TASI, Nomu edges down; Hail Cement leads gainers: Closing bell

RIYADH: The Saudi main index, also known as TASI, and the parallel market, Nomu, edged down on Sunday.

At the closing bell on Sunday, TASI was down 2.61 percent at 11,161. Nomu was down 1.91 percent at 19,875.

Hail Cement Co. rose 8.02 percent to lead the gainers. Among the other gainers, Dallah Healthcare Co. was up 3.26 percent.

Alinma Tokio Marine Co. led the fallers, as it was down 8.92 percent at the end of today's trading session.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was down 2.64 percent at the end of Sunday's session.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank and Al Rajhi Bank went down 3.27 percent, and 3.31 percent respectively.

In the food and beverage sector, Almarai Co. went down 2.78 percent.

Oil prices had plunged about 5 percent on Friday. Brent crude is currently priced at $86.15 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate is at $78.74 a barrel.