Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks shareholders' approval for 50% capital hike

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks shareholders’ approval for 50% capital hike
The pipe manufacturer is looking to increase its current capital of SR210 million ($56 million) to SR315 million. (Supplied)
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks shareholders’ approval for 50% capital hike

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks shareholders’ approval for 50% capital hike
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry has invited its shareholders to vote in favor of a 50 percent increase in the company's capital.

The pipe manufacturer is looking to increase its current capital of SR210 million ($56 million) to SR315 million through granting bonus shares, according to a bourse filing.

Shareholders will receive 0.5 shares for every share held through the capitalization of SR105 million from retained earnings.

“The objective of the proposed bonus shares is to provide sustainable returns to shareholders while supporting the company’s strategic investment plans,” the company said earlier.

The vote on the capital increase will take place at the company’s Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting to be held on Oct. 19.

East Pipes had previously reported a 190 percent year-on-year profit surge to SR6.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, buoyed by a higher sales volume.

Saudi ports handle 212m tons freight in first 8 months 

Saudi ports handle 212m tons freight in first 8 months 
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ports handle 212m tons freight in first 8 months 

Saudi ports handle 212m tons freight in first 8 months 
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ports witnessed a record-breaking performance during the first eight months of 2022, handling 212.4 million tons of freight compared to 187 million tons during the same period of the previous year, 

According to the latest data released by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, general cargo volumes were up 8.93 percent to reach 5.7 million tons, whereas dry bulk cargo rose 7.16 percent to 32.7 million tons.

Liquid bulk cargo increased by 25.47 percent to 120.5 million tons during the same period.

Saudi ports received 538,265 cars between January and August, 16.08 percent higher than last year’s count of 463,704 vehicles.

Passenger traffic also climbed up during the same period by 42.85 percent to 610,060 passengers, compared to 427,075 passengers recorded in 2021.

Similarly, the livestock volumes increased by 5.42 percent to reach nearly 3 million heads compared to 2.8 million heads in 2021. 

This growth is attributed to optimized productivity and performance as well as enhanced operational and logistical capabilities of Saudi ports, Mawani said.

Saudi ports handle 90 percent of the Kingdom’s exports and 70 percent of its imports.

Mawani attributed the Saudi ports' performance to the initiatives undertaken to develop the maritime sector aiming at creating solutions, operating models, and various frameworks to stimulate growth and enable investment.

The performance is also a result of extending the exemption period for general cargo to 21 days, as well as enhancing the operational efficiency by restructuring procedures and implementing the latest technology, Mawani said.

India, Saudi Arabia to focus on sustainability to strengthen bilateral relations: Indian Commerce and Industry Minister  

India, Saudi Arabia to focus on sustainability to strengthen bilateral relations: Indian Commerce and Industry Minister  
Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
Nada Alturki

India, Saudi Arabia to focus on sustainability to strengthen bilateral relations: Indian Commerce and Industry Minister  

India, Saudi Arabia to focus on sustainability to strengthen bilateral relations: Indian Commerce and Industry Minister  
Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: India and Saudi Arabia plan to strengthen their long-held ties through sustainable initiatives that will expand the opportunities for both nations, said the Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

On an official visit to the Kingdom from Sept. 18-19, the minister met his counterpart Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Alkassabi to discuss economic ties between the Kingdom and India.

He is also set to co-chair the inaugural Ministerial Meeting of the Economic and Investments Committee alongside the Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman.

The areas of collaboration between the two nations will include the West Coast Refinery project, Trans-Ocean Grid connectivity and food security, besides encouraging trade in green hydrogen, pharmaceutical and energy security.

“The economy and trade relations play a vital role in today’s world. My visit this time is intended to create that enabling environment, which will help businesses from both countries engage with each other,” Goyal told Arab News.

“It will help expand opportunities for our young boys and girls, particularly in innovation,” he added.

Convergence in vision

With the Vision 2030 plan to bolster small and medium enterprises by paving the way for more significant opportunities, India plays a great role in encouraging startups in the Kingdom through the Make in India initiative.

