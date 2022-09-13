You are here

  Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as huge crowds line London route

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as huge crowds line London route

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as huge crowds line London route
The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at the Buckingham Palace, following her death, in London, Britain September 13, 2022. (Reuters)
  • On a dark night of heavy rain, the well-lit hearse traveled slowly from a nearby airport through London
  • Crowds stood all along the way, some in the road, others throwing flowers and many ditching their cars
LONDON/BELFAST: King Charles and all senior members of the royal family gathered at Buckingham Palace to receive the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday, after tens of thousands of people lined the streets as it was driven through the British capital.
On a dark night of heavy rain, the well-lit hearse traveled slowly from a nearby airport through London, with crowds stood all along the way, some in the road, others throwing flowers and many ditching their cars to catch a glimpse of the cortege.
Elizabeth died peacefully on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 plunging the nation into mourning.
The death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch has prompted hundreds of thousands of people to gather at royal palaces across the country to express their condolences.




Britain's King Charles arrives at Hillsborough Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, at Royal Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, September 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Charles, who automatically became king, is also traveling to the four parts of the United Kingdom, to lead the mourning.
Princess Anne, the queen’s only daughter, traveled with the coffin as it was brought from Scotland where it has been since Elizabeth died last week.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” Anne said in a statement. “Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”
A party of bearers from the Royal Air Force carried the casket onto the transporter plane. A kilted honor guard from the Royal Regiment of Scotland stood with fixed bayonets as a regimental band played the national anthem as the plane began to taxi. With that, Scotland bade farewell to the queen.
Crowds of people also gathered outside Buckingham Palace — the site of many memorable festivities during the queen’s reign, from royal wedding celebrations to jubilees.
On Wednesday, the coffin will be taken on a gun carriage as part of a grand military procession to Westminster Hall, where a period of lying in state will begin until the funeral on Monday.




People wait in Royal Hillsborough for the visit of Britain's King Charles, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Royal Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, September 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Members of the public will be allowed to walk past the coffin for 24 hours a day until the morning of the funeral, which will be attended by dozens of world leaders including US President Joe Biden.

In Northern Ireland, thousands of well-wishers greeted Charles with handshakes, smiles and warm words as he walked along lines of people crowding the streets outside Hillsborough Castle, the monarch’s official residence in the province.
But the visit was also laden with political significance given Britain’s historical record in Ireland and the more recent years of violence in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles.
At a ceremony at Hillsborough Castle, the acting speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey, paid fulsome tribute to the queen.
“Queen Elizabeth was not a distant observer in the transformation and progress of relationships in, and between, these islands,” said Maskey, a member of Sinn Fein, which seeks the reunification of Ireland.




Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort look at flowers and tributes left in honour of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on September 13, 2022. (AFP)

“She personally demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation,” he said.
Maskey, who was interned by the authorities as an Irish Republican Army suspect in the 1970s, said Charles had already shown he understood the importance of reconciliation and was committed to it.
“The challenge for all of us is to renew the work that you and Queen Elizabeth have already done,” he said.
In 2011, Elizabeth became the first British monarch to visit the Irish Republic since independence from London almost a century earlier.
Although a potent symbol of the union, she made powerful gestures of reconciliation for Britain’s bloody past in Ireland during the state visit, culminating in a speech in which she expressed regret for centuries of conflict.
A year after her visit to Ireland, the queen, whose cousin Lord Louis Mountbatten was killed by the IRA in 1979, shook the hand of former IRA commander and then Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness in Belfast.
It was a milestone in a peace process that largely brought an end to three decades of violence between pro-British, largely Protestant, factions and nationalists, mostly Catholic, seeking to reunite Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Charles, addressing senior politicians at the castle, said he was committed to the welfare of all the people of Northern Ireland. He also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
“My mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes. Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard,” he said.

Support for Charles up
A new poll, meanwhile, showed Charles has enjoyed a surge in support since he became king.
Now 63 percent think he will be a good king, a rise of 24 percentage points since March, while 15 percent believe he will do a bad job, compared with 31 percent six months ago, the YouGov poll found.
Charles had carved out a role for himself speaking out on issues from climate change to architecture, and at times controversial contrast to his mother, who kept her personal opinions hidden throughout her reign.
Since becoming king, he has repeatedly said he would follow his mother’s example.

