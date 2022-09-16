You are here

  • Home
  • Iglesias and Nico Williams in Spain’s Nations League squad

Iglesias and Nico Williams in Spain’s Nations League squad

Iglesias and Nico Williams in Spain’s Nations League squad
Spain’s coach Luis Enrique named potential debutants Borja Iglesias and Nico Williams in his Spain squad today for the Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal next week, while leaving out Ansu Fati. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bjy93

Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

Iglesias and Nico Williams in Spain’s Nations League squad

Iglesias and Nico Williams in Spain’s Nations League squad
  • Striker Iglesias, 29, has been in good form for Real Betis with four goals in La Liga this season
  • Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, 20, has also been called up for the first time.
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

MADRID: Luis Enrique named potential debutants Borja Iglesias and Nico Williams in his Spain squad on Friday for the Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal next week, while leaving out Ansu Fati.
Striker Iglesias, 29, has been in good form for Real Betis with four goals in La Liga this season, while Athletic Bilbao’s Williams, 20, has also been called up for the first time.
His brother Inaki Williams was given one Spain cap but opted to declare for World Cup qualifiers Ghana in July.
“Pure wingers need to learn how to play inside, and Nico is learning that,” said Luis Enrique.
“He has great pace to overload defenses. We’re taking advantage to get to watch him first hand.
“I know Borja well from when I was at Celta Vigo (as coach) and he was in the B team. He’s been playing well for a while, he has the level to play as Spain’s striker, he can link the play, score goals, he’s very powerful.”
Barcelona forward Fati was a regular for Luis Enrique previously but is still finding fitness and form after a long spell out injured with a knee problem.
Marco Asensio has barely featured for Real Madrid this season, but was included after scoring as a substitute in the 2-0 Champions League win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday.
Veteran defender Sergio Ramos was on the pre-list according to reports in Spain, after returning from injury at Paris Saint-Germain, but was not included and so will not be able to add to his record 180 caps.
“It’s great news to see Ramos back after over a year out,” added Luis Enrique. “Now he is competing and doing it consistently... but I think the best options to play in the center of defense are the central defenders I’ve picked, and the rest is just smoke.”
This is the last international window ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, meaning it is a final chance for fringe players like Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon and new faces like Williams and Iglesias to convince Luis Enrique to take them to the tournament.
Spain are top of League A Group 2 with two wins and two draws from four games, leading Portugal by a point.
First they host Switzerland in Zaragoza on September 24, before heading to Braga for the second game against Fernando Santos’s Portugal on September 27, with whom they shared a 1-1 draw in June.
Spain reached the previous Nations League final but lost 2-1 to France in Milan in October 2021. This edition’s final four will take place in June 2023.

Spain squad:
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion/ENG), David Raya (Brentford/ENG)
Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG), Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba (both Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Leeds United/ENG), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Jose Gaya (Valencia)
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi (all Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City/ENG), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)
Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), Borja Iglesias (Real Betis), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Topics: Spain Luis Enrique Nations League 2022

Related

England slumps to historic loss to Hungary in Nations League
Sport
England slumps to historic loss to Hungary in Nations League
England and Italy in Nations League draw as Germany held by Hungary
Sport
England and Italy in Nations League draw as Germany held by Hungary

Newcastle keeper Karius ready to put ‘haunting’ mistakes behind him: Howe

FC Union Berlin's Loris Karius during the warm up before the match Pool. (REUTERS)
FC Union Berlin's Loris Karius during the warm up before the match Pool. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 min 37 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle keeper Karius ready to put ‘haunting’ mistakes behind him: Howe

FC Union Berlin's Loris Karius during the warm up before the match Pool. (REUTERS)
  • Ex-Liverpool stopper has ‘got better with every training session,’ Magpies’ head coach says
  • Karius was to blame for two goals in Liverpool’s 2018 Champions League final loss
Updated 24 min 37 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes Loris Karius has a point to prove at Newcastle United, but not for the reasons many believe.

The Magpies’ head coach has handed the German keeper a fresh start in the Premier League after his controversial, stop-start spell at Liverpool was cut short last summer. The 29-year-old was a free transfer signing after Karl Darlow picked up an injury and the club’s coaching staff wanted to improve on third choice Mark Gillespie.

