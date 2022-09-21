You are here

Prince Khalid bin Salman meets UAE president

Saudi Arabia's deputy minister of defence Prince Khalid bin Salman meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
Saudi Arabia's deputy minister of defence Prince Khalid bin Salman meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Khalid bin Salman meets UAE president

Prince Khalid bin Salman meets UAE president
  • Deputy defense minister conveyed greetings of Saudi Arabia's leadership to Sheikh Mohammed
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia's deputy minister of defence Prince Khalid bin Salman met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Wednesday.

During their meeting, Prince Khalid conveyed the greetings of Saudi Arabia's leadership to Sheikh Mohammed.

The two also reviewed brotherly ties between the countries and also discussed latest regional and international developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE

BERLIN: The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will visit Saudi Arabia next Saturday, according to a statement released by the German foreign ministry on Wednesday.

More to follow...

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday held successful mediation sessions to release ten prisoners from various countries as part of a prisoner exchange process between Russia and Ukraine.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement the move was based on the support of Prince Mohammed and in continuation of his efforts to adopt humanitarian initiatives toward the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The Saudi crown prince, who has continuously worked with global countries to mitigate the repercussions of the war, held successful mediations in releasing prisoners from Morocco, the US, UK, Sweden, and Croatia, where their release was part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, it added.

“The relevant Saudi authorities received and transferred them from Russia to the Kingdom, and are facilitating procedures for their safe return to their respective countries,” the ministry added.

The ministry also expressed thanks and appreciation that the Russian and Ukrainian governments were able to cooperate with the Saudi government in facilitating and responding to the Saudi crown prince’s efforts to release the prisoners.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss welcomed the release and transfer to Riyadh of five UK prisoners.

The prime minister, who is in New York, tweeted: “Hugely welcome news that five British nationals held by Russian-backed proxies in eastern Ukraine are being safely returned, ending months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families.”

She thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Saudi Arabia for helping free the detainees.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ukraine Russia Mohammed bin Salman Russia-Ukraine Conflict prisoner swap

RIYADH: An Arab national was sentenced to five years in jail for transporting illegals into Saudi Arabia, the Public Prosecution said.

The accused had agreed with a cross-border criminal gang to smuggle a group of people from a neighboring country into the Kingdom in exchange for $4,000, investigations revealed.
He was arrested and referred to the relevant court.
However, the Public Prosecution office filed an objection to the ruling, calling for a tougher penalty for the convict, according to a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Authorities warned the public against involvement in human trafficking, noting that the Kingdom has facilitated different types of entry visas, hence there was no need to enter illegally into the country.
The Public Prosecution vowed stringent punitive measures against those who transport illegals, give them shelter or provide any kind assistance and service, read the SPA statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Public Prosecution Saudi Public Prosecutors' Office human trafficking anti-human trafficking

RIYADH: The efforts Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continue in Yemen and Lebanon, with its humanitarian and relief works benefiting needy families and refugees.

In Hadhramaut governorate of Yemen, the center partnered with Prosthetic Limbs and Rehabilitation Center to provide various medical services in August 2022 for 342 Yemeni people who have lost their limbs.

In Marib, KSRelief distributed 297 tons and 460 kilograms of food baskets for families affected by the internal conflict. The relief agency aims disperse over 192,000 food baskets, weighing more than 20,000 tons, for affected families in 15 Yemeni governorates.

The Ambulance Service of Subul Al-Salam Social Society in Miniyeh region of northern Lebanon – which is being funded by KSRelief – carried out 67 emergency missions during the last week.

The missions included transporting patients to and from hospitals, and providing ambulance services to those injured in traffic accidents in the city of Miniyeh.

Topics: KSRelief Yemen Lebanon

JEDDAH: Fashion brands in Saudi Arabia have unveiled special collections in celebration of the Kingdom’s National Day on Friday.

Fashion is a key part of a nation’s culture, according to the bosses of Jeddah-based brand Kaafmeem, especially in Saudi Arabia, which has its own distinctive traditions when it comes to dress for special occasions and social gatherings.

“National Day is an opportunity to showcase our tradition and celebrate; what’s better than celebrating in pieces that make you feel proud and confident?” said Karima Saleh, originally from Syria, Kaafmeem’s co-founder and chief creative officer.

To that end, Saleh said, through its designs her company aims to support women in their ongoing journeys of development and progress and as they pursue their careers.

It is “empowering her to celebrate herself and her country in unique and elegant modest clothing, while staying practical, helping her to move toward a brilliant future for herself and the country,” she said.

Saleh added that the patterns and designs of the company’s National Day collection, ULOO, looked to the landscapes of AlUla for inspiration, along with the country’s natural resources.

“The layers of the earth from which petrol is extracted were undoubtedly the perfect sources of inspiration for the ULOO collection,” she added.

When it came to choosing colors, Kaafmeem’s designers chose to combine the classic with the trendy: Green and purple expresses boldness, while black and beige are traditionally neutral shades.

As for materials, Saleh said they used delicate, sheer fabrics for some of their coats, and more practical fabrics for other pieces “to cover both elegant and comfortable aspects with elegant hand-made embroidery on the pieces.”

She added: “This collection provides the bold look of the modern, strong woman who likes to show her personality in a unique way.”

Mona Al-Haddad is the head of the design department at Lomar, which specializes in thobes and abayas.

“In the world of fashion, at Lomar we always try to showcase the identity of our Saudi heritage from the first day by preserving the identity of the dress in an innovative way,” she told Arab News.

“We developed patterns and designs drawn from various regions of the Kingdom, converting them into pieces of art and using them in thobes, abayas and headscarfs especially for the Saudi National Day.”

Each year, Al-Haddad said, Lomar celebrates National Day by creating specially designed thobes and abayas using certain materials and colors, in particular green, white and black.

The company also creates metal accessories designed to compliment the distinctive green color of the Kingdom’s flag in an innovative and contemporary way that it describes as unique to Lomar. Its 2022 National Day collection is inspired by the Saudi emblem and the country’s rich heritage, from north to south, according to Al-Haddad.

“This year’s designs depend on the use of green in men’s clothing and innovative accessories specially made for this occasion,” she said. “The colors black and green were also used in women's Abayas, which are adorned with some traditional accessories from well-known handicrafts.”

Wafaa Al-Jaffali, an abaya designer, said that in discussions of Saudi history and heritage there is no doubt that clothing and folklore are among the first things people consider.

“I am a designer whose work is creatively inspired by the diversity of my country and its glory among nations,” she told Arab News.

“Diversity is the basis for our designs, such as women’s abayas that are inlaid with beads and historical drawings.”

She said that some of her designs also feature Al-Marudun, a pattern mainly used in thobes with long open sleeves that are popular in all parts of the Kingdom but especially Riyadh.

“I used taffeta in my collection, as well as zari, chiffon and colored beads in an exquisite geometric design,” Al-Jaffali said. “The most prominent piece in my collection is Al-Qatt Al-Asiri (an art style specific to Asir) in unconventional colors.”

 

Topics: Saudi National Day 2022 Kaafmeem saudi fashion

