Vision 2030 policies ensure Saudi Arabia will become 60% more resilient to oil shocks by 2030: KAPSARC
According to the International Monetary Fund, the Kingdom is likely to be one of the world’s fastest-growing economies this year. (SPA)
Updated 22 September 2022
  • The study stated that economic reforms will make Saudi households' consumption 40 percent less volatile
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's economy is estimated to become 60 percent more resilient to oil price shocks by 2030, according to a study issued by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, an advisory think tank entity based in Riyadh.

“What we mean by resilient is how this economy can withstand shocks, and to recover quickly and rapidly after the shock to the same level of growth or even better, and we found that by implementing the policies of Vision 2030 the Saudi economy will be 60 percent more resilient to shocks by 2030,” Hossa Almutairi, KAPSARC researcher and a co-author of the study told Arab News.

Almutairi stressed that an advanced economy is driven by household spending, and when households have a clear vision toward the future, they invest in it even more.

“In a more stable economy, you have a stable income. It’s harder to plan for the future if you don’t know what will happen, and you are uncertain about the future,” she said.

Almutairi believes that a stable economy will also result in a growing demand for businesses, saying, “It's a continuous cycle that will affect households’ income and job creation.”

The study stated that economic reforms will make Saudi households' consumption 40 percent less volatile.

According to a report issued by the International Monetary Fund, the Kingdom is likely to be one of the world’s fastest-growing economies this year, thanks to sweeping pro-business reforms and a sharp rise in oil prices as well as production power recovery from a pandemic-induced recession in 2020.

Gross domestic product is expected to expand by 7.6 percent, the fastest growth in almost a decade, the IMF reported.

According to Almutairi, a major part of this growth was due to growing oil revenues as well as an increase in government spending.

“This growth is led by the activity in the oil sector, and also government spending increased by 10 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021,” she said.

Oil revenue for the first half of 2022 was SR434 billion ($115.7 billion), compared with SR248.7 billion in the first half of 2021, an increase of 75 percent, according to Zawya.

Non-oil revenues have also increased by 5 percent this year, said Almutairi, which aligns with the Kingdom’s long-term economic diversification aims.

“The non-oil sector contributed to the growth and you see that non-oil revenue increased by 5 percent,” she said.

According to Almutairi, oil will remain a major economic resource for the Kingdom as the economic reforms of Saudi Vision 2030 are not about abandoning oil but rather on focusing on diversifying the economy.

“In the most ambitious scenario for climate change, which is the net zero scenario by the International Energy Agency that was released last year, oil will remain at 24 million barrels per day in 2050. So the world still needs oil, and Saudi Arabia has among the lowest costs of producing oil. My point is, oil will be part of the economic activities,” she said.

  • Overall tourism spending in Saudi Arabia, including residents and foreigners, rose 52 percent in 2021 to SR95.6 billion ($25.5 billion) from SR63.4 billion the previous year
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Endeavor Network to support local and international entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

Signed during the Future of Hospitality event currently held in Dubai, the agreement aims to enhance opportunities for entrepreneurs with support programs, financing, investment solutions, and services that both parties already provide.

“The Tourism Development Fund affirms its keenness to support and empower targeted entrepreneurs, to reach the best global experiences in entrepreneurship, and to improve the tourist experience by creating tourism technologies and quality projects,” the CEO of the tourism fund, Qusai bin Abdullah Al-Fakhri said in a statement.

Endeavor Saudi Arabia CEO Latifa Wallan explained that the company will further support businesses in the tourism sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

Saudi Endeavor Network is the local representative of Endeavor International, a nonprofit organization that provides acceleration, promotion, and mentoring opportunities to entrepreneurs and startups in the Kingdom.

Overall tourism spending in Saudi Arabia, including residents and foreigners, rose 52 percent in 2021 to SR95.6 billion ($25.5 billion) from SR63.4 billion the previous year, data published by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed.

According to SAMA, domestic tourism in the Kingdom, which includes residents traveling on holiday, soared 86.6 percent to SR80.9 billion ($21.6 billion) in 2021 from SR43.35 billion in 2020.

Holidays and shopping alone contributed 58.2 percent of domestic tourism, totaling SR47.1 billion.

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is rumored to be acquiring part or all of $4 billion commodity trading company Gunvor Group, according to Bloomberg.

Details of the agreement remain unclear, as both companies have not yet confirmed the partial or full acquisition.

The UAE-based oil company has become one of the largest in the country, where it recently tendered a project to increase its ethane production, according to MEED. 

ADNOC gas processing — a subsidiary of ADNOC — has received expressions of interest from many contractors on the engineering, procurement and construction works on the ‘Meraam’ project, which aims to expand ethane recovery and maximize its profits.

SWPC to tender ISTP projects

Saudi Water Partnership Co. is to issue by October the request for proposals for its third batch of independent sewage treatment plant projects, according to MEED.

SWPC will be splitting the projects into two contracts — one for the Al-Haer ISTP project in Riyadh, and the other for the construction of both the Riyadh East and Khamis Mushait ISTP scheme.  

The company has already pre-qualified companies to bid on the two contracts.

EWEC qualifies 19 companies for solar PV

Abu Dhabi's Emirates Water & Electricity Co. has qualified 19 companies to bid for the contract to develop the next solar photovoltaic independent power project in Abu Dhabi, reported MEED.

Companies have submitted their statement of qualifications for the contract in July.

Once complete, the Al-Ajban solar IPP will have the capacity to generate 1,500 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 160,000 homes across the UAE, in addition to reducing Abu Dhabi’s carbon dioxide emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tonnes yearly.