It’s a move that has raised eyebrows, especially given the high-profile errors that go hand-in-hand with Karius’ name. The new United signing was, of course, to blame for two goals in Liverpool’s 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, a game which has haunted the player’s career ever since.

However, while Howe believes the player arrives on Tyneside with something to prove, it is not because of that night in Kyiv four years ago.

“I think there has been a period where he hasn’t had that day-to-day contact with a team,” he said of Karius, who is expected to be on the bench for tomorrow’s visit of AFC Bournemouth to St. James’ Park.

“I think he’s improved and got better with every training session we’ve had. Certainly, he’s been really good with the team.

“You don’t want to bring someone in who doesn’t want to play and who can’t play. He can do both. He’s pushing and trained very well.”

When asked about Karius’ Champions League final errors, Howe said: “I haven’t really gone into any depth into his career with him yet, he’s only been here minimal time. But every player that comes in has a point to prove, depending how you look at it.

“We certainly want to help him get to the best levels he’s capable of. From what I’ve seen in training I’ve been very impressed by him, not just his performances but his conduct and how he’s carried himself. He’s fitting into a group that has a really good feel about them, so he’s fitted into that really well.”

The Karius move only materialized when usual stand-in keeper Darlow suffered an ankle injury, which looks set to keep him out of action for the next two months.

It’s understood, having let Martin Dubravka go to Manchester United on loan, the club were unconvinced Gillespie could provide adequate cover for in-form No. 1 Nick Pope, and so they went for Karius.

Howe said: “The injury to Darlow was strange how he picked it up. He was just doing goalkeeping training with two or three goalkeepers and twisted his ankle from a normal shot action.

“With that news, and our 25-man squad still being open at that stage, we decided it was wise to move for someone with experience who could complement the goalkeepers we have, and Loris was the outstanding candidate when we looked at the goalkeepers available, which was quite a small pool.

“He’s a really good age and had some incredible experiences in his career. He’s trained very well.”

Meanwhile, Howe is keeping his cards close to his chest in relation to whether key trio Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson will return to the fold for the clash with the Cherries.

He said: “Everyone has improved but I’ll leave my team news until the time when we get it. It’s been a difficult period for us but hopefully we’re coming out of that. They’re big players for us, we need them back quickly.”

It’s understood that of the trio, Brazilian Guimaraes is the closest to a return before the Premier League closes down for next week’s international break.

 

Topics: Loris Karius Eddie Howe Newcastle

Related

Saudi Crown Prince unveils National Gaming and Esports Strategy
Sport
Saudi Crown Prince unveils National Gaming and Esports Strategy
Dortmund look to rebound from City disappointment with ‘insanely important’ Schalke clash
Sport
Dortmund look to rebound from City disappointment with ‘insanely important’ Schalke clash

Lukaku to miss Belgium Nations League games with injury

Lukaku to miss Belgium Nations League games with injury
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

Lukaku to miss Belgium Nations League games with injury

Lukaku to miss Belgium Nations League games with injury
  • Belgium's all-time record goalscorer has not played since August due to a muscle problem
  • Belgium will host Wales in Brussels on September 22
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

BRUSSLES: Romelu Lukaku will miss Belgium’s upcoming Nations League matches with injury as coach Roberto Martinez named a 30-man squad on Friday.
Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer, on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea, has not played since August due to a muscle problem.
Rennes winger Jeremy Doku is also out injured, with Martinez giving a first call-up to 18-year-old Anderlecht defender Zeno Debast.
Belgium will host Wales in Brussels on September 22 and take on the Netherlands in Amsterdam three days later in their final competitive game before the World Cup in Qatar.
The Belgians trail leaders the Netherlands by three points in Group A4 heading into their last two matches.
Belgium open their World Cup campaign against Canada in Al Rayyan on November 23, before further Group F games against Morocco and Croatia.

