Philippine president issues executive order easing outdoor mask-wearing mandate

Philippine president issues executive order easing outdoor mask-wearing mandate
The optional wearing of facemasks outdoors will be implemented in phases in coordination with local government units. (AFP)
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

Philippine president issues executive order easing outdoor mask-wearing mandate

Philippine president issues executive order easing outdoor mask-wearing mandate
  • The president favored the recommendation since the country is only 6 percent away from the wall of immunity
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. issued an executive order allowing optional wearing of facemasks outdoors, after the country’s interagency task force on COVID-19 earlier recommended the move following a steady decline in coronavirus infections.

“The voluntary wearing of facemasks in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation is hereby allowed, provided not-fully vaccinated individuals, senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals are highly encouraged to wear their masks and physical distancing will be observed at all times,” a portion of Executive Order No. 3 indicated.

“Face masks shall continue to be worn in indoor private or public establishments, including in public transporation by land, air, or sea, and in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained,” the order added.

Press Secretary Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles, in a briefing, said the president favored the recommendation since the country was only 6 percent away from the wall of immunity, wherein at least 80 percent of the eligible population has received their first booster shot.

The new policy will be implemented in phases in coordination with local government units, who would provide feedbacks on the country’s readiness of further easing COVID-19 related regulations, Cruz-Angeles explained.

“We’re doing this in stages, in phases so that we can have feedback on whether or not these new policies are working and how to make them more efficient so that hopefully by the end of the year we might be able to be voluntarily masked indoors as well,” Cruz-Angeles added.

Marcos earlier extended the Philippines’ state of calamity until end of the year for the government to “continuously deliver COVID-19-related interventions such as but not limited to COVID-19 vaccination program; utilize appropriate funds … response efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19” as well as monitor and control prices of basic necessities and prime commodities.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Taliban reject UN report, say no women fired from government jobs

Taliban reject UN report, say no women fired from government jobs
Updated 6 sec ago

Taliban reject UN report, say no women fired from government jobs

Taliban reject UN report, say no women fired from government jobs
Updated 6 sec ago
KABUL: Taliban authorities on Tuesday condemned UN accusations that they are violating the rights of women to work in Afghanistan, insisting thousands are employed in the country's public sector.
But Sharafuddin Sharaf, chief of staff at the ministry of labour and social affairs, told AFP that many women were being paid despite not attending work, as offices were not set up for proper segregation of the sexes.
"Working together in one office is not possible in our Islamic system," he said, a day after a United Nations rights expert said there had been a "staggering regression" in women's rights since the Taliban's return to power in August.
He could offer no figure on the number of women working but insisted "not a single female employee has been fired" from the civil service.
However, there have been several protests by women over losing their jobs and demanding the right to work -- some of which have been put down forcefully by the Taliban.
Sharaf said some women only went to work "once in a week to their relevant offices to sign their attendance, and their salaries are paid at their homes".
This takes place in offices where "gender-based segregation is yet to be done," he said, adding that women were at work in the health, education and interior ministries where they are needed.
Sharaf said it was up to the all-male leadership of the Taliban to decide when women "can come to the rest of the offices where they are not coming currently".
His comments come after a UN rights expert said women's freedoms had significantly deteriorated since the Taliban returned.
"There's no country in the world where women and girls have so rapidly been deprived of their fundamental human rights purely because of gender," Richard Bennett, the special rapporteur on the rights situation in Afghanistan said in Geneva.
Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Bennett's report was biased.
"There is no threat to the lives of women in Afghanistan now, or nobody dishonours Afghan women," he said in a statement late on Monday, adding that they are still being enrolled in public and private universities.
Still, most secondary schools for girls have been ordered to shut across the country, meaning this generation of women university students could be the last.
Several Taliban officials say the ban is only temporary, but they have also wheeled out a litany of excuses for the closure -- from a lack of funds to time needed to remodel the syllabus along Islamic lines.
On Monday, the education minister was quoted by local media as saying it was a cultural issue, as many rural people did not want their daughters to attend school.
Since the Taliban seized power, they have imposed harsh restrictions on girls and women to comply with their austere vision of Islam -- effectively squeezing them out of public life.
They swiftly shut down the ministry of women's affairs and replaced it with the ministry for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice.
The hardline Islamists have also ordered women to cover up in public, preferably with an all-encompassing burqa.

