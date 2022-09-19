You are here

Saudi crude oil exports hit 7.38 million bpd in July: JODI

Oil edged down slightly on Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by US dollar strength ahead of possible large increases to interest rates, though supply worries limited the decline.
Oil edged down slightly on Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by US dollar strength ahead of possible large increases to interest rates, though supply worries limited the decline.
RIYADH: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia’s July crude oil exports gained for a second-straight month to their highest in more than two years, data from the Joint Organisation Data Initiative showed on Monday.

The Kingdom’s exports rose 2.5 percent to 7.38 million barrels per day in July — highest since April 2020 — from 7.20 million bpd in June.

The country had raised its July crude prices for Asian buyers to higher-than-expected levels amid concerns about tight supply and expectations of strong demand in summer. It had also raised its OSP for European and Mediterranean buyers, but kept US differentials unchanged.

Saudi Arabia was India’s No. 3 supplier in July, and also retained its spot as the biggest exporter to China during the first half of the year.

Saudi production also climbed to its highest in more than two years to 10.815 million bpd from 10.646 million bpd in the previous month.

The Kingdom’s domestic crude refinery throughput fell about 3 percent to 2.763 million bpd in July, while oil products exports stood at 1.429 million bpd.

Earlier this month, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia agreed on a small oil production cut to bolster prices that have slid on fears of an economic slowdown.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other OPEC members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

 

Daily trading

Oil edged down slightly on Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by US dollar strength ahead of possible large increases to interest rates, though supply worries limited the decline.

Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week to tame high inflation, and there is some risk of a full 1 percentage point rise by the US Federal Reserve.

“Ideas that continued rate increases will slow world crude demand and keep upward pressure on the US dollar is triggering long liquidation in both crude and natural gas this morning,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

Brent crude for November fell 56 cents to $90.79 a barrel, a 0.6 percent loss by 9:58 a.m. ET (14:58 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate for October eased 47 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $84.64 per barrel.

Oil also came under pressure from hopes of an easing of Europe’s gas supply crisis. German buyers reserved capacity to receive Russian gas via the shut Nord Stream 1 pipeline, but this was later revised and no gas has been flowing.

Crude has soared this year, with the Brent benchmark coming close to its record high of $147 in March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. Worries about weaker economic growth and demand have since pushed prices lower.

 

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia Brent WTI jodi

DOHA: Qatar Airways is hosting the four-day International Air Transport Association World Financial Symposium, the largest gathering of financial leaders in the aviation industry since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference, which runs until Sept. 22, is being held under the patronage of Qatari Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti and will focus on reshaping airline resilience in the aftermath of the virus outbreak.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al-Baker said: “We are honored to be hosting the first in-person World Financial Symposium since 2019, especially during our milestone year, celebrating 25 years of operations.

“This vital symposium will bring together financial leaders from airlines and from our many supply chain partners to discuss and debate the path forward and the challenges to be overcome.”

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said: “We are excited to bring the World Financial Symposium to Doha for the first time.

“As the industry continues to recover, the role of finance in rebuilding balance sheets and supporting our sustainability agenda will take center stage in the important discussions taking place over the next few days.”

A highlight of the WFS opening plenary will be a live discussion with Al-Baker and Walsh on the theme of the industry’s future.

Sessions will address topics including, environmental, social, and corporate governance, and sustainable finance trends, achieving carbon net zero by 2050, financial risk management, the road to airline retailing, and customer centricity.

The conference will also examine the future of airline payments and payments as a value creator, as well as understand and prepare for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s BEPS (base erosion and profit sharing) 2.0 project.

In addition, IATA Chief Economist Marie Owens Thomsen will present to the conference a review of the industry’s economic outlook and resilience.

In June, Qatar Airways hosted more than 1,000 delegates and aviation leaders from around the world at the 78th IATA annual general meeting and World Air Transport Summit, the industry’s largest annual event.

Topics: Qatar Airways

Arabian Drilling Co. to expand locally, regionally as it proceeds with IPO plans: CEO 

Arabian Drilling Co. to expand locally, regionally as it proceeds with IPO plans: CEO 

RIYADH: Arabian Drilling Co. is aiming to use the proceeds of its offering to finance its growth strategy in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, and diversifying income from support operations that serve drilling work, its CEO told Al-Arabiya. 