Belgium Nations League squad:
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/ESP), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Matz Sels (Strasbourg/FRA)
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Antwerp), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Arthur Theate (Rennes/FRA), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Club Brugge), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Jason Denayer (free agent), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Wout Faes (Leicester City/ENG)
Midfielders: Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City/ENG), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Amadou Onana (Everton/ENG), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan/ITA), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa/ENG)
Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce/TUR), Lois Openda (Lens/FRA), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid/ESP), Leandro Trossard (Brighton/ENG), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan/ITA), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray/TUR), Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha Berlin/GER)

Topics: Belgium Nations League Romelu Lukaku

Related

Lukaku nets seconds into Inter return at Lecce
Sport
Lukaku nets seconds into Inter return at Lecce
Courtois keeps faith in Lukaku despite ‘strange’ problems at Chelsea
Sport
Courtois keeps faith in Lukaku despite ‘strange’ problems at Chelsea

Dortmund look to rebound from City disappointment with ‘insanely important’ Schalke clash

Dortmund look to rebound from City disappointment with ‘insanely important’ Schalke clash
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

Dortmund look to rebound from City disappointment with ‘insanely important’ Schalke clash

Dortmund look to rebound from City disappointment with ‘insanely important’ Schalke clash
  • "I'm proud of our performance but for me it goes hand in hand with some obligations," Kehl said
  • Dortmund gave one of the best displays of coach Edin Terzic's reign against City and looked set for an unlikely victory
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl says his side have an “obligation” when they host Schalke in the 99th Ruhr derby of the Bundesliga era on Saturday.
While the derby is widely considered the biggest and most storied in German football history, the sides’ contrasting fortunes in recent seasons highlight the growing gap between them.
Speaking after his side’s narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, Kehl turned his focus to the “insanely important” game.
“I’m proud of our performance but for me it goes hand in hand with some obligations,” Kehl said late on Wednesday.
“It’s an insanely important game for us. (We need) to put in a really good performance again before the national team break.”
Dortmund gave one of the best displays of coach Edin Terzic’s reign against City and looked set for an unlikely victory thanks to a goal from Jude Bellingham, before late strikes from John Stones and former BVB striker Erling Haaland allowed the home side to snatch the win.
Even if the club went home with zero points, Kehl said Dortmund could take plenty out of the performance.
“If the team performs like they did today, then there can be only one winner on Saturday.”
While Dortmund may have gone toe-to-toe with the Champions League favorites in the lead-up to the bitter clash, Schalke come into the match on the back of their first Bundesliga win in 483 days — a 3-1 defeat of fellow Ruhr rivals Bochum.
Speaking on Thursday, Schalke coach Frank Kramer sought to get inside Dortmund’s head, saying the visitors would look to channel the spirit of fellow promoted side Werder Bremen who scored three late goals in four minutes to beat Dortmund 3-2 in August.
“Performing with determination and looking for a chance at any time — that’s what Bremen did in Dortmund and got the better of them,” Kramer said.
“They hit Dortmund where they didn’t expect it.
“We know it’s a special game. We want to rock it.”
Werder Bremen’s impressive rise under coach Ole Werner saw them promoted back to the Bundesliga at their first attempt — and it would have been close to impossible without Niclas Fuellkrug.
Fuellkrug and strike partner Marvin Ducksch scored 60 percent of Bremen’s goals in their promotion season.
While Ducksch has been quiet this season, Fuellkrug’s five goals in six matches, out of his team’s total of 12, has him atop the Bundesliga scoring charts.
His form is so strong he has an outside chance of making Germany coach Hansi Flick’s World Cup squad — a fact his club manager Werner is well aware of.
“Niclas is currently the most accurate striker Germany has. That shows how good he is and what quality he has. But the squad decision is made by others.”

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Schalke Bundesliga

Related

Haaland haunts Dortmund as Man City triumph but Chelsea held on Potter debut
Sport
Haaland haunts Dortmund as Man City triumph but Chelsea held on Potter debut
Bellingham goal helps Dortmund seal home Champions League win
Sport
Bellingham goal helps Dortmund seal home Champions League win

Abu Dhabi to host 27th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship next month

Abu Dhabi to host 27th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship next month
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to host 27th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship next month

Abu Dhabi to host 27th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship next month
  • About 2,000 male and female competitors from more than 70 nations are expected to take part in the prestigious event from Oct. 29 to Nov. 8
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: For a third successive year, Abu Dhabi will host the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, with an estimated 2,000 male and female competitors from more than 70 countries set to take part.

