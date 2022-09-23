You are here

UN must launch urgent probe into Iran violence: Amnesty

The appeal follows waves of violence across the country, with security forces using lethal force to break up peaceful protests in support of Amini. (AFP)
  • Peaceful protesters targeted by birdshot in wake of Mahsa Amini’s death in custody
  • ‘Systemic impunity has allowed widespread torture, extrajudicial executions and other unlawful killings’
LONDON: Amnesty International has urged leaders at the UN General Assembly to call for an independent probe into violence in Iran in the wake of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
The appeal follows waves of violence across the country, with security forces using lethal force to break up peaceful protests in support of Amini, who died in custody on Sept. 16 after allegedly suffering torture and physical abuse for three days.
“The global outpouring of rage and empathy over Mahsa Amini’s death must be followed by concrete steps by the international community to tackle the crisis of systemic impunity that has allowed widespread torture, extrajudicial executions and other unlawful killings by Iranian authorities to continue unabated both behind prison walls and during protests,” said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.
“The Iranian authorities’ latest brutal crackdown on protests coincides with Ebrahim Raisi’s speech at the UN. He has been given a platform on the world stage, despite credible evidence of his involvement in crimes against humanity, in a stark reminder of the devastating impact of the repeated failure of UN member states to tackle impunity for grave crimes in Iran.
“Iran’s security forces will continue to feel emboldened to kill or injure protesters and prisoners, including women arrested for defying abusive compulsory veiling laws, if they are not held accountable. With all avenues for accountability closed at the domestic level, the UN Human Rights Council has a duty to send a strong message to the Iranian authorities that those responsible for crimes under international law will not go unpunished.”
Amnesty gathered eyewitness accounts and analyzed protest videos. Its findings show that security forces used birdshot and other shells against peaceful protesters in a dramatic escalation of violence.
One source told Amnesty that during the first rounds of protests on Sept. 16, security forces in Saqqez fired birdshot at 18-year-old Nachirvan Maroufi, who lost sight in his right eye. Another man, Parsa Sehat, 22, lost sight in both eyes following a similar incident. 
“Riot police were repeatedly firing towards people from about 100 meters away,” said a source from the city of Kamyaran. “I myself witnessed at least 10 to 20 people who were shot with metal pellets … Most of them were injured in their backs as they were running away.” 
A source based in the city of Mahabad said: “In response to people chanting ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ and ‘Death to the Dictator,’ security forces fired weapons loaded with metal pellets, often from a distance of about 20 to 30 meters … They particularly targeted people in their head.”
Many protesters injured in the violence are believed to be avoiding hospital treatment as a result of fears of retribution by state authorities, Amnesty warned.
During later rounds of protests on Sept. 19, security forces violently arrested hundreds of demonstrators in cities across western Iran. 
Dozens of arrested protesters in Kamyaran were seen with fractured heads, limbs and bloodied bodies, one source said.

Death toll from Lebanon migrant boat climbs to 53, minister says

Death toll from Lebanon migrant boat climbs to 53, minister says
  • The incident is one of the deadliest since a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians have tried to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea to Europe
  • At least 34 people died in the incident, and 20 survivors are being treated at the Al-Basel Hospital in the coastal city of Tartus
Updated 23 September 2022
AP Reuters

DAMASCUS/BEIRUT: The bodies of 53 people have been recovered off the coast of Syria, the Lebanese transport minister said on Friday, increasing the death toll from an ill-fated migrant voyage from Lebanon to Europe earlier this week.

Syrian authorities began finding bodies in the sea off the coast of Tartus on Thursday afternoon. Authorities have not yet said what happened to the boat.

The incident is one of the deadliest since a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians have tried to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea to Europe.

In Lebanon alone, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs and the Lebanese pound has dropped more than 90 percent of its value, eradicating the purchasing power of thousands of families that now live in extreme poverty.

Syrian state media quoted one survivor as saying the boat carried over 150 people, which would leave over 100 migrants still missing at sea.

Tartus Governor Abdulhalim Khalil has reportedly visited the 20 survivors at the hospital.

It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard and where exactly they were heading, but coast guards are still searching for bodies.

State media gave no further details but quoted some of the survivors as saying that they sailed from the Lebanese coastal town of Minyeh several days ago apparently aiming to reach Europe. It said the boat was carrying people of different nationalities.

Thousands of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians have left Lebanon on boats over the past months seeking better opportunities in Europe.

Lebanon has a population of 6 million, including 1 million Syrian refugees, and has been in the grips of a severe economic meltdown since late 2019 that has pulled over three-quarters of the population into poverty.

In April, a boat carrying dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy went down more than five kilometers (three miles) from the port of Tripoli, following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy. Dozens were killed in the incident.

Migrants have been leaving the country from the northern Lebanese coast that is the most impoverished region in the small country.

On Thursday, Lebanese officials said naval forces rescued a boat carrying 55 migrants after it faced technical problems six nautical miles (7 miles) off the coast of the northern region of Akkar. It said the people rescued included two pregnant women and two children.

