Saudi artist Intisar Alyamani to showcase ‘dual culturism’ at London exhibition

LONDON: An exhibition of works by Saudi artist Intisar Alyamani will be on display from Sept. 23 to Oct. 17 in London.
Titled “Harmony,” the exhibition will showcase series of paintings that Alyamani describes as an extension and portal into her experience of “bi-cultural harmony.”
This will be her second solo exhibition held this year in Connaught Village, one of London’s luxurious retail quarters.
Alyamani believes Connaught Village is the “perfect location for all who appreciate a rich heritage, a friendly, close community and an appreciation of fine art and style.”
Her range of artworks illustrate an interplay between dynamism and stillness, Connaught Village said.
Alyamani hopes to take viewers on a journey of exploration with color, or as she describes it “dancing with my paintbrush.”
Moreover, the abstract artist captures her dual culturalism in a variety of ways, whether through a color contrast or blending formats
Her works are personal expressions of having one foot in both the Saudi and British cultures, including their different approaches to music, art, heritage, as well as their peoples — an extension of her everyday life, friendships and experiences.
Alyamani, who is a graduate from Goldsmiths, has received recognition for her active contribution to the global promotion of Saudi art. She is also a trustee of the Saudi British Society.
