US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars while watching the Zapad-2017 war games with Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov seen nearby, in the Leningrad region, Russia Sept. 18, 2017. (REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars while watching the Zapad-2017 war games with Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov seen nearby, in the Leningrad region, Russia Sept. 18, 2017. (REUTERS)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics

US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics
  • The State Department took the unusual step of releasing a diplomatic cable that was sent on Monday to many US embassies and consulates abroad, many of them in Europe, Africa and South Asia, laying out the concerns
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable.
The cable released Tuesday cites a new intelligence assessment of Russia’s global covert efforts to support policies and parties sympathetic to Moscow. The cable does not name specific Russian targets but says the US is providing classified information to select individual countries.
It’s the latest effort by the Biden administration to declassify intelligence about Moscow’s military and political aims, dating back to ultimately correct assessments that Russia would launch a new war against Ukraine. Many of President Joe Biden’s top national security officials have extensive experience countering Moscow and served in government when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched wide-ranging campaigns to influence the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections.
A senior administration official declined to say how much money Russia is believed to have spent in Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelensky and his top deputies have long accused Putin of meddling in domestic politics. The official noted allegations of Russian influence in recent elections in Albania, Bosnia and Montenegro, all Eastern European countries that have faced historical pressure from Moscow.
Unlike declared efforts by foreign governments to lobby for preferred initiatives, Russia’s covert influence involved using front organizations to funnel money to preferred causes or politicians, the cable alleges. That includes think tanks in Europe and state-owned enterprises in Central America, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.
The US has in its history also covertly funded political groups and been responsible for efforts to topple or undermine foreign governments. The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under rules set by the administration, rejected comparisons between Russia’s activities and current US financing of media and political initiatives.
Putin was spending huge sums “in an attempt to manipulate democracies from the inside,” the official said.
State Department spokesman Ned Price called Russia’s covert funding an “assault on sovereignty.”
“It is an effort to chip away at the ability of people around the world to choose the governments that they see best fit to represent them, to represent their interests, and to represent their values,” he said.
Russia’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The State Department took the unusual step of releasing a diplomatic cable that was sent on Monday to many US embassies and consulates abroad, many of them in Europe, Africa and South Asia, laying out the concerns.
The cable, which was marked “sensitive” and not intended for foreign audiences but was not classified, contained a series of talking points that US diplomats were instructed to raise with their host governments regarding alleged Russian interference. Among steps diplomats were told to recommend include sanctions, travel bans, and exposure of covert financing.
According to the cable, intelligence officials believe Russia planned to transfer “at least hundreds of millions more” dollars in funding to sympathetic parties and officials around the world.
The cable does not say how intelligence officials came up with the total figure of $300 million. It also does not address concerns that Russia or other adversaries may again try to interfere in US politics.
The official briefing reporters noted that Biden had recently extended a national emergency declaration addressing the continued threat of foreign election interference.
“We’re promoting coordination with our democratic peers,” the official said. “And we’ll be exchanging lessons learned, all to advance our collective election security, but also our election security here at home.”
Josh Rudolph, a fellow at the German Marshall Fund’s Alliance for Securing Democracy who researches Russian and Chinese financial influence, compared the White House decision to release its new findings with its declassification of Russian plans and intentions in the Ukraine war.
“That made a lot of sense because it got the Ukrainians ready for their own defense and it helped rally the Europeans to build an international coalition,” Rudolph said. “This can have all of those same benefits but also defang the operation itself. If the target is voters, then what you mainly have to do is reach those voters and let them know what’s happening to them.”
 

