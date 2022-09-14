Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it was responding to a “large-scale provocation” by Armenia late Monday and early Tuesday. It said Armenian troops planted mines and fired on Azerbaijani military positions
YEREVAN, Armenia: Fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan killed about 100 troops Tuesday as attacks on both sides fed fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries.
Armenia said at least 49 of its soldiers were killed; Azerbaijan said it lost 50.
The fighting erupted minutes after midnight with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery barrage and drone attacks in many sections of Armenian territory, according to Armenia’s Defense Ministry. It said shelling grew less intense during the day but Azerbaijani troops were trying to advance into Armenian territory.
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it was responding to a “large-scale provocation” by Armenia late Monday and early Tuesday. It said Armenian troops planted mines and fired on Azerbaijani military positions.
The two countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.
Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh in a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people and ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal. Moscow, which deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers under the deal, has sought to maintain friendly ties with both ex-Soviet nations.
The international community urged calm on both sides.
Moscow has engaged in a delicate balancing act, maintaining strong economic and security ties with Armenia, which hosts a Russian military base, while also developing close cooperation with oil-rich Azerbaijan. The Russian Foreign Ministry urged both parties Tuesday “to refrain from further escalation and show restraint.”
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called Russian President Vladimir Putin and later also had calls with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with both Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev. The US has a special envoy in the region, Blinken said, “and my hope is that we can move this from conflict back to the negotiating table and back to trying to build a peace.”
Speaking in parliament early Tuesday, Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of having had an uncompromising stance at recent European Union-brokered talks in Brussels.
Armenia said the Azerbaijani shelling Tuesday damaged civilian infrastructure and wounded an unspecified number of people.
On Facebook, Aliyev expressed condolences “to the families and relatives of our servicemen who died on September 13 while preventing large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Kalbajar, Lachin, Dashkasan and Zangilan regions of Azerbaijan.”
Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan, also placed the blame for the violence on Armenia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for Aliyev and said in a statement that Turkey and Azerbaijan are “brotherly ... in all matters.”
The governor of Gegharkunik province, one of the regions that came under Azerbaijani shelling, said there was a 40-minute lull in the fighting, apparently reflecting Moscow’s attempt to negotiate a truce, before it later resumed. The governor, Karen Sarkisyan, said four Armenian troops in his region were killed and another 43 were wounded by the shelling.
The Armenian government said it would officially ask Russia for assistance under a friendship treaty between the countries, and also appeal to the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security alliance of ex-Soviet nations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from comment on Armenia’s request but added during a conference call with reporters that Putin was “taking every effort to help de-escalate tensions.”
Taliban claim killing 40 Afghan resistance fighters in Panjshir
Headed by the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, NRF forces in May announced an offensive against the Taliban — their first since the hard-line Islamists seized power
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
KABUL: The Taliban said Tuesday their forces had killed at least 40 fighters of an Afghan insurgent group led by the son of a late anti-Taliban commander during renewed fighting in the northern Panjshir province.
The scenic Panjshir Valley is famed for being a site of Afghan resistance against Soviet forces in the 1980s and an anti-Taliban rebel base during the Islamists’ first stint in power in the late 1990s.
The National Resistance Front (NRF) were the last to hold out against the Taliban’s takeover of the country in August last year by retreating to the valley.
Headed by the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, NRF forces in May announced an offensive against the Taliban — their first since the hard-line Islamists seized power.
Scores of civilians had fled the valley in the initial bout of fighting, but there has been a lull in recent weeks.
However, fresh fighting erupted in the valley in the past few days, residents and the insurgent group said.
Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said 40 NRF fighters, including three commanders, had been killed by Taliban forces.
“Sweeping clearance operations were conducted against the rebels in Rukha, Dara and Abshar district of Panjshir province,” Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that another 101 insurgents had been arrested.
He did not say when the NRF fighters were actually killed.
NRF, though, said the Taliban was exaggerating the number of fighters killed.
“We refute the numbers. They have inflated the numbers,” Ali Nazary, head of NRF’s foreign relations, told AFP.
“Only a small group of our forces were captured and killed by the Taliban. Our forces fought fiercely till the last bullet.”
Massoud, the group’s most revered figure and known as the “Lion of Panjshir,” was assassinated in 2001 by Al-Qaeda, two days before the September 11 attacks in the United States.
His son, Ahmad Massoud, has since picked up the mantle against Taliban forces, repeatedly denouncing the Islamist regime as “illegitimate.”
NRF says its offensive would continue across 12 provinces where its forces have a presence, mostly in the north.
CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria
Kurds in northeast Syria have repeatedly begged countries to repatriate
Updated 51 min 13 sec ago
AFP Reuters
AMMAN/BEIRUT: The head of the US armed forces’ Central Command has urged countries from around the world to repatriate their nationals from a northeast Syrian camp housing jihadists’ wives and children.
Al-Hol camp holds around 56,000 people — mostly Syrians and Iraqis, but also around 10,000 who consist largely of wives and children of Daesh fighters originating from further afield.
Many were taken to the camp during the defeat of the jihadist group’s self-declared caliphate by US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces in 2019.
“I encourage all of the countries that have citizens there to repatriate, rehabilitate and reintegrate” camp residents, CENTCOM’s Gen. Michael Kurilla told reporters in Jordan’s capital Amman.
BACKGROUND
Al-Hol camp holds around 56,000 people — mostly Syrians and Iraqis, but also around 10,000 who consist largely of wives and children of Daesh fighters originating from further afield.
Syria’s Kurds — who run a semi-autonomous administration in northeast Syria — have repeatedly begged countries to repatriate their citizens.
But such calls, despite being echoed by the UN, have largely fallen on deaf ears, due to fears returnees might pose a security threat back home and trigger a domestic backlash.
Daesh seized around a third of Iraq and swaths of war-torn Syria in 2014, recruiting foreign jihadists from around the world, before it was gradually ground down by US-backed forces on both sides of the border.
The foreigners at Al-Hol are detained in a secure area away from other camp residents, since many of them are still highly radicalized, posing problems for Kurdish guards and other camp residents.
“I think we have to look at this with empathy ... because there is no military solution to this,” Kurilla said.
“The only solution is to repatriate, rehabilitate and reintegrate” camp residents.
About 50 percent of Al-Hol’s inhabitants believe Daesh’s “vile ideology,” Kurilla said, while the other 50 percent “are those who have no other place to live and would like to ... go back to their native country.”
The camp has grown increasingly volatile this year, with at least 26 people murdered up to late August, according to the UN.
Around 700 Daesh-linked Iraqis are being repatriated per month from Al-Hol, said Kurilla. It will take “about four years” to repatriate the Iraqi residents alone at that rate, he noted.
“We will have to accelerate that to a much faster” rate, he said, adding that the US was working with Iraqi authorities toward that end.
But repatriations to other countries have been even slower.
In late July, the Kurdish administration handed Tajikistan 146 women and children related to Daesh fighters, in the first such repatriation to the ex-Soviet state.
France in early July repatriated 35 children and 16 mothers from camps in northeast Syria, according to the Foreign Ministry, taking the total number of children returned to Paris to 161.
Kurdish-led forces last month launched a security operation to flush out fighters hiding out in Al-Hol following a resurgence of attacks. Dozens of suspected Daesh operatives have been detained and major networks dismantled since the start of operations, the US-led anti-Daesh coalition said last week.
Separately, the UN representative in Syria said a cholera outbreak in several regions of the country presents “a serious threat to people in Syria and the region.”
He called for an urgent response to contain its spread.
The outbreak is believed to be linked to irrigation of crops using contaminated water and people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates River which bisects Syria from the north to the east, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza said in a statement.
The widespread destruction of national water infrastructure after more than a decade of war means much of the Syrian population is reliant on unsafe water sources.
Richard Brennan, Regional Emergency Director of the World Health Organization Eastern Mediterranean Region, said the agency had recorded eight deaths from the disease since Aug. 25: Six in Aleppo in the north and two in Deir Ezzor in the east.
“This is the first confirmed cholera outbreak in recent years ... the geographic spread gives cause for concern and so we have to move fast,” he said.
The outbreak is centered in the northern Aleppo region, where more than 70 percent of a total 936 suspected cases have been recorded, and Deir Ezzor where more than 20 percent were registered.
A smaller number of suspected cases have been recorded in Raqqa, Al-Hasaka, Hama and Lattakia.
The number of confirmed cholera cases is 20 in Aleppo, four in Lattakia and two in Damascus.
Prior to the recent cholera outbreak, the water crisis had caused an increase in diseases such as diarrhea, malnutrition and skin conditions in the region, according to the WHO.
Brennan said the WHO was appealing to donors to increase funding as the organization was already dealing with a number of cholera outbreaks in the region, including in Pakistan where floods have exacerbated a pre-existing outbreak.
“We need to scale up surveillance and testing capacity ... efforts are underway to truck clean water to the communities most affected,” he said.
