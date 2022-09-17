Tunisian president makes new changes to electoral law

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied has made new changes to electoral law that diminish the role of political parties, three months ahead of legislative elections.
A new electoral law reduces the number of members of the lower house of parliament from 217 to 161, and says candidates will now be elected directly instead of via party lists. Voters will elect a new legislature Dec. 17.
“In the past, the parliament deputy drew his legitimacy from his party. Today, he must assume his responsibilities, above all, before his constituents,” Saied said at a Cabinet meeting.
According to the new rules, parliament members “who do not fulfill their roles” can be removed if 10 percent of constituents who voted for them lodge a formal request with parliament.
Several opposition parties, including the Ennahdha movement, have said they will boycott the December elections and say the new electoral law is aimed at muffling them.
Saied froze parliament in 2021 after years of political deadlock and economic crisis, and then dissolved it in March. A constitution approved in a July referendum hands broad executive powers to the president and weakens the influence of Tunisia’s parliament and judiciary.
While opposition members and Western critics warned the moves threaten hard-won democratic gains, many Tunisians welcomed Saied’s actions after years of exasperation with the country’s political elites.
The president insisted at a Cabinet meeting Thursday that he had no intention of excluding any party from the parliamentary elections.
He argued that the new law was based on a study of systems in other countries, and “will allow the people to freely express their will and to vote for the person of their choice.”
His critics accuse him of authoritarian drift and endangering the democratic process initiated in Tunisia in 2011.
Tunisia is struggling to revive its public finances as discontent grows over inflation running at nearly 9 percent and a shortage of many food items in stores because the country can’t afford to pay for some imports.
The International Monetary Fund and major foreign donors want Tunisia to push ahead with cuts in subsidies and the restructuring of state-owned companies as well as steps to bring the public sector wage bill under control.
The government’s spokesperson said on Friday that Tunisia hopes to reach an agreement with the IMF by the end of October after a wage deal agreed on with unions was seen as a key step toward getting IMF support.
The government and the powerful UGTT union on Thursday signed a deal to boost public sector wages by 5 percent, a step that may ease social tensions. But they did not announce any further agreement on reforms needed for an IMF bailout.
“The Tunisian negotiating team was in contact yesterday with (the) IMF regarding the last terms of the agreement with the Fund,” said Nasreddine Nsibi, the government spokesperson.
“We seek to reach a deal with the IMF before the end of October, which would make Tunisia able to fulfill all its commitments, including providing foods and energy products, paying wages and debt service,” he added.
Fitch Ratings said on Friday that Tunisia’s wage agreement raises the likelihood of an IMF deal.
Tunisian officials have said that Tunis aims for a $3 billion loan.
The IMF has signaled it will not move forward with a bailout sought by Tunis unless the government brings on board the UGTT, which says it has more than a million members and has previously shut down the economy in strikes.
The official website of Iran’s judiciary, Mizan.news, said that Tehran’s chief prosecutor, Ali Salehi, ordered a police team of forensic pathologists to examine the medical aspects of the case
TEHRAN: Iran’s president has ordered a probe in the case of a young woman who slipped into a coma while in custody in Tehran and died, state media reported on Friday. The police have said she suffered a heart attack.
According to the state-run IRNA news agency, President Ebrahim Raisi asked Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to “investigate the cause of the incident with urgency and special attention.”
According to reports on social media, Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained earlier this week by the so-called “morality police” after officers apparently found fault with her hijab.
The headscarf has been compulsory for women in Iran since after the 1979 revolution and members of the morality police enforce the strict dress code.
Police said on Thursday that Amini was taken to a hospital after she allegedly had a heart attack while in custody. News websites quoted an uncle of Amini as saying she had no history of heart disease.
Police said she was arrested on Tuesday.
The official website of Iran’s judiciary, Mizan.news, said that Tehran’s chief prosecutor, Ali Salehi, ordered a police team of forensic pathologists to examine the medical aspects of the case.
Iran’s morality police has been criticized in recent years over its treatment of people, especially young women, and videos uploaded on social media have shown officers forcing women into police vehicles.
Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has supported a softer attitude toward women who do not comply with the official dress code.
But hard-liners have called for harsh punishment and even lashes, arguing that allowing women to show their hair leads to moral decay and the disintegration of families.