The minister explained that Saudi Arabia could significantly benefit from the Indo-Saudi partnerships between startups and financing companies, gaining a greater understanding of the market’s development from one of the leading economies.

India holds the world’s third largest startup ecosystem, with over 70,000 startups registered under the Ministry of Commerce and 107 unicorns in the country, each valued at over $1 billion and collectively at $340 billion.

“This ecosystem can grow in India, given the strength of financing and the support that Saudi Arabia can provide in terms of capital…We don’t compete with each other; we complement each other,” the minister told Arab News.

One of the critical goals of the meeting was to accelerate progress on the $100 billion investment by the Kingdom toward growing various economic sectors in India, announced by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2019.

The minister said: “Because of the global uncertainties, some of our ambitious plans on investment flow from Saudi Arabia to India could not fructify, but given the commitment of both sides and the huge opportunities that are available in India, I do see this now going forward in mission mode.”

Exploring new synergies

Goyal highlighted the various sectors of opportunity for the fund as discussed with his Saudi counterpart, including clean energy production, the startup ecosystem, food trade, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals.

While India is one of the largest importers of oil from the Kingdom, Saudi’s economic diversification, notably the transition toward a non-oil economy and into newer avenues, was commended by the minister.

“In this day and age when fossil fuels are facing challenges of climate change, there is an effort to create alternative and renewable energy sources. It’s important that Saudi Arabia also embarks on diversifying its portfolio to prepare the country for the future,” the minister said.

“[It] clearly shows that the leadership of Saudi Arabia is truly progressive, modern and visionary,” he added.

As the recent pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have significantly affected most economies, India continues to be one of the fastest growing economies globally, with a 7 percent growth in its gross domestic product.

The nation has also mandated the Reserve Bank of India, its central bank, to closely monitor and tame growing inflation rates.

“We’ve shown a lot of resilience. Our management of COVID has been widely appreciated. I must acknowledge and thank the Saudi government, the crown prince, and the people of Saudi Arabia for their support during the time,” he said, crediting the Kingdom for providing essential medical oxygen supplies to the nation.

Sustainability in spotlight

One of the biggest initiatives taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the dedication to protecting the environment, addressing climate change, creating sustainable lifestyle methods and creating renewable energy sources.

The minister said: “Intergenerational equity demands that we leave behind a better planet than the one we inherited, and I think both Saudi Arabia and India are committed to that. We will work together and ensure that both countries work toward a better future for our children.”

India aims to produce 25 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2047 as a first step to reducing energy imports. The country has also been developing the idea of a Trans-Ocean Grid, designed to harness solar energy and potentially distribute power globally.

“We have already initiated some studies to see how we can connect the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries and India through undersea cables and maybe create a transmission grid between the two regions,” he said.

The minister hopes trade relations will also carry onto food and energy security to the two nations on a grander scale.

“We are looking at creating a bridge between India and Saudi Arabia, so that food security of Saudi Arabia will become a responsibility that India will carry. Just like we believe that India’s energy security is the responsibility that our Saudi Arabian friends can carry,” he said.

“I see this partnership flourishing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and His Highness Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, to very high levels,” added the beaming minister.

SAGO issues tender to import 556k metric tons of wheat

SAGO issues tender to import 556k metric tons of wheat
Updated 41 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

SAGO issues tender to import 556k metric tons of wheat

SAGO issues tender to import 556k metric tons of wheat
Updated 41 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grain Organization has issued its fourth tender for the year 2022 to import as much as 556,000 metric tons of wheat, according to a statement.

Wheat will be imported from Europe, North and South Americas, Australia and the Black Sea region.

The consignment will be distributed in nine shipments. Three vessels will arrive at the Jeddah Islamic Port with 185,000 MT of wheat, three ships are scheduled to dock at the Yanbu Commercial Port carrying 191,000 MT of the grain.

In addition, two ships will arrive at the King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, with an amount of 125,000 MT, and another ship will supply the consignment via the port of Jazan.

Twenty-four global companies have expressed interest in carrying out the transaction. 

The authority will continue to receive local wheat from farmers until the end of October 2022.

The latest tender is part of the organization’s plan to maintain strategic stocks of wheat and meet the demand from milling companies, SAGO Gov. Ahmad Al-Fares said. 

