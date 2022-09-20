UAE’s Agthia Group launches the world’s first virtual platform for trading in dates  

RIYADH: UAE’s food and beverage firm Agthia Group has launched the world’s first virtual platform dedicated to trading in dates, named eZad, according to a statement.

The online platform aims to connect date buyers from around the world with sellers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, as well as enabling their produce to reach regional and international markets.

The virtual marketplace provides buyers an internationally accredited certificate for the quality of dates, according to unified scientific standards, without the need for inspection and travel, and with after-sale services.

“We are proud to launch eZad, a unique and innovative platform that brings together date buyers and sellers from around the world,” Mubarak Huthaili Al Mansoori, chief corporate services officer, said.

“It is the easiest and most efficient way to trade in dates electronically, allowing date sellers to reach a global market and giving buyers around the world the chance to purchase the best dates on the market.”

During eZad’s soft launch, the platform attracted 1,200 buyers and was able to sell 120 tons of dates.

Saudi Arabia has ranked first globally in terms of the value of date exports in 2021, according to the TradeMap of the International Trade Center.

The value of Saudi exports of dates in 2021 reached SR1.2 billion ($320 million).

The Kingdom also realized the highest annual growth rate of exports over the past five years of 12.5 percent, with exports entering 113 countries.

The value of palms and dates in Saudi Arabia is almost SR7.5 billion, 12 percent of the agricultural gross product and 0.4 percent of the non-oil gross product.