The judiciary has in recent years urged people to inform on women who do not wear the hijab.
Since 2017, after dozens of women publicly took off their headscarves in a wave of protests, the authorities adopted tougher measures.
Amini’s case has drawn condemnation from Iranian celebrities, athletes and other public figures.
Former President Mohammad Khatami said the behavior of the morality police was a “disaster” while outspoken politician and former lawmaker Mahmoud Sadeghi called on Khamenei to speak publicly about Amini’s case.
Popular former soccer player, Ali Karimi, tweeted that while children of high-ranking officials are leaving the country, “our children are dying.”
Hossein Mahini, another former soccer player, said in a tweet, addressing the morality police: “We hate you.”
With a Russian nudge, Turkey and Syria step up contacts
ANKARA: Turkey’s intelligence chief has held multiple meetings with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus over the last few weeks, a sign of Russian efforts to encourage a thaw between states on opposite sides of Syria’s war, four sources said.
A regional source aligned with Damascus said that Hakan Fidan, head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, and Syrian intelligence chief Ali Mamlouk met as recently as this week in the Syrian capital.
The contacts reflect a Russian policy shift as Moscow steels itself for a protracted conflict in Ukraine and seeks to secure its position in Syria, where its forces have supported President Bashar Assad since 2015, according to two Turkish officials and the regional source.
Any normalization between Ankara and Damascus would reshape the decade-long Syrian war.
Turkish backing has been vital to sustaining Syrian fighters in their last major territorial foothold in the northwest, after Assad defeated the insurgency across the rest of the country, aided by Russia and Iran.
But rapprochement faces big complications, including the fate of rebel fighters and millions of civilians, many of whom fled to the northwest to escape Assad’s rule.
Turkey, a NATO member country, has troops on the ground across the area, deemed occupying forces by Assad.
During the meetings, Fidan — one of President Tayyip Erdogan’s closest confidants — and Mamlouk evaluated how the two countries’ foreign ministers could eventually meet, according to a senior Turkish official and a Turkish security source.
“Russia wants Syria and Turkey to overcome their problems and achieve certain agreements ... which are in the interest of everyone, both Turkey and Syria,” said the Turkish official.
One big challenge is Turkey’s desire to include Syrian rebels in any talks with Damascus, the official added.
The Turkish security official said Russia has gradually withdrawn some military resources from Syria in order to focus on Ukraine, and had asked Turkey to normalise relations with Assad to “accelerate a political solution” in Syria.
The Damascus-allied source said Russia had nudged Syria to enter talks as Moscow seeks to nail down its position and that of Assad in the event it must redeploy forces to Ukraine. Russia has sustained stunning losses on the ground in Ukraine over the past week.
The most recent meetings — including a two-day visit by Fidan to Damascus at the end of August — had sought to lay the ground for sessions at a higher level, the source said.
The senior Turkish official said Ankara does not want to see Iranian or Iran-backed forces — already widely deployed in regime-controlled parts of Syria — plugging gaps left by Russian withdrawals.
The Turkish security official said neither did Russia want to see Iranian influence expand as it reduces its presence.
A diplomat based in the region said Russia had pulled a limited number of troops out of Syria’s south earlier this summer, particularly in areas along the border with Israel that were later filled by Iran-aligned forces. While Fidan and Mamlouk have spoken intermittently over the last two years, the pace and timing of recent meetings suggests a new urgency to the contacts.
The regional source allied to Damascus and a second senior pro-Assad source in the Middle East said the Turkish-Syrian contacts had made a lot of progress, without giving details.
A third regional source aligned with Damascus said Turkish-Syrian relations had begun to thaw and were advancing to a stage of “creating a climate for understanding.”
The Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Turkey’s MIT declined to comment and the Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment.
The Syrian Information Ministry did not immediately reply to emailed questions from Reuters.
Turkish-Syrian rapprochement seemed unthinkable earlier in the Syrian conflict, which spiraled out of an uprising against Assad in 2011, killing hundreds of thousands of people, drawing in numerous foreign powers, and splintering the country. Erdogan has called Assad a terrorist and said there could be no peace in Syria with him in office, while Assad has called Erdogan a thief for “stealing” Syrian land.
But in an apparent change of tone last month, Erdogan said he could never rule out dialogue and diplomacy with Syria.
