Death toll from Jordan building collapse rises to 13

The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in the Jordanian capital this week has risen to 13, local authorities said on Friday, after further bodies were found.
At least 25 people were in the dilapidated building in Amman’s Webdeh district when it crumbled on Tuesday.
Civil defense rescuers have been working to remove concrete slabs and lift debris in a desperate search for survivors.
Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said on Friday another three bodies had been removed from the rubble, state news agency Petra reported. Another 10 people had been injured, it added.
At least 350 rescuers, as well as drones and police dogs, were taking part in the search operations, which Petra reported would continue until everyone was accounted for.
Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh ordered an investigation as officials said the building was in disrepair.
UAE supports new shelter by charity fighting domestic violence in France
UAE ambassador ‘proud’ of embassy’s support for charity to protect vulnerable women, children
French charity accommodates women and children who are victims of domestic violence
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News
MONTGERON, France: The UAE Embassy in Paris has backed the inauguration of a new shelter to protect vulnerable women and children by French charity Léa Solidarité Femmes.
“I am proud of the UAE Embassy’s support to Léa Solidarité Femmes to protect women and children living in vulnerable conditions,” Hind Manea Saeed Al-Otaiba, the UAE’s ambassador to France, was cited as saying by the Emirates News Agency on Friday.
The charity inaugurated the first shelter of its network, Maison Solidarité Femmes 91, with the support of the UAE Embassy and the Île-de-France Region Departmental Council.
The event was attended by Al-Otaiba, Mayor of Montgeron Sylvie Carillon, President of the Departmental Council of Essonne François Durovray and French officials and representatives involved in the project.
The shelter will offer comprehensive support to women and children subjected to domestic violence to facilitate their extrication from vulnerable situations and enable them to rebuild their lives in a protected environment.
Al Otaiba said: “Empowering women in various fields is one of the UAE’s priorities and the focus of its leadership, as the UAE plays a regional and international role in empowering women.”
Léa Solidarité Femmes has assisted over 2,900 women and children, including 721 women and 904 children in 2021, since its inception 10 years ago.
The charity’s President Patricia Rouff said the missions of the Maison Solidarité Femmes 91 respond to a large number of needs identified over the last 10 years by its experts.
“It is thanks to the unfailing support of benefactors such as the UAE Embassy in Paris and Ile-de-France Region that Léa Solidarité Femmes can continue to take in and support women and their children who are victims of domestic violence,” she said.
Israel preparing to connect to gas field disputed by Lebanon
Israel says the Karish field is located entirely within its exclusive economic zone
Lebanon insists that part of the field falls within its own waters
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israel’s energy ministry said Friday it was set to conduct tests on a maritime field claimed in part by Lebanon, ahead of connecting it to the Jewish state’s gas network.
The ministry “was preparing to connect the Karish reservoir to the Israeli system,” a statement said.
The gas field has been licensed to London-listed company Energean.
“As part of the next stage of the project, planned for the upcoming days, the rig and natural transmission system from the rig to the national network will be tested,” the statement added.
Officials told AFP the test would be conducted by transferring gas from Israel to the rig.
The ministry announcement comes less than 10 days after Energean announced it was “on track to deliver (the) first gas from the Karish development project within weeks.”
Israel says the Karish field is located entirely within its exclusive economic zone, but Lebanon insists that part of the field falls within its own waters.
The United States has mediated the dispute, which escalated in early June when Energean brought a production vessel into the field.
Last Friday, US mediator Amos Hochstein noted “progress” in the talks, but said that “still more work needs to be done.”
Lebanon and Israel, whose border is patrolled by the United Nations, have no diplomatic relations.
They had resumed maritime border negotiations in 2020, but the process was stalled by Beirut’s claim that the map used by the United Nations in the talks needed modifying.
Lebanon initially demanded 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) in the disputed maritime area but then asked for an additional 1,430 square kilometers, including part of the Karish field.
Israel claims the field lies in its waters and is not part of the disputed area subject to ongoing negotiations.
The powerful Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, which launched drones toward the Karish gas field in July, had threatened attacks if Israel proceeds with gas extraction in the disputed area.
On Thursday, Israel’s national security adviser Eyal Hulata addressed Hezbollah’s threats, noting an agreement to export gas to energy-starved Europe.
“Israel will not be deterred by these threats and continue to realize its energetic interests, activate Karish and fulfil the important contracts it signed, including with Egypt and the EU,” he said at a conference at Israel’s Reichman University in Herzliya.
The ministry confirmed that health officials are taking all the necessary measures to limit the spread of the virus
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Bahrain on Friday reported its first case of the monkeypox virus, involving a 29-year-old expat who recently arrived after a trip abroad.
Reports suggest that the patient has been placed in isolation after exhibiting symptoms, and is currently receiving medical attention as per the adopted protocols, according to state news agency BNA.
The ministry confirmed that health officials were taking all the necessary measures to limit the spread of the virus through contact tracing and ‘disease surveillance mechanisms.’
As part of its efforts to combat the spread of the virus, ‘the Ministry of Health has put in place a contingency plan and conducted awareness sessions for health workers about the virus’, wrote BNA.
Additionally, a reporting mechanism has been set-up at the Public Health Directorate, which provides testing requirements, contact tracing plans and vaccinations.
Lebanese banks declare three-day closure over security concerns
Bank holdups by increasingly frustrated depositors snowball in Lebanon
Strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency have been imposed since 2019
Updated 16 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Depositors wanting to recover withheld savings carried out hold-ups in at least five different banks across Lebanon on Friday.
The banks have been denying people access to their money for three years, with the government yet to establish a legal framework for the recovery of deposits, pushing depositors to retrieve their funds by force.