Nearly 3m tons of grain exported from Ukraine since August

Nearly 3m tons of grain exported from Ukraine since August
Nearly 3m tons of grain exported from Ukraine since August

Nearly 3m tons of grain exported from Ukraine since August
  • Black Sea Grain Initiative signed in July opened up maritime route for food, fertilizers
  • Ukraine is a key grain and fertilizer supplier for MENA, World Food Program
LONDON: The Black Sea Grain Initiative has seen nearly 3 million tons of grain shipped from Ukraine to the rest of the world since August.

A UN press conference in New York heard that the pact, formally the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, had made significant progress in starting to alleviate global prices, getting much-needed supplies to developing countries.

However, work is still to be done on securing exports for fertilizers from Russia and passing on price reductions to consumers, especially in poorer countries.

Amir Abdulla, the UN coordinator for the initiative, said vessels were successfully completing journeys to and from the region within seven-day windows set out in the July 22 agreement between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.

“We’ve had 129 successful voyages out of Ukraine, fully laden, that’s taken us up to nearly 3 million tons,” he said.

“It took us nearly … four weeks until we got to the first million, but then the second million was about eight days later, the third million about the same.

“We’d really like to see a slight increase on that … but if we hold at those levels, we’re more or less in line with what this part of all the agreements had sought and thought.”

He added: “The initiative was initially signed for 120 days. We know that will come around very fast. Getting it extended is something that will be on our mind.

“We’ve got very positive messages from Turkey that they fully support this … We’re hoping with their influence, with the UN mediation efforts, that it won’t be a matter for discussion.

“We’ll certainly put in the effort to get as much (grain) as we can through within those 120 days.”

Before the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began in February, Ukraine was one of the world’s biggest exporters of grain and fertilizers, with a significant part of its supplies going to the food-insecure Middle East and North Africa. 

Its supplies were especially important to countries such as Egypt and Lebanon, the latter of which was left in an even more precarious position following the destruction of much of the country’s grain storage capacity in the 2020 Beirut port explosion.

Ukraine also supplied nearly 40 percent of all grain bought by the World Food Program.

Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Deevelopment, and coordinator for the task team of the Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance, said the impact of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was already being felt.

“First, we needed to stabilize the grain markets and fertilizer markets in the world, and for that, the agreements were essential to be able to make food affordable for millions of people in the world.

“August was the fifth month in a row that (grain) prices have been coming down. This helps to ease the pain … for 1.6 billion people in the world that have been faced with a cost of living crisis, especially because of the increase in food prices,” she said.

“Second, obviously, there was the humanitarian part, with the WFP — Ukraine is one of the main suppliers to the WFP — and also price issues for the WFP. Higher prices meant the WFP was able to buy (less) grain. 

“To reintegrate food and fertilizers to global markets, lowering global food prices so vulnerable people everywhere could access affordable food was our main objective.”

Abdulla said the initiative had already decreased the cost of shipping purely by reducing insurance costs for operators. 

He rejected suggestions that the proportion of grain shipped to lower-income countries, 28 percent of the total, was lower than normal, saying: “The shipments that are coming through those routes are very much in line with what would commercially be shipped anyway.”

However, Grynspan warned that it would be some time before the benefits being reaped by the initiative would be felt in poorer countries.

“Prices at the international level have gone down. But it’s true that prices at the domestic level haven’t seen the decrease that we’ve seen at the international level,” she said.

“So doing this isn’t enough. The problem for many developing countries is still a problem because domestic prices aren’t going down enough. There’s much more to be done.”

Grynspan said work was continuing to ensure the export of sufficient fertilizer from Russia to the rest of the world to avoid further food crises.

“The UN is pursuing all efforts to allow for a positive outcome on Russian ammonia exports to international markets,” she added.

“We’re going into the sowing season in the Northern Hemisphere. If we can’t solve this problem, that’s an urgent problem that will affect and bring food prices (up) in the future, (and) we’ll be in a dire moment.”

UN urges immediate action on Somalia to avert drought disaster

UN urges immediate action on Somalia to avert drought disaster
UN urges immediate action on Somalia to avert drought disaster

UN urges immediate action on Somalia to avert drought disaster
  • Level of suffering ‘truly shocking’: UN humanitarian chief
  • ‘We’ll never break out of this cycle of crisis unless funding is met’: Somali envoy
LONDON: Somalia faces widespread malnutrition and death as a result of a worsening drought crisis if international funding is not increased, a UN briefing on the crisis has heard.