KABUL: Thousands of Afghans began an online campaign on Tuesday to protest the Taliban’s decision to shut secondary schools for girls, urging the government to reopen classrooms as millions are shut out of school for over a year.
Secondary school girls were set to return to classes in March after restrictions were brought in when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August, but the policy was reversed just hours into their first day.
Girls’ education was put on hold, though officials said a plan was being developed.
Earlier this month, four girls’ schools in Afghanistan’s Paktia province resumed classes after a recommendation by tribal elders and school principals, but without formal permission by the Taliban government. Authorities shut the schools days later, which led to a student-led protest over the weekend.
Afghans from across the country have taken to social media this week to protest the setback on girls’ education, appealing to the Taliban to allow girls to return to their studies.
“Through this campaign we want to tell them that Afghans want their daughters and sisters to attend school,” Rahmatullah Yousuf, an activist based in the eastern Nangarhar province and one of the organizers of the online campaign, told Arab News.
“They have been making different excuses during the last year. At first they said they are working on a plan for girls’ education, then they said the conditions are not right, and now they are saying girls’ education is against Afghans’ culture.”
Mawlawi Noorullah Munir, the education minister, was quoted by local media earlier this week as saying that some Afghans are against their teenage daughters attending school. The online campaign, Yousuf said, was a response to Munir’s statement.
“This indicates that the Taliban don’t actually have any intention to open girls’ schools. We are raising our voice, and I hope it reaches the officials and they reconsider their decision in this regard.”
On Facebook and Twitter, Afghans are hoping to make their voices heard by the new government. Thousands of posts are using hashtags in Pashto, which read: “We want our daughters to go to school” and “Schools for all” to promote their cause.
“I am a Muslim and an Afghan. I am a medical doctor, and I want my daughters and sisters to go to school,” activist Maliha Khan wrote on Twitter.
Shaiq Gahfoorzai, an Afghan expert in Islamic banking and finance, wrote on Facebook: “I am strongly against ignorance and darkness. I want my daughters to go to school.”
More than a year after the Taliban returned to power and US-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan, the country is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis and a collapsing economy.
Afghan girls face growing uncertainty over the future of their education, although secondary school girl students in some provinces, such as Balkh and Kunduz in the north, are still allowed to attend classes. An estimated 3 million secondary school girls in Afghanistan have been kept out of school for more than a year, UNICEF said.
Noor Ahmad, one of the online campaign organizers from Afghanistan’s second-largest city of Kandahar, said that education is an “Islamic and human right” of all Afghans.
“We have deprived a major part of the society from their guaranteed right and there is no justification for this. School gates should open for all girls at the earliest without any excuse,” Ahmad told Arab News.
“I have four girls in my family who are above grade six and they wish they go to school today. The situation is so depressing for them,” he said.
“All people in Kandahar city and districts want girls in their families to go to school.”
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as huge crowds line London route
On a dark night of heavy rain, the well-lit hearse traveled slowly from a nearby airport through London
Crowds stood all along the way, some in the road, others throwing flowers and many ditching their cars
Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters
LONDON/BELFAST: King Charles and all senior members of the royal family gathered at Buckingham Palace to receive the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday, after tens of thousands of people lined the streets as it was driven through the British capital.
On a dark night of heavy rain, the well-lit hearse traveled slowly from a nearby airport through London, with crowds stood all along the way, some in the road, others throwing flowers and many ditching their cars to catch a glimpse of the cortege.
Elizabeth died peacefully on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 plunging the nation into mourning.
The death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch has prompted hundreds of thousands of people to gather at royal palaces across the country to express their condolences.
Charles, who automatically became king, is also traveling to the four parts of the United Kingdom, to lead the mourning.
Princess Anne, the queen’s only daughter, traveled with the coffin as it was brought from Scotland where it has been since Elizabeth died last week.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” Anne said in a statement. “Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”
A party of bearers from the Royal Air Force carried the casket onto the transporter plane. A kilted honor guard from the Royal Regiment of Scotland stood with fixed bayonets as a regimental band played the national anthem as the plane began to taxi. With that, Scotland bade farewell to the queen.
Crowds of people also gathered outside Buckingham Palace — the site of many memorable festivities during the queen’s reign, from royal wedding celebrations to jubilees.
On Wednesday, the coffin will be taken on a gun carriage as part of a grand military procession to Westminster Hall, where a period of lying in state will begin until the funeral on Monday.
Members of the public will be allowed to walk past the coffin for 24 hours a day until the morning of the funeral, which will be attended by dozens of world leaders including US President Joe Biden.
