TASI dips in advance of Fed rate decision: Closing bell

TASI dips in advance of Fed rate decision: Closing bell
The Tadawul All Share Index dropped 0.37 percent to end at 11,461, while the parallel market Nomu rose 0.23 percent at 20,265. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI dips in advance of Fed rate decision: Closing bell

TASI dips in advance of Fed rate decision: Closing bell
Updated 27 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index dipped in anticipation of another large rate increase by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The Tadawul All Share Index dropped 0.37 percent to end at 11,461, while the parallel market Nomu rose 0.23 percent at 20,265

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the day with a 0.55 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell by 2.79 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, decreased 0.63 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined 1.04 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank edged up 1.68 percent, while Alinma Bank added 0.68 percent.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. climbed 6.59 percent to lead the gainers, after it received approval from the Capital Market Authority to reduce its capital by SR50 million ($13 million) to SR100 million.

Saudi Fisheries Co. slipped 1.82 percent, after signing a non-binding agreement with Oman Fish Co. for the purpose of strengthening cooperation in fisheries and fish farming.

Savola Group Co. shed 2.13 percent, after its shareholders agreed to sell all of Savola’s shares in Knowledge Economic City Co. to Taiba Investments Co. for SR459 million.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s digital security firm Elm Co. lost 2.36 percent, after announcing it will distribute SR2 per share as dividends for the first half of the year.

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Saudi spending on goods, food, and furniture continues to fall: SAMA data

Saudi spending on goods, food, and furniture continues to fall: SAMA data
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi spending on goods, food, and furniture continues to fall: SAMA data

Saudi spending on goods, food, and furniture continues to fall: SAMA data
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Spending by Saudis fell in the week ending Sept. 17, according to point of sale transactions data released by the Saudi Central Bank.

The education sector saw the biggest drop, falling 53.3 percent, the figures published by the bank, also known as SAMA, showed.

The Kingdom’s aggregate POS transactions shrunk by 3.3 percent last week, totaling SR10.2 billion ($2.72 billion), driven by the decrease in education spending, showed the data.

Of the 17 mentioned sectors, 11 saw a decline in their weekly POS in the week ending in Sept 17, with the aggregate week-by-week drop amounting to SR344.2 million.

The previous week had seen a SR2.9 billion fall across all 17 sectors.

Sector changes

  • Miscellaneous goods and services — down SR55.2 million; previous week down SR279.7 million
  • Food and beverages — down 46.2 million; previous week down SR510 million
  • Restaurants and cafés — down SR34.2 million; previous week down SR206 million
  • Furniture — up SR28.6 million; previous week down SR39.7 million
  • Health — up SR19.6 million; previous week down SR128.4 million
  • Construction and building material— up SR8.7 million; previous week down SR279.5 million

As for the number of POS transactions, they declined by around 125,000 last week compared to a 14.8 million fall the week before.

The decline was led by a 366,000 drop in the number of recreation and culture purchases, showed the SAMA data.

Jewelry sales, however, saw the largest increase, with POS transactions up 15 percent to SR30.4 million, after having dropped by S25.9 million the week before, according to SAMA.

Even though the value of food and beverage POS transactions dropped, the number of transactions actually rose by 258,000 last week.

 

Topics: point of sale Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

UAE In Focus — UAE initiative aims to double family business contribution to GDP by 2032

UAE In Focus — UAE initiative aims to double family business contribution to GDP by 2032
Updated 37 min 59 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In Focus — UAE initiative aims to double family business contribution to GDP by 2032

UAE In Focus — UAE initiative aims to double family business contribution to GDP by 2032
Updated 37 min 59 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: The UAE aims to double the contribution of family-owned businesses to the nation’s gross domestic product by 2032 to 1.17 trillion dirhams ($320 billion).

As part of Thabat Venture Builder, the first of its kind in the region, companies will be able to develop viable business projects by adopting emerging technologies, said the Ministry of Economy at the launch of the program in Dubai on Monday.

Through the initiative, family businesses can expand into sectors outside their traditional fields, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, agriculture technology, space sciences, and renewable energy.

The program will take on batches of 10 to 20 family businesses, with each company nominating three members from its second or third generation.

At the end of the program, they will present their projects to potential investors.

Thabat program is supported by Investopia Summit, Abu Dhabi global technology ecosystem Hub71, Dubai Chambers, Family Business Council Gulf, CSR UAE, and Dubai Internet City incubator in5.

Huobi Global to list Inery Token by end of September

UAE-based decentralized data system Inery has announced its token will be listed on Huobi Exchange on Sept. 28, 2022, according to a statement.

By integrating blockchain properties such as immutability, security, and owner-controlled data assets into a distributed database ecosystem, Inery enables decentralized data management by enabling high performance, low network latency, and complex query functions.

Decentralizing data and managing data for both Web2 and Web3 companies is simplified with Inery while streamlining the move to the decentralized web, the statement added.

The Huobi Exchange is a crypto exchange that supports more than 600 cryptocurrencies and over 1000 trading pairs.

The network’s native token, $INR, secures and powers the ecosystem.

New properties under Rotana’s new brand revealed

Rotana has recently announced the opening of two new hotels under its Edge by Rotana brand in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey.

