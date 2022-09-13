You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Not my king’: anti-monarchist arrests spark criticism in Britain

‘Not my king’: anti-monarchist arrests spark criticism in Britain

‘Not my king’: anti-monarchist arrests spark criticism in Britain
Anti-Royalist protesters hold up blank placards in a demonstration against the way their protests are being policed, in Edinburgh on Tuesday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nrd7j

Updated 38 sec ago
AFP

‘Not my king’: anti-monarchist arrests spark criticism in Britain

‘Not my king’: anti-monarchist arrests spark criticism in Britain
  • Footage went viral on social media on Monday of a female protester holding aloft a "Not My King" protest placard
  • Lawyer and climate activist Paul Powlesland also wrote on Twitter that he had been warned by an officer that he risked arrest
Updated 38 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: British police faced criticism from civil liberties groups on Tuesday over their treatment of anti-monarchy protesters who have publicly challenged King Charles III’s accession to the throne and the groundswell of public support for the royal family.
Footage went viral on social media on Monday of a female protester holding aloft a “Not My King” protest placard who was then confronted by at least four officers outside the UK parliament in London.
She was seen being escorted away from the spot, and was reportedly made to stand at another location away from the gates of parliament.
Lawyer and climate activist Paul Powlesland also wrote on Twitter that he had been warned by an officer that he risked arrest after he held up a blank piece of paper opposite parliament.
“He confirmed that if I wrote, ‘Not My King’ on it, he would arrest me under the Public Order Act because someone might be offended,” he wrote alongside video showing him talking to an officer.
Britain is in national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, with the death of the 96-year-old monarch provoking a rare moment of national unity amid an outpouring of sympathy for the royals.
But it has also raised questions about the space for dissent, with several civil liberties groups warning that police are failing to respect the rights of the small minority of anti-monarchists.
“If people are being arrested simply for holding protest placards then it is an affront to democracy and highly likely to be unlawful,” Big Brother Watch said in a statement.
“Police officers have a duty to protect people’s right to protest as much as they have a duty to facilitate people’s right to express support, sorrow, or pay their respects.”
In another incident, a 45-year-old man was arrested in Oxford in southern England on Sunday after he shouted “Who elected him?” during a public proclamation of Charles III’s accession.
Jodie Beck, from the Liberty campaign group, said that the right to protest was “a vital part of a healthy and functioning democracy.”
“It is very worrying to see the police enforcing their broad powers in such a heavy-handed and punitive way to clamp down on free speech and expression,” she said in a statement.
London’s Metropolitan Police force appeared to acknowledge the over-zealous actions of some officers late on Monday.
“The public absolutely have a right to protest,” said deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy.
“We have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place and we will continue to do so.”
The queen’s coffin was put on public display for the first time on Monday in Edinburgh following a silent procession that saw a young man shout out at Prince Andrew, the queen’s second son, as he marched behind the hearse.
The heckler, who called Andrew a “sick old man” in reference to his links to American paedophile financier Jeffry Epstein, was shown being bundled away and escorted by police.
Bystanders reacted by shouting “God Save the King!“
Scottish police confirmed that two people had been arrested and charged on Monday for public order offenses.
Another woman who held an “abolish monarchy” sign at a proclamation ceremony for King Charles III in Edinburgh on Sunday has also been charged, reports said.
“Obviously this is a period of national mourning for the majority, the vast, vast majority of the country,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Liz Truss told reporters in London on Tuesday.
“But the fundamental right to protest remains a keystone of our democracy.”
The 1986 UK Public Order Law gives the police powers of arrest for people judged to be guilty of causing “harassment, alarm or distress” through “threatening words or behavior, or disorderly behavior,” including by holding up signs.
The right-wing Conservative government faced severe criticism from civil liberties groups over a new policing law earlier this year which increased the power of security forces to restrict protests.
Anti-monarchists are a fringe group in Britain, with 13 percent of respondents viewing the monarchy as “bad for Britain” according to a poll in May this year by the YouGov survey group.
A total of 54 percent viewed it as “good” for the country.