Albanian smugglers using queen's funeral to lure Channel migrants

Albanian smugglers using queen’s funeral to lure Channel migrants
Updated 37 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Albanian smugglers using queen's funeral to lure Channel migrants

Albanian smugglers using queen’s funeral to lure Channel migrants
  • Adverts on TikTok offer ‘children for free’ deal, as new PM vows to crack down on crossings
Updated 37 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Albanian people-smuggling gangs operating in the English Channel are advertising journey deals for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in a bid to attract new migrant customers, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

The adverts, posted on social media platform TikTok, were uploaded as the queen’s coffin arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Gangs are posting the £1,600 ($1,874) deals, offering migrants the option to “take part in the funeral of this lady” next Monday.

The adverts claim that smugglers will transport families across the 33-kilometer route from France to Britain, with some deals offering a “children for free” bonus.

Many of the adverts appear to target Albanian migrants, with recent figures showing that nationals from the Balkan country made up 60 percent of all illegal Channel arrivals in Britain this summer.

With new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss vowing to clamp down on migrant Channel crossings, smuggling gangs are exploiting fears of a crackdown to draw in more customers.

Sources in the UK government described the recent wave of adverts on social media as “totally unacceptable.”

One added: “The government is already tackling this deceitful online propaganda, with law enforcement, social media companies and overseas governments.

“No one should question this government’s determination to break the business model of the criminal gangs, as every government department has been involved in tackling the issue of illegal migration.”

Suella Braverman, who was appointed home secretary following Truss’ leadership victory, is said to be pushing for an expansion in detention facilities for migrants, as well as greater cooperation with France to clamp down on crossings.

Channel crossings have continued into autumn, with 253 migrants detained on Sunday, according to official figures.

Almost 3,000 migrants have made the journey from France to Britain in September, figures show, with 27,960 people crossing in 2022 so far.

Topics: Albania Queen Elizabeth II Death of Queen Elizabeth II Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Russia’s Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly

Russia’s Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly
Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly

Russia’s Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly
Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of a Russian delegation have been granted visas to attend the United Nations’ General Assembly, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.
Russia has for weeks criticized the United States for not granting members of the Russian delegation visas to attend the assembly, which starts in New York today.

Topics: Russia UN General Assembly Sergei Lavrov

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after divisive vote

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after divisive vote
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's president after divisive vote

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after divisive vote
  • The 55-year-old takes the oath of office on a copy of Kenya’s constitution
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s president on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by tens of thousands of people, including regional heads of state, following his narrow victory in a bitterly-fought but largely peaceful election.
The 55-year-old took the oath of office on a copy of Kenya’s constitution, five weeks to the day since the August 9 poll, assuming the reins of a country gripped by drought and a cost-of-living crisis.

Topics: Kenya William Ruto

Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia
Updated 13 September 2022
AP

Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

Ukraine military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia
  • US earlier warned that Tehran planned to send hundreds of the bomb-carrying drones to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine
  • Ukrainian military official published images of the wreckage of the drone
Updated 13 September 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine’s military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.
US intelligence publicly warned back in July that Tehran planned to send hundreds of the bomb-carrying drones to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine. While Iran initially denied it, the head of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has boasted in recent days about arming the world’s top powers.
A Ukrainian military official, as well as a pro-Ukrainian army website closely associated with the military, published images of the wreckage of the drone. It resembled a triangle, or delta-shaped, drone flown by Iran known as the Shahed, or “Witness” in Farsi.
The military official and the website both said Ukrainian troops encountered the drone near Kupiansk amid Kyiv’s offensive that has punched through Russian lines around Kharkiv on the eastern front.
The image suggested the Shahed drone had been shot down by Ukrainian forces and hadn’t detonated on impact as designed, though little other information was immediately released by Kyiv. An inscription on the drone identified it as an “M214 Geran-2,” which didn’t immediately correspond to known Russian weaponry.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iran has multiple version of the Shahed, which have overflown a US aircraft carrier in the Arabian Gulf, been used by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, attacked oil depots in Saudi Arabia and allegedly killed two sailors aboard an oil tanker off Oman in 2021. The triangle-shaped Shahed is believed to have a range of around 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), though Iran has offered few details.
Experts refer to such bomb-carrying drones as “loitering munitions.” The drone flies to a destination, likely programmed before its flight, and either explodes in the air over the target or on impact against it.
Iran has drawn closer to Russia as it faces crushing sanctions over the collapse of the nuclear deal in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord. Negotiations over the deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for sanctions being lifted, again appear deadlocked.
Ukraine and Iran also have tense relations, stemming from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet in 2020, killing all 176 people on board.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict #iran #ukraine #russia

