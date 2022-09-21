You are here

Iranian president in anti-US tirade at UN General Assembly

President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi holds up a photo of slain Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani as he addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (AP)
President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi holds up a photo of slain Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani as he addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (AP)
Alex Whiteman

  • Ebrahim Raisi slams American interference in other countries, ignores Tehran’s use of proxies
  • Current world order ‘coming to an end’
LONDON: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi used an address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday to launch a tirade against US foreign policy and promote the emergence of a new world order.

He said American foreign policy over the past century had proved that the “unilateralist” approach was one in which the US had pursued self-interest at the expense of partnerships.

“What is happening in Europe today has been seen all over the world before. The fate of many countries shows America pursues its own interests against the interests of its allies,” he added.

“Unilateralism has been the tool to hold many countries back. On a selective basis, America cannot be allowed to determine which countries have the right to stand on their own two feet because even friends of America do not benefit from this.”

Raisi claimed that Daesh was a US construct, slamming what he contended was the hypocrisy of a country claiming a base in justice and humanity.

“For a country that wishes to have justice but then creates and trains these terrorist organizations to unleash on others, that is a shame,” he added. “Humanity does not only belong to certain parts of the world.”

Raisi did not raise the issue of Iran’s use of proxy forces in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

He suggested that having fought against Daesh, Iran had proved that it was on the side of human rights — ignoring current protests raging in his country over its poor record in this regard.

Raisi claimed that US hegemony is coming to an end, saying: “This order has lost its power, and a new order is shaping up to tackle it as this old system’s policies are defeated.

“We are witnessing a change of the world order, a world order of hegemony in which financial power gains a control over ‘standards’ of human behavior which are used to subjugate. This is coming to an end.”

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA UN General Assembly (UNGA) Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

French left reels after violence against women claims

French left reels after violence against women claims
Updated 14 sec ago

French left reels after violence against women claims

French left reels after violence against women claims
Updated 14 sec ago
PARIS: Two key parties in France’s left-wing alliance were facing crises Wednesday after senior figures were accused of violence against women.
Meanwhile, a Greens party chief stepping back from his role days after a fellow lawmaker from the hard-left France Unbowed.
The mounting tempest has shown up their parties’ struggle to respond to allegations of sexual harassment and assault in the wake of the #Metoo movement, as outraged activists often demand quicker, more forceful responses than the justice system can provide.
On Tuesday, Julien Bayou was “suspended from his role” as co-president of the Greens’ bloc in the lower-house National Assembly, the party said, after he was accused of psychologically abusing a former partner.
“We are a feminist party, and so we place ourselves at the service of women’s testimony... we acknowledged that the only way to show we weren’t pretending and weren’t hiding was a temporary suspension,” Sandra Regol, vice president of the Green MPs group, told broadcaster Franceinfo.
On Sunday one of the most prominent MPs of France Unbowed (LFI), Adrien Quatennens, admitted to slapping his wife after her legal complaint was revealed by the investigative weekly Le Canard Enchaine.
He stepped down from a senior role as party coordinator.
“Our political ethics can’t be the same as the criminal law,” said Laurence Rossignol, deputy president of the Senate, Parliament’s upper house, and a member of the Socialist Party, which is allied with the Greens and LFI in a broad coalition against President Emmanuel Macron.
“The facts are there, they’ve been identified, and this is a political representative, in a political group that has committed itself to fighting violence against women... their group must be the first to deal with them,” Rossignol told Europe 1 radio.
Among the older generation of the left, the instinct can still be to close ranks.
LFI leader and three-time presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon leapt to Quatennens’ defense on Twitter, blasting “police ill-will, media voyeurism and the social networks” while hailing his protege’s “dignity” and “courage.”
He had made a similar response earlier this year when another ally, MP Eric Coquerel, was accused of groping a female activist — but who went on to receive the party’s support to lead parliament’s powerful Finance Committee.
“Protection of the party, protecting the leader, often come before consistency” with the movement’s stated values, Rossignol said Wednesday.
It was not until hours later that Melenchon posted another message gesturing toward Quatennens’ wife — too late for many critics.
Macron’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Tuesday that it was “extremely shocking to have someone playing down domestic violence.”
And some 550 feminist activists co-signed an editorial in left-wing daily Liberation on Wednesday calling for Quatennens to resign his seat in parliament.
“When a political group supports a feminist program, we have a right to expect that it stops protecting assaulters,” the activists wrote, listing a string of other left-wing figures who have been accused of assault and even rape.
“It’s not up to the assaulter’s friends to judge how serious the crime is and call for their private life to be respected. Private life is political,” they added.
The Greens, LFI and Macron’s Renaissance party have all set up internal panels to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and assault, with mixed results.
A report about Bayou had already been submitted to the ecologists’ panel in July, prompting allegations the probe had moved too slowly.
“These are volunteers working on cases that are sensitive by definition. Calm and time are needed to gather testimony and take the necessary decisions,” said Marine Tondelier, expected to stand soon for the Greens’ leadership.
“We acknowledge that we’re feeling our way forward, that this is a difficult question,” LFI lawmaker Daniele Obono said.
Allegations that sexual harassment and even assault are rife in French politics stretch well beyond the left.
In July, Damien Abad, a right-winger who was named minister in Macron’s freshly installed centrist government, was forced to step down over rape allegations.
He denies the claims and has since returned to his seat in parliament.