 

Topics: Russia Ukraine United States

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash
  • Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it was responding to a “large-scale provocation” by Armenia late Monday and early Tuesday. It said Armenian troops planted mines and fired on Azerbaijani military positions
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

YEREVAN, Armenia: Fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan killed about 100 troops Tuesday as attacks on both sides fed fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries.
Armenia said at least 49 of its soldiers were killed; Azerbaijan said it lost 50.
The fighting erupted minutes after midnight with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery barrage and drone attacks in many sections of Armenian territory, according to Armenia’s Defense Ministry. It said shelling grew less intense during the day but Azerbaijani troops were trying to advance into Armenian territory.
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said it was responding to a “large-scale provocation” by Armenia late Monday and early Tuesday. It said Armenian troops planted mines and fired on Azerbaijani military positions.
The two countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.
Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh in a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people and ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal. Moscow, which deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers under the deal, has sought to maintain friendly ties with both ex-Soviet nations.
The international community urged calm on both sides.
Moscow has engaged in a delicate balancing act, maintaining strong economic and security ties with Armenia, which hosts a Russian military base, while also developing close cooperation with oil-rich Azerbaijan. The Russian Foreign Ministry urged both parties Tuesday “to refrain from further escalation and show restraint.”
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called Russian President Vladimir Putin and later also had calls with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with both Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev. The US has a special envoy in the region, Blinken said, “and my hope is that we can move this from conflict back to the negotiating table and back to trying to build a peace.”
Speaking in parliament early Tuesday, Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of having had an uncompromising stance at recent European Union-brokered talks in Brussels.
Armenia said the Azerbaijani shelling Tuesday damaged civilian infrastructure and wounded an unspecified number of people.
On Facebook, Aliyev expressed condolences “to the families and relatives of our servicemen who died on September 13 while preventing large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Kalbajar, Lachin, Dashkasan and Zangilan regions of Azerbaijan.”
Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan, also placed the blame for the violence on Armenia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for Aliyev and said in a statement that Turkey and Azerbaijan are “brotherly ... in all matters.”
The governor of Gegharkunik province, one of the regions that came under Azerbaijani shelling, said there was a 40-minute lull in the fighting, apparently reflecting Moscow’s attempt to negotiate a truce, before it later resumed. The governor, Karen Sarkisyan, said four Armenian troops in his region were killed and another 43 were wounded by the shelling.
The Armenian government said it would officially ask Russia for assistance under a friendship treaty between the countries, and also appeal to the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security alliance of ex-Soviet nations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from comment on Armenia’s request but added during a conference call with reporters that Putin was “taking every effort to help de-escalate tensions.”
 

 

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia

Taliban claim killing 40 Afghan resistance fighters in Panjshir

Taliban claim killing 40 Afghan resistance fighters in Panjshir
Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Taliban claim killing 40 Afghan resistance fighters in Panjshir

Taliban claim killing 40 Afghan resistance fighters in Panjshir
  • Headed by the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, NRF forces in May announced an offensive against the Taliban — their first since the hard-line Islamists seized power
Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban said Tuesday their forces had killed at least 40 fighters of an Afghan insurgent group led by the son of a late anti-Taliban commander during renewed fighting in the northern Panjshir province.
The scenic Panjshir Valley is famed for being a site of Afghan resistance against Soviet forces in the 1980s and an anti-Taliban rebel base during the Islamists’ first stint in power in the late 1990s.
The National Resistance Front (NRF) were the last to hold out against the Taliban’s takeover of the country in August last year by retreating to the valley.
Headed by the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, NRF forces in May announced an offensive against the Taliban — their first since the hard-line Islamists seized power.
Scores of civilians had fled the valley in the initial bout of fighting, but there has been a lull in recent weeks.
However, fresh fighting erupted in the valley in the past few days, residents and the insurgent group said.
Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said 40 NRF fighters, including three commanders, had been killed by Taliban forces.
“Sweeping clearance operations were conducted against the rebels in Rukha, Dara and Abshar district of Panjshir province,” Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that another 101 insurgents had been arrested.
He did not say when the NRF fighters were actually killed.
NRF, though, said the Taliban was exaggerating the number of fighters killed.
“We refute the numbers. They have inflated the numbers,” Ali Nazary, head of NRF’s foreign relations, told AFP.
“Only a small group of our forces were captured and killed by the Taliban. Our forces fought fiercely till the last bullet.”
Massoud, the group’s most revered figure and known as the “Lion of Panjshir,” was assassinated in 2001 by Al-Qaeda, two days before the September 11 attacks in the United States.
His son, Ahmad Massoud, has since picked up the mantle against Taliban forces, repeatedly denouncing the Islamist regime as “illegitimate.”
NRF says its offensive would continue across 12 provinces where its forces have a presence, mostly in the north.