Held virtually on Wednesday, the meeting included Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, as well as Somalia’s first Special Envoy for Drought and Climate Change Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame.

Representatives from USAID, the EU, Germany, Denmark, Turkey, the UK and more were also present during the briefing.

It followed a recent visit by Griffiths to the drought-stricken country, which has recorded the internal displacement of more than 1 million people as a result of the crisis.

Griffiths, on his first visit to Somalia, traveled to Mogadishu as well as the southwest of the country, which has borne the brunt of the drought.

He described the level of suffering as “truly shocking,” recounting visits to regional hospitals where children “were so malnourished that they could barely cry.”

As a result of the worsening drought, many Somalis have “lost hope in getting the next meal or looking after children,” Griffiths said, adding that in extreme cases, parents have carried children for hundreds of kilometers to receive medical care.

Medical staff are struggling to deal with the numbers of emaciated children entering hospitals, in scenes that Griffiths said he hoped “had the power to shock us.”

In order to deal with the crisis that could devastate Somalia, Ethiopia and parts of Kenya, he added that the humanitarian response must be “scaled up” across four clusters: Security, nutrition, health and water.

“We’ve arrived at arguably the most dangerous period in this crisis,” Griffiths said, warning that famine will likely be declared in two Somali regions from October unless a humanitarian response is urgently prepared. By the time a famine is declared, “tens of thousands of Somalis may have died,” he said.

An immediate funding figure of $1 billion is necessary to save lives and ensure that Somalia remains stable through the first months of 2023, Griffiths added.

Another concern is the presence of terror group Al-Shabab in Somalia’s remote regions, with the UN coordinator stressing the difficulty in rolling out urgent aid as a result of insecurity.  

Griffiths ended his remarks by calling for “parallel efforts” alongside humanitarian aid to increase the resilience of vulnerable communities in Somalia.

Cycles of droughts and floods are intensifying, placing pastoralism as a way of life under existential threat, he said.

Griffiths praised the work of the Somali government, including Warsame, as well as international partners including USAID and the EU.

Warsame told the audience that the “Horn of Africa is suffering,” and that the hunger crisis and “senseless violence” of Al-Shabab could erode Somalia’s progress “before it unleashes its full potential.”

He said after visiting the worst-affected regions in Somalia, it became apparent that children aged under 10 were facing the highest levels of malnutrition.

Though thankful to the international community for existing funding, Warsame echoed Griffiths’ warning that fresh humanitarian assistance was urgently needed to stave off disaster.

“We’ll never break out of this cycle of crisis unless funding is met,” Warsame said, praising the Somali diaspora and calling for individual and business expertise to aid in relief efforts.

Somalis are “tired of having to depend on others to survive,” he added, acknowledging that “we have an immense undertaking ahead of us.” 

World in ‘wrong direction’ as climate impacts worsen: UN

World in 'wrong direction' as climate impacts worsen: UN
World in ‘wrong direction’ as climate impacts worsen: UN

