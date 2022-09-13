Philippine president issues executive order easing outdoor mask-wearing mandate

DUBAI: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. issued an executive order allowing optional wearing of facemasks outdoors, after the country’s interagency task force on COVID-19 earlier recommended the move following a steady decline in coronavirus infections.
“The voluntary wearing of facemasks in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation is hereby allowed, provided not-fully vaccinated individuals, senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals are highly encouraged to wear their masks and physical distancing will be observed at all times,” a portion of Executive Order No. 3 indicated.
“Face masks shall continue to be worn in indoor private or public establishments, including in public transporation by land, air, or sea, and in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained,” the order added.
Press Secretary Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles, in a briefing, said the president favored the recommendation since the country was only 6 percent away from the wall of immunity, wherein at least 80 percent of the eligible population has received their first booster shot.
The new policy will be implemented in phases in coordination with local government units, who would provide feedbacks on the country’s readiness of further easing COVID-19 related regulations, Cruz-Angeles explained.
“We’re doing this in stages, in phases so that we can have feedback on whether or not these new policies are working and how to make them more efficient so that hopefully by the end of the year we might be able to be voluntarily masked indoors as well,” Cruz-Angeles added.
Marcos earlier extended the Philippines’ state of calamity until end of the year for the government to “continuously deliver COVID-19-related interventions such as but not limited to COVID-19 vaccination program; utilize appropriate funds … response efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19” as well as monitor and control prices of basic necessities and prime commodities.