 

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria

CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria
Updated 55 min 24 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria

CENTCOM urges nations to bring Daesh relatives home from Syria
  • Kurds in northeast Syria have repeatedly begged countries to repatriate
Updated 55 min 24 sec ago
AFP Reuters

AMMAN/BEIRUT: The head of the US armed forces’ Central Command has urged countries from around the world to repatriate their nationals from a northeast Syrian camp housing jihadists’ wives and children.

Al-Hol camp holds around 56,000 people — mostly Syrians and Iraqis, but also around 10,000 who consist largely of wives and children of Daesh fighters originating from further afield.
Many were taken to the camp during the defeat of the jihadist group’s self-declared caliphate by US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces in 2019.
“I encourage all of the countries that have citizens there to repatriate, rehabilitate and reintegrate” camp residents, CENTCOM’s Gen. Michael Kurilla told reporters in Jordan’s capital Amman.

BACKGROUND

Al-Hol camp holds around 56,000 people — mostly Syrians and Iraqis, but also around 10,000 who consist largely of wives and children of Daesh fighters originating from further afield.

Syria’s Kurds — who run a semi-autonomous administration in northeast Syria — have repeatedly begged countries to repatriate their citizens.
But such calls, despite being echoed by the UN, have largely fallen on deaf ears, due to fears returnees might pose a security threat back home and trigger a domestic backlash.
Daesh seized around a third of Iraq and swaths of war-torn Syria in 2014, recruiting foreign jihadists from around the world, before it was gradually ground down by US-backed forces on both sides of the border.
The foreigners at Al-Hol are detained in a secure area away from other camp residents, since many of them are still highly radicalized, posing problems for Kurdish guards and other camp residents.
“I think we have to look at this with empathy ... because there is no military solution to this,” Kurilla said.
“The only solution is to repatriate, rehabilitate and reintegrate” camp residents.
About 50 percent of Al-Hol’s inhabitants believe Daesh’s “vile ideology,” Kurilla said, while the other 50 percent “are those who have no other place to live and would like to ... go back to their native country.”
The camp has grown increasingly volatile this year, with at least 26 people murdered up to late August, according to the UN.
Around 700 Daesh-linked Iraqis are being repatriated per month from Al-Hol, said Kurilla. It will take “about four years” to repatriate the Iraqi residents alone at that rate, he noted.
“We will have to accelerate that to a much faster” rate, he said, adding that the US was working with Iraqi authorities toward that end.
But repatriations to other countries have been even slower.
In late July, the Kurdish administration handed Tajikistan 146 women and children related to Daesh fighters, in the first such repatriation to the ex-Soviet state.
France in early July repatriated 35 children and 16 mothers from camps in northeast Syria, according to the Foreign Ministry, taking the total number of children returned to Paris to 161.
Kurdish-led forces last month launched a security operation to flush out fighters hiding out in Al-Hol following a resurgence of attacks. Dozens of suspected Daesh operatives have been detained and major networks dismantled since the start of operations, the US-led anti-Daesh coalition said last week.
Separately, the UN representative in Syria said a cholera outbreak in several regions of the country presents “a serious threat to people in Syria and the region.”
He called for an urgent response to contain its spread.
The outbreak is believed to be linked to irrigation of crops using contaminated water and people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates River which bisects Syria from the north to the east, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Imran Riza said in a statement.
The widespread destruction of national water infrastructure after more than a decade of war means much of the Syrian population is reliant on unsafe water sources.
Richard Brennan, Regional Emergency Director of the World Health Organization Eastern Mediterranean Region, said the agency had recorded eight deaths from the disease since Aug. 25: Six in Aleppo in the north and two in Deir Ezzor in the east.
“This is the first confirmed cholera outbreak in recent years ... the geographic spread gives cause for concern and so we have to move fast,” he said.
The outbreak is centered in the northern Aleppo region, where more than 70 percent of a total 936 suspected cases have been recorded, and Deir Ezzor where more than 20 percent were registered.
A smaller number of suspected cases have been recorded in Raqqa, Al-Hasaka, Hama and Lattakia.
The number of confirmed cholera cases is 20 in Aleppo, four in Lattakia and two in Damascus.
Prior to the recent cholera outbreak, the water crisis had caused an increase in diseases such as diarrhea, malnutrition and skin conditions in the region, according to the WHO.
Brennan said the WHO was appealing to donors to increase funding as the organization was already dealing with a number of cholera outbreaks in the region, including in Pakistan where floods have exacerbated a pre-existing outbreak.
“We need to scale up surveillance and testing capacity ... efforts are underway to truck clean water to the communities most affected,” he said.