Biden at UNGA: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine

Biden at UNGA: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
Updated 19 min 13 sec ago
AP

Biden at UNGA: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine

Biden at UNGA: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
  • Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians in Ukraine “should make your blood run cold”
Updated 19 min 13 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK CITY: President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets" of the United Nations charter with its “brutal, needless war” in Ukraine.

Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia's invasion to the international body, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians in Ukraine “should make your blood run cold.” He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin's new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for his nation's responsibilities as a signatory of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Biden said: “We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression. Period.”

Biden also said that Washington supported the expansion of the UN Security Council to better represent areas including Africa and Latin America.

“The United States supports increasing the number of both permanent and non-permanent representatives of the council,” Biden told the UN General Assembly.

“This includes permanent seats for those nations we've long supported — permanent seats for countries in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean. The United States is committed to this vital work,” he added.

Developing...

Topics: UNGA77 Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US US President Joe Biden

Nearly 1 million people face starvation in hunger hotspots — UN agencies

Nearly 1 million people face starvation in hunger hotspots — UN agencies
Updated 21 September 2022
Reuters

Nearly 1 million people face starvation in hunger hotspots — UN agencies

Nearly 1 million people face starvation in hunger hotspots — UN agencies
  • "The severe drought in the Horn of Africa has pushed people to the brink of starvation," said FAO’S head
  • Local food prices in several countries remain high and risk heading back up
Updated 21 September 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Nearly one million people in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen are starving or will face starvation this year in the absence of aid, as the global food crisis worsens, United Nations agencies warned on Wednesday.
Local conflict and weather extremes remain the primary drivers of acute hunger, aggravated this year by economic instability linked to the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.
“The severe drought in the Horn of Africa has pushed people to the brink of starvation. Acute food insecurity is rising fast and spreading across the world. Without a massively scaled up humanitarian response, the situation will likely worsen in the coming months,” said the head of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Although global agricultural commodity prices have come off record highs in recent months, local food prices in several countries remain high and risk heading back up if a UN-brokered deal to boost Russian and Ukrainian grain and fertilizer shipments collapses.
Ukraine is the world’s fourth largest grain exporter, while Russia ranks third for grain and first for fertilizer exports.
According to the FAO’s quarterly ‘hunger hotspots’ report, co-authored by the UN World Food Programme (WFP), high prices for food, fuel and fertilizer have forced advanced economies to tighten monetary policy. This has increased the cost of credit for low-income countries, constraining their imports and forcing them to introduce austerity measures.
“These trends are expected to increase in coming months, with poverty and acute food insecurity rising further, as well as risks of civil unrest driven by increasing socio-economic grievances,” said the report.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN FAO starvation wheat

Joe Biden to meet Philippine leader Marcos Jr. during UN gathering

Joe Biden to meet Philippine leader Marcos Jr. during UN gathering
Updated 21 September 2022
Reuters

Joe Biden to meet Philippine leader Marcos Jr. during UN gathering

Joe Biden to meet Philippine leader Marcos Jr. during UN gathering
  • The Philippines is one of the biggest US allies in Asia
Updated 21 September 2022
Reuters

MANILA: Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr will meet with US President Joe Biden for the first time on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to an official and a source familiar with the plan.
In a Tweet on her official account on Wednesday that was later deleted, Marcos’ press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said they were expected to discuss trade, investment and strengthening ties. A US source familiar with the plans also confirmed the meeting had been arranged.
The office of Marcos and the Philippine foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on the meeting, which the White House has yet to announce.
Marcos, the son and namesake of the late strongman who was overthrown in a 1986 public revolt, was elected president in May and has not been to the United States in 15 years.
He is the subject of a contempt of a court order for refusing to cooperate with a Hawaii court that ruled the Marcos family must pay $2 billion of plundered wealth to victims of abuses under his father’s martial law era.
Marcos Jr, who has rejected allegations his family stole from the treasury, has diplomatic immunity as head of state.
In his speech at the general debate at the UN assembly on Tuesday, Marcos called on global leaders to reinvigorate the world economy, follow an international rules-based order and to urgently comply with their climate commitments.
The Philippines is one of the biggest US allies in Asia and the two countries hold regular military exercises, part of a series of agreements that include a 70-year-old mutual defense treaty.

