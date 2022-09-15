Advent Technologies signs fuel cell distribution agreement with Saudi-based Hydrogen Systems

RIYADH: Fuel cell producer Advent Technologies Holdings has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi-based energy solutions company Hydrogen Systems to boost its sales in the Middle East.
The Boston-headquartered firm will also collaborate with Hydrogen Systems to explore potential large-scale development opportunities for hydrogen fuel cell power applications across the region.
Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent’s chairman and CEO, stated: “We look forward to a successful partnership with Hydrogen Systems to support the effort in the Middle East to decarbonize faster by adopting hydrogen and HT-PEM fuel cells to replace conventional and polluting energy sources.
“Hydrogen Systems’ industry knowledge and reach provide an advantage in bringing disruptive, emerging fuel cell solutions to a mature application.”
Sattam Alsuwailem, CEO of Hydrogen Systems, said his firm was looking forward to “bringing Advent’s highly differentiated technology to the Middle East market.”
“We are excited to have Advent as our new industry partner and truly believe that this new collaboration can play a vital role in speeding up the Middle East’s transition to clean energy technologies,” he added.
Hydrogen Systems was founded in 2009 and is focused on the localization and development of hydrogen energy and decarbonization solutions to meet the growing demand in the region.