During the Future Hospitality Summit in Dubai, it was announced that the Arabian Park Hotel and Damac Hills 2 Hotel will open in October 2022 and November 2022, respectively.

Edge by Rotana, which was launched in May 2022, provides independent properties with access to the company’s extensive network and systems.

The Edge by Rotana-managed Arabian Park hotel will open in Al-Jaddaf in October 2022.

The Damac Hills 2 Hotel will open in November 2022 at Akoya Oxygen.

With 71 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey, Rotana serves more than six million guests annually, including 10,012 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE alone.

In line with the UAE’s vision to become a world-leading travel destination, the hospitality group has nine hotels set to open before the end of 2023, the statement said.

 

Topics: UAE Investment virtual assets family business

Binance gets ‘viable product’ license from Dubai regulator Vara

Binance gets ‘viable product’ license from Dubai regulator Vara
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Binance gets ‘viable product’ license from Dubai regulator Vara

Binance gets ‘viable product’ license from Dubai regulator Vara
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has received approval to join the ‘Minimal Viable Product’ program from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, known as Vara, following the issuance of its provisional license in March 2022.

As Binance has procured the MVP license, it can now offer a range of Vara-approved virtual assets-related services to qualified retail and institutional investors in Dubai within the regulatory framework for providers.

Binance can now open a client money account with a domestic bank and provide a range of crypto-related services, which include exchange, conversion between virtual assets and fiat currencies, transfer of virtual assets, custody and management of virtual assets, virtual token offering and trading services and virtual assets payments and remittance services, the company said in a statement.

Vara was established in March 2022 under the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Law, the first law of its kind to regulate virtual assets.

The regulator aims to create an advanced legal framework to protect investors and set international standards for the virtual assets industry.

“The MVP Phase, is designed for select global players across the value chain, that are committed to responsible industry participation and Vara looks forward to Binance being an active contributor, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment toward creating a next-gen secure ecosystem for this future economy,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, chairman of Vara.

Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance said, “Vara’s unique operating model is setting a benchmark for the global industry, and this most recent registration is an acknowledgment of our compliance and safety processes in the new regulatory framework.”

 

Topics: Binance Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority Dubai cryptocurrency

India’s Essar Group to invest $4bn in steel plant in Saudi Arabia

India’s Essar Group to invest $4bn in steel plant in Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

India’s Essar Group to invest $4bn in steel plant in Saudi Arabia

India’s Essar Group to invest $4bn in steel plant in Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: India’s multinational conglomerate Essar Group will invest SR15 billion ($4 billion) in a steel plant in Saudi Arabia, as the trade ties between countries deepen. 

Citing a senior company official, Business Standard reported the works of the integrated steel plant will begin this year, and it is expected to be completed by 2025. 

The plant will be located in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City on Saudi Arabia’s east coast, and it will have a production capacity of 4 million tons per annum. 

Amar Kapadia, general manager for corporate planning at Essar, said that the company has formally applied to the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and the evaluation process is progressing steadily. 

“Through multiple rounds of discussion, additional information required for SIDF to complete technical, market and credit evaluations has been shared. We hope to conclude the process in the next few months,” said Kapadia. 

The new plant will also have two direct reduced iron plants, each having a production capacity of 2.5 million tons a year. 

Founded by Shashi Ruia and Ravi Ruia in 1969, Essar Group has international investments across four areas covering the energy, metals and mining, infrastructure and engineering, procuring and construction verticals.

Topics: Essar Group Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF)

SABB joins Arab Monetary Fund’s Buna payment system

SABB joins Arab Monetary Fund’s Buna payment system
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

SABB joins Arab Monetary Fund’s Buna payment system

SABB joins Arab Monetary Fund’s Buna payment system
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi British Bank, known as SABB, has joined the ‘Buna’ payment system which specializes in providing clearing and settlement services in multiple currencies across the Arab region. 

Operated by the Arab Regional Payments Clearing and Settlement Organization, a subsidiary of the Arab Monetary Fund, the system was launched in 2020 to foster wider international trade and investment between Arab countries. 

Buna now has multiple settlement currencies, including the Emirati dirham, Saudi riyal, US dollar, Jordanian dinar and euro. 

Yasser Al-Barrak, CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking at SABB, said: “This partnership aligns with the bank’s plans for digital transformation, providing the latest banking payment solutions that comply with international standards and principles, and achieving excellence in payment operations in the region by leveraging the latest and most secure technologies.”

Thanking the Saudi Central Bank for its continuous support, Mehdi Manaa, CEO of Buna said: “We are pleased to welcome Saudi British Bank as a participant in Buna. We will be happy to continue collaborating with SABB on enhancing cross-border payments in compliance with global standards and international best practices.” 

He added: “With more banks joining Buna from different countries, we are enriching our network and realizing our vision to empower economies and strengthen integration within the Arab world.” 

In January, First Abu Dhabi Bank also joined the Buna payment system to enhance regional cross-border payment capabilities. 

Founded in 1976, the Arab Monetary Fund is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and it currently has 22 member countries. 

Topics: Saudi British Bank (SABB) Arab Monetary Fund Buna