Organized by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, the global body for the sport, and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the event will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 8 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City. Drawing the world’s best competitors across various age groups, the 11-day event is expected to attract both male and female talents of all ages, competing across four categories: Adult, Under 21, Under 18, and Under 16.

“The decision of the JJIF to entrust us once more with this prestigious global event demonstrates their unwavering faith in Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to successfully host sports events,” said Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAEJJF. “It sees the emirate as a model platform for planning and holding the most important tournaments. The fact that the city will host the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship for a third consecutive edition demonstrates not only this trust, but also the success of previous iterations.

“The UAE and Abu Dhabi continue to be crucial to the growth of jiu-jitsu on a global scale and we are working constantly to encourage international organizations to further promote the sport. As the home city of both the Asian and International Jiu-Jitsu Federation headquarters, we strive to improve cooperation with other federations too.”

While participants are expected to fly into Abu Dhabi from over 70 countries, Al-Dhaheri said the UAE national team has already started its preparations.

“Our athletes are determined to defend their championship title and build on their previous successes, particularly their recent performance at the World Games where they won a historic five medals.”

The UAEJJF recently approved the national team’s pre-tournament plans, including setting up internal and external preparation camps. The men’s squad includes Faisal Al-Ketbi, Omar Al-Fadhli, Mohammed Al-Omari, Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, Mahdi Al-Awlaki, Khaled Al-Shehhi and Diab Al-Nuaimi, among others. The women’s team includes Hamda Al-Shukaili, Balqis Al-Hashimi, Shamma Al-Kalbani, Bashayer Al-Matrooshi, Mira Al-Saadi, Amna Al-Hosani, Zamzam Al-Hammadi and Mahra Mahfouz.

The UAE national team retained the winners’ title at last year’s Jiu-Jitsu World Championship. The country won 53 medals overall, including 18 gold, 16 silver and 19 bronze.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu

Related

Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup to kick off in Dubai next month
Sport
Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup to kick off in Dubai next month
Top grapplers expected as jiu-jitsu tour returns to Abu Dhabi
Sport
Top grapplers expected as jiu-jitsu tour returns to Abu Dhabi

Al-Nassr defeat Al-Batin 4-0 to climb to third in Roshn Saudi League

Al-Nassr defeat Al-Batin 4-0 to climb to third in Roshn Saudi League
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Al-Nassr defeat Al-Batin 4-0 to climb to third in Roshn Saudi League

Al-Nassr defeat Al-Batin 4-0 to climb to third in Roshn Saudi League
  • Riyadh club has now won three out of its four matches this season
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News

Al-Nassr on Thursday night defeated Al-Batin 4-0 to climb to third in the Roshn Saudi League table after four rounds of action.

The victory at Hafr Al-Batin Stadium means the Riyadh club have taken nine points out of 12, their only blemish this season being the 1-0 loss to Al-Taawoun on Sept. 3.

Al-Batin, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table with no points.

Al-Nassr’s goals came from the Brazilians Luis Gustavo at 17 minutes and Anderson Talisca at 29; Sami Al-Najei five minutes before the break; and Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the 51st minute.

Rui Garcia’s team will resume their league campaign after the international, when they host Al-Ittihad on Oct. 2, while Al-Batin will visit Al-Khaleej on the same day.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League Al-Nassr Al-Batin

Related

Al-Nassr’s Ghislain Konan tops Roshn Saudi League performers in 3rd round of matches
Sport
Al-Nassr’s Ghislain Konan tops Roshn Saudi League performers in 3rd round of matches
Al-Shabab take three-point lead at top of Roshn Saudi League table
Sport
Al-Shabab take three-point lead at top of Roshn Saudi League table

Latest updates

Anti-vax groups use carrot emoji to evade Facebook moderation
Anti-vax groups use carrot emoji to evade Facebook moderation
Newcastle keeper Karius ready to put ‘haunting’ mistakes behind him: Howe
FC Union Berlin's Loris Karius during the warm up before the match Pool. (REUTERS)
YouTube to introduce new ways to reward content creators
YouTube to introduce new ways to reward content creators
Lukaku to miss Belgium Nations League games with injury
Lukaku to miss Belgium Nations League games with injury
UAE supports new shelter by charity fighting domestic violence in France
UAE supports new shelter by charity fighting domestic violence in France

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.