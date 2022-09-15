Russian-led mission to assess situation along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

LONDON: The Collective Security Treaty Organization is set to send a mission to assess the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border amid UN concerns over the imminent collapse of a fragile cease-fire.
Fighting erupted in the early hours of Monday between Armenian and Azeri troops as long-running tensions between the neighboring states over the Nagorno-Karabakh region flared, with both sides blaming one another for breaching a Moscow-brokered 2020 peace deal.
Addressing the UN Security Council on Thursday, Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca said both sides reported “heavy fighting on their international border.”
He added: “According to reports, heavy artillery, drones and large-caliber weapons were used. The exchange of fire reportedly continued through Sept. 13 and 14, while yesterday evening it was announced that a cease-fire had been agreed starting at 8 p.m. local time.”
He said: “We welcome this agreement and hope the cease-fire will hold, but remain deeply concerned over this dangerous escalation, including its possible impact on civilians.”
Following the death of 105 service personnel and wounding of at least six civilians during the recent fighting, Armenia requested deployment of the Russian-led CSTO — the regional equivalent of NATO — to provide a full picture on the source of this latest violence.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan wrote to the UN secretary-general and Security Council alleging violations of the 2020 peace deal that ended a six-week war.
Addressing the UNSC, Mher Margaryan, Armenia’s permanent representative to the UN, said the past three nights had been a “grave time” for the country after “our neighbor to the east instituted a major offensive.
“Over the past year, we have repeatedly brought to the council’s attention Azerbaijan’s breaches of international law.”
He added: “In the absence of proper accountability, we see the actions step up. Azerbaijan has occupied 10 sq. km of Armenia in the past two days, while Armenia engages in negotiations in good faith. This aggression of Azerbaijan is the answer to that.
“As we speak, Azerbaijan is reportedly planning to widen the scope of its predatory conduct, with the blame game and speculation its best friends.”
Azerbaijan’s permanent representative to the UN, Yashar Teymur oglu Aliyev, said this “serious escalation” had been “provoked by Armenia,” adding that Margaryan’s statement demonstrated the country’s lack of good faith in finding a peaceful solution.
“We reject the claims made, the distortions and deceptions. (The fighting) is the consequence of Armenian aggression, which remains unaddressed,” added Aliyev.
Jenca said he was unable to verify specifics of reports surrounding what was occurring on the ground, adding that he “fully supported” mediation efforts being undertaken by international organizations, the EU and Russia.
After an initial cease-fire brokered by Moscow on Tuesday failed to hold, China welcomed the latest cessation in hostilities, but added: “We hope both sides stick to this.”
Expressing “extreme concern” over the resumption of hostilities, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, urged both sides to return to the trilateral deal reached with Moscow in 2020, describing it as the basis for the “path to peace.”
But, he said, “sustainable results in bringing about peace require time and effort from both Baku and Yerevan.”
He added: “Substantial efforts are being undertaken by Russia’s Ministry of Defense and our border forces, and we are also engaging both parties. But the main thing today is for both parties to stop armed clashes and implement cease-fires.”
However, with fighting on the border at its worst since 2020, representatives expressed “deep concern” over the apparent targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure.
“The UAE expresses satisfaction at the cease-fire but remains deeply concerned over the ongoing violence, and wishes to see efforts convert to a lasting cease-fire and thereafter a lasting peace,” said Ameira Obaid Mohamed Obaid Alhefeiti, Emirati deputy permanent representative.
“Repeated crisis and humanitarian suffering will weaken the world order. We urge the parties to return to the negotiating table and seek a diplomatic solution quickly.”