In Northern Ireland, thousands of well-wishers greeted Charles with handshakes, smiles and warm words as he walked along lines of people crowding the streets outside Hillsborough Castle, the monarch’s official residence in the province.
But the visit was also laden with political significance given Britain’s historical record in Ireland and the more recent years of violence in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles.
At a ceremony at Hillsborough Castle, the acting speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey, paid fulsome tribute to the queen.
“Queen Elizabeth was not a distant observer in the transformation and progress of relationships in, and between, these islands,” said Maskey, a member of Sinn Fein, which seeks the reunification of Ireland.
“She personally demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation,” he said.
Maskey, who was interned by the authorities as an Irish Republican Army suspect in the 1970s, said Charles had already shown he understood the importance of reconciliation and was committed to it.
“The challenge for all of us is to renew the work that you and Queen Elizabeth have already done,” he said.
In 2011, Elizabeth became the first British monarch to visit the Irish Republic since independence from London almost a century earlier.
Although a potent symbol of the union, she made powerful gestures of reconciliation for Britain’s bloody past in Ireland during the state visit, culminating in a speech in which she expressed regret for centuries of conflict.
A year after her visit to Ireland, the queen, whose cousin Lord Louis Mountbatten was killed by the IRA in 1979, shook the hand of former IRA commander and then Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness in Belfast.
It was a milestone in a peace process that largely brought an end to three decades of violence between pro-British, largely Protestant, factions and nationalists, mostly Catholic, seeking to reunite Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Charles, addressing senior politicians at the castle, said he was committed to the welfare of all the people of Northern Ireland. He also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
“My mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes. Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard,” he said.
Support for Charles up
A new poll, meanwhile, showed Charles has enjoyed a surge in support since he became king.
Now 63 percent think he will be a good king, a rise of 24 percentage points since March, while 15 percent believe he will do a bad job, compared with 31 percent six months ago, the YouGov poll found.
Charles had carved out a role for himself speaking out on issues from climate change to architecture, and at times controversial contrast to his mother, who kept her personal opinions hidden throughout her reign.
Since becoming king, he has repeatedly said he would follow his mother’s example.
UN General Assembly convenes for 77th session at a testing time for multilateralism
World leaders set to assemble in New York to address a slew of overlapping crises
Challenges ranging from climate crisis to Ukraine war seen as a test for global cohesion
Updated 53 min 54 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: The first UN General Assembly to be held in person since 2019 is taking place against the backdrop of humanitarian crises, climate emergencies, conflicts, and economic turbulence on almost every continent.
The world body’s executive is nonetheless excited to get down to business.
“It does create a sense of excitement,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told Arab News in New York this week, ahead of the UNGA’s 77th session.
For the next two weeks, all eyes will be on what Dujarric once called “the world cup of diplomacy,” at a time when the need for global cooperation is perhaps more urgent and obvious than ever.
Overlapping crises continue to unfold across the world. Food insecurity is looming, humanitarian needs are growing, climate pledges remain unfulfilled, and inequality is widening.
The UNGA’s 77th session will see world leaders converge upon the UN’s New York headquarters to discuss ways to collectively solve these interlocking problems for the common benefit of all.
Civil society activists will be there, along with private sector representatives, and young people from around the world as part of a flagship initiative of the UN Foundation — Our Future Agenda.
However, one burning topic is sure to dominate the agenda over the coming fortnight: The war in Ukraine.
The conflict has not only unleashed horror upon the people of Ukraine, but has been felt all over the world, creating new challenges and compounding existing ones.
“I think the message (for world leaders) is to look around and look at all the challenges we face today,” Dujarric told Arab News.
“Not one of them can be solved unilaterally by one country. Whether you look at climate change, whether you look at conflict, hunger, which are all interlinked, I don’t know what greater definition we can give than ‘multilateral problems that need multilateral solutions.’”
A little over six months since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, there is still “no end in sight to the conflict,” Rosemarie DiCarlo, under-secretary-general for peacebuilding and political affairs, told a security council meeting in August.
According to UN estimates, based on verified incidents, around 6,000 civilians were killed and more than 8,000 wounded in the first 181 days of the conflict. UN officials fear the actual figures are “considerably higher.”
The war has led to the biggest displacement crisis since the Second World War. In just six months, almost 8 million Ukrainians have fled the country, rapidly surpassing the Syrian crisis, which saw 6 million Syrians displaced over a period of 11 years. Another 7 million Ukrainians are internally displaced.
The number of people displaced worldwide has swelled to more than 100 million — itself a grim new milestone.