 

Topics: US Central Command Syria Daesh

Afghans urge reopening schools for girls

Afghans urge reopening schools for girls
Updated 13 September 2022

Afghans urge reopening schools for girls

Afghans urge reopening schools for girls
  • Country’s female education has suffered multiple setbacks since Taliban takeover
Updated 13 September 2022
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: Thousands of Afghans began an online campaign on Tuesday to protest the Taliban’s decision to shut secondary schools for girls, urging the government to reopen classrooms as millions are shut out of school for over a year.

Secondary school girls were set to return to classes in March after restrictions were brought in when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August, but the policy was reversed just hours into their first day.

Girls’ education was put on hold, though officials said a plan was being developed.

Earlier this month, four girls’ schools in Afghanistan’s Paktia province resumed classes after a recommendation by tribal elders and school principals, but without formal permission by the Taliban government. Authorities shut the schools days later, which led to a student-led protest over the weekend.

Afghans from across the country have taken to social media this week to protest the setback on girls’ education, appealing to the Taliban to allow girls to return to their studies.

“Through this campaign we want to tell them that Afghans want their daughters and sisters to attend school,” Rahmatullah Yousuf, an activist based in the eastern Nangarhar province and one of the organizers of the online campaign, told Arab News.

“They have been making different excuses during the last year. At first they said they are working on a plan for girls’ education, then they said the conditions are not right, and now they are saying girls’ education is against Afghans’ culture.”

Mawlawi Noorullah Munir, the education minister, was quoted by local media earlier this week as saying that some Afghans are against their teenage daughters attending school. The online campaign, Yousuf said, was a response to Munir’s statement.

“This indicates that the Taliban don’t actually have any intention to open girls’ schools. We are raising our voice, and I hope it reaches the officials and they reconsider their decision in this regard.”

On Facebook and Twitter, Afghans are hoping to make their voices heard by the new government. Thousands of posts are using hashtags in Pashto, which read: “We want our daughters to go to school” and “Schools for all” to promote their cause.

“I am a Muslim and an Afghan. I am a medical doctor, and I want my daughters and sisters to go to school,” activist Maliha Khan wrote on Twitter.

Shaiq Gahfoorzai, an Afghan expert in Islamic banking and finance, wrote on Facebook: “I am strongly against ignorance and darkness. I want my daughters to go to school.”

More than a year after the Taliban returned to power and US-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan, the country is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis and a collapsing economy.

Afghan girls face growing uncertainty over the future of their education, although secondary school girl students in some provinces, such as Balkh and Kunduz in the north, are still allowed to attend classes. An estimated 3 million secondary school girls in Afghanistan have been kept out of school for more than a year, UNICEF said.

Noor Ahmad, one of the online campaign organizers from Afghanistan’s second-largest city of Kandahar, said that education is an “Islamic and human right” of all Afghans.

“We have deprived a major part of the society from their guaranteed right and there is no justification for this. School gates should open for all girls at the earliest without any excuse,” Ahmad told Arab News.

“I have four girls in my family who are above grade six and they wish they go to school today. The situation is so depressing for them,” he said.

