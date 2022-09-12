Ethiopia rivals urged to seize moment for peace

You are here

The Ethiopian government has not formally commented on the Tigrayan stance but has previously said it was ready for unconditional talks brokered by the African Union ‘anytime, anywhere.’ (AP)
NAIROBI: The international community on Monday urged warring sides in Ethiopia to seize the moment for peace after Tigrayan rebels said they were ready for talks led by the African Union to end almost two years of brutal warfare.

There has been a flurry of diplomatic efforts to push for negotiations after fighting flared in northern Ethiopia in late August for the first time in several months, torpedoing a humanitarian truce and cutting off aid deliveries to war-stricken Tigray.

Tigrayan authorities said Sunday they were “prepared to participate in a robust peace process under the auspices of the African Union,” after previously rejecting AU mediation and saying they wanted Kenya to lead any talks.

“We are ready to abide by an immediate and mutually agreed cessation of hostilities,” Tigray’s regional government said in a statement coinciding with Ethiopia’s new year.

The government has not formally commented on the Tigrayan stance but has previously said it was ready for unconditional talks “anytime, anywhere,” brokered by the AU, which is headquartered in Addis Ababa.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front had until now vehemently opposed the role of the AU’s Horn of Africa envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, protesting his “proximity” to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Untold numbers of civilians have been killed since the war erupted in Africa’s second most populous country in November 2020, and the fighting has left millions of people across northern Ethiopia in need of emergency aid.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged “the parties to seize this opportunity for peace and to take steps to end the violence definitively and opt for dialogue.”

AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat also welcomed the development as a “unique opportunity toward the restoration of peace” and urged “both parties to urgently work toward an immediate ceasefire, engage in direct talks.”

Similar messages were issued by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“We call on the country’s leaders to put Ethiopia on a path that ends the suffering and achieves a lasting peace,” Blinken said in a statement.

Ethiopia’s international partners were ready to support the peace process, he said, but added: “Eritrea and others should cease fueling the conflict.”

Fighting has raged on several fronts in northern Ethiopia since hostilities resumed on August 24, with both sides accusing the other of firing first and breaking a March truce.

The TPLF also accused Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea — whose forces were involved in the early phase of the war — of having launched a massive joint offensive on Tigray on September 1.

Access to northern Ethiopia is severely restricted and it is not possible to verify what is happening on the ground.

The Tigray statement made no mention of preconditions for talks, although it said the Tigrayans expected a “credible” peace process with “mutually acceptable” mediators as well as international observers.

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael last week proposed a conditional truce calling for “unfettered humanitarian access” and the restoration of essential services in Tigray, whose six million people are suffering food shortages and a lack of electricity, communications and banking services.

In a letter to Guterres, he also called for the withdrawal of Eritrean forces from across Ethiopia, and for troops to pull out of western Tigray, a disputed region claimed by both Tigrayans and Amharas, the country’s second-largest ethnic group.

Debretsion had disclosed last month that two rounds of confidential face-to-face meetings had taken place between top civilian and military officials, the first acknowledgement by either side of direct contacts.

Sunday’s statement said a negotiating team including TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda and General Tsadkan Gebretensae, a former Ethiopian army chief now in Tigray’s central military command, was “ready to be deployed without delay.”

The March truce had allowed humanitarian convoys to travel to Tigray’s capital Mekele for the first time since mid-December.

But the United Nations said last week that the renewed fighting had forced a halt to aid deliveries to Tigray, both by road and air.

Abiy, a Nobel Peace laureate, sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF in response to what he said were attacks by the group on federal army camps.

But the TPLF recaptured most of Tigray in a surprise comeback in June 2021.

It then expanded into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara before the fighting reached a stalemate.

Muslim Council of Britain offers condolences after passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Muslim Council of Britain offers condolences after passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Muslim Council of Britain offers condolences after passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Muslim Council of Britain offers condolences after passing of Queen Elizabeth II
  • Mohammed paid tribute to the late queen, while looking forward to the future under the reign of King Charles
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: On behalf of the Muslim Council of Britain, Secretary General Zara Mohammed has written to King Charles III expressing condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
With over 500 members, including mosques, schools, charitable organizations, and professional networks, the council is the UK's largest and most diverse national Muslim umbrella organization.
In her letter, Mohammed paid tribute to the late queen, saying that she “set the tone and tenor of modern Britain and had a commendable role in upholding the freedom to practice faith, welcoming those of all faiths and none.”
Mohammed said was equally looking forward to the future under the reign of King Charles.
“As an admirer of Islam, and a friend of British Muslim communities, we know Your Majesty will sustain that legacy,” she wrote.
“Your Majesty has touched the lives of British Muslims already, visiting countless mosques and Islamic associations across the Kingdom. You have been an active patron of initiatives that have empowered young British Muslims, and promoted a better understanding of Islam and Muslims.”

