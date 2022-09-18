You are here

  Turkey strikes Syria regime outpost, kills 3: monitor

Turkey strikes Syria regime outpost, kills 3: monitor
Syrian government had vowed it would respond to direct attacks by Turkey against its forces. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 September 2022
AFP

  • Raids targeted positions of the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces
  • The three casualties were wearing Syrian army uniform
Updated 18 September 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Turkish raids in northern Syria on Sunday struck outposts operated by the Syrian army and Kurdish-led forces, killing three, a Britain-based war monitor said.
The raids near the Kurdish-held border town of Kobani targeted positions of the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The three casualties were wearing Syrian army uniform, according to the monitor.
Several other fighters were wounded, some in critical condition, according to the Observatory, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.
The strikes were preceded by cross-border shelling from near Kobani against Turkish forces, according to the monitor.
Last month, the Syrian government said it would respond to direct attacks by Turkey against its forces.
The warning came after a Turkish raid on a regime outpost near Kobani killed at least three troops in mid-August, according to the official SANA news agency.
Turkey has launched a series of cross-border offensives targeting Kurdish forces and the Daesh group since 2016, but such operations have rarely resulted in the killing of Syrian regime fighters.
Ankara has stepped up its attacks in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria since a July 19 summit with Iran and Russia failed to green-light a fresh offensive against Kurdish fighters viewed by Ankara as terrorists.
Regime forces have deployed in areas controlled by Kurdish fighters near the border with Turkey as part of agreements intended to stem a fresh Turkish operation.
Last week, the UN’s Independent Commission of Inquiry on Syria said that “another Turkish ground operation” remains a threat in Syria’s north, amid “continued mobilization and fighting” between Turkish and Turkish-backed forces and Kurdish-led opponents.
“Syria cannot afford a return to larger-scale fighting, but that is where it may be heading,” warned Paolo Pinheiro, the head of the commission.

syria turkey Kobani

Dubai ruler visits Buckingham Palace to offer condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth

Dubai ruler visits Buckingham Palace to offer condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth
Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

  • Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy
  • Ties between UAE, UK will continue to grow deeper and stronger to serve peoples of both countries: Sheikh Mohammed
Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday to offer his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He was accompanied by UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the significant role played by the queen in supporting and consolidating the deep bonds between the UAE and the UK in various fields, Dubai Media Office said.

“The historical ties between the two nations will continue to grow deeper and stronger to serve the peoples of both countries and strengthen regional and international security, stability, and peace,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

King Charles III is hosting a state reception at the palace for world leaders, diplomats, and international royals.

Monday’s funeral for the queen will be a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.

500 world leaders and royals have been invited to the queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, along with hundreds of British charity workers.

Death of Queen Elizabeth II UK Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum

Qatar’s first permanent representative to the UN recalls Qatar’s diplomatic role over past 50 years

Qatar’s first permanent representative to the UN recalls Qatar’s diplomatic role over past 50 years
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

  • Ambassador praised Islamic countries’ support of Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

DOHA: Ambassador Jassim bin Yousef Al-Jamal, Qatar’s first permanent representative to the UN, has given an overview of Qatar’s international role over the past five decades in an interview with Qatar News Agency.

Al-Jamal was appointed soon after Qatar’s independence in 1971 and served for 12 years. 

In his interview, Al-Jamal emphasized that despite its recent independence, Qatar had played a strong and active role in the UN, and its permanent delegation was in harmony with the Arab group.

He said that as an active and influential presence on the global diplomatic scene, Qatar played an important role in defending its national interests as well as actively contributing to issues of international peace and security.

Al-Jamal recalled some of the memorable moments reinforcing this, such as when the Palestine Liberation Organization submitted to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution condemning Zionism as a racist movement, which had angered the West at a time when Zionism wielded great influence in the international organization.

When the draft resolution was put to a vote, it received 72 votes, including from influential Latin American countries such as Mexico and Argentina. This strong and united position was a blow to Israel and its supporters, and echoed strongly in the corridors of the international organization, Europe, the US, and within Israel itself, Al-Jamal said.

The ambassador praised Islamic countries’ support of Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, which Qatar has always backed. 

Asked about Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Al-Jamal said that holding this important global sporting event for the first time in Middle Eastern history will boost Qatar’s status and importance. 