Tehran regime fears massive new demonstrations on Friday

  • There has been widespread global condemnation of the crackdown on protesters
JEDDAH: The regime in Tehran is braced for Iran’s biggest protests in three years on Friday amid mounting anger over the death of a young Kurdish woman in police custody.

Activist groups say Mahsa Amini, 22, was beaten to death after being arrested by the country’s morality police for wearing a hijab in an “improper way’.

At least 31 people have been killed in a security crackdown on protests that began in Kurdistan province and spread to at least 13 cities, including the capital. Iranians had rallied “to achieve their fundamental rights and human dignity. .. and the government is responding to their peaceful protest with bullets,” Iran Human Rights director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said.

There has been widespread global condemnation of the crackdown on protesters, and on Thursday the US government imposed sanctions on the morality police and leaders of other Iranian security agencies, who “routinely employ violence to suppress peaceful protesters.”

Iranian authorities again throttled and blocked mobile internet access on Thursday, to prevent Iranians from hearing news of protests or planning new ones. “People in Iran are being cut off from online apps and services,” Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said.

WhatsApp said it was “working to keep our Iranian friends connected and will do anything within our technical capacity to keep our service up and running.”

At the UN in New York, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi backed out of an interview with CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour at which he was expected to be grilled over the protests. Amanpour said the president had demanded that she wear a headscarf, she refused, and he failed to turn up for the interview.

Jordan’s Royal Marine Conservation Society launches ‘Clean up the World 2022’ campaign

  • Campaign draws 700 volunteers from local businesses and institutions
AQABA: The Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan launched the “Clean up the World 2022” campaign in Aqaba on Wednesday, Petra News Agency reported.

The campaign is a social action program aimed at combating the global solid waste problem. Running in 130 countries it offers opportunities for people to contribute toward the conservation of the environment.

Its debut in Jordan attracted more than 700 volunteers from local businesses and institutions.

During the opening ceremony, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Chief Commissioner Nayef Bakheet said the campaign’s main objective was to foster a culture of environmental cleanliness, particularly in the marine environment, which attracts tens of thousands of tourists and diving enthusiasts to the Red Sea city.

Aqaba Governor Khaled Hajjaj said the campaign served to raise community awareness about reducing plastic waste that ends up in the sea.

“Organizing such initiatives is critical to having sustainable and pollution-free environmental resources in order to preserve tourist and archaeological sites, as well as marine natural heritage,” Mohammad Tawaha, director of the conservation society, said.

Dirk Wijnen, director general of the Aqaba Port Marine Services Co., emphasized the campaign’s role in preserving biodiversity and ecological balance, which is in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

 

Bulgarian coast guard rescues 38 migrants from Black Sea

  • The group, which included eight women and eight children, were found in Bulgarian territorial waters
  • The migrants, who included people from Afghanistan and Syria, had started out from Turkey
SOFIA: The Bulgarian coast guard rescued 38 migrants trying to reach Romania from the Black Sea Thursday, the interior ministry announced, the first such incident in the region since 2014.
The group, which included eight women and eight children, were found in Bulgarian territorial waters where they had got into difficulty in stormy weather, said Anton Mirkov, the head of the region’s border police.
The migrants, who included people from Afghanistan and Syria, had started out from Turkey.
Bulgaria is seeing increasing numbers of migrants arriving in its waters from the Turkish coastline to the south.
It has stepped up patrols since the death of two police officers in August at Bourgas, on the shores of the Black Sea. They were run down as they tried to stop a bus carrying migrants.
The authorities have sent around 300 soldiers to reinforce surveillance of the barbed wire barriers set up between 2014 and 2017.
In August, the country’s refugee agency reported a surge in the numbers of illegal immigrants arrested compared to last year, when 12,000 were detained.

UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers

  • Partnerships focus on range of subjects, from medicine to astronomy
AL AIN: The United Arab Emirates University has collaborated with 52 universities, government research institutions and other bodies in Saudi Arabia, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency.

International collaboration is one of the university’s strategic priorities as it aims to share best educational and research practices in a way that supports its vision of becoming a research-intensive institution.

Ahmed Ali Murad, the UAEU’s associate provost for research, stressed the importance of cooperation and partnerships in enhancing the university’s international reputation.

“International collaboration allows us to benefit from the infrastructure available in these institutions in a way that will enhance our research output,” he said.

“The UAEU is working to improve its academic and research collaboration with universities and research centers in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration led to the publication of 628 research papers during 2017-22, with a total of 28,903 citations.

“This is equivalent to 46 citations for each research project, which confirms the quality of output and contributes to strengthening the university’s global position,” he added.

Murad continued: “Moreover, there is a twinning program between UAEU and King Saud University, where researchers from the two universities published 151 research papers during 2017-22, with 20,250 citations.

“Also, researchers from the UAE University in collaboration with researchers from Al-Faisal University published approximately 85 research papers during that period, with a total of 19,114 citations.”

The collaboration with Saudi universities and educational institutions focused on medicine, engineering, chemistry, computer science, physics and astronomy, he said.

On seven projects, UAEU researchers worked with teams from King Saud University, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and King Abdulaziz University.

An externally funded project is being worked on by the UAEU Emirates Center for Mobility Research and Umm Al-Qura University.