Changes in weather patterns, which have resulted in droughts, flooding, and extreme temperatures have displaced millions, disrupting local food systems and threatening whole regions with famine.
Pakistan is the latest victim of the “climate carnage,” in the words of Guterres, during a recent visit to the food-hit country.
Food insecurity has been further exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which caused the global price of grain to skyrocket, hitting vulnerable nations hardest.
According to the World Food Program, 345 million people will be acutely food insecure or at high risk of food insecurity in 82 countries over the coming year. This is an increase of 47 million acutely hungry people owing to the ripple effect of the war in Ukraine.
In Somalia, years of drought have once again raised the specter of famine, which is expected to hit parts of the country between October and December this year.
“I have been shocked to my core (by) the level of pain and suffering we see so many Somalis enduring,” Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, said during a visit to Mogadishu earlier this month.
“Famine is at the door, and today we are receiving a final warning.”
A year on from the Taliban’s return to power, Afghanistan has been left isolated and impoverished.
In the Middle East, the tragedy continues in Syria, with the country divided, its infrastructure in ruins, its economy in tatters, and millions of its pre-war population still scattered throughout the region.
Lebanon continues to suffer under a crippling financial crisis and intractable political paralysis, while Gazans have witnessed another round of fighting in the 70 year conflict, leading to yet more death and destruction.
But it is not just the Middle East that is suffering. The UN’s latest Human Development Index shows life has become harder in the 2020s for almost everybody, as living standards in more than 150 countries have fallen to their lowest in 30 years.
The COVID-19 pandemic created the biggest fall in life expectancy in most developed countries since the Second World War. HDI scores have fallen furthest in Latin American and Caribbean countries.
In India, life expectancy — one of the key measures of living standards — has fallen by three years, while nations of Sub Saharan Africa attained the lowest HDI scores, in part owing to the brutal conflicts in South Sudan and Ethiopia.
These developments have badly undermined recent progress in some of the world’s poorest regions where the HDI of the world’s 46 least-developed countries grew nearly four times faster between 1990 and 2019.
Furthermore, UN figures show some 50 million people are living in modern slavery: 28 million of them in forced labor and 22 million in forced marriages. Compared to 2016 global estimates, 10 million more people were in modern slavery in 2021.
There are now fears that the sheer scale of these concurrent challenges could pose a fundamental threat to the global order. The war in Ukraine, in particular, has shaken institutions like the UN to their core.
“In deepening global divisions and exacerbating mistrust in our institutions, the war is weakening the foundations of our international system,” said DiCarlo.
“The consequences of a breakdown in how the world manages questions of peace and security are frightening to contemplate.”
Guterres himself has called the forthcoming UNGA session a “test for the multilateral system” and the “cohesion and trust among member states.”
Indeed, the war and the UN’s failure to prevent it has raised questions over the global body’s role and relevance.
“I hear these opinions. I hear these messages. And I think there is a great deal of essence, a great deal of veracity in those messages,” Csaba Korosi, the newly-appointed UNGA president, told Arab News.
“We must continue to reform and transform the UN including the General Assembly and strengthen our cooperation through trust. Without building trust, it will be very, very difficult to face very complex challenges in front of us.”
He added: “The world needs breakthroughs on a number of burning issues, like water management, like climate change management. All my efforts will be to encourage member states, our partners in the business community in the science community, to help us find the breakthrough moments, the transformation pathways.”
Even in the face of so many challenges and declining faith in institutions, some UN officials believe there are reasons to feel hopeful — including the recent reopening of three Black Sea ports and the resumption of grain and fertilizer exports to the open market under a UN-brokered deal between Russia and Ukraine.
“Frankly, to see the agreement that we were able to get on the Black Sea Grain Initiative in itself to me is a beacon of hope,” Dujarric told Arab News.
“It’s challenging. It can be fragile. It can be open to criticism. But the fact that we did get agreement on that and it is being operationalized to the maximum possible extent, I think, gives us hope.”
Guterres himself believes the deal embodies “what we can achieve with political will, top operational expertise and collective effort.”
Asked whether he thinks the deal will eventually lead to a ceasefire, Guterres said: “We always believe that hope is the last thing one can lose, and obviously I have hope that the most important value for humanity, that is peace, will also come to this part of the world.
“Peace, that for us, in the UN, is always linked to the UN Charter and international law. And so, my hope is that this extraordinary spirit of commitment that we have seen in the Joint Coordination Center will (results) in a complex, I am sure, lengthy, process in which we all would like to see peace triumphing.”