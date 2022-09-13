You are here

More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis

A Tunisian national coast guard helps a migrant child to get off a rescue boat in Jbeniana, Safx, Tunisia in this screen grab taken from a handout video taken April 23, 2022. (Reuters/File)
Reuters

  • Videos posted on social media showed entire families embarking on boats this summer
  • The bad economic situation is no longer a sole reason for rise of illegal journey toward Italy
TUNIS: The number of Tunisian migrants landing on Italian shores jumped 23 percent to 13,500 in the first eight months of 2022 from the same period last year, a rights group said on Tuesday, adding Tunisia’s political and economic crisis lay behind the exodus.
Videos posted on social media showed entire families embarking on boats this summer amid a sharp rise in the number of sailings from Tunisian coasts as the country’s economic crisis deepened.
Ramadan Ben Omar, an official in the Tunisian Forum of Economic and Social Rights, said that 2,600 minors, 640 women and 500 Tunisian families arrived on the Italian coasts in boats this year.
He added that the number of people drowned off the Tunisian coast this year was about 570.
Tunisia is in the throes of an economic and social crisis which threatens to bankrupt public finances, while inflation has reached 8.6 percent, its highest in three decades.
“The bad economic situation is no longer a sole reason for rise of illegal journey toward Italy... There is also a stifling political crisis and a decline in freedoms, in addition to social tension and loss of hope among Tunisians,” Ben Omar told Reuters.
Efforts to rescue the economy have been complicated by Tunisia’s political upheavals since President Kais Saied seized most powers a year ago, shutting down parliament and moving to rule by decree, a move described by the opposition as a coup.
Saied has said the moves were needed to end political paralysis, and he enshrined his expanded role in a new constitution that was passed in a referendum in July on a low turnout of 30.5 percent.
The Tunisian authorities prevented more than 23,500 Tunisians from reaching the Italian coasts by thwarting about 1,800 crossings, Ben Omar said.
The interior ministry was not immediately available to comment on the assertion that the increase in migration was fueled by the country’s political and economic situation.
Human traffickers increasingly use the Tunisian Mediterranean towns of Sfax, Zarzis and Mahdia as launch pads for migrants heading by boat to Europe.

Al-Azhar’s grand imam in Kazakhstan for interfaith conference

Al-Azhar’s grand imam in Kazakhstan for interfaith conference
Al-Azhar's grand imam in Kazakhstan for interfaith conference

  • Al-Tayyeb stated Al-Azhar’s readiness to support Kazakhstan with scholarships and training for imams
  • Al-Tayyeb will deliver a speech at the main session of the congress
CAIRO: The grand imam at Egypt’s top religious authority has traveled to Kazakhstan to lead a delegation at an interfaith conference of the world’s religious leaders.
Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, who is the most senior cleric at Al-Azhar and chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, met President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the capital Nur-Sultan as part of preparations for the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
The pair discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Kazakhstan and Al-Azhar. Tokayev expressed his appreciation for the grand imam’s efforts to promote peace and tolerance, and said his country’s need for Al-Azhar grew every day.
Al-Tayyeb stated Al-Azhar’s readiness to support Kazakhstan with scholarships and training for imams.
As grand imam of Al-Azhar, Sunni Islam’s oldest and foremost seat of learning, Al-Tayyeb will deliver a speech at the main session of the congress, which starts on Wednesday in Nur-Sultan. He will also meet Pope Francis, who is also in attendance.
Participants will discuss the role of religions in promoting spiritual and moral values in the modern world and coexistence between religions and cultures.
They will also discuss the contributions of religious and political leaders to the fight against extremism, radicalism and terrorism.
The grand imam will also visit the Hazrat Sultan Mosque, the largest in Kazakhstan and among the largest in Asia.

Iran makes arrests in Guards commander killing

Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

Iran makes arrests in Guards commander killing

  • Hassan Sayad Khodai was shot in Tehran by two people on a motorcycle
DUBAI: Iranian authorities have arrested several people over the assassination of a Revolutionary Guards colonel in May that Tehran has blamed on Israel and its Western allies, judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said on Tuesday.
The Guards, Iran’ elite security force, said the shooting of Hassan Sayad Khodai in the capital Tehran by two people on a motorcycle was the work of “terrorist groups affiliated with global oppression (West) and Zionism (Israel).”
“Several people have been arrested in the case of the assassination of martyr Khodai. The necessary legal orders have been issued for them and the case is under investigation,” Setayeshi told a news conference, according to state media.
The Israeli Prime Minister’s office, which oversees intelligence agency Mossad, declined to comment on the events in the Iranian capital.
Israeli media said Khodai headed a unit of the Quds Force — the Revolutionary Guards’ overseas arm — that planned attacks on Israelis abroad.
Iranian forces have played a key role in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Tehran’s ally, against Daesh and other militant and rebel groups in Syria’s civil war.
Khodai’s killing came at a time of uncertainty over the revival of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers after months of stalled talks.
At least six Iranian scientists and academics have been killed or attacked since 2010, several of them by assailants riding motorcycles, in strikes believed to have targeted Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which the West says is meant to develop a nuclear weapons capability.
Iran says its nuclear energy program has solely peaceful purposes, and has denounced the killings as acts of terrorism carried out by Western intelligence agencies and Mossad. Israel has declined comment on such accusations.