Erdogan faces tight elections next year in which a key issue will be repatriating some of the 3.7 million Syrian refugees now in Turkey.
The Turkish-Syrian contacts come against the backdrop of a flurry of meetings between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, including one planned on Friday in Uzbekistan.
In July, Turkey helped seal a UN-backed deal that lifted a blockade on grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports..
After a recent visit to Moscow, Erdogan said Putin had suggested Turkey cooperate with Damascus along their joint border, where Ankara has waged several offensives into areas where Syrian Kurdish groups have carved out autonomy since 2011.
Turkey has been threatening to launch another offensive against the US-backed Kurdish forces, which Ankara deems a national security threat.
Russia has signaled opposition to such an incursion.
Netanyahu hopes rise as Arab bloc splits ahead of Israeli poll
Arab nationalist Balad party to run separately in the Joint List in November vote
Updated 16 September 2022
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: A bloc of Arab parties has split ahead of Israel’s November elections — a move that could dilute the minority’s political influence and strengthen former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hopes of a return to power.
The Arab nationalist Balad party will run separately from the other two parties in the Joint List in the general election.
The Nov. 1 poll is expected to be a hard-fought contest between Netanyahu and a constellation of parties from across the political spectrum.
But the last-minute decision by the Balad faction to split from the Joint Arab List may play into Netanyahu’s hands.
Balad, also known as Tajamu and headed by Sami Abu Shehadeh, has submitted a separate list for the Nov. 1 election.
Abu Shehadeh, a Knesset member and head of the Balad list, told Arab News that he is confident the party can pass the electoral threshold needed to enter the Knesset.
However, Botrus Mansour, a Nazareth-based lawyer and observer of the Arab political map in Israel, is not so sure.
”Balad has only a slim chance of crossing the threshold. Based on the estimates, the 3.25 percent threshold requires around 140,000 votes,” he said.
Polling and general estimates suggest that Balad can gain no more than half that number.
Explaining the last-minute withdrawal, Balad supporters said that they had signed an agreement with Hadash (the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality) and its leader Ayman Odeh on both ideological issues and seat allocations, but accused the party of reneging on the deal and pushing for a rotation of the sixth seat.
Wadie Abu Nassar, director of the International Center for Consultations, told Arab News that Balad has only a slim chance of sending any of its members to the Knesset.
“They are entering a race ahead of elections alone at a very late stage, less than two months before election day. The second reason is that the prevailing discourse among the Arab population has shifted inwardly.”
The Haifa-based analyst told Arab News that while in past decades the Palestinian and pan-Arab discourse was the prevailing focus of Palestinian citizens in Israel, they had other priorities today.
“The discourse is focusing on domestic issues and less on Palestinian-related issues, and this means that they (Balad) will not be able to garner the kind of voting numbers that are needed.”
Observers are unclear how the split will affect the already expected low voter turnout, which is forecast to be in the 40 percent range.
“The new split will add to the frustration and despair, combined with the general mood of helplessness because of lack of change toward Arabs of Israel from the current government. Therefore, and without a dramatic change, the percentage of the vote is likely to decrease,” Mansour said.
But Abu Nassar believes that the Balad split might have a different effect on the turnout.
“On the one hand, the competition will be tougher, and each faction will invest more time. On the other hand, more people will be angry, so I believe the split will have a limited impact on the turnout.”
If Balad fails to cross the threshold, the potential waste of about 70,000 Arab votes might help the Netanyahu bloc.
Abu Nassar said that Netanyahu’s chances had “improved significantly.”
However, he added that “the game is not over yet because things in the right wing are not clear,” referring to the possible scenarios between Netanyahu and the far-right versus the blocs of caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Mansour believes that if the Netanyahu bloc is unable to garner the necessary 61 out of 120 Knesset seats, the absence of Balad will make it easier for Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi, leader of the Ta’al party, to support the Lapid/Gantz alliance.
“If Balad is not in the Joint List, the chances of joining a governing coalition will be easier now, especially since this line has already been crossed by the Islamist leader Mansour Abbas,” he said.
The costs and benefits of Arab-Israeli normalization on Abraham Accords’ two-year anniversary
As part of the deal with the UAE, Israel pledged to suspend its plans to annex occupied Palestinian territories
Two years on, even the agreement’s signatories doubt whether it has changed Israel’s behavior for the better
Lucas Chapman
WASHINGTON D.C.: Two years ago this week, the UAE and Bahrain formalized the peace deals they had reached with Israel the previous month by signing the Abraham Accords at the White House, in a ceremony overseen by then US President Donald Trump.
As Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Abdullatif Al-Zayani, respectively the UAE and Bahrain’s foreign ministers, and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put their signatures on the document on Sept. 15, 2020, the moment was hailed as the beginning of a new era of Middle East diplomacy.
As part of the agreement, Israel said it would suspend its plans to annex occupied Palestinian territories. Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE remained committed to a two-state solution and that its support for the Palestinian cause was “unshakable.”
The prospect of immediate economic and diplomatic benefits prompted Sudan to normalize relations with Israel in October 2020. The North African country became a signatory to the Abraham Accords in January 2021, around the same time it was removed from the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list.
Morocco normalized its relations with Israel two months after Sudan did, with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz signing a security agreement with his Moroccan counterpart in November 2021. Israel recognised Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for establishing ties.
Two years on from the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the White House lawn, it is now possible to assess some of the outcomes of the agreement, such as how it has affected bilateral ties and who stands to benefit most from them, in a logical and dispassionate manner.
Apart from diplomatic engagement and economic cooperation, Israel and the Abraham Accords signatories were expected to collaborate on a number of shared interests, including energy, agriculture, tourism, security and technological innovation.
Israeli and Bahraini government officials have been interacting with each other publicly since the signing of the accords. Israel began importing aluminum from Bahrain, and the two countries are planning to sign an agreement that allows the transshipment of goods arriving by sea in Bahrain onto planes heading to Israel.
Last year Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the foreign minister at the time, made the first ministerial visit to Bahrain, where he inaugurated the Embassy of Israel in Manama. In February this year, Gantz became the first Israeli defense minister to ever officially visit the Gulf country. He was accompanied by several top military and security officials, including the Israeli navy chief.
Gantz signed a memorandum of understanding with his Bahraini counterpart, formalizing a security relationship that his office claimed would “help advance intelligence cooperation, a framework for exercises, and cooperation between the countries’ defense industries.”
Gantz’ visit came as the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, based in Bahrain, launched its biennial International Maritime Exercise 2022. The Israeli Navy took part in the drill, for the first time publicly joining Arab and Muslim countries with which Israel does not have diplomatic relations.
With regard to Morocco and Israel, today the two countries cooperate in such areas as education, tourism, cross-border investment, renewable energy and security. Morocco has a strong Jewish tradition with many historic Jewish buildings, monuments and cemeteries, as well as the largest Jewish community in an Arab country. Israel, meanwhile, is home to one of the largest Moroccan expatriate communities.
An 84 percent year-on-year growth in Morocco’s trade with Israel to $41.6 million is viewed by the two countries as the beginning of a valuable new trading relationship. Israeli technical know-how combined with capital from the Abraham Accord partners, Bahrain and the UAE, could turbocharge Morocco’s moves to diversify away from fossil fuels .
By contrast, the full agreement between Israel and Sudan has yet to come to full fruition because of instability and the October 2021 coup. In May the Biden administration suspended development, trade and investment assistance to Sudan, including food aid related to its normalization deal with Israel, such as wheat shipments.
Predictably, trade and commerce between Israel and the UAE has flourished since the normalization of relations two years ago. In May this year, the two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that is expected to increase bilateral trade to more than $10 billion within five years, and add $1.9 billion to the UAE’s gross domestic product by 2030.
On June 27, Amir Hayek, Israel’s ambassador to the UAE, said in a message posted on Twitter that total trade volume between the two countries for the first five months of the year reached a value of $912.1 million, compared with $399.5 million during the same period last year.
Israel and the UAE have also signed multi-billion-dollar deals in the fields of medicine, bilateral investment and space travel over the past two years.
In July, the US, Israel, the UAE and India announced the formation of a new bloc, I2U2, with the aim of enhancing technological collaboration in the region and tackling transnational challenges in six main areas: Water, energy, transportation, space, health and food security.
Tourism between the UAE and Israel has also expanded rapidly since 2020. Commercial flights between the two nations began in November 2020, with daily flights introduced the following year. Tourism websites aimed at attracting Arab visitors to Israel encourage them to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem’s Muslim Quarter, in addition to the Museum of Islamic Art.
