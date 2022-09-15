You are here

Advent Technologies signs fuel cell distribution agreement with Saudi-based Hydrogen Systems

Advent Technologies signs fuel cell distribution agreement with Saudi-based Hydrogen Systems
Advent Technologies Holdings is based in Boston (Advent)
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fuel cell producer Advent Technologies Holdings has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi-based energy solutions company Hydrogen Systems to boost its sales in the Middle East.

The Boston-headquartered firm will also collaborate with Hydrogen Systems to explore potential large-scale development opportunities for hydrogen fuel cell power applications across the region.

Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent’s chairman and CEO, stated: “We look forward to a successful partnership with Hydrogen Systems to support the effort in the Middle East to decarbonize faster by adopting hydrogen and HT-PEM fuel cells to replace conventional and polluting energy sources. 

“Hydrogen Systems’ industry knowledge and reach provide an advantage in bringing disruptive, emerging fuel cell solutions to a mature application.”

Sattam Alsuwailem, CEO of Hydrogen Systems, said his firm was looking forward to “bringing Advent’s highly differentiated technology to the Middle East market.”

“We are excited to have Advent as our new industry partner and truly believe that this new collaboration can play a vital role in speeding up the Middle East’s transition to clean energy technologies,” he added. 

Hydrogen Systems was founded in 2009 and is focused on the localization and development of hydrogen energy and decarbonization solutions to meet the growing demand in the region.

 

Oman’s OQ picks Bank of America and Bank Muscat for $800m gas pipeline IPO

Oman’s OQ picks Bank of America and Bank Muscat for $800m gas pipeline IPO
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s OQ picks Bank of America and Bank Muscat for $800m gas pipeline IPO

Oman’s OQ picks Bank of America and Bank Muscat for $800m gas pipeline IPO
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman energy company OQ has selected Bank of America and Bank Muscat to assist in the initial public offering of its gas pipeline unit, as the Sultanate steadily moves ahead in its privatization program. 

Quoting people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the IPO of OQ Gas Network could raise as much as $800 million. The sources, who asked for anonymity, revealed that OQ may consider listing in Muscat and Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, known as Tadawul. 

According to the sources, more banks may enter the deal, and listing details about size and locations could change as nothing has yet been finalized. 

Al Jubail water desalination plant to become the world’s largest: Metito MD

Al Jubail water desalination plant to become the world’s largest: Metito MD
Updated 14 min 9 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nour El Shaeri 

Al Jubail water desalination plant to become the world’s largest: Metito MD

Al Jubail water desalination plant to become the world’s largest: Metito MD
Updated 14 min 9 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nour El Shaeri 

RIYADH: Metito, one of the Middle East’s leading water development companies, is building the world’s largest desalination plant in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Desalination International Conference held in Riyadh, Metito’s Managing Director Fady Juez said that Al Jubail’s desalination plant is set to produce 1 million cubic meters per day and will be the largest in the world.

The project was rewarded by the Saline Water Conversion Corp., the largest water desalination entity in the world, said Juez.

Founded in 1958, Metito has been a leading provider of intelligent water management solutions in the Middle East and North African region.

The company was one of the first to introduce reverse osmosis technology, which is the treatment of water using pressure, in the region.

According to Juez, Metito was the first Arab-based water treatment company to introduce desalination by RO in 1972, when no one knew about the technology outside the US.

“Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries in the world to start investing into large desalination plants by reverse osmosis for the infrastructure projects,” he added.

The company has a strong presence in the Kingdom through its partnerships with SWCC and NEOM.

“We built a 125,000 cubic meter per day water desalination plant in NEOM that supplies the initial phases of the city. It is the first large desalination plant powered by solar energy, 25 percent of its capacity is solar powered,” Juez stated.

Metito was the project’s engineering, procurement and construction contractor, completing a record-breaking 50,000 cubic meters per day in six months.

The plant has been operating for a year and a half in partial capacity and six months in full capacity.

Moreover, the company is building a large sewage treatment plant wholly owned and funded by Metito in the city of Dammam.

“We’re building the first and largest independent sewage treatment plant in the city of Dammam. It is 200,000 cubic meters per day where we are investing and owning the plant. It will start operation very soon,” Juez said.

In fact, Qatar’s Public Works Authority recently selected a Metito-led consortium for the contract to develop a $1 billion sewage treatment plant in the Wakra and Al-Wukair area. The consortium includes Qatar-based Al-Attiya Motors & Trading Co. and Kuwait’s Gulf Investment Corp.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing gets CMA approval to lift capital to $90m 

Saudi Paper Manufacturing gets CMA approval to lift capital to $90m 
Updated 28 min ago
Arab News

Saudi Paper Manufacturing gets CMA approval to lift capital to $90m 

Saudi Paper Manufacturing gets CMA approval to lift capital to $90m 
Updated 28 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to increase its capital by SR145 million ($39 million).

This will bring the company’s capital to SR337 million from SR192 million, according to a statement by CMA.

Earlier, the company announced its first-half profit, reporting a 19 percent increase to SR34 million, from SR29 million in the previous year's period.

Saudi National Bank completes issuance of $878m worth of sukuk

Saudi National Bank completes issuance of $878m worth of sukuk
Updated 26 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Bank completes issuance of $878m worth of sukuk

Saudi National Bank completes issuance of $878m worth of sukuk
Updated 26 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi National Bank has finalized a SR3.3 billion ($878 million) sukuk issuance in a bid to strengthen its capital base.

Denominated in Saudi riyals, the offer started in late August and included a total of 3,300 bonds at a par value of SR1 million, according to a bourse filing.

SNB Capital acted as the sole book-runner, lead arranger, and lead manager of the issuance.

This comes after the Saudi-listed lender reported solid earnings for the first half of 2022, posting a 59 percent profit surge to SR9 billion.

Along with the robust financial performance, the bank declared a half-year dividend payout of SR4.48 billion, representing SR1.1 per share.

TASI declines on inflation data that sparks investor fears: Closing bell

TASI declines on inflation data that sparks investor fears: Closing bell
Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

TASI declines on inflation data that sparks investor fears: Closing bell

TASI declines on inflation data that sparks investor fears: Closing bell
Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended the week’s final session in the red on Thursday as investors were alarmed by the Kingdom’s annual inflation rate topping 3 percent for the first time in 14 months.

The Tadawul All Share Index finished the week’s final session with a 0.54 percent decline at 11,829, while the parallel market Nomu ended with a 0.35 percent gain at 20,924.

In terms of gains, Al Moammar Information Systems Co. led the pack with a 8.9 percent gain, followed by Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. with a 5.88 percent rise.

Meanwhile, BinDawood Holding Co. led the fallers with a 6.56 percent decline, followed by Sadr Logistics Co. with a 5.27 percent decline.

Saudi oil giant Aramco declined 1.35 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell 1.91 percent,

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi shed 1.02 percent, while Alinma Bank edged up 0.96 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, which is the Kingdom's largest lender, slipped 1.51 percent, while Saudi British Bank gained 1.91 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, declined 2.24 percent, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp. shed 1.88 percent.

Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged up 0.68 percent, while its rival Nahdi Medical Co. added 3.3 percent.