Topics: US Philippines Joe Biden Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Vladimir Putin mobilizes 300,000 reservists for Ukraine fight

Vladimir Putin mobilizes 300,000 reservists for Ukraine fight
Updated 21 September 2022
Reuters
AFP

Vladimir Putin mobilizes 300,000 reservists for Ukraine fight

Vladimir Putin mobilizes 300,000 reservists for Ukraine fight
  • It is Russia’s first such mobilization since the second World War
  • EU spokesman: ‘This is just another proof of Putin that he is not interested in peace’
Updated 21 September 2022
Reuters AFP

LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine and said Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West pursued what he called its “nuclear blackmail” over the conflict there.

It was Russia’s first such mobilization since the second World War and signified a major escalation of the war, now in its seventh month.

It followed recent setbacks for Russian forces, who have been driven from areas they had captured in northeast Ukraine in a Ukrainian counter-offensive this month and are bogged down in the south.

In a televised address to the Russian nation, Putin said: “If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all available means to protect our people — this is not a bluff.”

Russia had “lots of weapons to reply,” he said.

Russia’s defense minister said the partial mobilization would see 300,000 reservists called up and would apply to those with previous military experience.

Although Russia has been involved in a number of conflicts since World War Two, this was the first such call-up since then. The Soviet Union’s long war in Afghanistan involved conscripts.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said 5,937 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the conflict.

The United States said last month it believed between 70,000 and 80,000 Russian personnel had been killed or wounded, and in July estimated Russia’s death toll at around 15,000.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the Russian mobilization was a predictable step that would prove extremely unpopular, and it underscored that the war was not going according to Moscow’s plan.

“Absolutely predictable appeal, which looks more like an attempt to justify their own failure,” Podolyak said. “The war is clearly not going according to Russia’s scenario.”

Before Putin’s address, world leaders meeting at the United Nations in New York denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and plans for four occupied regions to hold referendums in the coming days on joining Russia.

In an apparently coordinated move, pro-Russian regional leaders on Tuesday announced referendums for Sept. 23-27 in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, representing around 15 percent of Ukrainian territory.

Russia already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region that Moscow partially occupied in 2014, to be independent states. Ukraine and the West consider all parts of Ukraine held by Russian forces to be illegally occupied.

Russia now holds about 60 percent of Donetsk and had captured nearly all of Luhansk by July after slow advances during months of intense fighting.

Those gains are now under threat after Russian forces were driven from neighboring Kharkiv province this month, losing control of their main supply lines for much of the Donetsk and Luhansk frontlines.

In his address, Putin said the partial mobilization of its 2 million-strong military reservists was to defend Russia and its territories. The West did not want peace in Ukraine, he said.

He said Washington, London, Brussels were pushing Kyiv to “transfer military operations to our territory” with the aim of the “complete plunder our country.”

Ukraine’s military has sporadically struck targets inside Russia throughout the conflict, using long-range weapons supplied by the West.

“Nuclear blackmail has also been used,” Putin said, citing Ukraine’s Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe. Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of endangering the plant in the fighting.

He accused officials of NATO countries of making statements about “the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia — nuclear weapons.”

“To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and in some components more modern than those of the NATO countries.”

Putin restated his aim was to “liberate” the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland, and said most people there did not want to return to what he called the “yoke” of Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking to the UN General Assembly in New York, said Putin will only give up his “imperial ambitions” if he recognized he cannot win the war.

“This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia’s attack,” Scholz said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to partially mobilize troops showed his “desperation” at Moscow’s military failings in Ukraine, an EU spokesman said Wednesday.

“This is just another proof of Putin that he is not interested in peace, that he’s interested in escalating his war of aggression,” said EU spokesman Peter Stano.

“This is also yet another sign of his desperation with how his aggression is going against Ukraine.”

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said the mobilization was “further proof that Russia is the sole aggressor.”

“It is needed to help Ukraine, and in our own interest, we must continue with it,” he said.

British defense minister Ben Wallace said the mobilization was an admission by Putin that “his invasion is failing.”

US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said Russia had shown weakness by announcing the mobilization of reserves and setting out the referenda in the Russian-occupied territories.

China’s foreign ministry urged all parties to engage in dialogue and consultation and find a way to address the security concerns of all parties.

Topics: Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict Vladimir Putin

