddle the hateful ideology of Hindutva (Hindu supremacy) that is completely antithetical to the democratic values of the US.”
Organizers, though, criticized the decision, with one telling The North Jersey media outlet that Rithambara is a “social reformer who helps underprivileged children and champions women’s rights,” and that the campaign against her was prompted by “misinformation.”
Climate change, conflict and COVID-19 recovery on the agenda at UNGA 77
UN says need for global cooperation is more urgent than ever
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News
NEW YORK: The 77th session of the UN General Assembly begins on Tuesday and, as always, will bring together world leaders, civil society activists, private sector players, and young people from around the world.
Running from September 13 for two weeks, delegates and attendees will partake in speeches, summits, debate, and dialogue against a backdrop of complex, interconnected crises.
Climate change and the environment will be one of the most pressing issues on the agenda, following UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to flood-hit Pakistan. While global conflict and the fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which have exacerbated inequality, poverty, and hunger across the planet, particularly among the most vulnerable populations, will also be hot topics.
According to the UN, the need for global cooperation is more urgent than ever and it says the world is facing a stark choice: Break down or breakthrough.
Guterres said in remarks to the General Assembly in August: “Business as usual will almost certainly guarantee a future of constant crises and devastating risks.”
UNGA 77 will be about how global leaders seize the moment to make progress on some of our most intractable issues, how they can harness the power of collective action to overcome shared challenges and recognizing that just as these crises are linked, the solutions must be too.
British Muslims made ‘second-class citizens’ after govt citizenship powers: Report
‘Measures have helped to turn British Muslims in the UK into a suspect community’
Instances of deprivation of citizenship ramped up significantly following Daesh collapse
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Muslims in the UK are being made “second-class citizens” in the wake of government powers to strip citizenship with no notice, a new report has warned.
Published by the Institute of Race Relations on Sunday, the report warns that the Nationality and Borders Act has been used to target British Muslims.
“The message sent by the legislation on deprivation of citizenship since 2002 and its implementation largely against British Muslims of south Asian heritage is that, despite their passports, these people are not and can never be ‘true’ citizens, in the same way that ‘natives’ are,” said Frances Webber, vice chair and author of the report.
“While a ‘native’ British citizen, who has access to no other citizenship, can commit the most heinous crimes without jeopardizing his right to remain British, none of the estimated 6 million British citizens with access to another citizenship can feel confident in the perpetual nature of their citizenship.”
Before 2003, when deprivation of citizenship was used against preacher Abu Hamza, the strategy had not been used for 30 years, Webber added.
But since the Hamza case, there have been at least 217 instances of deprivation of citizenship, with numbers ramping up significantly following the collapse of Daesh.
“These classes of citizenship were brought in to target British Muslims of south Asian and Middle Eastern heritage,” said Webber.
“Such divisions act as a constant reminder to minority ethnic citizens that they must watch their step, and reinforce racist messages about ‘undeserving’ racialized groups unworthy of being British.”
The report author raised the case of Shamima Begum to criticize the “nebulous and undefined” nature of the government powers.
The UK government recently faced scrutiny after it was alleged that a Canadian spy had trafficked Begum into Syria.
Webber said: “It raises the question: Was Begum’s citizenship removed to divert attention from western agencies’ prioritization of intelligence gathering over safeguarding vulnerable trafficked girls?”
Citizenship-stripping is “just one aspect of measures targeting Muslim communities, in Britain and abroad, in the past two decades, which have helped to turn British Muslims in the UK into a ‘suspect community’.”
A Home Office spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of the UK. Deprivation of citizenship only happens after careful consideration of the facts and in accordance with international law.
“It is used against those who have acquired citizenship by fraud and against the most dangerous people, such as terrorists, extremists and serious organized criminals.
“We make no apology for doing whatever is necessary to protect the UK from those who pose a threat to our security.”
King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so members of the public can pay their respects
King Charles III and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to the cathedral
Updated 12 September 2022
AP
EDINBURGH, Scotland: As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.”
Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the royal standard, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh under late-summer sunshine.
King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.
Once inside St. Giles, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand an topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
“And so we gather to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary,” said the Rev. Calum MacLeod.
Because the queen died at Balmoral, Scotland has been the focus of the world’s attention for the first part of Britain’s 10 days of national mourning. Scenes of large crowds lining the route that her coffin journeyed south have underscored the deep bond between the queen and Scotland, which persisted even as relations between the Conservative UK government in London and the pro-independence administration in Edinburgh have soured.
In a homily, Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields said that “most of us cannot recall a time when she was not our monarch.
“Committed to the role she assumed in 1952 upon the death of her beloved father, she has been a constant in all of our lives for over 70 years,” he said. “She was determined to see her work as a form of service to others, and she maintained that steady course until the end of her life.
The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so members of the public can pay their respects. Thousands lined the 0.7-mile (1 kilometer) route between palace and cathedral, some arriving hours ahead of the service to catch a glimpse of the coffin.
“I just wanted to be here, just to show … last respects. I cannot believe she is dead,” said Marilyn Mclear, a 70-year-old retired teacher. “I know she was 96, but I just cannot believe the queen’s dead.”
One man appeared to shout angrily at the passing hearse, while others called out: “God save the king!” But the procession was greeted mostly with a respectful silence under a blue sky flecked with white clouds.
Charles, Anne and Edward all wore military uniforms during the procession, but Andrew did not. The Royal Navy veteran was stripped of his honorary military titles and was removed as a working royal over his friendship with the notorious US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Earlier, in London, Charles received condolences at Parliament and told lawmakers he would follow his late mother’s example of “selfless duty.”
The queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity.”
The government, meanwhile, announced the nation will observe a minute of silence on Sunday, the evening before the queen’s funeral. The “moment of reflection” will take place at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT, 3 p.m. EDT). People were encouraged to mark the silence at home or at community events.
Hundreds of lawmakers crowded into the 1,000-year-old Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament for the service, rich in pageantry, in which Parliament offered its condolences to the king. A trumpet fanfare greeted him and Camilla as they entered.
Charles told members of the House of Commons and House of Lords that he would follow his late mother in upholding “the precious principles of constitutional governance” that underpin the UK’s political system.
The hall, with its magnificent hammer-beam roof, is the oldest part of the parliamentary complex — a remnant of the medieval Palace of Westminster that once stood on the site.
“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all,” Charles said.
The ceremony was held in Westminster Hall because monarchs are not allowed inside the House of Commons. That rule dates from the 17th century, when King Charles I tried to enter and arrest lawmakers. That confrontation between crown and Parliament led to a civil war which ended with the king being beheaded in 1649.
Earlier Monday, a personal statement posted on Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archwell website said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved greatgrandchildren.”
Amid acrimony in the House of Windsor, Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the US two years ago. On Saturday, there was a possible sign of a reconciliation as Harry and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.
The queen’s coffin will be flown Tuesday to London, where it will lie in state at the Houses of Parliament Palace from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of the funeral on Sept. 19.
Authorities already have issued rules and guidelines for people wanting to pay their respects in London, with a long queue expected.
After visiting Scotland, Charles embarks on a tour of the other nations that make up the United Kingdom — he visits the Northern Ireland capital, Belfast, on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.
Harry’s statement ended on a poignant note alluding to the death last year of his grandfather, Prince Philip, saying that “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”