World in 'wrong direction' as climate impacts worsen: UN
  • Pointed to Pakistan’s monumental floods and China’s crop-withering heatwave
  • Guterres said that Tuesday’s assessment showed “climate impacts heading into uncharted territory of destruction”
NEW YORK: Humanity is “going in the wrong direction” on climate change due to its addiction to fossil fuels, the UN said Tuesday in an assessment showing that planet-warming emissions are higher than before the pandemic.
The UN’s World Meteorological Organization and its Environment Programme warned catastrophes will become commonplace should the world economy fail to decarbonize in line with what science says is needed to prevent the worst impacts of global heating.
They pointed to Pakistan’s monumental floods and China’s crop-withering heatwave this year as examples of what to expect.
“Floods, droughts, heatwaves, extreme storms and wildfires are going from bad to worse, breaking records with alarming frequency,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The UN warned last month that the drought gripping the Horn of Africa and threatening millions with acute food shortages was now likely to extend into a fifth year.
“There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters. They are the price of humanity’s fossil fuel addiction,” said Guterres.
The UN’s United in Science report underscores how, nearly three years since COVID-19 handed governments a unique opportunity to reassess how to power their economies, countries are plowing ahead with pollution as normal.
It found that after an unprecedented 5.4 percent fall in emissions in 2020 due to lockdowns and travel restrictions, preliminary data from January-May this year shows global CO2 emissions are 1.2 percent higher than before Covid-19.
This is largely down to large year-on-year increases in the United States, India, and most European countries, the assessment found.
“The science is unequivocal: we are going in the wrong direction,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.
“Greenhouse gas concentrations are continuing to rise, reaching new record highs. Fossil fuel emission rates are now above pre-pandemic levels. The past seven years were the warmest on record.”
Last week the European Union’s Copernicus climate monitor said that summer 2022 was the hottest in Europe and one of the hottest globally since records began in the 1970s.
Tuesday’s report said there was a 93 percent chance that the record for the hottest year globally — currently, 2016 — will be broken within five years.
It warned the continued use of fossil fuels meant the chance of the annual mean global temperature temporarily exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in one of the next five years was roughly even (48 percent).
Keeping longer term temperatures below 1.5C is the most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Despite more than three decades of UN-lead negotiations, rich polluters show little sign of being willing to make the kind of swingeing emissions cuts that would keep the 1.5C goal in play.
The UN’s Environment Programme, in an update to its annual “emissions gap” assessment following new pledges made at last November’s COP26 summit in Glasgow, said Tuesday that even these promises were far from adequate.
In fact, it said the ambition even in countries’ most recent pledges would need to be four times greater to limit warming to 2C, and seven times higher to make 1.5C.
All told, current worldwide climate policies put Earth on course to warm 2.8C by 2100, UNEP said.
Guterres said that Tuesday’s assessment showed “climate impacts heading into uncharted territory of destruction.”
“Yet each year we double-down on this fossil fuel addiction, even as the symptoms get rapidly worse,” he said in a video message.
Tasneem Essop, executive director of Climate Action Network, said that the forthcoming COP27 climate conference in Egypt needed leaders to agree to new funding to help communities in at-risk nations rebuild after extreme events.
“The terrifying picture painted by the United in Science report is already a lived reality for millions of people facing recurring climate disasters,” she said.

‘Not my king’: anti-monarchist arrests spark criticism in Britain

'Not my king': anti-monarchist arrests spark criticism in Britain
‘Not my king’: anti-monarchist arrests spark criticism in Britain

'Not my king': anti-monarchist arrests spark criticism in Britain
  • Footage went viral on social media on Monday of a female protester holding aloft a "Not My King" protest placard
  • Lawyer and climate activist Paul Powlesland also wrote on Twitter that he had been warned by an officer that he risked arrest
LONDON: British police faced criticism from civil liberties groups on Tuesday over their treatment of anti-monarchy protesters who have publicly challenged King Charles III’s accession to the throne and the groundswell of public support for the royal family.
Footage went viral on social media on Monday of a female protester holding aloft a “Not My King” protest placard who was then confronted by at least four officers outside the UK parliament in London.
She was seen being escorted away from the spot, and was reportedly made to stand at another location away from the gates of parliament.
Lawyer and climate activist Paul Powlesland also wrote on Twitter that he had been warned by an officer that he risked arrest after he held up a blank piece of paper opposite parliament.
“He confirmed that if I wrote, ‘Not My King’ on it, he would arrest me under the Public Order Act because someone might be offended,” he wrote alongside video showing him talking to an officer.
Britain is in national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, with the death of the 96-year-old monarch provoking a rare moment of national unity amid an outpouring of sympathy for the royals.
But it has also raised questions about the space for dissent, with several civil liberties groups warning that police are failing to respect the rights of the small minority of anti-monarchists.
“If people are being arrested simply for holding protest placards then it is an affront to democracy and highly likely to be unlawful,” Big Brother Watch said in a statement.
“Police officers have a duty to protect people’s right to protest as much as they have a duty to facilitate people’s right to express support, sorrow, or pay their respects.”
In another incident, a 45-year-old man was arrested in Oxford in southern England on Sunday after he shouted “Who elected him?” during a public proclamation of Charles III’s accession.
Jodie Beck, from the Liberty campaign group, said that the right to protest was “a vital part of a healthy and functioning democracy.”
“It is very worrying to see the police enforcing their broad powers in such a heavy-handed and punitive way to clamp down on free speech and expression,” she said in a statement.
London’s Metropolitan Police force appeared to acknowledge the over-zealous actions of some officers late on Monday.
“The public absolutely have a right to protest,” said deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy.
“We have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place and we will continue to do so.”
The queen’s coffin was put on public display for the first time on Monday in Edinburgh following a silent procession that saw a young man shout out at Prince Andrew, the queen’s second son, as he marched behind the hearse.
The heckler, who called Andrew a “sick old man” in reference to his links to American paedophile financier Jeffry Epstein, was shown being bundled away and escorted by police.
Bystanders reacted by shouting “God Save the King!“
Scottish police confirmed that two people had been arrested and charged on Monday for public order offenses.
Another woman who held an “abolish monarchy” sign at a proclamation ceremony for King Charles III in Edinburgh on Sunday has also been charged, reports said.
“Obviously this is a period of national mourning for the majority, the vast, vast majority of the country,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Liz Truss told reporters in London on Tuesday.
“But the fundamental right to protest remains a keystone of our democracy.”
The 1986 UK Public Order Law gives the police powers of arrest for people judged to be guilty of causing “harassment, alarm or distress” through “threatening words or behavior, or disorderly behavior,” including by holding up signs.
The right-wing Conservative government faced severe criticism from civil liberties groups over a new policing law earlier this year which increased the power of security forces to restrict protests.
Anti-monarchists are a fringe group in Britain, with 13 percent of respondents viewing the monarchy as “bad for Britain” according to a poll in May this year by the YouGov survey group.
A total of 54 percent viewed it as “good” for the country.