Iran controls fire at southern oilfield after apparent sabotage

Updated 13 September 2022
Reuters

Iran controls fire at southern oilfield after apparent sabotage

  • The oilfield is located in the oil-rich southwestern Khuzestan province
DUBAI: Iran on Tuesday brought under control a fire at its Shadegan oilfield which was caused by an apparent act of sabotage, a local oil company official told state television.
The fire was caused early on Tuesday after “tampering by unknown elements,” but it was quickly brought under control, Qobad Nasseri, head of the Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company which exploits Shadegan, told state television.
The oilfield is located in the oil-rich southwestern Khuzestan province, home to Iran’s Arab minority, which has long been the scene of anti-government unrest.
Attacks are rare in Iran, but a number of sensitive military and nuclear sites have been targeted in recent years.
Iran has accused Israel of several attacks on facilities and scientists linked to its nuclear program. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the allegations.
Nasseri said: “The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for concern... The damage is being evaluated but the field will return to production shortly.”
The fire apparently occurred at one of some 20 active wells in the Shadegan field, which has an estimated total production capacity of about 70,000 barrels per day.

Syria cholera outbreak at risk of spreading: WHO

Updated 13 September 2022
AFP

Syria cholera outbreak at risk of spreading: WHO

  • A smaller number of suspected cases have been recorded in Raqqa, Al-Hasaka, Hama and Lattakia
BEIRUT: The World Health Organization warned Tuesday of a “very high” risk of cholera spreading across Syria after the country recorded its first cases since 2009.
“The risk of cholera spreading to other governorates is very high,” the WHO said, after cases were recorded in at least five of the country’s 14 provinces.
“The source of infection could be linked to people drinking water from untreated sources,” or “food contamination due to irrigating plants with contaminated water,” the WHO said in a statement.
On Monday, the Syrian health ministry reported two cholera deaths in government-held areas.
On Saturday, Kurdish authorities reported three deaths in areas of northern and eastern Syria under their control.
The WHO said the cases were the first reported in Syria since 2009, when 342 cases were confirmed in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor and the northern province of Raqqa.
The disease is generally contracted from contaminated food or water, and causes diarrhea and vomiting.
It can spread in residential areas that lack proper sewerage networks or mains drinking water.
A decade of civil war has damaged two thirds of Syria’s water treatment plants, half of its pumping stations and one third of its water towers, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said.
Nearly half the population relies on alternative and often unsafe sources of water while at least 70 percent of sewage goes untreated, it added.
The UN issued an urgent appeal to donor countries on Monday for additional funding to battle the outbreak.
“The outbreak presents a serious threat to people in Syria and the region,” the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Imran Riza said.
“Swift and urgent action is needed to prevent further illness and death.”
The UN said the source of the outbreak “is believed to be linked to people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates River and using contaminated water to irrigate crops, resulting in food contamination.”
An outbreak of cholera hit neighboring Iraq this summer for the first time since 2015.
Worldwide, the disease affects between 1.3 million and four million people each year, killing between 21,000 and 143,000 people.

Yemen official: Iran plans to control Bab Al-Mandab, not interested in peace efforts

Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

Yemen official: Iran plans to control Bab Al-Mandab, not interested in peace efforts

  • Al-Eryani said that Iran is instead planning on taking control of the coastline extending form the Arabian Sea to the Red Sea
DUBAI: Iran is not interested in promoting peaceful solutions in Yemen, the country’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Muammar Al-Eryani said.
Al-Eryani said that Iran is instead planning on taking control of the coastline extending from the Arabian Sea to the Red Sea in order to take over Bab Al-Mandab strait, according to state news agency Saba.
He added that Tehran’s regime has turned Yemen into a Houthi-controlled hub used to target neighboring countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE,  and trade ships along the coast.
They have also posed a threat on energy security after the Houthi militia waged attacks on stations distributing petroleum in Saudi’s Jeddah and Jazan and the UAE’s Al-Mussafah and Al-Dhafra areas in Abu Dhabi, said Al-Eryani.
He noted that the Houthis had also confessed to hijacking the UAE’s flagged cargo ship Rawabi, which was sailing off the coast of Yemen.
The coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen earlier this year said that it had destroyed 106 boats loaded with explosives aimed to carry out terrorist attacks along the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Saba reported.
According to Al-Eryani, the escalation in attacks coincided with Iran’s increase in funding the Houthi militia with weapons and military supplies.
He added that US Marines seized shipments carrying 9,000 weapons in 2021, including rockets, while they were being transported to the Houthi militia in Yemen.
Al-Eryani said that the Houthis have been able to increase attacks with the help of ‘Iranian experts and Hezbollah’.