This comes as the Saudi oil and gas drilling contract announced its intention to list its ordinary shares on the Saudi main index in an initial public offering.

Ghassan Mirdad noted that the firm owns 45 drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia, in which seven are offshore and 38 are onshore.

The planned expansion in the Gulf counties is to happen in two ways, through entering into tenders, and acquisition of companies, depending on the available and optimum opportunities, he explained. 

He expected Arabian Drilling’s listing and start of trading in the Saudi stock market to be during the first week of November, adding that the subscription of individuals will start on Oct. 18, 2022. 

Arabian Drilling said it will sell existing shares representing 19.98 percent of its post-listing share capital, and issue new shares representing 10.11 percent of its share capital, according to a bourse filing. 

The upcoming book building event is going to take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2022.

The final offering price of the offering will be determined after the book building process is complete.

The sale of shares through the secondary offering will be on a pro-rata basis according to the percentage of the shareholders in the Arab Drilling Co., namely TAQA and Schlumberger.

Mirdad added that TAQA’s stake in Arabian Drilling is 51 percent, while Schlumberger holds a 49 percent stake, noting that the shares of the two companies will decrease equally after the offering.

Pointing to the signing and rental of contracts with Aramco and Schlumberger, the executive said that  50 percent of the firm’s contracts are in favor of Aramco.

He said the remaining contracts are distributed to Schlumberger, and the operations of Al-Khafji Joint Project on the borders of Kuwait, in addition to contracts with Baker Hughes.

Founded in 1964, Arabian Drilling Co. is a limited liability company co-owned by Industrialization and Energy Services Co. and Schlumberger who own 51 percent and 49 percent respectively.

Topics: Arab Drilling IPO expansion Growth

Alandalus Property finishes 89% of 'The Village' project in Jeddah

Alandalus Property finishes 89% of ‘The Village’ project in Jeddah

RIYADH: Alandalus Property Co. completed 98 percent of Al Jawhara Al Kubra project in Jeddah, according to a bourse statement.

The company completed 100 percent of the concrete and structure work, 81 percent of the facades, 93 percent of the electromechanical works, and 81 percent of the interior finishings, according to a bourse filing.

The project is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2022, as per the latest report received from the developer, and is expected to start operating in the first quarter of 2023.

The project took part in the Jeddah Season 2022 by using the Boulevard as a site for organizing events, which resulted in some work to ensure the safety of visitors being suspended, it said.

The total project cost including the land amounted to SR895.34 million ($238.1 million), according to previous reports.

The project is named “The Village,” and the trade name for the owner company Al Jawhara Al Kubra Co. will not be changed.

Topics: Jeddah

No absolute alternative to cash, says SAMA chief

No absolute alternative to cash, says SAMA chief

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Gov. Fahad Almubarak said digital currencies will not be an absolute alternative to cash but will rather play an integral role alongside other payment systems.

He was speaking on the second day of the Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities Governors meeting in Jeddah, reported Argaam.

Almubarak highlighted different aspects of issuing a digital model of sovereign currencies represented by digital currencies for central banks.

The SAMA chief said central banks’ digital currencies should be designed by taking into account each country’s specifications.

He also highlighted the importance of fintech firms for the growth of the financial sector. 

Topics: SAMA Saudi Arabia #cash

Saudi Ferro Alloys producers Sabayek to list on Nomu by 2024: Argaam

Saudi Ferro Alloys producers Sabayek to list on Nomu by 2024: Argaam

RIYADH: Gulf Ferro Alloys Co. is seeking to list its shares on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu by 2024, General Manager, Qusay Al-Khalili, told Argaam.   The company, which is known as Sabayek, is currently working on its internal procedures and governance, as well as preparing the regulatory documents for the offering, according to Al-Khalili.

“We are producing 130,000 tons per annum of ferroalloys, fulfilling demand for ferroalloys locally and in the GCC countries,” Al Khalili added.    

He also indicated Sabayek sells 30-40 percent of its production locally, while the remaining output is exported to the GCC, the US, and European markets.  

Sabayek has ranked Saudi Arabia among the world’s 15 largest producers of high quality silico manganese and is currently building a line to produce noble metals in partnership with Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Topics: IPO NOMU Tadawul stocks