50 million people stuck in ‘modern slavery’: UN

Fifty million people around the world are trapped in forced labour or forced marriage, the UN says. (AFP)
Fifty million people around the world are trapped in forced labour or forced marriage, the UN says. (AFP)
Updated 55 sec ago
AFP

50 million people stuck in ‘modern slavery’: UN

Fifty million people around the world are trapped in forced labour or forced marriage, the UN says. (AFP)
  • UN report highlighted the situation in China, where several UN agencies have warned of possible forced labor, including in the Xinjiang region, where Beijing stands accused of detaining more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities
  • Migrant workers are more than three times likely to be in forced labor than non-migrant adult workers, it showed
Updated 55 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: Fifty million people around the world are trapped in forced labor or forced marriage, the UN said Monday, warning that their ranks had swelled dramatically in recent years.
The United Nations had set a goal to eradicate all forms of modern slavery by 2030, but the number of people caught up in forced labor or forced marriage ballooned by 10 million between 2016 and 2021, according to a new report.
The study by the UN’s agencies for labor and migration along with the Walk Free Foundation found that at the end of last year, 28 million people were in forced labor and 22 million living in a marriage they had been forced into.

Family and friends say goodbye as Syrian refugee voluntarily board buses returning to neighbouring Syria on August 6, 2019 in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul. (AFP)

That means nearly one out of every 150 people in the world are caught up in modern forms of slavery, the report said.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which worsened conditions and swelled debt levels for many workers, has heightened the risk, the report found.
Coupled with the effects of climate change and armed conflicts, it has contributed to “unprecedented disruption to employment and education, increases in extreme poverty and forced and unsafe migration,” compounding the threat, it said.
“It is shocking that the situation of modern slavery is not improving,” Guy Ryder, head of the International Labour Organization (ILO), said in a statement.
“Nothing can justify the persistence of this fundamental abuse of human rights.”

It is a long-term problem, the report cautioned, with estimates indicating entrapment in forced labor can last years while forced marriage is often “a life sentence.”
Women and children are by far the most vulnerable.
Children account for one out of five people in forced labor, with more than half of them stuck in commercial sexual exploitation, the report said.
Migrant workers are more than three times likely to be in forced labor than non-migrant adult workers, it showed.
“This report underscores the urgency of ensuring that all migration is safe, orderly, and regular,” Antonio Vitorino, head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), said in the statement.
Modern slavery is present in basically every country, with more than half of cases of forced labor and a quarter of forced marriages in upper-middle income or high-income countries.
“It would be a mistake to believe that forced labor is solely the problem of poor countries,” Ryder told AFP.
The report found that the number of people — mainly women and girls — stuck in forced marriages had risen by a full 6.6 million since the last global estimates in 2016.

The number of people in forced labor swelled by 2.7 million over the same period.
The increase was driven entirely by more forced labor in the private economy, including forced commercial sexual exploitation.
But the report also said that 14 percent of those in forced labor were doing jobs imposed by state authorities, voicing concern about abuse of compulsory prison labor in many countries, including the United States.
It also pointed to grave concerns raised by the UN rights office about “credible accounts of forced labor under exceptionally harsh conditions” in North Korea.
And it highlighted the situation in China, where several UN agencies have warned of possible forced labor, including in the Xinjiang region, where Beijing stands accused of detaining more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.
Beijing has vehemently rejected such charges, claiming it is running vocational training centers to help root out extremism.
A report published by former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on August 31 said more information was needed, but that labor schemes in the region appeared to be discriminatory and to “involve elements of coercion.”
Monday’s report welcomed China last month having ratified the ILO Forced Labour Convention.
This means “they will start to report on the situation of the Uyghurs, and that will give us new opportunities to have access and to go deeper into the situation in that regard,” Ryder told AFP.
He acknowledged that the discussion about labor rights in Xinjiang was “not an easy conversation, ... but obviously it’s a very important one.”

 

New Jersey church event hosting Hindu supremacist canceled

New Jersey church event hosting Hindu supremacist canceled
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

New Jersey church event hosting Hindu supremacist canceled

New Jersey church event hosting Hindu supremacist canceled
  • Sadhvi Rithambara accused of hate speech in India, involvement in destruction of historic mosque
  • Hindus for Human Rights: Her language the ‘most powerful instrument for whipping up anti-Muslim violence’ in India
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A New Jersey church has cancelled an event that was set to feature a Hindu supremacist as a guest, The Independent reported on Monday.

The Old Paramus Reformed Church was to hold the fundraiser and “spiritual gathering” featuring Sadhvi Rithambara, who has been accused of anti-minority rhetoric.

Rithambara is the founder of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a Hindu group registered as a “religious militant organization” by the CIA.

She was accused of involvement in the destruction of a historic mosque in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in 1992, which triggered violent clashes that led to the deaths of around 2,000 people, most of them Muslims. She was cleared by India’s Supreme Court in 2020 due to lack of evidence.

Her rhetoric has also targeted other minorities in India. In 1995, India Today quoted her as saying: “If a single choti (ponytail) or janeu (thread worn by upper-caste Hindus) is cut, Christians will be wiped out from the face of India.”