Related

Muslim Council of Britain chief pens condolence letter to King Charles III
World
Muslim Council of Britain chief pens condolence letter to King Charles III

World in ‘wrong direction’ as climate impacts worsen: UN

World in ‘wrong direction’ as climate impacts worsen: UN
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
AFP

World in ‘wrong direction’ as climate impacts worsen: UN

World in ‘wrong direction’ as climate impacts worsen: UN
  • Pointed to Pakistan’s monumental floods and China’s crop-withering heatwave
  • Guterres said that Tuesday’s assessment showed “climate impacts heading into uncharted territory of destruction”
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Humanity is “going in the wrong direction” on climate change due to its addiction to fossil fuels, the UN said Tuesday in an assessment showing that planet-warming emissions are higher than before the pandemic.
The UN’s World Meteorological Organization and its Environment Programme warned catastrophes will become commonplace should the world economy fail to decarbonize in line with what science says is needed to prevent the worst impacts of global heating.
They pointed to Pakistan’s monumental floods and China’s crop-withering heatwave this year as examples of what to expect.
“Floods, droughts, heatwaves, extreme storms and wildfires are going from bad to worse, breaking records with alarming frequency,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The UN warned last month that the drought gripping the Horn of Africa and threatening millions with acute food shortages was now likely to extend into a fifth year.
“There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters. They are the price of humanity’s fossil fuel addiction,” said Guterres.
The UN’s United in Science report underscores how, nearly three years since COVID-19 handed governments a unique opportunity to reassess how to power their economies, countries are plowing ahead with pollution as normal.
It found that after an unprecedented 5.4 percent fall in emissions in 2020 due to lockdowns and travel restrictions, preliminary data from January-May this year shows global CO2 emissions are 1.2 percent higher than before Covid-19.
This is largely down to large year-on-year increases in the United States, India, and most European countries, the assessment found.
“The science is unequivocal: we are going in the wrong direction,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.
“Greenhouse gas concentrations are continuing to rise, reaching new record highs. Fossil fuel emission rates are now above pre-pandemic levels. The past seven years were the warmest on record.”
Last week the European Union’s Copernicus climate monitor said that summer 2022 was the hottest in Europe and one of the hottest globally since records began in the 1970s.
Tuesday’s report said there was a 93 percent chance that the record for the hottest year globally — currently, 2016 — will be broken within five years.
It warned the continued use of fossil fuels meant the chance of the annual mean global temperature temporarily exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in one of the next five years was roughly even (48 percent).
Keeping longer term temperatures below 1.5C is the most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Despite more than three decades of UN-lead negotiations, rich polluters show little sign of being willing to make the kind of swingeing emissions cuts that would keep the 1.5C goal in play.
The UN’s Environment Programme, in an update to its annual “emissions gap” assessment following new pledges made at last November’s COP26 summit in Glasgow, said Tuesday that even these promises were far from adequate.
In fact, it said the ambition even in countries’ most recent pledges would need to be four times greater to limit warming to 2C, and seven times higher to make 1.5C.
All told, current worldwide climate policies put Earth on course to warm 2.8C by 2100, UNEP said.
Guterres said that Tuesday’s assessment showed “climate impacts heading into uncharted territory of destruction.”
“Yet each year we double-down on this fossil fuel addiction, even as the symptoms get rapidly worse,” he said in a video message.
Tasneem Essop, executive director of Climate Action Network, said that the forthcoming COP27 climate conference in Egypt needed leaders to agree to new funding to help communities in at-risk nations rebuild after extreme events.
“The terrifying picture painted by the United in Science report is already a lived reality for millions of people facing recurring climate disasters,” she said.

Topics: UNGA77 UN climate change Antonio Guterres

Related

Climate change, conflict and COVID-19 recovery on the agenda at UNGA 77
World
Climate change, conflict and COVID-19 recovery on the agenda at UNGA 77

Pope arrives in Kazakhstan to promote ‘dialogue’

Pope arrives in Kazakhstan to promote ‘dialogue’
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

Pope arrives in Kazakhstan to promote ‘dialogue’