“All people in Kandahar city and districts want girls in their families to go to school.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Afghan girls

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as huge crowds line London route

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as huge crowds line London route
Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as huge crowds line London route

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as huge crowds line London route
  • On a dark night of heavy rain, the well-lit hearse traveled slowly from a nearby airport through London
  • Crowds stood all along the way, some in the road, others throwing flowers and many ditching their cars
Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

LONDON/BELFAST: King Charles and all senior members of the royal family gathered at Buckingham Palace to receive the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday, after tens of thousands of people lined the streets as it was driven through the British capital.
On a dark night of heavy rain, the well-lit hearse traveled slowly from a nearby airport through London, with crowds stood all along the way, some in the road, others throwing flowers and many ditching their cars to catch a glimpse of the cortege.
Elizabeth died peacefully on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 plunging the nation into mourning.
The death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch has prompted hundreds of thousands of people to gather at royal palaces across the country to express their condolences.

Britain's King Charles arrives at Hillsborough Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, at Royal Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, September 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Charles, who automatically became king, is also traveling to the four parts of the United Kingdom, to lead the mourning.
Princess Anne, the queen’s only daughter, traveled with the coffin as it was brought from Scotland where it has been since Elizabeth died last week.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” Anne said in a statement. “Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”
A party of bearers from the Royal Air Force carried the casket onto the transporter plane. A kilted honor guard from the Royal Regiment of Scotland stood with fixed bayonets as a regimental band played the national anthem as the plane began to taxi. With that, Scotland bade farewell to the queen.
Crowds of people also gathered outside Buckingham Palace — the site of many memorable festivities during the queen’s reign, from royal wedding celebrations to jubilees.
On Wednesday, the coffin will be taken on a gun carriage as part of a grand military procession to Westminster Hall, where a period of lying in state will begin until the funeral on Monday.

People wait in Royal Hillsborough for the visit of Britain's King Charles, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Royal Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, September 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Members of the public will be allowed to walk past the coffin for 24 hours a day until the morning of the funeral, which will be attended by dozens of world leaders including US President Joe Biden.

In Northern Ireland, thousands of well-wishers greeted Charles with handshakes, smiles and warm words as he walked along lines of people crowding the streets outside Hillsborough Castle, the monarch’s official residence in the province.
But the visit was also laden with political significance given Britain’s historical record in Ireland and the more recent years of violence in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles.
At a ceremony at Hillsborough Castle, the acting speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Alex Maskey, paid fulsome tribute to the queen.
“Queen Elizabeth was not a distant observer in the transformation and progress of relationships in, and between, these islands,” said Maskey, a member of Sinn Fein, which seeks the reunification of Ireland.

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort look at flowers and tributes left in honour of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on September 13, 2022. (AFP)

“She personally demonstrated how individual acts of positive leadership can help break down barriers and encourage reconciliation,” he said.
Maskey, who was interned by the authorities as an Irish Republican Army suspect in the 1970s, said Charles had already shown he understood the importance of reconciliation and was committed to it.
“The challenge for all of us is to renew the work that you and Queen Elizabeth have already done,” he said.
In 2011, Elizabeth became the first British monarch to visit the Irish Republic since independence from London almost a century earlier.
Although a potent symbol of the union, she made powerful gestures of reconciliation for Britain’s bloody past in Ireland during the state visit, culminating in a speech in which she expressed regret for centuries of conflict.
A year after her visit to Ireland, the queen, whose cousin Lord Louis Mountbatten was killed by the IRA in 1979, shook the hand of former IRA commander and then Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness in Belfast.
It was a milestone in a peace process that largely brought an end to three decades of violence between pro-British, largely Protestant, factions and nationalists, mostly Catholic, seeking to reunite Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Charles, addressing senior politicians at the castle, said he was committed to the welfare of all the people of Northern Ireland. He also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
“My mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes. Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard,” he said.

Support for Charles up
A new poll, meanwhile, showed Charles has enjoyed a surge in support since he became king.
Now 63 percent think he will be a good king, a rise of 24 percentage points since March, while 15 percent believe he will do a bad job, compared with 31 percent six months ago, the YouGov poll found.
Charles had carved out a role for himself speaking out on issues from climate change to architecture, and at times controversial contrast to his mother, who kept her personal opinions hidden throughout her reign.
Since becoming king, he has repeatedly said he would follow his mother’s example.

Topics: Death of Queen Elizabeth II King Charles III UK Northern Ireland

