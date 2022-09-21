You are here

Saudi artist Intisar Alyamani to showcase 'dual culturism' at London exhibition

Saudi artist Intisar Alyamani to showcase ‘dual culturism’ at London exhibition
Saudi artist Intisar Alyamani will showcase her work at Connaught Village in London. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi artist Intisar Alyamani to showcase ‘dual culturism’ at London exhibition

Saudi artist Intisar Alyamani to showcase ‘dual culturism’ at London exhibition
  • Artwork are personal expressions of being at the core of Saudi and British cultures - an extension of the Alyamani’s life
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An exhibition of works by Saudi artist Intisar Alyamani  will be on display from Sept. 23 to Oct. 17 in London.
Titled “Harmony,” the exhibition will showcase series of paintings that Alyamani describes as an extension and portal into her experience of “bi-cultural harmony.”
This will be her second solo exhibition held this year in Connaught Village, one of London’s luxurious retail quarters.
Alyamani believes Connaught Village is the “perfect location for all who appreciate a rich heritage, a friendly, close community and an appreciation of fine art and style.”
Her range of artworks illustrate an interplay between dynamism and stillness, Connaught Village said.
Alyamani hopes to take viewers on a journey of exploration with color, or as she describes it  “dancing with my paintbrush.”
Moreover, the abstract artist captures her dual culturalism in a variety of ways, whether through a color contrast or blending formats
Her works are personal expressions of having one foot in both the Saudi and British cultures, including their different approaches to music, art, heritage, as well as their peoples — an extension of her everyday life, friendships and experiences.
Alyamani, who is a graduate from Goldsmiths, has received recognition for her active contribution to the global promotion of Saudi art. She is also a trustee of the Saudi British Society.

Topics: Saudi artist

REVIEW: 'Dirty Difficult Dangerous' tells a poignant love story in Beirut

REVIEW: ‘Dirty Difficult Dangerous’ tells a poignant love story in Beirut
Updated 20 September 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

REVIEW: ‘Dirty Difficult Dangerous’ tells a poignant love story in Beirut

REVIEW: ‘Dirty Difficult Dangerous’ tells a poignant love story in Beirut
Updated 20 September 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

VENICE: French Lebanese director and journalist Wissam Charaf’s latest outing at the Venice Film Festival “Dirty Difficult Dangerous” falls somewhere between comedy and tragedy.

The director weaves an intimate but hopeless romance between an Ethiopian migrant housekeeper, Mehdia (played with wonderful conviction by Clara Couturet), and a Syrian scrap metal collector, Ahmed (an interesting Ziad Jallad). They indeed lead a dirty and difficult life in a Beirut wracked by bloody strife. It is perhaps this setting that gives a novel twist to their story with both discovering solace and beauty in each other amid the violence.

Clara Couturet stars as an Ethiopian working as a housekeeper for an elderly couple. (giornatedegliautori.com)

Ahmed’s life has been hellish — hit by a shrapnel from a bomb in Syria, he flees to Beirut where things are no better. Mehdia lives in the midst of people who are not too pleasant. The mistress of the house where Mehdia works, Madame Leila who is essayed by the divine Darina Al-Joundi, is not exactly evil, but she is suffocatingly strict. It is an environment that makes the maid’s life torturous. Leila’s husband is a retired army colonel suffering from dementia while the couple’s son, Fadi (an impressive cameo by the director himself), employs another domestic worker, a sweet Bengali girl who does not speak a word of Arabic.

It is a motley group indeed. While Mehdia’s existence is uneasy because of the restrictive household, Ahmed has his own demons to grapple with. His life is slowly turning into a lifeless prison of iron and steel. Martin Rit’s photography work elevates the script to an ethereal high. Written imaginatively by Charaf along with Mariette Desert and Hala Dabaji, the story is one of moving humanism, of how two individuals who live in a particularly difficult scenario yet create their own little paradise that gives them joy and hope. A wondrous score with the right blend of traditional Levantine music and Ethiopian chanting gives the movie the right kind of mood to let it fly above the squalor of its setting and transform into an unforgettable love story.

Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles to speak at MDLBEAST's XP Music Futures conference in Riyadh

Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles to speak at MDLBEAST’s XP Music Futures conference in Riyadh
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles to speak at MDLBEAST’s XP Music Futures conference in Riyadh

Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles to speak at MDLBEAST’s XP Music Futures conference in Riyadh
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MDLBEAST’s XP Music Futures, a first-of-its-kind music conference in the Middle East region launched in 2021, unveiled its speaker lineup for its 2022 edition on Tuesday.

The conference is set to take place in Riyadh from Nov. 28-30.

The industry event will welcome five keynote speakers representing diverse backgrounds including musical talent, music executives, record labels and music businesses.

Giving this year's motivational keynote session will be Mathew Knowles, the architect of Destiny’s Child and his daughters Beyoncé and Solange Knowles’ early solo careers.

Titled as 'Reinvention & Relevance: Building Longevity in Your Career with Mathew Knowles,’ Knowles will be offering tips to Saudi and regional talent on how to breathe life into their music and entertainment career.

 

 

Meanwhile, Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna is one of the eclectic artists set to light up XP Music Futures this year.

Former manager of Swedish House Mafia, Amy Thomson, will also be joining the speaker lineup this year at XP Music Futures.