Pope arrives in Kazakhstan to promote ‘dialogue’
  • The Argentine pope will take part in an inter-religious summit in the capital, Nur-Sultan
  • About 100 delegations from 50 countries are expected to take part in the event in Kazakhstan
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Pope Francis, warned by doctors not to travel to Ukraine, arrived in Kazakhstan in Central Asia on Tuesday for a three-day visit to promote dialogue and peace in the ex-Soviet region.
The Argentine pope, who is forced by knee pain to use a wheelchair and has admitted he must slow down or consider retirement, will take part in an inter-religious summit in the capital, Nur-Sultan.
His plane landed shortly after 5:15 p.m. (1115 GMT), an AFP journalist onboard said, and the 85-year-old pontiff was already meeting shortly after with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev before giving a first speech to the authorities and the diplomatic corps.
Francis said Sunday that the 38th trip abroad since his election in 2013 would be “an opportunity... to (have a) dialogue as brothers, animated by the common desire for peace, peace that our world is thirsty for.”
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was initially expected but has pulled out of the September 14-15 event, dashing hopes of a meeting with Francis over the Ukraine conflict.
While the pope has called for peace and denounced a “cruel and senseless war,” Kirill has defended Putin’s “military operation” and the fight against Russia’s “external and internal enemies.”
About 100 delegations from 50 countries are expected to take part in the event in Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic that gained independence in 1991.
“Dialogue, a coming together, the search for peace between different religious and cultural worlds are at the heart of this trip,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Monday.
Tokayev, 69, is an ally of Russia, though there have been tensions between the two countries since Moscow launched the invasion in February.
He has refused to support the war and the presence of a large Russian community in the north of Kazakhstan has sparked fears of a revival of Moscow’s imperial ambitions in the area.
Kazakhstan borders other former Soviet republics, as well as China and the Caspian Sea.
Lyudmila, a 74-year-old pensioner who declined to give her last name, said she hoped the Papal visit would encourage people around the world to learn more about Kazakhstan.
“Maybe it will raise the profile of our country, that such a great spiritual figure is visiting us,” she told AFP.
On Wednesday, Francis will address the opening of the plenary session of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, before celebrating a mass in the afternoon and winding up his trip Thursday by meeting Catholic leaders.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in the country at the same time as Francis at a time when the Vatican is hoping to renew a historic accord appointing bishops in China.
Asked by journalists during the flight about a possible meeting with Xi, Francis said he had “no information” about any possible talks.
He added, however, that he was “always ready to go to China.”
Energy-rich Kazakhstan has 19 million inhabitants, 70 percent of whom are Sunni Muslims, while 26 percent are Christians — mainly Russian Orthodox. Less than one percent are Catholic.
Tokayev began a series of reforms after his election in 2019, but the country was rocked by protests over fuel prices earlier this year that left more than 200 people dead and shattered its image of stability.
Francis is the second pope to visit Kazakhstan after John Paul II’s trip in September 2001.
He said last week that doctors had forbidden him from traveling to Ukraine or Moscow for now, as he recovers from a knee problem that has forced him to cancel numerous events at the Vatican.

Topics: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Pope Francis peace Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Pope Francis asks North Korea to invite him to visit
World
Pope Francis asks North Korea to invite him to visit
Special Coptic pope offers condolences over church fire
Middle-East
Coptic pope offers condolences over church fire

King Charles in Belfast, queen’s coffin to return to London

King Charles in Belfast, queen’s coffin to return to London
Updated 13 September 2022
AP

King Charles in Belfast, queen’s coffin to return to London

King Charles in Belfast, queen’s coffin to return to London
  • Hundreds of people lined the street leading to Hillsborough Castle just outside Belfast
  • While there was a warm welcome in Hillsborough, the British monarchy draws mixed emotions in Northern Ireland
Updated 13 September 2022
AP

BELFAST: King Charles III flew to Northern Ireland on Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the four parts of the United Kingdom, where a cheering crowd gathered to greet him in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the British monarchy.
In the latest outpouring of affection since Queen Elizabeth II’s death last Thursday, hundreds of people lined the street leading to Hillsborough Castle, the royal family’s official residence in Northern Ireland, just outside Belfast. The area in front of the gates to the castle was carpeted with hundreds of floral tributes.

Britain's King Charles arrives at Hillsborough Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, at Royal Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, September 13, 2022. (Reuters)


Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, got out of their car to greet villagers — waving to the cheering crowd and sometimes using both hands at once to shake the mass of outstretched hands from people including schoolchildren in bright blue uniforms.
Charles even petted a corgi — famously his late mother’s favorite breed of dog — held up by one person.
“Today means so much to me and my family, just to be present in my home village with my children to witness the arrival of the new king is a truly historic moment for us all,” said Hillsborough resident Robin Campbell, as he waited for the new monarch.