Rev. Robert Miller, the church’s priest, said he decided to shelve the plans for the event after receiving over 600 letters of complaint asking him to “reject hate (and) say no to Hindu nationalism in New Jersey,” and being told by the Indian American Muslim Council and Hindus for Human Rights that they would protest the event if it went ahead.

Hindus for Human Rights said Rithambhara’s language was “the single most powerful instrument for whipping up anti-Muslim violence” in India.

Shaheen Khateeb, a founding member of the IAMC, said: “To invite such a divisive person to the country where people live in harmony is kind of sad, really.”

The IAMC’s New Jersey President Mohammed Jawad said: “Hindu extremist leaders like Rithambhara threaten peace in our communities. New Jersey should never provide space to people who peddle the hateful ideology of Hindutva (Hindu supremacy) that is completely antithetical to the democratic values of the US.”

Organizers, though, criticized the decision, with one telling The North Jersey media outlet that Rithambara is a “social reformer who helps underprivileged children and champions women’s rights,” and that the campaign against her was prompted by “misinformation.”

Climate change, conflict and COVID-19 recovery on the agenda at UNGA 77

Climate change, conflict and COVID-19 recovery on the agenda at UNGA 77
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

Climate change, conflict and COVID-19 recovery on the agenda at UNGA 77

Climate change, conflict and COVID-19 recovery on the agenda at UNGA 77
  • UN says need for global cooperation is more urgent than ever
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: The 77th session of the UN General Assembly begins on Tuesday and, as always, will bring together world leaders, civil society activists, private sector players, and young people from around the world.

Running from September 13 for two weeks, delegates and attendees will partake in speeches, summits, debate, and dialogue against a backdrop of complex, interconnected crises. 

Climate change and the environment will be one of the most pressing issues on the agenda, following UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to flood-hit Pakistan. While global conflict and the fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which have exacerbated inequality, poverty, and hunger across the planet, particularly among the most vulnerable populations, will also be hot topics.

According to the UN, the need for global cooperation is more urgent than ever and it says the world is facing a stark choice: Break down or breakthrough.

Guterres said in remarks to the General Assembly in August: “Business as usual will almost certainly guarantee a future of constant crises and devastating risks.”

UNGA 77 will be about how global leaders seize the moment to make progress on some of our most intractable issues, how they can harness the power of collective action to overcome shared challenges and recognizing that just as these crises are linked, the solutions must be too.

British Muslims made ‘second-class citizens’ after govt citizenship powers: Report

British Muslims made ‘second-class citizens’ after govt citizenship powers: Report
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

British Muslims made ‘second-class citizens’ after govt citizenship powers: Report

British Muslims made ‘second-class citizens’ after govt citizenship powers: Report
  • ‘Measures have helped to turn British Muslims in the UK into a suspect community’
  • Instances of deprivation of citizenship ramped up significantly following Daesh collapse
Updated 12 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Muslims in the UK are being made “second-class citizens” in the wake of government powers to strip citizenship with no notice, a new report has warned.  

Published by the Institute of Race Relations on Sunday, the report warns that the Nationality and Borders Act has been used to target British Muslims.

“The message sent by the legislation on deprivation of citizenship since 2002 and its implementation largely against British Muslims of south Asian heritage is that, despite their passports, these people are not and can never be ‘true’ citizens, in the same way that ‘natives’ are,” said Frances Webber, vice chair and author of the report.

“While a ‘native’ British citizen, who has access to no other citizenship, can commit the most heinous crimes without jeopardizing his right to remain British, none of the estimated 6 million British citizens with access to another citizenship can feel confident in the perpetual nature of their citizenship.”

Before 2003, when deprivation of citizenship was used against preacher Abu Hamza, the strategy had not been used for 30 years, Webber added.

But since the Hamza case, there have been at least 217 instances of deprivation of citizenship, with numbers ramping up significantly following the collapse of Daesh.

“These classes of citizenship were brought in to target British Muslims of south Asian and Middle Eastern heritage,” said Webber.

“Such divisions act as a constant reminder to minority ethnic citizens that they must watch their step, and reinforce racist messages about ‘undeserving’ racialized groups unworthy of being British.”

The report author raised the case of Shamima Begum to criticize the “nebulous and undefined” nature of the government powers.

The UK government recently faced scrutiny after it was alleged that a Canadian spy had trafficked Begum into Syria.

Webber said: “It raises the question: Was Begum’s citizenship removed to divert attention from western agencies’ prioritization of intelligence gathering over safeguarding vulnerable trafficked girls?”

Citizenship-stripping is “just one aspect of measures targeting Muslim communities, in Britain and abroad, in the past two decades, which have helped to turn British Muslims in the UK into a ‘suspect community’.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of the UK. Deprivation of citizenship only happens after careful consideration of the facts and in accordance with international law.

“It is used against those who have acquired citizenship by fraud and against the most dangerous people, such as terrorists, extremists and serious organized criminals.

“We make no apology for doing whatever is necessary to protect the UK from those who pose a threat to our security.”