Next in the lineup is Lil Eazy, the Jeddah-based rapper and hip-hop musician who has gained popularity across the region for his unique style. The artist will host a session titled ‘Creating a Hit Song: Formula Vs.Trend.’

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardwell (@hardwell)

 


Initiating conversations around mental health and wellbeing will be Dutch superstar DJ and Revealed Recordings founder Hardwell, who will host a session labeled ‘Wellness for the Constantly Creative Mind.'

 

 

“We are thrilled to be able to bring the greatest minds from the international music industry together, in the heart of the Kingdom, to connect with XP Music Future’s community. For a second year running, we will discuss and gain mission-critical insight into the opportunities and challenges of accelerating the regional creative music scene we have today,” Nada Alhelabi, Director of XP Music Conference, commented in a released statement.

Tickets to the event will be available at https://mdlbeast.com/events/xp-2022 starting Sept. 24.

REVIEW: Extremism turns peaceful city upside down in 'Flowers in Flames'

REVIEW: Extremism turns peaceful city upside down in ‘Flowers in Flames’
Updated 20 September 2022
MANAL SHAKIR

REVIEW: Extremism turns peaceful city upside down in ‘Flowers in Flames’

REVIEW: Extremism turns peaceful city upside down in ‘Flowers in Flames’
Updated 20 September 2022
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Shortlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction in 2018 and newly translated into English in 2022, “Flowers in Flames” is by award-winning Sudanese author Amir Tag Elsir.

Weaving a narrative made up of ethereal dreams and harsh wakefulness, Elsir introduces readers to Sur, a city where Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, Africans, and Europeans peacefully coexist.

Among the residents is a small group of Copts including Khamila, the narrator of the tale. Between Khamila, her father Jamari Azer, the wealthiest corn merchant in the city, and a host of community members, residents live predictable lives until rumors of a threat emerge and life is turned upside down.

Translated into English by Raphael Cohen, Sur appears like a light and is extinguished just as fast when the Righteous One and his extremists overrun the city.

Through Khamila, readers discover Sur, a rich city built by the multiple personalities that call it home. Governed by the Turk Yusuf Dameer, the residents have eased into life, providing each other with sustenance and engaging relationships. In a large melting pot like Sur, there are bound to be religious and patriarchal boundaries that are not crossed, but everything is dealt with peacefully.

Khamila is a young Copt in her twenties and is curious about the world around her. She lives in a city that has moved between cultures and religions throughout the ages, creating a special place to call home. But the welcoming atmosphere diminishes when war arrives.

According to Khamila, Sur is a city, “that had always swung between order and chaos, between civilization and a charming primitiveness, but had always been a home for every community and faith.” And it is for this reason that the Righteous One and his extremists target Sur.

As people begin to disappear, and food becomes scarce, Khamila’s world fades. She realizes that she may never see the people she once loved and lived with again. The comfort and safety that she once knew is snatched away in an underground bunker in Majd Square where the women are kept safe and then ultimately captured.

Like Sur, a transitional city between ancient and modern, accommodating to the various cultures and religions it represents, the attack represents a transitional time in Elsir’s fictional world, from liberal and open-minded to extreme conservative thought. Caught in the crosswinds are the people who have no desire to be forced into a new normal.

Elsir masterfully brings readers into Sur to fall in love with its inhabitants and then quickly snatches it away when extremist ideology befalls them. His story is one of a vibrant city that disappears overnight and with it the people who have shaped it for centuries.

Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai's birthday

Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s birthday
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s birthday

Model Gigi Hadid celebrates daughter Khai’s birthday
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian model Gigi Hadid and British Pakistani singer Zayn Malik celebrated their daughter Khai’s second birthday this week. 

Hadid took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the baby girl’s multi-layered cake decorated with characters from Peppa Pig, which seems to be Khai’s favorite cartoon show. 

The catwalk star tagged her ex-partner, Malik, in her Story, which confused fans on Twitter.  

Instagram/@gigihadid 

“Gigi Hadid mentioned @zaynmalik, so it means Zayn and Gigi are not together right?” asked one user, while another said: “Gigi tagged Zayn in her Instagram Story. I’m so happy. Happy Birthday Khai, you're a big girl now.” 

Khai’s parents called it quits last year. 

At the time, rumors circulated on social media that the reason for the breakup was because Malik assaulted Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, but the musician denied these claims in an official statement sent to TMZ.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he wrote. 

Shortly afterwards, he shared a lengthy message on Twitter asking for privacy, but he did not directly address the allegations. 

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” Malik began his statement.

The 29-year-old singer said he agreed to “not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

The singer continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he wrote, referring to his daughter.

Dior to show men's pre-fall collection in Egypt

Dior to show men’s pre-fall collection in Egypt
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Dior to show men’s pre-fall collection in Egypt

Dior to show men’s pre-fall collection in Egypt
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: French fashion house Dior will showcase their men’s pre-fall ‘Celestial’ collection against the majestic backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo, Egypt, on Dec. 3.

The new collection is designed by Kim Jones, Dior Men’s artistic director.

Dior last year resumed its pre-coronavirus tradition of traveling men’s pre-fall collections with a show in London. Jones previously staged pre-fall runway displays in Miami and Tokyo. The British designer has a long-standing relationship with the African continent, having spent his childhood years in Botswana, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Kenya and Ghana.  

Dior has previously shown collections in Spain, China, Greece, Italy, South Korea, the UK and the US, but Jones’ upcoming show will mark its inaugural presentation in Egypt.