Suez Canel's revenue to rise by $700m boosted by transit fees hike, says chairman 

Suez Canel’s revenue to rise by $700m boosted by transit fees hike, says chairman 
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Suez Canel’s revenue to rise by $700m boosted by transit fees hike, says chairman 

Suez Canel’s revenue to rise by $700m boosted by transit fees hike, says chairman 
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority expects the canal's revenues to rise by about $700 million annually as the transit fees for all types of ships to be increased by 15 percent by January 2023, the chairman and managing director told CNBC Arabia. 

“The size of the share that will be offered from the channel will range from 10 percent to 15 percent,” Osama Rabie said. 

The decision to increase the transit fees was taken to deal with the impact of global inflation. 

He added: “The rise in global inflation rates by eight percent led to an increase in the cost of maintenance and operation within the canal.”

Rabie said that transit fees for both dry bulk vessels and cruise ships will increase by 10 percent. 

The increase in fees is attributed to the rise in energy prices, freight rates and daily time rental values, according to the cabinet statement. 

Rabie reasoned that the rise in fees for passing the canal “is inevitable and a necessity” to deal with the impact of the current global inflation rates that have exceeded eight percent.

It comes in light of “unprecedented” daily increases in charter rates for most types of vessels.

Daily charter rates for crude oil tankers increased on average by 88 percent in 2022 over the last year, while daily charter rates for liquefied natural gas carriers rose on average by 11 percent this year, compared to the previous year. 

Rabie explained that the most important factor in determining Suez Canal transit fees is the average freight rates for various types of ships.

Saudi and UAE central banks pen insurance supervision agreement

Saudi and UAE central banks pen insurance supervision agreement
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi and UAE central banks pen insurance supervision agreement

Saudi and UAE central banks pen insurance supervision agreement
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has signed an initial agreement with its UAE equivalent to create a framework for cooperation in the field of supervision and control of insurance in both countries. 

The institutions have agreed on joint work in the field of training and exchange of supervisory expertise, in addition to cooperating on the exchange of supervisory and regulatory information related to the insurance sector.

This includes information on rules of solvency, how to calculate technical provisions, investment policy rules, as well as procedures related to supervision, follow-up and enforcement on companies operating in the sector.

The memorandum of understanding also provides for the exchange of information related to suspicious activities, fraud in the insurance sector, money laundering and terrorist financing.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 46th ordinary meeting of the Council of Governors of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Institutions, which was held in Jeddah, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

It came following a recently concluded agreement between both countries, that aimed at strengthening cooperation in the field of services and financial markets.

Both central banks will also cooperate on the implementation of international standards in their markets, particularly the International Financial Reporting Standards.

In addition to the standards issued by the International Association of Insurance Supervisors and the Islamic Financial Services Board. 

In July, the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, issued the standard insurance policy of professional indemnity for auditors of the entities supervised by the Capital Market Authority.

In cooperation with the CMA, the standard policy was issued in a bid to promote the concept of sustainability and reduce potential risks in the financial market, according to the central bank’s statement.

This was done in addition to setting the minimum acceptable standard that must be met within a professional indemnity insurance policy and protecting the rights of the entire parties to the contractual relationship. 

The policy covers indemnity for all the amounts the insured is legally liable to pay to others, due to any professional failure committed while providing professional services within the Kingdom.

This comes as part of the central bank’s efforts to improve financial services. 

Gulf states facing lower inflation than other countries, says IMF director 
Gulf states facing lower inflation than other countries, says IMF director 
Exclusive beach-front entertainment festival unveiled for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Exclusive beach-front entertainment festival unveiled for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Saudi fintech erad raises $2.4m to expand its financing platform
Saudi fintech erad raises $2.4m to expand its financing platform
MENA Project Tracker— Oman signs gas exploration deal with international firms; EWEC requests EOI on water project
MENA Project Tracker— Oman signs gas exploration deal with international firms; EWEC requests EOI on water project
Saudi, Egyptian officials discuss labor cooperation
Saudi, Egyptian officials discuss labor cooperation