In Friday’s incidents, security forces negotiated with depositors, some of whom voluntarily headed to police stations to surrender after making sure their money safely reached relatives.
They followed events on Thursday, when Sali Hafiz stormed her local bank with a toy gun and managed to recover part of her savings to help pay for her sister’s cancer treatment. The security forces issued an arrest warrant against her, but she remains at large.
Hassan Moghnieh, the head of the Lebanon’s Depositors Association, told Arab News: “It is an uprising of depositors who can no longer endure more than three years of having their savings withheld. Five banks were stormed on Friday, and there is news about more banks being stormed in Nabatiyeh in the south, Batroun, and Halba in the north.”
STORMING OF THE BANKS
Banks reportedly held up by depositors
• Byblos Bank in Ghazieh
• BLOM Bank at Beirut’s Tarik El-Jadida
• Bank Audi in Chiyah
• Banque Libano-Française branches at Kafaat and Hamra
• Lebanon & Gulf Bank at Ramlet El-Baida
• BLOM Bank in Concorde
• Fransabank in Beirut
• BankMed in Chehim in Mount Lebanon
Friday’s incidents prompted the bank association to hold an emergency meeting and decide to close banks for three days starting Monday.
Depositor Mohammed Reda Korkmaz and his son Ibrahim stormed the Byblos Bank branch in Ghazieh. The father held employees hostage, poured gasoline, and threatened to set the branch on fire if he did not get his money back.
Panic ensued at the bank for some time, and Korkomaz managed to retrieve $19,200 from his account and handed it over to someone who was waiting for him outside the bank.
It turned out that Korkmaz worked as a taxi driver, and he used a plastic pistol and a gasoline bottle to threaten employees. Later, he and his son surrendered, smiling to the security forces at the scene.
Abdel Rahman Sobra stormed the BLOM Bank branch in Tariq Al-Jdideh, one of the most popular and crowded neighborhoods in Beirut.
He claimed to have a gun in his pocket but did not use it to threaten employees.
He demanded to recover his withheld deposits, estimated at $165,000. Sobra said he was a businessman and is unable to pay his dues and cover his employees’ salaries.
A woman in her 80s later joined Sobra, asking to be allowed to withdraw her money as she needs to pay her medical bills.
Video footage from inside the bank showed that security forces entered to negotiate with Sobra but did not arrest him.
An armed depositor broke into the Bank of Lebanon and Gulf in Ramlet Al-Bayda, in the south of Beirut, carrying a hunting rifle. The depositor, identified as Jawad Sleem, is unemployed, according to his brother, who was waiting for him outside the bank.
Sleem used to work in real estate but became unemployed after the economic collapse in the country. He demanded $35,000 from his deposit of $50,000 and held five hostages inside the bank.
Armed with a gun, a depositor from Al-Moussawi family stormed the Libano-Française bank in Mrayjeh in one of Beirut’s southern suburbs, and forcibly took his entire deposit of $20,000.
A depositor who is a serving lieutenant in the Internal Security Forces broke into Bankmed in Chehime in Iklim El-Kharoub. It was said that he fired into the air.
Activist lawyer Haytham Azzo, known for defending civilians protesting in the streets and depositors breaking into banks, told Arab News that these depositors do not have criminal intentions, and only want their rightful property.
“This is the result of the state not addressing the frozen dollar deposits crisis as the economic crisis worsens. The state is turning normal civilians into criminals when they are not as such,” Azzo said.
Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi called for an immediate meeting of the Central Security Council. “The law will be strictly enforced, however, I will not accept a confrontation between people and the security forces; There will be no gunfire or harsh treatment,” he said.
Mawlawi addressed depositors: “You cannot reclaim your rights in such a way as it harms the banking system and leads to the rest of the depositors losing their rights.”
The bank association said its decision to suspend work came “after the repeated attacks on banks, especially the physical assaults on bank employees and their dignity.”
It also came “after taking into account the risks that the customers are facing inside the branches subjected to storming operations.”
The association stressed that “it wants to protect the interests of depositors” and that “violence was not and will not be a solution.”
Economic expert Jassem Ajaka told Arab News that storming banks is a “very dangerous indicator that the government has given up on its role, to the extent that people themselves are now reclaiming their rights.”
He said: “This is a warning for the government to approve the draft of the Capital Control Law, restructure banks and acknowledge public debt.”
President of the Lebanese Depositors Association Hassan Moghnieh said: “An increase in bank break-ins was expected,” adding “closing down banks will not address the crisis, since the break-ins will restart on the first day of banks reopening their doors.”
He warned of “massive social chaos” and denied that “any party was responsible for depositors’ uprising.”
Iranian woman declared brain dead after her arrest by morality police in Tehran
Updated 16 September 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: An Iranian woman was declared brain dead hours after she was reportedly arrested by morality police in Tehran for not complying with the country’s mandatory hijab rules.
Mahsa Amini was allegedly beaten inside the morality police’s van while being taken to a detention center, according to reports by Radio Farda, quoting eyewitnesses.
The 22-year-old had traveled from Kurdistan to Tehran to meet relatives when she was arrested on September 13.
Her family was later informed that Amini was hospitalized after the media center of the Tehran Police Department had alleged she ‘suddenly suffered a heart problem.’
Mahsa’s older brother Kiarash Amini said in an interview with Iranwire news website that according to doctors’ diagnoses his sister suffered from a heart attack or a stroke, ‘and that while her heart was still beating, her brain is no longer conscious.’
Authorities in Iran have increasingly cracked down on women who violate the mandatory wearing of the hijab in public, which became compulsory Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Reports suggest that women deemed ‘non-compliant’ have been barred from entering government offices, banks, or riding on public transportation.