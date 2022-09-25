TASI dips following the Fed’s hefty interest rate hike: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index fell in the wake of the Fed’s sharp interest rate hike and forecast of further and faster increases.

The Tadawul All Share Index sank 2.15 percent to start the week at 11,214, while the parallel market Nomu fell 0.96 percent at 20,069.

Saudi oil giant Aramco started with a 1.39 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. collapsed 4.73 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, decreased by 3.01 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined by 1.27 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank edged down 3.20 percent, while Alinma Bank fell 2.99 percent.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development fell 4.89 percent, after inviting its shareholders to vote on reducing its capital to SR315 million ($84 million).

National Gypsum Co. led the fallers with a 4.51 percent decline, while Hail Cement Co. led the gainers with a 4.58 percent increase.