People wait in Royal Hillsborough for the visit of Britain's King Charles, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Royal Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, September 13, 2022. (Reuters)


“Although it is also a day tinged with great sadness as we witness a loving son coming to our village while we are all in mourning for the loss of a truly magnificent queen and his loving mother,” he added.
While there was a warm welcome in Hillsborough, the British monarchy draws mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mostly Protestant unionists who consider themselves British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.
That split fueled three decades of violence known as “the Troubles” involving paramilitary groups on both sides and UK security forces, in which 3,600 people died. The royal family was touched personally by the violence: Lord Louis Mountbatten, a cousin of the queen and a much-loved mentor to Charles, was killed by an Irish Republican Army bomb in 1979.
A deep sectarian divide remains, a quarter century after Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace agreement.
But in a sign of how far Northern Ireland has come on the road to peace, representatives of Sinn Fein — the main Irish nationalist party, linked during the Troubles to the IRA — are attending commemorative events for the queen and meeting the king on Tuesday.

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort look at flowers and tributes left in honour of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on September 13, 2022. (AFP)


Sinn Fein’s president, Mary Lou McDonald, paid tribute to the 96-year-old monarch following her death last Thursday, calling her “a powerful advocate and ally of those who believe in peace and reconciliation.”
The president and prime minister of the neighboring Republic of Ireland are also due to attend a memorial service in Belfast, despite tense relations between Dublin and London over Brexit. Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, the UK and the EU have been wrangling over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK that shares a border with a member of the bloc.
On Monday night, Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, their heads bowed, briefly stood vigil around their mother’s flag-draped coffin in St. Giles’ Cathedral as members of the public filed past.
The following morning, a man wearing a suit adorned with medals stood silently, bowed his head and moved on. A woman dabbed away tears with a handkerchief. Another woman with two young children in their school uniforms walked slowly past the coffin.
In the line of mourners outside St. Giles’ Cathedral in the historic heart of Edinburgh, Sheila McLeay called the queen “a wonderful ambassador for our country.”
“She was such an example for every single one of us. She was dignified. She was just, she was beautiful inside and out. And I have known her all of my life. And I miss her very much,” she added.
The queen’s coffin was leaving Scotland later Tuesday to be flown back to London and driven to her official London home, Buckingham Palace.
The Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster plane that will carry the coffin has in the past been used to evacuate people from Afghanistan and to take humanitarian aid and weapons to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, UK Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said.
In the early hours of Tuesday, scores of workers were seen cleaning litter and weeds from the road between the air force base where the plane carrying the queen’s coffin will land and central London.

Topics: Death of Queen Elizabeth II King Charles III UK Northern Ireland

Related

Muslim Council of Britain chief pens condolence letter to King Charles III
World
Muslim Council of Britain chief pens condolence letter to King Charles III
King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
World
King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

Taliban reject UN report, say no women fired from government jobs

Taliban reject UN report, say no women fired from government jobs
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

Taliban reject UN report, say no women fired from government jobs

Taliban reject UN report, say no women fired from government jobs
  • Still, most secondary schools for girls have been ordered to shut across the country
Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