The flow of tourists in the opposite direction has been even more substantial. Between 2020 and 2021, about 230,000 Israelis visited the UAE, despite pandemic restrictions.
The increase in tourism between Israel and the UAE has, however, exposed the wide gulf that separates the two societies. In August many Arab and Israeli news outlets reported that Israeli police had briefly arrested two Emirati tourists after a shooting in Tel Aviv.
Though the pair were released and received an apology from the officers who arrested them, many social media users suggested that the Israeli police had racially profiled the tourists, mistaking them for Palestinians. One Twitter user said that “if you are Arab, Israel will always treat you like a suspect.”
The alleged arrest of the Emiratis is not the only reason Arabs worldwide have questioned whether normalization agreements will encourage the hardliners in positions of power in Israel to adopt a more reasonable stance toward Palestinians and the holy sites in Jerusalem.
Prince Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief and a former ambassador to London and Washington, has expressed doubts that Arab normalization efforts with Israel will lead to improved rights for Palestinians.
“The Palestinian people are still occupied; they are still being imprisoned by the Israeli government. Attacks and assassinations of Palestinian individuals take place almost on a daily basis,” he told the Arab News talk show “Frankly Speaking” in May.
“The stealing of Palestinian land by Israel continues despite assurances that Israel gave to the signatories of the peace (accord) between the UAE and Israel. So, there is no sign whatsoever that appeasing Israel is going to change their attitude.”
In July, citing a poll carried out by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, which asked residents of Arab countries about their views on Arab-Israeli normalization, UAE academic Abdulkhaleq Abdulla said Emiratis view the normalization process in a negative light. The 2022 poll found that only one in four Emiratis surveyed considered the improved ties to be a positive development.
In the lead-up to the signing of the Abraham Accords, Yousef Al-Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the US, writing in the Israeli news website Ynetnews, said: “In the UAE and across much of the Arab world, we would like to believe Israel is an opportunity, not an enemy. We face too many common dangers and see the great potential of warmer ties. Israel’s decision on annexation will be an unmistakable signal of whether it sees it the same way.”
Two years on, following two military offensives against Gaza, few Arabs are probably under the illusion that the normalization initiatives under the Abraham Accords have changed Israel’s behavior, much less ended its policy on the annexation of Palestinian land.
Repeated calls by the Arab League for an end to Israeli violations of the sanctity of the holy sites in Jerusalem, a halt to the violence and the restoration of calm appear to have fallen on deaf ears.
Attacks by Israeli security forces on Muslim worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and permission for Jewish prayers at the holy site are viewed by the Arab League as a flagrant provocation to Muslims everywhere.
Participating in a discussion on Sept. 8 organized by the Atlantic Council think tank to mark the two-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, Al-Otaiba appealed for more to be done to advance a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“All the stuff that we’re talking about is great, but we can’t avoid talking about the two-state solution. We really can’t,” he said at the virtual event, during which he described the Palestinians as “the elephant in the room.”
Referring to the Abraham Accords, Al-Otaiba said: “I don’t think it was meant to solve — I think it was meant to buy space and time to create room for diplomacy to address the two-state solution. I still believe the two-state solution is the only game in town. I think we need to pursue it.”
The mosaics are the latest in a series of Byzantine archaeological finds in Gaza in recent years
Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
AFP
GAZA CITY: Byzantine mosaics dating from the 5th to 7th centuries were unveiled in the central Gaza Strip on Friday, after being uncovered by a farmer plowing his land.
Found in an area less than a kilometer from the often tense border with Israel, the mosaics are “in a perfect state of conservation,” said French archaeologist Rene Elter, a researcher associated with the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem whose team examined the finds.
“It’s work of excellent quality. They used materials that were certainly relatively expensive,” Elter said.
He said the mosaics may have adorned the floor of a church or private villa.
The mosaics are the latest in a series of Byzantine archaeological finds in Gaza in recent years.
In January, the remains of a fifth-century church were unveiled in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip following a three-year restoration project.
The Byzantine era was a time of wealth and artistic patronage in Palestine, with the construction of many new churches and other monuments. It ended in the late 630s.
Contemporary Gaza is impoverished and densely populated.
Some 2.3 million people live in the territory, which has been blockaded by Israel since 2007, when Hamas ousted loyalists of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.