PIF has created 500k jobs, aims to hit 1.8m: Governor Al-Rumayyan

PIF has created 500k jobs, aims to hit 1.8m: Governor Al-Rumayyan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has created half a million jobs through its 54 companies operating in 10 different sectors, according to its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan. 

While speaking at the FII Priority Summit in New York on Sept. 22, Al-Rumayyan, who is also the chairman of the Future Investment Initiative, said the ultimate aim of PIF is to generate even more employment opportunities.

“We want to create 1.8 million jobs, and these are quality jobs. It is not only the figures we are looking at, but the quality of these figures, the quality of these jobs,” said Al-Rumayyan.  

He added that PIF is playing a major role in stimulating the Saudi economy.

Al-Rumayyan further noted the PIF has a dedicated initiative to ensure that targets outlined every five years are being fulfilled, and it will also outline goals for the upcoming half-decade cycle.

“We assure every five years; the first time in 2017 and the second time in 2021, and it is something called the Vision Realization Program,” said Al-Rumayyan, adding: “It is a public document that we have on our website, and in this document, we put our focus on what exactly we want to do in the coming five years.” 

“We have achieved the first targets for the first Vision Realization Program,” he said.

The PIF governor noted that the Saudi wealth fund has six pools of investments; four pools that invest domestically and two pools that invest internationally. 

He pointed out that PIF has promising Giga projects, along with strategic investments and a balanced portfolio. 

According to Al-Rumayyan, global warming is not the only concern that should be addressed, as importance should be given to the worldwide ecosystem. 

“You cannot say that the fossil fuel industry is evil and bad for the world because without it the world would stop moving. The agriculture sector emits a lot of carbon dioxide, does that mean agriculture is an evil thing? Of course not. We should find the right solutions to mitigate these risks,” said Al-Rumayyan. 

He revealed that Saudi Aramco — of which he is also chairman — is one of the least emitting oil and gas producers in the world. 

“We emit 10.5 kilograms of carbon dioxide per barrel, while the average of the industry is 25 kilograms,” he added.

Saudi Railways Co. partners with global firms to boost transport sector  

Saudi Railways Co. partners with global firms to boost transport sector  
RIYADH: The Saudi Railways Co. has partnered with global technology and urban mobility firms including Thales, Alstom, Siemens, and Deutsche Bahn to develop the Kingdom’s transport and logistics sector. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned company revealed the details during the InnoTrans international trade conference in Berlin. 

SAR revealed that it awarded a contract to the French company Thales for developing a signaling and control system for rail networks in the Eastern port of Dammam, reported Asharq Al-Awsat. 

The contract was signed with the aim of raising the efficiency of logistical operations, organizing maneuvering yards for locomotives and trailers, and expanding the railway sector in the Kingdom.

SAR signed another memorandum of understanding with rolling stock manufacturer Alstom to study different dimensions of technology and knowledge transfer, and new renewable green energy technologies and methods. 

The SAR also undertook multiple MoUs with German technology firm Siemens to meet the aspirations of local and regional markets. The agreement is expected to target knowledge transfer and effective practices, enhancement of customer satisfaction and localization of the Kingdom’s railway sector.

Deutsche Bahn was another company with which SAR signed an MoU to draw in the newest technologies for the automated ticket link system. 

Simultaneously, an MoU was signed with Progress Rail, a subsidiary of Caterpillar, to support knowledge transfer to the national cadre through global railway expertise. 

The national railway company also entered into an MoU with the University of Birmingham to support local professionals in the railway field through training courses and relevant studies. 

Space sector

Saudi Arabia also shared its experience in the space sector, outlining its future aspirations for this vital industry during the International Astronautical Conference in France.

The CEO of the Saudi Space Authority Dr Muhammad Al-Tamimi met with several officials of government agencies, including private companies and sector leaders to talk about ways of bilateral cooperation in the fields of space economies and future sectors.

Al-Tamini also met with Chirag Parikh, the deputy assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of National Space Council, to improve cooperation and advance legislation in the field.

The Saudi Space Authority CEO also held talks with the president of the Italian Space Agency Giorgio Saccoccia to discuss the consolidation of relations between the two sides.

Furthermore, Al-Tamimi held a bilateral meeting with the CEO of the British Space Agency Paul Bate and the Minister of Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency Council Sarah Al Amiri. They addressed the need to strengthen and develop strategic cooperation in space and its sectors.

Air Arabia’s JV with DAL Group to launch new airline in Sudan

Air Arabia’s JV with DAL Group to launch new airline in Sudan
RIYADH: Middle East and North Africa region’s largest air carrier Air Arabia has joined hands with Sudanese conglomerate DAL Group to launch a new airline called ‘Air Arabia Sudan’.

The carrier will be created through a joint venture between the two companies, and will be based in Khartoum International Airport, located in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

Air Arabia Sudan will have a fleet of new Airbus A320 aircraft, according to a statement.

“We are confident that Air Arabia Sudan will add significant value to the air transport sector of Sudan and directly contribute to the growth of the local economy and the development of the travel and tourism sector,” said Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani, chairman of Air Arabia.

He added: “We thank DAL Group and the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority for their trust, and we look forward to working hand in hand to develop the new airline, which will serve as a new value-for-money air travel option for the country.”

Osama Daoud Abdellatif, DAL Group’s chairman, said: “Our decision to partner with a leading pioneer of low-cost air travel is driven by our core commitment to perpetually contribute toward realizing Sudan’s long-term human and economic growth and development potential.”

 