KABUL: Taliban authorities on Tuesday condemned UN accusations that they are violating the rights of women to work in Afghanistan, insisting thousands are employed in the country's public sector.
But Sharafuddin Sharaf, chief of staff at the ministry of labour and social affairs, told AFP that many women were being paid despite not attending work, as offices were not set up for proper segregation of the sexes.
"Working together in one office is not possible in our Islamic system," he said, a day after a United Nations rights expert said there had been a "staggering regression" in women's rights since the Taliban's return to power in August.
He could offer no figure on the number of women working but insisted "not a single female employee has been fired" from the civil service.
However, there have been several protests by women over losing their jobs and demanding the right to work -- some of which have been put down forcefully by the Taliban.
Sharaf said some women only went to work "once in a week to their relevant offices to sign their attendance, and their salaries are paid at their homes".
This takes place in offices where "gender-based segregation is yet to be done," he said, adding that women were at work in the health, education and interior ministries where they are needed.
Sharaf said it was up to the all-male leadership of the Taliban to decide when women "can come to the rest of the offices where they are not coming currently".
His comments come after a UN rights expert said women's freedoms had significantly deteriorated since the Taliban returned.
"There's no country in the world where women and girls have so rapidly been deprived of their fundamental human rights purely because of gender," Richard Bennett, the special rapporteur on the rights situation in Afghanistan said in Geneva.
Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Bennett's report was biased.
"There is no threat to the lives of women in Afghanistan now, or nobody dishonours Afghan women," he said in a statement late on Monday, adding that they are still being enrolled in public and private universities.
Still, most secondary schools for girls have been ordered to shut across the country, meaning this generation of women university students could be the last.
Several Taliban officials say the ban is only temporary, but they have also wheeled out a litany of excuses for the closure -- from a lack of funds to time needed to remodel the syllabus along Islamic lines.
On Monday, the education minister was quoted by local media as saying it was a cultural issue, as many rural people did not want their daughters to attend school.
Since the Taliban seized power, they have imposed harsh restrictions on girls and women to comply with their austere vision of Islam -- effectively squeezing them out of public life.
They swiftly shut down the ministry of women's affairs and replaced it with the ministry for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice.
The hardline Islamists have also ordered women to cover up in public, preferably with an all-encompassing burqa.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan women

Related

Former Afghan MP: Taliban is a ‘gender apartheid’ regime
World
Former Afghan MP: Taliban is a ‘gender apartheid’ regime
Taliban close girls schools in east that had briefly opened
World
Taliban close girls schools in east that had briefly opened

Albanian smugglers using queen’s funeral to lure Channel migrants

Albanian smugglers using queen’s funeral to lure Channel migrants
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

Albanian smugglers using queen’s funeral to lure Channel migrants

Albanian smugglers using queen’s funeral to lure Channel migrants
  • Adverts on TikTok offer ‘children for free’ deal, as new PM vows to crack down on crossings
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Albanian people-smuggling gangs operating in the English Channel are advertising journey deals for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in a bid to attract new migrant customers, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

The adverts, posted on social media platform TikTok, were uploaded as the queen’s coffin arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Gangs are posting the £1,600 ($1,874) deals, offering migrants the option to “take part in the funeral of this lady” next Monday.

The adverts claim that smugglers will transport families across the 33-kilometer route from France to Britain, with some deals offering a “children for free” bonus.

Many of the adverts appear to target Albanian migrants, with recent figures showing that nationals from the Balkan country made up 60 percent of all illegal Channel arrivals in Britain this summer.

With new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss vowing to clamp down on migrant Channel crossings, smuggling gangs are exploiting fears of a crackdown to draw in more customers.

Sources in the UK government described the recent wave of adverts on social media as “totally unacceptable.”

One added: “The government is already tackling this deceitful online propaganda, with law enforcement, social media companies and overseas governments.

“No one should question this government’s determination to break the business model of the criminal gangs, as every government department has been involved in tackling the issue of illegal migration.”

Suella Braverman, who was appointed home secretary following Truss’ leadership victory, is said to be pushing for an expansion in detention facilities for migrants, as well as greater cooperation with France to clamp down on crossings.

Channel crossings have continued into autumn, with 253 migrants detained on Sunday, according to official figures.

Almost 3,000 migrants have made the journey from France to Britain in September, figures show, with 27,960 people crossing in 2022 so far.

Topics: Albania Queen Elizabeth II Death of Queen Elizabeth II Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Related

King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
World
King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin
Saudi deputy FM offers condolences after passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy FM offers condolences after passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Latest updates

World in ‘wrong direction’ as climate impacts worsen: UN
World in ‘wrong direction’ as climate impacts worsen: UN
Saudi Cabinet discusses draft memorandum of cooperation with Chad in field of energy
Saudi Cabinet discusses draft memorandum of cooperation with Chad in field of energy
ACWA Power eyes water desalination projects in Africa: CEO
ACWA Power eyes water desalination projects in Africa: CEO
Empire Entertainment, BG Film partner to bring Turkish films to MENA region
Empire Entertainment, BG Film partner to bring Turkish films to MENA region
More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis
More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.