Pope arrives in Kazakhstan to promote ‘dialogue’

Pope arrives in Kazakhstan to promote 'dialogue'
Pope arrives in Kazakhstan to promote ‘dialogue’

Pope arrives in Kazakhstan to promote 'dialogue'
  • The Argentine pope will take part in an inter-religious summit in the capital, Nur-Sultan
  • About 100 delegations from 50 countries are expected to take part in the event in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Pope Francis, warned by doctors not to travel to Ukraine, arrived in Kazakhstan in Central Asia on Tuesday for a three-day visit to promote dialogue and peace in the ex-Soviet region.
The Argentine pope, who is forced by knee pain to use a wheelchair and has admitted he must slow down or consider retirement, will take part in an inter-religious summit in the capital, Nur-Sultan.
His plane landed shortly after 5:15 p.m. (1115 GMT), an AFP journalist onboard said, and the 85-year-old pontiff was already meeting shortly after with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev before giving a first speech to the authorities and the diplomatic corps.
Francis said Sunday that the 38th trip abroad since his election in 2013 would be “an opportunity... to (have a) dialogue as brothers, animated by the common desire for peace, peace that our world is thirsty for.”
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was initially expected but has pulled out of the September 14-15 event, dashing hopes of a meeting with Francis over the Ukraine conflict.
While the pope has called for peace and denounced a “cruel and senseless war,” Kirill has defended Putin’s “military operation” and the fight against Russia’s “external and internal enemies.”
About 100 delegations from 50 countries are expected to take part in the event in Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic that gained independence in 1991.
“Dialogue, a coming together, the search for peace between different religious and cultural worlds are at the heart of this trip,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Monday.
Tokayev, 69, is an ally of Russia, though there have been tensions between the two countries since Moscow launched the invasion in February.
He has refused to support the war and the presence of a large Russian community in the north of Kazakhstan has sparked fears of a revival of Moscow’s imperial ambitions in the area.
Kazakhstan borders other former Soviet republics, as well as China and the Caspian Sea.
Lyudmila, a 74-year-old pensioner who declined to give her last name, said she hoped the Papal visit would encourage people around the world to learn more about Kazakhstan.
“Maybe it will raise the profile of our country, that such a great spiritual figure is visiting us,” she told AFP.
On Wednesday, Francis will address the opening of the plenary session of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, before celebrating a mass in the afternoon and winding up his trip Thursday by meeting Catholic leaders.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in the country at the same time as Francis at a time when the Vatican is hoping to renew a historic accord appointing bishops in China.
Asked by journalists during the flight about a possible meeting with Xi, Francis said he had “no information” about any possible talks.
He added, however, that he was “always ready to go to China.”
Energy-rich Kazakhstan has 19 million inhabitants, 70 percent of whom are Sunni Muslims, while 26 percent are Christians — mainly Russian Orthodox. Less than one percent are Catholic.
Tokayev began a series of reforms after his election in 2019, but the country was rocked by protests over fuel prices earlier this year that left more than 200 people dead and shattered its image of stability.
Francis is the second pope to visit Kazakhstan after John Paul II’s trip in September 2001.
He said last week that doctors had forbidden him from traveling to Ukraine or Moscow for now, as he recovers from a knee problem that has forced him to cancel numerous events at the Vatican.