Al-Jamal said that the world’s attention is now focused on Qatar, demonstrating its ability to host such major sports tournaments with efficiency and distinction. He expressed his confidence that the Arab countries will stand by Qatar and support its success in hosting this international sporting event. 

Concerning the UN’s attempt to reform the UN Security Council, Al-Jamal said that developing countries have always advocated for the expansion of the Security Council, but he cautioned that achieving this goal requires changing the United Nations Charter.

The ambassador said that the chances of this happening now are “almost impossible” because the great powers have the right of veto and will not allow it because they always put their interests first.

UNGA77 UNGA Qatar United Nations (UN)

Egypt’s president calls UK’s King Charles III

Egypt’s president calls UK’s King Charles III
Updated 18 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

  • El-Sisi wished monarch success, expressed condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
  • They discussed issues of common interest, particularly climate change
  • Egypt’s prime minister in London for queen’s funeral
Updated 18 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called the UK’s King Charles III to offer his condolences on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said El-Sisi wished success to King Charles III and to the British people.

The monarch — who met with El-Sisi in Egypt last year as part of his first official tour outside the UK since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — thanked the president for his kind gesture.

During their phone call, they discussed issues of common interest, particularly climate change.

Rady said that topic was discussed because of the king’s keen interest in it, and Egypt’s hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference in November.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly traveled on Sunday to London for the queen’s funeral on Monday on behalf of El-Sisi, and to offer condolences to the UK government. ​

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Death of Queen Elizabeth II King Charles III

Arab leaders arrive in UK to offer condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth II

Arab leaders arrive in UK to offer condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth II
Updated 54 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

  • Foreign dignitaries have been arriving over the last few days, ahead of tomorrow’s funeral
Updated 54 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Several leaders from the Middle East have been arriving in the United Kingdom over the last few days to pay condolences for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Monday’s state funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Crown Prince Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah arrived in London on Sunday, with a delegation, on a trip to pay condolences for the queen, state news agency KUNA reported. 

Egypt's Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli also headed to London on Sunday morning to attend the funeral of the queen on behalf of President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to fly to London on Sunday as Israel's representative at the funeral. He will be accompanied by his wife Michal.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa arrived on Saturday in the UK to pay his respects. The Bahrani King will offer his condolences to King Charles III and to the rest of the royal family.

King Abdullah departed Jordan on Saturday to attend the funeral that will be held in London before heading to New York to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq al-Moazam arrived on Friday for a visit that will last "several days", according to the state news agency ONA. 

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has also announced that he will be representing his country at the state funeral on Sept. 19.
Meanwhile, Biden, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and other world leaders were due to attend a reception with the late queen’s successor, King Charles III.
Australia's anti-monarchy Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who viewed the lying-in-state Saturday, told Sky News Australia that the queen was "a constant reassuring presence".
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, which like Australia now has Charles as its sovereign, said she "served for her entire life, and bore the weight of her duties with impeccable grace".

The first members of the public were already camping out in advance to catch a glimpse of Monday’s grand farewell at Westminster Abbey, which is expected to bring London to a standstill and be watched by billions of viewers worldwide.

Death of Queen Elizabeth II UK

Human Rights Association says Houthis killed, injured 14,000 children

Human Rights Association says Houthis killed, injured 14,000 children
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

Human Rights Association says Houthis killed, injured 14,000 children

Human Rights Association says Houthis killed, injured 14,000 children
  • Schools, hospitals, markets, and play areas have been targeted in sporadic shelling
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

ADEN: Houthi militia has killed and injured 14,000 children in Yemen since the civil war broke out in 2014, the United Nations’ Human Rights Council heard.

In a speech on the sidelines of the 51st round of the general discussion of Article 2, the Human Rights Association said it documented the murder of 7,500 children, including 1,100 in Taiz.

The association's speech, quoted by the SABA News Agency, reported that about 8,310 children were injured in sporadic shelling on populated neighborhoods where schools, hospitals, markets, and play areas have been targeted.

The association called on the UN Human Rights Council to exert pressure on the Iran-backed militia to stop its violations against the Yemeni people and end the siege on Taiz, which has been affecting thousands of children since 2014.

The High Commission of Human Rights had presented a briefing on the situation in Yemen where human rights indicators have been deteriorating amid Houthi atrocities.

Houthi atrocities Houthi

